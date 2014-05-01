Trending

Tour of Turkey: Viviani beats Cavendish on stage 5

Taaramae keeps hold of race lead

Image 1 of 68

Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 68

Fabricio Ferrari (Caka Rural)

Fabricio Ferrari (Caka Rural)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 68

Luca Paolini (Katusha) leading the peloton

Luca Paolini (Katusha) leading the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 68

Davide Frattini in red

Davide Frattini in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 68

The peloton climbing

The peloton climbing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) atop the podium

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) atop the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 68

Cofidis ensured they kept the race lead

Cofidis ensured they kept the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 68

The riders buzz by a roman amphitheater

The riders buzz by a roman amphitheater
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 68

Turkish flags on display

Turkish flags on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 68

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 68

Turkish scenic delights

Turkish scenic delights
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 68

The rolling green hills

The rolling green hills
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the green jersey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 68

Alessandro 'ale jet' Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Alessandro 'ale jet' Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 68

Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders before the start of the stage

Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders before the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 68

Mark Cavendish signing on

Mark Cavendish signing on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 68

Hatching a plan? Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) talking pre-race

Hatching a plan? Gert Dockx (Lotto Belisol) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) talking pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 68

Danil o Napolitano (Wanty) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Danil o Napolitano (Wanty) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 68

Rein Taaramäe gets on the Cofidis bus

Rein Taaramäe gets on the Cofidis bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 68

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) back in the red jersey

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) back in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 68

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 in Turkey

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 68

The Omega Pharma Quick Step train

The Omega Pharma Quick Step train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 68

Team Katusha at the front

Team Katusha at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 68

Mark Cavendish sits in with his teammates

Mark Cavendish sits in with his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 68

Martijn Verschoor

Martijn Verschoor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 68

Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 68

Team Katusha riders

Team Katusha riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 68

Team Cannondale

Team Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 68

Mark Renshaw at the team car

Mark Renshaw at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 68

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 in Turkey

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 68

Elia Viviani on the podium

Elia Viviani on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 68

Stage 5 podium in Turkey

Stage 5 podium in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 68

Race leadaer Rein Taaramae

Race leadaer Rein Taaramae
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 68

Maxim Belkov

Maxim Belkov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 68

Sprints classification leader Mark Cavendish

Sprints classification leader Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 68

David Lozano

David Lozano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 68

Elia Viviani wins stage 5

Elia Viviani wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 68

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 in Turkey

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 in Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 68

The final sprint to the line

The final sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 68

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 68

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)

Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 68

It's not every day that there are airplanes on the podium

It's not every day that there are airplanes on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 68

Graeme Brown (Belkin)

Graeme Brown (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 68

Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo)

Daniele Colli (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 68

Marc Demaar (Unitedhealthcare)

Marc Demaar (Unitedhealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 68

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 68

Team Cofidis

Team Cofidis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 68

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 68

Linus Gerdemann (MTN - Qhubeka)

Linus Gerdemann (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 68

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 68

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana)

Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 68

Team Belkin

Team Belkin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 68

Race leader Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Race leader Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 68

Race leader Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Race leader Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 68

Thumbs up for Cannondale after the win

Thumbs up for Cannondale after the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 68

Team Cannondale

Team Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) sprints toward victory

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) sprints toward victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) is congratulated after his win

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) is congratulated after his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 68

Post race celebrations

Post race celebrations
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 5 at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 68

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 68

The Cannondale team after the win

The Cannondale team after the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was Elia Viviani (Cannondale) who cracked the Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprint hegemony in the Tour of Turkey today by beating Mark Cavendish into second and Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka) into third.

The top of the overall classification remained unchanged at the 183km stage finish in Turgutreis: Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) retains a six second lead over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) is a further 38 seconds back. After joining a nine-man break, Marc de Maar (United Healthcare) scooped enough points at two primes to wrestle the King of the Mountains jersey from Taaramäe

In the finale, Viviani's team-mate Cameron Wurf led the peloton over the final ascent, with Mark Renshaw, Alessandro Petacchi, Mark Cavendish and Viviani latched on his wheel. As Renshaw pulled over 200m from the line to allow Cavendish through, Viviani had time and space to come around the Manxman to take the win - four years after he first won a stage in the Presidential Tour of Turkey as a first year pro.

In beating Cavendish – who already has three stages to his name and retains the sprinter's green jersey – Viviani said it had been a "fantastic day" that confirmed his rising form ahead of the Giro d'Italia, his main goal of the year.

"It's very special to win here as it was the first place I won as a pro," Viviani said afterwards.

"Today was a special day for me because the course was harder and in previous days Cavendish's train was unbeatable. Yesterday I was a bit scared to take any risks because the Giro is coming soon and that's my main goal of the year," he added.

How it unfolded

The day's break escaped early on the tough grinding climb out of Marmaris. Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Lachlan Norris (Drapac), Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN-Qhubeka), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Mirko Tedeschi and Matthia Pozzo (both Neri Sottoli) who was there to defend his Turkish Beauties white jersey competition.

After 50km the break's lead was approaching its maximum gap at four minutes, which briefly made Ferrari the virtual overall leader. De Maar, on the hunt for the King of the mountain jersey ked the group over the stage's two categorised climbs to take enough points to lead the competition.

However at 35km the race reached its tipping point and the sprinters' teams, with Omega Pharma Quickstep at the fore, began to put the pressure on the adventurers.

Working well together, the break, which had dropped De Maar and Tedeschi, made it to the Turkish Beauties sprint at 173km with just under a minute of its advantage remaining. Pozzo successfully added to his points jersey tally by crossing the line first. However on the undulating run in on broad open roads, the break was eventually swallowed, despite a spirited resistance from Niekerk and Kreizek to hold off the peloton.

With 5km to go and yet a another hill Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Mirac Kal (Toku-Sekerspor) and fourth on GC, Merhawi Kudus (MTN-QHubeka) launched an attack, and though they built a 10 second lead it stood little chance of success on the rapid stage finale.

Wurf led the peloton over the final climb with a truncated Omega Pharma-QuickStep train in tow. Viviani lurked on Cavendish's wheel. First Petacchi kept the peloton taught into the final straight before Renshaw maintained Cavendish's position on the right of the road. But as Renshaw pulled right with 200m to let Cavendish through, it gave Vaviani ample time to come out of the Manxman's slipstream and claim his second win of the season.

Tomorrow's stage 6 will carry the riders 183km from Bodrum to the bottom of the steep climb to Selcuk. Second on GC, Adam Yates said he will try to attack race leader Taaramäe there though said the Estonian would be a hard man to beat.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:34:11
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
18Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
22Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
27Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
32Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
33Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
34Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
36Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
41Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
45Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
46Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
47Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
49Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
52David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
53Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
54Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
56Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
57Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
59John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
63Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
64Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
65Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
66Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
69Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
70Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
73Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
74Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
75Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
76Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
79Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
80Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
82Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
89Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
90Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
91Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
93Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
97Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
98Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
100Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
101Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:00:20
102Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
103Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:36
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
106Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:00:56
108Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
109Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:24
110Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
111Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
114Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
116Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
118Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06
119Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:04:54
120Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
123Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
124Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
128Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
129Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
130Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
131Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
132Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:25
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:48
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:08:53
138Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
141Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
142Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
143Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
145Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:13:11
146Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5pts
2Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka13
4Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo12
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo10
7Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
11Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Beauties of Turkey Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo5pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
4Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale13:42:33
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Torku Sekerspor
5Drapac Cycling
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Neri Sottoli
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Bardiani CSF
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Orica GreenEDGE
12Lampre-Merida
13CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Astana Pro Team
15Lotto-Belisol Team
16Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Katusha Team
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:15
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20:35:05
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:00:06
3Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
7Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:44
8Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
10Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:48
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:01
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:01:34
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:44
17Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:46
18Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:58
19Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:26
20Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:34
22Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:10
23Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
24Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:14
25Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:00
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:10
27Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:05:50
29Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:58
31Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:00
32Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:06:02
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:27
34Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale0:06:50
35Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:43
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:07:51
37Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:53
38Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:42
39Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:55
40Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:56
43Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:59
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
45Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:09:50
46Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:11:08
47Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:28
48Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:04
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:15
50Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:12:16
52Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:28
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:13:31
54Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:33
55Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:13:51
56Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:23
57Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:24
58Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:26
59Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:53
60Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:03
61Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:07
62Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:25
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:23
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:16:43
65Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:17:29
66Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:18:02
67Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:19:25
68Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:05
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:14
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:23:16
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:19
72Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:44
73Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:07
74Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:10
75Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
76Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:11
77Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli0:24:14
78Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:24
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:32
80Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:44
81Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:02
82Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo0:25:46
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:47
84Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:23
89Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:35
90Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:52
91Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:03
92Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:04
93Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:27:10
94Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:18
95Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:36
96Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:27:43
97John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:27:59
98Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:17
99Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:28:23
100Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:33
101Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:41
102Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:29:36
103Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
104Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:42
105Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:56
106Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:21
107Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:22
108Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:41
109Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:47
110Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:54
111Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:30:59
112Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:10
113Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:31:39
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:55
115Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:32:13
116Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:32:19
117Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:32:34
118Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:41
119Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:47
120Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:32:52
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:11
122Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:33:43
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:52
124Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:34:04
125Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
126Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:34:24
127Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:36
128Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:53
129Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:09
130Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:17
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:27
132Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:36:30
133Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:52
134Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:36:53
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:37:39
136Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:38:25
137Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:49
138Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:21
139Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:48
140Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:40:56
141Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:41:28
142Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:57
143Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:45:45
145Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:45:46
146Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:49:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team60pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale49
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida33
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka31
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise28
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida21
7Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
8Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
10Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo15
11Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
12Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge14
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
14Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo14
15Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo13
16Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13
18Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka12
19Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
20Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
21Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice11
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
24Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
25Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
26Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo10
27Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling10
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol9
29Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
30Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk9
31Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
32Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida8
33Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha8
34Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
35Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor7
36Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
37Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
38Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
39Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
40Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
42Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
43Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
44Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
45Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
46Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
47Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
48Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
49Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
50Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale3
51Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
52Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
53Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
54Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
55Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
56Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
57Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
58David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
59Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
60Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
61Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
62Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
63Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Beauties of Turkey classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo15pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo5
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
6Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
7Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
8Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
9Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
11Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
3Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge7
5Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
9Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
10Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
12Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
13Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale3
14Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
16Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
17Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
21Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits61:48:19
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:34
3Torku Sekerspor0:05:04
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:18
5MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
6Cannondale0:10:20
7Astana Pro Team0:11:10
8Bardiani CSF0:12:21
9Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:13:32
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:17
11Team Novo Nordisk0:16:11
12Lampre-Merida0:18:12
13Drapac Cycling0:18:48
14Katusha Team0:20:44
15Orica GreenEDGE0:22:07
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:05
17Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:43:05
18Neri Sottoli0:54:18
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:59:31
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:59:54

 

