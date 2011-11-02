Trending

Alex Meenhorst scores first win for KIA

Calder Stewart control race perfectly under Roulston's leadership

Image 1 of 15

Josh Atkins (PowerNet) is in the second group after the climb

Josh Atkins (PowerNet) is in the second group after the climb
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 15

Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) wins stage four in Te Anau.

Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) wins stage four in Te Anau.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 15

Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) takes a pull in the winning break.

Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) takes a pull in the winning break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 15

The break in action during stage 4.

The break in action during stage 4.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 15

Pure Black Racing riders head the break.

Pure Black Racing riders head the break.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 15

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 15

The leaders start the climb over Blackmount Hill

The leaders start the climb over Blackmount Hill
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 15

Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) leads the peloton

Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 15

Justin Kerr of Share the Road initiates the successful break of the afternoon

Justin Kerr of Share the Road initiates the successful break of the afternoon
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 15

Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching) leads Team Calder Stewart

Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching) leads Team Calder Stewart
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 15

Jeremy Vennell leads Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)

Jeremy Vennell leads Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 15

Another unsuccessful attempt to break away

Another unsuccessful attempt to break away
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 15

Several early attempts to break away have failed

Several early attempts to break away have failed
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 15

Riders await the start of Stage 4 to Te Anau

Riders await the start of Stage 4 to Te Anau
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 15

George Bennett of Kia Motors leads the peloton over the Blackmount Hill

George Bennett of Kia Motors leads the peloton over the Blackmount Hill
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Defending champion Hayden Roulston’s grip on the 2011 PowerNet Tour of Southland yellow jersey has been shaved to just six seconds – and he’s not fazed one bit.

The Ashburton rider finished 1:27 behind stage winner Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors), safely in the main field in the 100km stage four trek from Tuatapere to Te Anau.

“I’m pretty happy to be still in yellow but I wouldn’t have been disappointed to lose it just to give the team a day off tomorrow. I thought we had lost it actually so to hear I’m still in yellow was a bit of a surprise,” Roulston said.

The first breakaway group of the stage was swallowed up by the peloton after the tedious Blackmount hill climb, won by Cambridge’s Eric Drower.

With 25km left, Meenhorst and Kia Motors team-mate Keiran Hambrook, of Nelson, surged ahead in a five-strong breakaway which also featured Shem Rodger, of Pure Black Racing, Chris Macic, of Share the Road, and Subway’s Paul Odlin.

Spurred on by the quest for the yellow jersey, Macic worked tirelessly on the front but received little support and was shut out in the sprint to the finish, forcing him to settle for moving into second in the overall GC.

Meenhorst meanwhile was stoked to secure Kia’s first stage victory in the Tour's history.

“The team was really motivated today. We’re not exactly the largest team but everyone plays so well together,” Meenhorst said. “This is actually my first really good victory in New Zealand. After coming second by just a couple of millimetres in Gore a few years ago, I’m really happy now to get something back.”

Pure Black Racing overtook Calder Stewart in the team standings by 13sec – a development which was also of little concern to Roulston.

“We’re here to win the race, we’re not here for team GC, we’re not even here for stage wins or anything else. There’s only one thing that matters and that’s how you’ve got to race the Tour,” he said said.

“When you go and chase the team GC, you automatically kill guys in the team, but for what? We’d rather win the race and go down fighting than go for something that isn’t actually important to us.”

As the mind games begin, Roulston also questioned the tactics of some of the Tour’s younger riders.

“It’s just young riders riding young, you know. You wouldn’t see it very often in Europe having the number one team in New Zealand, Pure Black, attacking us when we’re riding tempo. It’s a little bit amateur-style racing but hey, we’re in New Zealand and that’s just the way it goes.”

Pure Black’s Glen Chadwick countered by saying that they were determined to heap the pressure on the powerful Calder Stewart outfit.

“It was all about trying to stick it to Calder Stewart basically and we gave it a good crack up the mountain and down the other side. We just want to put them under a lot of pressure and I think we did,” he said.

PowerNet’s Josh Atkins retains the Co-Operative Bank under-23 jersey and remains a definite threat in the GC stakes just 10 seconds adrift of Roulston. Gordon McCauley tightened his grip on the Harcourt Sprint Ace jersey, while Dunedin’s Joe Chapman continues to dominate the Hydralink-Jesco King of the Mountain standings.

Tomorrow’s 179km stage from Te Anau to the Crown Range, near Queenstown, has been mooted as race-defining, but Roulston played down its' importance.

“If you have a good ride tomorrow I guess you can add a few more seconds but I don’t think it’s all over. There actually has not been any wind yet and that’s what the peloton is forgetting. If they think it’s been hard they should wait until there’s a decent crosswind,” Roulston said.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)2:17:46
2Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
3Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
4Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
5Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:00:04
6Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:01:27
7Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
8Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
9Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
10Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
11Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
12Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)
13Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
14Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
15Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)
16Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
17Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
18Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
19Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
20Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
21Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
22Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
23Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
24Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
25Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
26Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
27Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
28Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
29Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
30Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
31Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
32Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
33Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
34Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
35George Bennett (Kia Motors)
36Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
37Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
38Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)
39Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
40Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
41Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
42Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
43Alex Frame (PowerNet)
44Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
45James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
46Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
47Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
48Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
49Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
50Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
51Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
52Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
53James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
54Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
55Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
56Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
57Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
58Tom Scully (PowerNet)
59Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
60Brett Tivers (Share The Road)
61Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
62Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
63Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
64Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
65Tom David (Share The Road)
66Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
67Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:01:43
68Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:01:50
69Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:02:05
70Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:10:39
71Craig Johns (Radio Sport)
72Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
73Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
74Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
75Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
76Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
77Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
78Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
79Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
80Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
81Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
82Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)
83Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)
84Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
85Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)
86Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
87Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
88Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
89Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
90Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
91Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
92Karl Murray (Share The Road)
93Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
94Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
95Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
96Nick King (Kia Motors)
97Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
98Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
99Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
100Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
101Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
102Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
103Courtney Black (Kia Motors)0:15:18

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)11:13:11
2Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:00:06
3Josh Atkins (PowerNet)0:00:10
4Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:00:24
5Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:27
6Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:00:40
7Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:46
8Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:00:48
9George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:50
10Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:00:59
11Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:01:03
12Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:05
13Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:01:15
14Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:17
15Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:24
16Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:34
17Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:41
18Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
19Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:42
20Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:45
21Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:01:50
22Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:53
23Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:02:02
24Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:02:08
25Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:16
26Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:02:21
27Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:02:22
28Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:02:27
29Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:02:37
30Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:02:47
31Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:57
32Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:03:05
33Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:03:10
34Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:03:21
35Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
36Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:04:02
37Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:04:06
38James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:04:10
39Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:05:06
40Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:05:24
41Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:05:49
42Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:06:13
43Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:07:17
44Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:07:25
45Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:07:41
46Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:07:59
47Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:08:01
48James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:08:06
49Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:08:19
50Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:09:15
51Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:09:17
52Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:09:32
53Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:09:33
54Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:09:48
55Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:09:50
56Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)0:10:00
57Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:10:04
58Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:46
59Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:11:00
60Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)0:11:15
61Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:54
62Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:13:20
63Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
64Tom David (Share The Road)0:13:35
65Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:14:28
66Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:14:55
67Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:15:07
68Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:16:51
69Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:19:38
70Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:19:49
71Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:20:18
72Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:20:44
73Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:20:50
74Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:20:51
75Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:21:03
76Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:21:36
77Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:21:40
78Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:21:58
79Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:22:23
80Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:22:24
81Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:22:38
82Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:23:30
83Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:23:57
84Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:24:10
85Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:25:06
86Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:27:36
87Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)0:30:15
88Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:31:58
89Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)0:32:27
90Nick King (Kia Motors)0:33:22
91Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:35:10
92Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:38:54
93Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)0:39:15
94Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:42:10
95Craig Johns (Radio Sport)0:42:27
96Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:42:50
97Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:44:22
98Justin Stott (Radio Sport)0:44:34
99Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:54:32
100Courtney Black (Kia Motors)1:00:38
101Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:01:12
102Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:07:16
103Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)1:08:49

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)71pts
2Chris Macic (Share The Road)39
3Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)28
4Tom Scully (PowerNet)12
5Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)12
6Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)12
7Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)11
8James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)11
9Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)10
10Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)7
11Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)6
12Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)5
13Myron Simpson (PowerNet)5
14Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)5
15Karl Murray (Share The Road)4
16Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)4
17Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)3
18Shane Archbold (PowerNet)3
19Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)3
20Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)3
21Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)3
22Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)3
23Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)3
24Brett Tivers (Share The Road)2
25Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)2
26George Bennett (Kia Motors)2
27Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)2
28Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)2
29Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)1
30Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)1
31Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1
32Nick King (Kia Motors)1
33Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)1
34Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)1
35Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)30pts
2Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)12
3Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)10
5Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)8
6Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)6
7Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)6
8Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)6
9Brett Tivers (Share The Road)4
10Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)4
11Josh Atkins (PowerNet)4
12Chris Macic (Share The Road)2
13Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)2
14Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)2
15Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)2

Team's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pure Black Racing33:41:32
2Calder Stewart0:00:13
3Share The Road0:00:57
4Subway Pro Cycling0:01:34
5Ascot Park Hotel0:01:43
6H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:02:30
7PowerNet0:03:30
8Kia Motors0:04:00
9Henderson Contruction Ltd0:13:46
10Mico-Protrain Cycling Team0:14:26
11Ultimo-HGM0:19:20
12The Southland Times0:19:33
13Southern Institute Of Technology
14Radio Sport0:20:36
15Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing0:21:44
16Partners Life-Champion System0:22:34
17Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching0:26:24
18Olphert Contracting Ltd0:40:18
19Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:44:42

 

