Mark Cavendish made it two from two at the Tour of Turkey on Monday with a long range sprint in the hotel town of Kemer that also maintained his tenure in the leader's turquoise jersey for the second day.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider beat Francesco Chicchi (Neri-Sottoli) and Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) on the slightly uphill headwind sprint after a fast and furious 175km stage.

Following the race Cavendish praised his teammates who kept control of the early five-man break which included Ahmet Orken, (Torku Sekerspor), Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli).

"Today it was a harder sprint," Cavendish said in the press conference. "It was slightly uphill, it was a headwind and it was big roads and it's easy to get swamped, but Omega Pharma-Quickstep did an incredible job in the final - absolutely textbook. I'm super happy today. I couldn't have done it without them."

The result means Cavendish still leads the overall classification. Bonifazio has jumped from fourth to second on the overall and Cannondale sprinter Elia Viviani now sits third. Both have the same time as Cavendish but he leads due to his two victories.

Like on Sunday's opening stage, Omega Pharma-QuickStep were assisted in its efforts to lead the peloton by other sprinter-heavy teams Belkin, Cannondale and Lotto Belisol. And it was Belkin who mounted the strongest challenge to the OPQS domination in the finale. They surged up the outside in the final 500m but a chain slip on Theo Bos' bike stymied his sprint and he finished eighth.

Tuesdays Stage three will be the first summit finish of the race and so Cavendish is resigned to passing on leadership.

"It's been a tough couple of days for the guys...and we'll try and get through tomorrow as best as possible but there's no way I can even try and defend the leader's jersey," he conceded.

How it unfolded

Thunder, lightning and a deluge greeted riders at the stage two start in Alanya. However, as the race convoy rolled out before midday, the rain ended abruptly and the peloton was soon riding rapidly up the coast assisted by a strong cross-tailwind. The bunch covered more than 49km in the first hour and had covered 94km of the 175km stage after the second hour.

A break of five had escaped early in the race. For the second day running, a Turkish rider, Ahmet Orken, (Torku Sekerspor), made the break. He was joined by Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli). The quintet would take the lion's share of intermediate competition points. Pozzo crossed the line in the first Turkish Beauties competition first ensuring he joined Frederique Robert (Wanty Group-Gobert) at the head of the competition. Robert however retains the jersey. Pozzo also took out the first two intermediate sprints to move himself up in the competition and he now sits in seventh place.

With 45km to go the peloton had the break firmly within its sights and the CCC Polsat Polkowice rider Pauwel Charucki decided to cap his efforts and drifted back into the peloton - perhaps to save energy in support of team leader Davide Rebellin who will have plans for a strong finish on Tuesday's mountain stage.

However the peloton refused to annul the break's efforts until there were just 16km to race. With the junction made, the black and white Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders took the race by the scuff of the neck.

The Czech 21-year-old Vakoc played a big part in keep race on OPQS control until five kilometres to go. Gianni Meersman maintained an unrelenting pace until the outskirts of Kemer and picked up the final intermediate sprint along the way. Then Iljo Keisse - a previous Tour of Turkey stage winner in 2012 - took over and guided the peloton into Kemer. Veteran rider Alessandro Petacchi and finally Mark Renshaw piloted Cavendish with minimal trouble into the last 200m, where, with an unbeatable burst of speed, he claimed the win by more than a bike length.

Stage three of the Tour of Turkey heads inland on Tuesday for the mountain stage finish at Elmari, which has been used in the previous two editions of the race. As the queen stage, it is also likely to define the overall classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:50:18 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 8 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 16 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 21 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 26 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 30 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 32 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 33 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 34 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 36 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 38 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 41 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 44 Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 45 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 46 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 48 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 49 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 52 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 54 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 58 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 62 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 65 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 66 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 67 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 73 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 76 Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 77 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 79 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 85 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 86 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 90 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 91 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 97 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 98 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 99 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 103 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 104 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 107 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 110 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 113 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 114 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 119 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 120 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 124 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 125 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 127 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 128 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 129 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 130 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 131 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 132 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 134 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 135 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 137 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:00:25 138 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 139 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 140 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 141 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:37 143 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 144 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:57 146 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 147 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 148 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:08 149 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 150 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:33 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 152 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:37 153 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 3 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Beauties of Turkey Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 pts 2 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 14 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 5 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 6 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 9 8 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 13 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 15 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11:30:51 2 Lampre-Merida 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Torku Sekerspor 7 Drapac Cycling 8 Lotto-Belisol Team 9 Bardiani CSF 10 Cannondale 11 Orica GreenEDGE 12 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 13 MTN - Qhubeka 14 Team Novo Nordisk 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Neri Sottoli 18 Katusha Team 19 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 20 Belkin Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7:06:00 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 15 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 20 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 24 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 28 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 31 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 33 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 34 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 35 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 39 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 41 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 42 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 44 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 47 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 49 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 50 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 52 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 53 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 55 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 56 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 62 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 64 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 67 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 69 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 75 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 78 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 80 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo 82 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 83 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 84 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 86 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 88 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 90 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 92 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 94 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 96 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 101 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 104 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 105 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 107 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 108 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge 110 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 112 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 114 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 115 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 116 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo 118 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli 119 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 122 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 124 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 126 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 127 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 128 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 129 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 130 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 131 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 135 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 136 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 137 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:00:25 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 139 Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:37 142 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 143 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 144 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 146 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:08 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:33 148 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:37 149 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 151 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 0:03:22 152 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:53 153 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 23 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo 14 7 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 13 8 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 10 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 12 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 16 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 7 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 6 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 19 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 20 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 22 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 23 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 3 24 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 25 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 26 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 27 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 28 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 29 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 30 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Beauties of Turkey Prime # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo 5 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3 5 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 6 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1