Tour of Turkey: Cavendish strikes again

Chicchi and Bonifazio beaten in high-speed finish

Image 1 of 38

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the first leader's jersey of the 2014 Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 38

Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) driving the pace

Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) driving the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 38

Some air miles for Cav

Some air miles for Cav
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 38

Petr Ignatenko (Katusha)

Petr Ignatenko (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 38

Ale jet (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoys a moment before the start of stage two

Ale jet (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoys a moment before the start of stage two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 38

A gaggle of fans watch the race go by

A gaggle of fans watch the race go by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 38

The stage started with overcast skies and wet roads

The stage started with overcast skies and wet roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 38

Some Turkish fans enjoying the race

Some Turkish fans enjoying the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 38

Theo Bos (Belkin) with a sticky bottle

Theo Bos (Belkin) with a sticky bottle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 38

Turkish flags on the roadside

Turkish flags on the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 38

CCC's Paweł Charucki

CCC's Paweł Charucki
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 38

The day's break enjoying the sunshine

The day's break enjoying the sunshine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoys a calm moment

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) enjoys a calm moment
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on his way to the win

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on his way to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 38

Mark Cavendish keep hold of the race leaders jersey

Mark Cavendish keep hold of the race leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 38

Two out of two for Cavendish

Two out of two for Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 38

Nicola Boem (Bardiani - CSF)

Nicola Boem (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 38

The Omega Pharma Quick Step team in control

The Omega Pharma Quick Step team in control
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 38

David Rebellin

David Rebellin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Mark Cavendish

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Nico Sijmens (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Nico Sijmens (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Mark Cavendish is protected

Mark Cavendish is protected
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 38

The Omega Pharma Quick Step team

The Omega Pharma Quick Step team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Lampre riders in the peloton

Lampre riders in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo)

Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Luca Paolini

Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Mark Cavendish gets hugged after his stage win

Mark Cavendish gets hugged after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre - Merida)

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

Mark Cavendish wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Mark Cavendish atop the podium in stage 2

Mark Cavendish atop the podium in stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Mark Cavendish atop the podium in stage 2

Mark Cavendish atop the podium in stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish made it two from two at the Tour of Turkey on Monday with a long range sprint in the hotel town of Kemer that also maintained his tenure in the leader's turquoise jersey for the second day.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider beat Francesco Chicchi (Neri-Sottoli) and Niccolò Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) on the slightly uphill headwind sprint after a fast and furious 175km stage.

Following the race Cavendish praised his teammates who kept control of the early five-man break which included Ahmet Orken, (Torku Sekerspor), Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli).

"Today it was a harder sprint," Cavendish said in the press conference. "It was slightly uphill, it was a headwind and it was big roads and it's easy to get swamped, but Omega Pharma-Quickstep did an incredible job in the final - absolutely textbook. I'm super happy today. I couldn't have done it without them."

The result means Cavendish still leads the overall classification. Bonifazio has jumped from fourth to second on the overall and Cannondale sprinter Elia Viviani now sits third. Both have the same time as Cavendish but he leads due to his two victories.

Like on Sunday's opening stage, Omega Pharma-QuickStep were assisted in its efforts to lead the peloton by other sprinter-heavy teams Belkin, Cannondale and Lotto Belisol. And it was Belkin who mounted the strongest challenge to the OPQS domination in the finale. They surged up the outside in the final 500m but a chain slip on Theo Bos' bike stymied his sprint and he finished eighth.

Tuesdays Stage three will be the first summit finish of the race and so Cavendish is resigned to passing on leadership.

"It's been a tough couple of days for the guys...and we'll try and get through tomorrow as best as possible but there's no way I can even try and defend the leader's jersey," he conceded.

How it unfolded

Thunder, lightning and a deluge greeted riders at the stage two start in Alanya. However, as the race convoy rolled out before midday, the rain ended abruptly and the peloton was soon riding rapidly up the coast assisted by a strong cross-tailwind. The bunch covered more than 49km in the first hour and had covered 94km of the 175km stage after the second hour.

A break of five had escaped early in the race. For the second day running, a Turkish rider, Ahmet Orken, (Torku Sekerspor), made the break. He was joined by Pawel Charucki (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Mattia Pozzo (Neri-Sottoli). The quintet would take the lion's share of intermediate competition points. Pozzo crossed the line in the first Turkish Beauties competition first ensuring he joined Frederique Robert (Wanty Group-Gobert) at the head of the competition. Robert however retains the jersey. Pozzo also took out the first two intermediate sprints to move himself up in the competition and he now sits in seventh place.

With 45km to go the peloton had the break firmly within its sights and the CCC Polsat Polkowice rider Pauwel Charucki decided to cap his efforts and drifted back into the peloton - perhaps to save energy in support of team leader Davide Rebellin who will have plans for a strong finish on Tuesday's mountain stage.

However the peloton refused to annul the break's efforts until there were just 16km to race. With the junction made, the black and white Omega Pharma-Quickstep riders took the race by the scuff of the neck.

The Czech 21-year-old Vakoc played a big part in keep race on OPQS control until five kilometres to go. Gianni Meersman maintained an unrelenting pace until the outskirts of Kemer and picked up the final intermediate sprint along the way. Then Iljo Keisse - a previous Tour of Turkey stage winner in 2012 - took over and guided the peloton into Kemer. Veteran rider Alessandro Petacchi and finally Mark Renshaw piloted Cavendish with minimal trouble into the last 200m, where, with an unbeatable burst of speed, he claimed the win by more than a bike length.

Stage three of the Tour of Turkey heads inland on Tuesday for the mountain stage finish at Elmari, which has been used in the previous two editions of the race. As the queen stage, it is also likely to define the overall classification.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:50:18
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
8Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
16Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
21Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
23Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
24Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
26Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
27Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
30Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
33David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
34Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
36Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
38Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
41Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
44Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
46Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
49Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
58Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
62Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
65Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
67Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
69Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
70Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
73Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
74Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
75Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
76Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
77Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
79Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
82Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
85André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
86Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
88Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
89Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
90Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
91Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
97Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
99Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
100Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
103Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
104Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
106Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
107Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
110Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
111Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
114Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
119Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
120Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
122Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
123Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
124David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
125Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
127Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
129Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
130Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
131Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
132Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
134Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
135Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
137Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:00:25
138Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
139Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
140Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
141Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:37
143Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
144Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:57
146Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
147Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
148Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:08
149Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
150Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:33
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
152Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:37
153Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:08

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo5pts
2Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo5pts
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo3
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Beauties of Turkey Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo5pts
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo14
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
5Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
6Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale9
8Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
9Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida7
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling5
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
15Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team11:30:51
2Lampre-Merida
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Torku Sekerspor
7Drapac Cycling
8Lotto-Belisol Team
9Bardiani CSF
10Cannondale
11Orica GreenEDGE
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13MTN - Qhubeka
14Team Novo Nordisk
15CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Astana Pro Team
17Neri Sottoli
18Katusha Team
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7:06:00
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
12Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
15Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
16Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
20Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
21Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
24Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
28Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
29Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
31Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
33Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
34Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
39Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
41Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
42Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
44Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
46Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
47Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
49Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
50Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
51Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
52Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
55Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
56Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
62Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
64Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
65Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
67Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
69Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
72Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
73Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
75Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
77Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
79Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
80Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
81Daniele Colli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
82Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
83Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
84Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
86Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Javier Aramendia (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
92Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
93Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
94Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
96Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
101Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
104Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
105Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
107Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
108Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Damien Howson (Aus) Orica Greenedge
110Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
112Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
114Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
115Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
116Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
117Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
118Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
119Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
122Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
124Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
126Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
127Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
128Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
129Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
130Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
131Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
132Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
135Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
136Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
137Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:00:25
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
139Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
140Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:37
142Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
143Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:53
144Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
146Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:08
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:33
148Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:37
149Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
150Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
151Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:03:22
152Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:53
153Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team31pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale23
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Yellow Fluo14
7Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo13
8Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team12
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA11
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling10
12Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
16Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida7
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka6
18Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
19Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
20Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
22Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
23Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk3
24Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
25Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
26Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
27Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
28Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
29Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
30Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Beauties of Turkey Prime
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Yellow Fluo5
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge3
5Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida21:18:00
2Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Team Novo Nordisk
5Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Torku Sekerspor
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
8Drapac Cycling
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Astana Pro Team
11Lotto-Belisol Team
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Bardiani CSF
14Cannondale
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep
16CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Orica GreenEDGE
18Katusha Team
19Neri Sottoli
20Belkin Pro Cycling Team

