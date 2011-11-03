Trending

Image 1 of 15

Josh Atkins (Kia Motors) powered up the climb over the Crown Range to win Stage 5

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 15

The riders led by PowerNet are strung out as the encounter strong head winds

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 15

Team Pure Black Racing lead the peloton

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 15

The break led by Brett Tivers (Share the Road) is down to just five riders with 20km remaining

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 15

The peloton make their way around the shores of Lake Wakatipu

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 15

Josh Atkins (PowerNet) and George Bennett (Kia Motors) share a joke

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 15

Josh Atkins (Kia Motors) is the new leader of the Tour as well as leading the U23 classification

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 15

The break make full use of the road

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 15

Riders reach speeds in excess of 70kph on the descent off Gorge Hill

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 15

Joe Chapman of Creation Signs – L&M Group Racing makes maximum points on the climb over Gorge Hill

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 15

Michael Vink (Mico – Protrain Cycling Team) stretches his legs on an early climb

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 15

Calder Stewart takes it position at the front of the peloton. Moments later Hayden Roulston withdraws from the race due to medical problems

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 15

A break of a dozen riders has slipped off the front

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 15

Racing gets underway from Te Anau in cold wet conditions

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 15

The peloton are dwarfed by the stunning landscape

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Stage 5 of the Tour of Southland was the most eventful yet as three U23 competitors took control of the race and defending champion Hayden Roulston was forced to withdraw early on with a kidney infection.

Roulston, who was chasing his fifth win in the race, was joined on the sidelines by Brad Carter, Paul Whitley, Ian Smallman and Courtney Black who all withdrew from the Tour on a day of high drama in the 179-kilometre stage that stretched from Te Anau to Queenstown's Crown Range. Icy cold conditions were made worse by heavy rain and high winds, which made things difficult for the riders.

Amid the wreckage local boy Josh Atkins took control of the race with 10km to go, pulling clear of the breakaway group to claim the stage win and take over the yellow jersey. It was the first ever Southland stage win for the 19-year-old's PowerNet team and he crossed the line 29 seconds clear of fellow youngsters Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) and Jeremy Yates (Share The Road).

Bevin now lies in second place, 1:09 behind Atkins in the general classification. George Bennett (Kia Motors) holds third overall, 1:25 behind Atkins.

Riders now move on to the 167km stage 6, from Invercargill to Gore, on Friday morning.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (PowerNet)4:22:06
2Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:29
3Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
4George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:35
5Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:00:39
6Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:00:51
7Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:55
8Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:01:01
9Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:06
10Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:01:10
11Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:16
12Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:01:20
13Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:22
14Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:01:33
15Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:41
16Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
17Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:01:46
18Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:01:55
19Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
20Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:59
21Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:02:07
22Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:02:30
23Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
24Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:02:35
25Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:02:38
26Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:46
27Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:50
28Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:03:24
29Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:03:36
30Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:03:52
31Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:04:26
32Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
33Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:04:37
34Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:04:52
35Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:05:52
36Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:06:01
37Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:06:33
38Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:06:34
39Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:06:37
40Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:06:38
41Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:06:47
42Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
43Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:07:55
44Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:08:19
45Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:08:34
46Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:09:32
47Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:09:54
48Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:09:59
49Alex Frame (PowerNet)
50Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:10:42
51Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
52Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:13:36
53Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
54Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
55Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:14:49
56Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:21:25
57James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:27:54
58Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
59Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
60Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)
61Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
62Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
63Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
64Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
65Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
66Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
67Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
68Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
69Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
70Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
71Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
72James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
73Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
74Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
75Craig Johns (Radio Sport)
76Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
77Tom David (Share The Road)
78Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
79Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
80Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
81Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:28:03
82Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:28:47
83Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
84Justin Stott (Radio Sport)0:30:30
85Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:33:06
86Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:33:24
87Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:33:29
88Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:34:10
89Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
90Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:34:19
91Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:34:35
92Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:34:54
93Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:35:13
94Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:37:20
95Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:39:30
96Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:42:03
DNFLouis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
DNFBrad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
DNFCourtney Black (Kia Motors)
DNFNick King (Kia Motors)
DNFIan Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)
DNFHayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)
DNFPaul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (PowerNet)15:35:17
2Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:09
3George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:01:25
4Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:01:26
5Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:01:28
6Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:30
7Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:01:38
8Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:19
9Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:02:21
10Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:22
11Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:02:32
12Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:35
13Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:03:00
14Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:03:15
15Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:03:27
16Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:03:44
17Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:03:45
18Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)0:04:00
19Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:04:09
20Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:04:15
21Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:04:40
22Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:05:06
23Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:05:45
24Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:07:39
25Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:08:19
26Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:08:22
27Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:08:28
28Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:08:58
29Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:11:40
30Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:11:47
31Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:11:55
32Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:12:09
33Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:12:25
34Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:12:56
35Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:13:20
36Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:14:07
37Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:14:24
38Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:14:35
39Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:15:23
40Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:15:37
41Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:16:01
42Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:16:23
43Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:16:31
44Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:16:41
45Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:18:07
46Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:18:31
47Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:20:07
48Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:20:30
49Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:21:02
50Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:21:33
51Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:23:02
52Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:25:19
53Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:25:28
54Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:30:16
55Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:31:29
56Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:32:00
57James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:32:04
58Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:33:00
59Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:33:54
60Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:35:35
61James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:36:00
62Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:36:10
63Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:37:09
64Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:37:11
65Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)0:37:54
66Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:38:40
67Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)0:39:09
68Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)0:41:14
69Tom David (Share The Road)0:41:29
70Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:44:54
71Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:47:32
72Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:48:44
73Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:49:34
74Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:50:17
75Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:50:18
76Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:50:45
77Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:53:00
78Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:53:57
79Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:53:59
80Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:55:38
81Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:56:02
82Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:56:23
83Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)0:58:09
84Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:58:24
85Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)1:00:21
86Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)1:03:40
87Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)1:07:09
88Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)1:10:04
89Craig Johns (Radio Sport)1:10:21
90Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:12:23
91Justin Stott (Radio Sport)1:15:04
92Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)1:17:09
93Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)1:31:52
94Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:35:22
95Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:42:29
96Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)1:50:52

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)102pts
2Chris Macic (Share The Road)39
3Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)28
4Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)18
5Tom Scully (PowerNet)12
6Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)12
7Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)12
8Brett Tivers (Share The Road)11
9Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)11
10James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)11
11Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)8
12Karl Murray (Share The Road)7
13Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)7
14Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)6
15Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)6
16Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)5
17Myron Simpson (PowerNet)5
18Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)5
19Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)4
20Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)4
21Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)4
22Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)3
23Shane Archbold (PowerNet)3
24Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)3
25Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)3
26Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)3
27Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)3
28Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)2
29George Bennett (Kia Motors)2
30Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)2
31Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)2
32Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)1
33Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)1
34Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1
35Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)1
36Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)1
37Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)1
38Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)1

Mountain Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)48pts
2Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)16
3Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)14
4Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)12
5Josh Atkins (PowerNet)10
6Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
7Brett Tivers (Share The Road)8
8Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)8
9Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)6
10Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)6
11Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)6
12Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)4
13Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)2
14Chris Macic (Share The Road)2
15Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)2
16Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)2
17Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)2
18Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)2

Team's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Share The Road46:51:46
2Pure Black Racing0:00:21
3Ascot Park Hotel0:02:08
4H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:02:47
5Subway Pro Cycling0:04:18
6PowerNet0:12:11
7Kia Motors0:15:47
8Calder Stewart0:19:01
9Ultimo-HGM0:31:41
10Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing0:33:18
11Mico-Protrain Cycling Team0:46:20
12Southern Institute Of Technology0:49:42
13Radio Sport0:51:33
14The Southland Times0:57:56
15Partners Life-Champion System1:15:59
16Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching1:25:03
17Henderson Contruction Ltd1:33:32
18Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World1:37:29
19Olphert Contracting Ltd1:37:40

