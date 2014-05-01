Image 1 of 68 Team Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 68 Fabricio Ferrari (Caka Rural) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 68 Luca Paolini (Katusha) leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 68 Davide Frattini in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 68 The peloton climbing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 68 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) atop the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 68 Cofidis ensured they kept the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 68 The riders buzz by a roman amphitheater (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 68 Turkish flags on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 68 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 68 Turkish scenic delights (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 68 The rolling green hills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 68 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 68 Alessandro 'ale jet' Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 68 Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders before the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 68 Mark Cavendish signing on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 68 Hatching a plan? It was Elia Viviani (Cannondale) who cracked the Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprint hegemony in the Tour of Turkey today by beating Mark Cavendish into second and Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) into third.

The top of the overall classification remained unchanged at the 183km stage finish in Turgutreis: Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) retains a six second lead over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) is a further 38 seconds back. After joining a nine-man break, Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) scooped enough points at two primes to wrestle the King of the Mountains jersey from Taaramäe

In the finale, Viviani's team-mate Cameron Wurf led the peloton over the final ascent, with Mark Renshaw, Alessandro Petacchi, Mark Cavendish and Viviani latched on his wheel. As Renshaw pulled over 200m from the line to allow Cavendish through, Viviani had time and space to come around the Manxman to take the win - four years after he first won a stage in the Presidential Tour of Turkey as a first year pro.

In beating Cavendish – who already has three stages to his name and retains the sprinter's green jersey – Viviani said it had been a "fantastic day" that confirmed his rising form ahead of the Giro d'Italia, his main goal of the year.

"It's very special to win here as it was the first place I won as a pro," Viviani said afterwards.

"Today was a special day for me because the course was harder and in previous days Cavendish's train was unbeatable. Yesterday I was a bit scared to take any risks because the Giro is coming soon and that's my main goal of the year," he added.

How it unfolded

The day's break escaped early on the tough grinding climb out of Marmaris. Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Mirko Tedeschi and Matthia Pozzo (both Neri Sottoli) who was there to defend his Turkish Beauties white jersey competition.

After 50km the break's lead was approaching its maximum gap at four minutes, which briefly made Ferrari the virtual overall leader. De Maar, on the hunt for the King of the mountain jersey ked the group over the stage's two categorised climbs to take enough points to lead the competition.

However at 35km the race reached its tipping point and the sprinters' teams, with Omega Pharma Quickstep at the fore, began to put the pressure on the adventurers.

Working well together, the break, which had dropped De Maar and Tedeschi, made it to the Turkish Beauties sprint at 173km with just under a minute of its advantage remaining. Pozzo successfully added to his points jersey tally by crossing the line first. However on the undulating run in on broad open roads, the break was eventually swallowed, despite a spirited resistance from Niekerk and Kreizek to hold off the peloton.

With 5km to go and yet a another hill Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Mirac Kal (Toku-Sekerspor) and fourth on GC, Merhawi Kudus (MTN-QHubeka) launched an attack, and though they built a 10 second lead it stood little chance of success on the rapid stage finale.

Wurf led the peloton over the final climb with a truncated Omega Pharma-QuickStep train in tow. Viviani lurked on Cavendish's wheel. First Petacchi kept the peloton taught into the final straight before Renshaw maintained Cavendish's position on the right of the road. But as Renshaw pulled right with 200m to let Cavendish through, it gave Vaviani ample time to come out of the Manxman's slipstream and claim his second win of the season.

Tomorrow's stage 6 will carry the riders 183km from Bodrum to the bottom of the steep climb to Selcuk. Second on GC, Adam Yates said he will try to attack race leader Taaramäe there though said the Estonian would be a hard man to beat.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:34:11 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 30 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 32 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 34 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 36 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 41 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 45 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 46 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 47 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 49 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 50 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 52 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 53 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 54 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 59 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 60 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 63 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 64 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 65 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 66 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 69 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 70 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 73 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 76 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 80 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 81 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 82 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 89 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 90 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 93 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 100 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:15 101 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:00:20 102 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 103 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:36 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 106 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:56 108 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 109 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:24 110 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 111 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 114 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 116 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 118 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06 119 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:04:54 120 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 123 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 124 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 128 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 130 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 131 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 132 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:25 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 135 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:48 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:08:53 138 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 139 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 141 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 142 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 143 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 145 Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:13:11 146 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 pts 2 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 3 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 13 4 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 12 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 10 7 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 11 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 15 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Beauties of Turkey Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 4 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale 13:42:33 2 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Torku Sekerspor 5 Drapac Cycling 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Neri Sottoli 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Bardiani CSF 10 MTN - Qhubeka 11 Orica GreenEDGE 12 Lampre-Merida 13 CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 16 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 17 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 18 Katusha Team 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:15 20 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20:35:05 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:00:06 3 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 7 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:44 8 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:48 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:01 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:34 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:44 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:46 18 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:58 19 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:26 20 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:34 22 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:10 23 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:14 25 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:00 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:10 27 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:05:50 29 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:58 31 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:00 32 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:06:02 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:06:27 34 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 0:06:50 35 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:43 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:07:51 37 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 38 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:42 39 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:55 40 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:56 43 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:59 44 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:09:50 46 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:11:08 47 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:28 48 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:04 49 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:15 50 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:12:16 52 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:28 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:13:31 54 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:33 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:13:51 56 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:23 57 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:24 58 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:26 59 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:53 60 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:03 61 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:07 62 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:25 63 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:23 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:16:43 65 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:17:29 66 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:18:02 67 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:25 68 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:05 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:14 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:23:16 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:19 72 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:44 73 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:24:07 74 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:10 75 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 76 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:11 77 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 0:24:14 78 Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:24 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:32 80 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:24:44 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:02 82 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 0:25:46 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:47 84 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:23 89 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:35 90 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:52 91 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:03 92 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:04 93 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:27:10 94 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:18 95 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:36 96 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:27:43 97 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:27:59 98 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:17 99 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:28:23 100 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:33 101 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:41 102 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:29:36 103 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:42 105 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:56 106 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:21 107 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:22 108 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:41 109 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:47 110 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:54 111 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:30:59 112 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:10 113 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:31:39 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:55 115 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:32:13 116 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:32:19 117 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:32:34 118 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:41 119 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:47 120 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:32:52 121 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:11 122 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:33:43 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:52 124 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:34:04 125 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 126 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:34:24 127 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:36 128 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:53 129 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:09 130 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:17 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:27 132 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:36:30 133 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:52 134 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:36:53 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:37:39 136 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:38:25 137 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:38:49 138 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:21 139 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:40:48 140 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:40:56 141 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:41:28 142 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:57 143 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:45:45 145 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:45:46 146 Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:49:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 49 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 31 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 21 7 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 8 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 10 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 15 11 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 14 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 14 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 14 15 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 13 16 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 18 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 12 19 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 20 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 21 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 24 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 26 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 10 27 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 9 29 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 30 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 31 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 32 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 8 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 8 34 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 35 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 7 36 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 37 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 38 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 39 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 40 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 41 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 42 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 43 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 44 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 45 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 46 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 47 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 48 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 49 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 50 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 3 51 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 52 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 53 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 54 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 55 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 56 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 57 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 58 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 59 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 60 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 61 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 62 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 63 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Beauties of Turkey classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 15 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 6 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 7 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 8 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 11 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 7 5 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 9 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 10 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 12 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 13 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 3 14 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 16 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 17 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 21 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 1