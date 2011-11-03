Image 1 of 15 Josh Atkins (Kia Motors) powered up the climb over the Crown Range to win Stage 5 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 15 The riders led by PowerNet are strung out as the encounter strong head winds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 15 Team Pure Black Racing lead the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 15 The break led by Brett Tivers (Share the Road) is down to just five riders with 20km remaining (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 15 The peloton make their way around the shores of Lake Wakatipu (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 15 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) and George Bennett (Kia Motors) share a joke (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 15 Josh Atkins (Kia Motors) is the new leader of the Tour as well as leading the U23 classification (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 15 The break make full use of the road (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 15 Riders reach speeds in excess of 70kph on the descent off Gorge Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 15 Joe Chapman of Creation Signs – L&M Group Racing makes maximum points on the climb over Gorge Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 15 Michael Vink (Mico – Protrain Cycling Team) stretches his legs on an early climb (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 15 Calder Stewart takes it position at the front of the peloton. Moments later Hayden Roulston withdraws from the race due to medical problems (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 15 A break of a dozen riders has slipped off the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 15 Racing gets underway from Te Anau in cold wet conditions (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 15 The peloton are dwarfed by the stunning landscape (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Stage 5 of the Tour of Southland was the most eventful yet as three U23 competitors took control of the race and defending champion Hayden Roulston was forced to withdraw early on with a kidney infection.



Roulston, who was chasing his fifth win in the race, was joined on the sidelines by Brad Carter, Paul Whitley, Ian Smallman and Courtney Black who all withdrew from the Tour on a day of high drama in the 179-kilometre stage that stretched from Te Anau to Queenstown's Crown Range. Icy cold conditions were made worse by heavy rain and high winds, which made things difficult for the riders.

Amid the wreckage local boy Josh Atkins took control of the race with 10km to go, pulling clear of the breakaway group to claim the stage win and take over the yellow jersey. It was the first ever Southland stage win for the 19-year-old's PowerNet team and he crossed the line 29 seconds clear of fellow youngsters Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) and Jeremy Yates (Share The Road).

Bevin now lies in second place, 1:09 behind Atkins in the general classification. George Bennett (Kia Motors) holds third overall, 1:25 behind Atkins.

Riders now move on to the 167km stage 6, from Invercargill to Gore, on Friday morning.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 4:22:06 2 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:29 3 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 4 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 0:00:35 5 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 0:00:39 6 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:00:51 7 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:00:55 8 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:01:01 9 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:06 10 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 0:01:10 11 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:16 12 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 0:01:20 13 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:22 14 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:01:33 15 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:41 16 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 17 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:01:46 18 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:55 19 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 20 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:01:59 21 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 0:02:07 22 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 0:02:30 23 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 24 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:02:35 25 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:02:38 26 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:46 27 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:50 28 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:03:24 29 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:03:36 30 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:03:52 31 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 0:04:26 32 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 33 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:04:37 34 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:04:52 35 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 0:05:52 36 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:06:01 37 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 0:06:33 38 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:06:34 39 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:06:37 40 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 0:06:38 41 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:06:47 42 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 43 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:07:55 44 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:19 45 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:08:34 46 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:09:32 47 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:54 48 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 0:09:59 49 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 50 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 0:10:42 51 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 52 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 0:13:36 53 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 54 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 55 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 0:14:49 56 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:21:25 57 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:27:54 58 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 59 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 60 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 61 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 62 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 63 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 64 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 65 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 66 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 67 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 68 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 69 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 70 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 71 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 72 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 73 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 74 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 75 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 76 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 77 Tom David (Share The Road) 78 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 79 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 80 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 81 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:28:03 82 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:28:47 83 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 84 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 0:30:30 85 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 0:33:06 86 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 0:33:24 87 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:33:29 88 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:34:10 89 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 90 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:34:19 91 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:34:35 92 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 0:34:54 93 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:35:13 94 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:37:20 95 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:39:30 96 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 0:42:03 DNF Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) DNF Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) DNF Courtney Black (Kia Motors) DNF Nick King (Kia Motors) DNF Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) DNF Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) DNF Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 15:35:17 2 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:09 3 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 0:01:25 4 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 0:01:26 5 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 0:01:28 6 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:30 7 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 0:01:38 8 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:19 9 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:21 10 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:22 11 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:02:32 12 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:35 13 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 0:03:00 14 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:03:15 15 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:03:27 16 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:03:44 17 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 0:03:45 18 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:04:00 19 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:04:09 20 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 0:04:15 21 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:04:40 22 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:05:06 23 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:05:45 24 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:07:39 25 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 0:08:19 26 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:08:22 27 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:08:28 28 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:08:58 29 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:11:40 30 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:11:47 31 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:11:55 32 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:12:09 33 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 0:12:25 34 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:12:56 35 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 0:13:20 36 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:14:07 37 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 0:14:24 38 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:14:35 39 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:15:23 40 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:15:37 41 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:16:01 42 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 0:16:23 43 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 0:16:31 44 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 0:16:41 45 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:18:07 46 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:18:31 47 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:20:07 48 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 0:20:30 49 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 0:21:02 50 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 0:21:33 51 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:23:02 52 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:25:19 53 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:25:28 54 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:30:16 55 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:31:29 56 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 0:32:00 57 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:32:04 58 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:33:00 59 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 0:33:54 60 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:35:35 61 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:36:00 62 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:36:10 63 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:37:09 64 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:37:11 65 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 0:37:54 66 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:38:40 67 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:39:09 68 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:41:14 69 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:41:29 70 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:44:54 71 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:47:32 72 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:48:44 73 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:49:34 74 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:50:17 75 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:50:18 76 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:50:45 77 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:53:00 78 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 0:53:57 79 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:53:59 80 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:55:38 81 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 0:56:02 82 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:56:23 83 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:58:09 84 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 0:58:24 85 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 1:00:21 86 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 1:03:40 87 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 1:07:09 88 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 1:10:04 89 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 1:10:21 90 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 1:12:23 91 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 1:15:04 92 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 1:17:09 93 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 1:31:52 94 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 1:35:22 95 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 1:42:29 96 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 1:50:52

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 102 pts 2 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 39 3 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 28 4 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 18 5 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 12 6 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 12 7 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 12 8 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 11 9 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 11 10 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 11 11 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 8 12 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 7 13 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 7 14 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 6 15 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 6 16 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 5 17 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 5 18 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 5 19 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 4 20 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 4 21 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 4 22 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 3 23 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 3 24 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 25 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 26 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 3 27 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 3 28 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 29 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 2 30 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 2 31 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 2 32 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 1 33 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 1 34 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 1 35 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 1 36 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 1 37 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 1 38 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 1

Mountain Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 48 pts 2 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 16 3 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 14 4 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 12 5 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 10 6 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 7 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 8 8 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 8 9 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 6 10 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 6 11 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 6 12 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 4 13 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 2 14 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 2 15 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 16 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 17 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 2 18 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 2