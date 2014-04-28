Tour of Turkey: Cavendish strikes again
Chicchi and Bonifazio beaten in high-speed finish
Stage 2: Alanya - Kemer
Mark Cavendish made it two from two at the Tour of Turkey on Monday with a long range sprint in the hotel town of Kemer that also maintained his tenure in the leader's turquoise jersey for the second day.
The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider beat Francesco Chicchi (Neri-Sottoli) and Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) on the slightly uphill headwind sprint after a fast and furious 175km stage.
Following the race Cavendish praised his teammates who kept control of the early five-man break which included Ahmet Orken, (Torku Sekerspor), Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli).
"Today it was a harder sprint," Cavendish said in the press conference. "It was slightly uphill, it was a headwind and it was big roads and it's easy to get swamped, but Omega Pharma-Quickstep did an incredible job in the final - absolutely textbook. I'm super happy today. I couldn't have done it without them."
The result means Cavendish still leads the overall classification. Bonifazio has jumped from fourth to second on the overall and Cannondale sprinter Elia Viviani now sits third. Both have the same time as Cavendish but he leads due to his two victories.
Like on Sunday's opening stage, Omega Pharma-QuickStep were assisted in its efforts to lead the peloton by other sprinter-heavy teams Belkin, Cannondale and Lotto Belisol. And it was Belkin who mounted the strongest challenge to the OPQS domination in the finale. They surged up the outside in the final 500m but a chain slip on Theo Bos' bike stymied his sprint and he finished eighth.
Tuesdays Stage three will be the first summit finish of the race and so Cavendish is resigned to passing on leadership.
"It's been a tough couple of days for the guys...and we'll try and get through tomorrow as best as possible but there's no way I can even try and defend the leader's jersey," he conceded.
How it unfolded
Thunder, lightning and a deluge greeted riders at the stage two start in Alanya. However, as the race convoy rolled out before midday, the rain ended abruptly and the peloton was soon riding rapidly up the coast assisted by a strong cross-tailwind. The bunch covered more than 49km in the first hour and had covered 94km of the 175km stage after the second hour.
A break of five had escaped early in the race. For the second day running, a Turkish rider, Ahmet Orken, (Torku Sekerspor), made the break. He was joined by Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli). The quintet would take the lion's share of intermediate competition points. Pozzo crossed the line in the first Turkish Beauties competition first ensuring he joined Frederique Robert (Wanty Group-Gobert) at the head of the competition. Robert however retains the jersey. Pozzo also took out the first two intermediate sprints to move himself up in the competition and he now sits in seventh place.
With 45km to go the peloton had the break firmly within its sights and the CCC Polsat Polkowice rider Pauwel Charucki decided to cap his efforts and drifted back into the peloton - perhaps to save energy in support of team leader Davide Rebellin who will have plans for a strong finish on Tuesday's mountain stage.
However the peloton refused to annul the break's efforts until there were just 16km to race. With the junction made, the black and white Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders took the race by the scuff of the neck.
The Czech 21-year-old Vakoc played a big part in keep race on OPQS control until five kilometres to go. Gianni Meersman maintained an unrelenting pace until the outskirts of Kemer and picked up the final intermediate sprint along the way. Then Iljo Keisse - a previous Tour of Turkey stage winner in 2012 - took over and guided the peloton into Kemer. Veteran rider Alessandro Petacchi and finally Mark Renshaw piloted Cavendish with minimal trouble into the last 200m, where, with an unbeatable burst of speed, he claimed the win by more than a bike length.
Stage three of the Tour of Turkey heads inland on Tuesday for the mountain stage finish at Elmari, which has been used in the previous two editions of the race. As the queen stage, it is also likely to define the overall classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:50:18
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|16
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|21
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|26
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|30
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|33
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|34
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|38
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|44
|Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|49
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|51
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|52
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|58
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|62
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|67
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|73
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|76
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|77
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|79
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|89
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|90
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|91
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|97
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|98
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|99
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|104
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|107
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|110
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|114
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|119
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|120
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|124
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|125
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|126
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|128
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|130
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|131
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|132
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|135
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|137
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:00:25
|138
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|139
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|140
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|141
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|143
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|144
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:57
|146
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|148
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|149
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|150
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|152
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:37
|153
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|pts
|2
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|3
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|pts
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|14
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|5
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|6
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11:30:51
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Drapac Cycling
|8
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Neri Sottoli
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7:06:00
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|15
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|20
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|24
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|31
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|33
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|34
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|42
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|44
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|47
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|52
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|53
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|56
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|62
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|67
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|69
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|75
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|80
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|82
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|83
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|90
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|92
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|96
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|101
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|104
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|108
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|112
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|114
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|115
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|116
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|117
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|118
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|119
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|122
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|124
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|126
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|127
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|128
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|129
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|130
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|131
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|135
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|137
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:00:25
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|139
|Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|140
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|142
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|143
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|144
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|146
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|148
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:37
|149
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|151
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:03:22
|152
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:53
|153
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|14
|7
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|13
|8
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|10
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|12
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|15
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|7
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|19
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|20
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|22
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|23
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|24
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|25
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|26
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|27
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|29
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|30
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|5
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3
|5
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|21:18:00
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|Drapac Cycling
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|14
|Cannondale
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|18
|Katusha Team
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
