Tour of Turkey: Viviani beats Cavendish on stage 5
Taaramae keeps hold of race lead
Stage 5: Marmaris - Bodrum (Turgutreis)
It was Elia Viviani (Cannondale) who cracked the Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprint hegemony in the Tour of Turkey today by beating Mark Cavendish into second and Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) into third.
The top of the overall classification remained unchanged at the 183km stage finish in Turgutreis: Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) retains a six second lead over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) is a further 38 seconds back. After joining a nine-man break, Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) scooped enough points at two primes to wrestle the King of the Mountains jersey from Taaramäe
In the finale, Viviani's team-mate Cameron Wurf led the peloton over the final ascent, with Mark Renshaw, Alessandro Petacchi, Mark Cavendish and Viviani latched on his wheel. As Renshaw pulled over 200m from the line to allow Cavendish through, Viviani had time and space to come around the Manxman to take the win - four years after he first won a stage in the Presidential Tour of Turkey as a first year pro.
In beating Cavendish – who already has three stages to his name and retains the sprinter's green jersey – Viviani said it had been a "fantastic day" that confirmed his rising form ahead of the Giro d'Italia, his main goal of the year.
"It's very special to win here as it was the first place I won as a pro," Viviani said afterwards.
"Today was a special day for me because the course was harder and in previous days Cavendish's train was unbeatable. Yesterday I was a bit scared to take any risks because the Giro is coming soon and that's my main goal of the year," he added.
How it unfolded
The day's break escaped early on the tough grinding climb out of Marmaris. Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Mirko Tedeschi and Matthia Pozzo (both Neri Sottoli) who was there to defend his Turkish Beauties white jersey competition.
After 50km the break's lead was approaching its maximum gap at four minutes, which briefly made Ferrari the virtual overall leader. De Maar, on the hunt for the King of the mountain jersey ked the group over the stage's two categorised climbs to take enough points to lead the competition.
However at 35km the race reached its tipping point and the sprinters' teams, with Omega Pharma Quickstep at the fore, began to put the pressure on the adventurers.
Working well together, the break, which had dropped De Maar and Tedeschi, made it to the Turkish Beauties sprint at 173km with just under a minute of its advantage remaining. Pozzo successfully added to his points jersey tally by crossing the line first. However on the undulating run in on broad open roads, the break was eventually swallowed, despite a spirited resistance from Niekerk and Kreizek to hold off the peloton.
With 5km to go and yet a another hill Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Mirac Kal (Toku-Sekerspor) and fourth on GC, Merhawi Kudus (MTN-QHubeka) launched an attack, and though they built a 10 second lead it stood little chance of success on the rapid stage finale.
Wurf led the peloton over the final climb with a truncated Omega Pharma-QuickStep train in tow. Viviani lurked on Cavendish's wheel. First Petacchi kept the peloton taught into the final straight before Renshaw maintained Cavendish's position on the right of the road. But as Renshaw pulled right with 200m to let Cavendish through, it gave Vaviani ample time to come out of the Manxman's slipstream and claim his second win of the season.
Tomorrow's stage 6 will carry the riders 183km from Bodrum to the bottom of the steep climb to Selcuk. Second on GC, Adam Yates said he will try to attack race leader Taaramäe there though said the Estonian would be a hard man to beat.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:34:11
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|22
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|23
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|32
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|36
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|47
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|52
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|53
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|54
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|56
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|59
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|64
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|65
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|66
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|70
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|73
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|76
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|80
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|82
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|89
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|90
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|93
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|100
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|101
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:00:20
|102
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|103
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:36
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:56
|108
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|109
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|110
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|111
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|114
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|118
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|119
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:04:54
|120
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|123
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|124
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|128
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|129
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|130
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|131
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|132
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:25
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:53
|138
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|141
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|142
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|143
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|145
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:13:11
|146
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|4
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|12
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|10
|7
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|11
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|15
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|4
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|13:42:33
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|5
|Drapac Cycling
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:15
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20:35:05
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|4
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|7
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:44
|8
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:48
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:01
|15
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:34
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:44
|17
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:46
|18
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:26
|20
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:34
|22
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:10
|23
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:14
|25
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:00
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:10
|27
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:05:50
|29
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:58
|31
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:00
|32
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:06:02
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:27
|34
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|0:06:50
|35
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:43
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:51
|37
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|38
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:42
|39
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:55
|40
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:56
|43
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:59
|44
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:50
|46
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:11:08
|47
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:28
|48
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:04
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:15
|50
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:12:16
|52
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:28
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:13:31
|54
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:33
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:13:51
|56
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|57
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:24
|58
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|59
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:53
|60
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:03
|61
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:07
|62
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:25
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:23
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:16:43
|65
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:17:29
|66
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:18:02
|67
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:25
|68
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:14
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:16
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:19
|72
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:44
|73
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:07
|74
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:10
|75
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|76
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:11
|77
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|0:24:14
|78
|Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:24
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:32
|80
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:44
|81
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:02
|82
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|0:25:46
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:47
|84
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:23
|89
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:35
|90
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:52
|91
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:03
|92
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:04
|93
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:10
|94
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:18
|95
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:36
|96
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:27:43
|97
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:27:59
|98
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:17
|99
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:28:23
|100
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:33
|101
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:41
|102
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:29:36
|103
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:42
|105
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:56
|106
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:21
|107
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:22
|108
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:41
|109
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:47
|110
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:54
|111
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|112
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:10
|113
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:31:39
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:55
|115
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:32:13
|116
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:19
|117
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:32:34
|118
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:41
|119
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:47
|120
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:32:52
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:11
|122
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:33:43
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:52
|124
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:34:04
|125
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:34:24
|127
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:36
|128
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:53
|129
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:09
|130
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:17
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:27
|132
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:36:30
|133
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:52
|134
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:36:53
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:39
|136
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:38:25
|137
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:49
|138
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:21
|139
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:40:48
|140
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:40:56
|141
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:41:28
|142
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:57
|143
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:45:45
|145
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:46
|146
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:49:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|21
|7
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|10
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|15
|11
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|14
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|14
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|14
|15
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|13
|16
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|17
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|18
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|19
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|20
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|21
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|11
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|24
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|26
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|10
|27
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|9
|29
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|30
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|31
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|8
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|8
|34
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|35
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|36
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|37
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|38
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|39
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|40
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|42
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|44
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|45
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|46
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|47
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|48
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|49
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|50
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|3
|51
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|54
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|55
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|56
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|57
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|58
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|59
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|60
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|61
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|62
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|63
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|15
|pts
|2
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|6
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|7
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|8
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|11
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|3
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|7
|5
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|9
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|10
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|12
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|13
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|16
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|17
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|21
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|61:48:19
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:34
|3
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:05:04
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:18
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:54
|6
|Cannondale
|0:10:20
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:10
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:12:21
|9
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:13:32
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:17
|11
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:11
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:18:12
|13
|Drapac Cycling
|0:18:48
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:20:44
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:22:07
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:05
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:43:05
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|0:54:18
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:31
|20
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:59:54
