Image 1 of 15 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) is in the second group after the climb (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 15 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) wins stage four in Te Anau. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 15 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) takes a pull in the winning break. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 15 The break in action during stage 4. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 15 Pure Black Racing riders head the break. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 15 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 15 The leaders start the climb over Blackmount Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 15 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) leads the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 15 Justin Kerr of Share the Road initiates the successful break of the afternoon (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 15 Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching) leads Team Calder Stewart (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 15 Jeremy Vennell leads Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 15 Another unsuccessful attempt to break away (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 15 Several early attempts to break away have failed (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 15 Riders await the start of Stage 4 to Te Anau (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 15 George Bennett of Kia Motors leads the peloton over the Blackmount Hill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Defending champion Hayden Roulston’s grip on the 2011 PowerNet Tour of Southland yellow jersey has been shaved to just six seconds – and he’s not fazed one bit.

The Ashburton rider finished 1:27 behind stage winner Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors), safely in the main field in the 100km stage four trek from Tuatapere to Te Anau.

“I’m pretty happy to be still in yellow but I wouldn’t have been disappointed to lose it just to give the team a day off tomorrow. I thought we had lost it actually so to hear I’m still in yellow was a bit of a surprise,” Roulston said.

The first breakaway group of the stage was swallowed up by the peloton after the tedious Blackmount hill climb, won by Cambridge’s Eric Drower.

With 25km left, Meenhorst and Kia Motors team-mate Keiran Hambrook, of Nelson, surged ahead in a five-strong breakaway which also featured Shem Rodger, of Pure Black Racing, Chris Macic, of Share the Road, and Subway’s Paul Odlin.

Spurred on by the quest for the yellow jersey, Macic worked tirelessly on the front but received little support and was shut out in the sprint to the finish, forcing him to settle for moving into second in the overall GC.

Meenhorst meanwhile was stoked to secure Kia’s first stage victory in the Tour's history.

“The team was really motivated today. We’re not exactly the largest team but everyone plays so well together,” Meenhorst said. “This is actually my first really good victory in New Zealand. After coming second by just a couple of millimetres in Gore a few years ago, I’m really happy now to get something back.”

Pure Black Racing overtook Calder Stewart in the team standings by 13sec – a development which was also of little concern to Roulston.

“We’re here to win the race, we’re not here for team GC, we’re not even here for stage wins or anything else. There’s only one thing that matters and that’s how you’ve got to race the Tour,” he said said.

“When you go and chase the team GC, you automatically kill guys in the team, but for what? We’d rather win the race and go down fighting than go for something that isn’t actually important to us.”

As the mind games begin, Roulston also questioned the tactics of some of the Tour’s younger riders.

“It’s just young riders riding young, you know. You wouldn’t see it very often in Europe having the number one team in New Zealand, Pure Black, attacking us when we’re riding tempo. It’s a little bit amateur-style racing but hey, we’re in New Zealand and that’s just the way it goes.”

Pure Black’s Glen Chadwick countered by saying that they were determined to heap the pressure on the powerful Calder Stewart outfit.

“It was all about trying to stick it to Calder Stewart basically and we gave it a good crack up the mountain and down the other side. We just want to put them under a lot of pressure and I think we did,” he said.

PowerNet’s Josh Atkins retains the Co-Operative Bank under-23 jersey and remains a definite threat in the GC stakes just 10 seconds adrift of Roulston. Gordon McCauley tightened his grip on the Harcourt Sprint Ace jersey, while Dunedin’s Joe Chapman continues to dominate the Hydralink-Jesco King of the Mountain standings.

Tomorrow’s 179km stage from Te Anau to the Crown Range, near Queenstown, has been mooted as race-defining, but Roulston played down its' importance.

“If you have a good ride tomorrow I guess you can add a few more seconds but I don’t think it’s all over. There actually has not been any wind yet and that’s what the peloton is forgetting. If they think it’s been hard they should wait until there’s a decent crosswind,” Roulston said.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 2:17:46 2 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 4 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 5 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 0:00:04 6 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 0:01:27 7 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 8 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 9 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 10 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 11 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 12 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 13 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 14 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 15 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 16 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 17 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 18 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 19 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 20 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 21 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 22 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 23 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 24 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 25 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 26 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 27 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 28 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 29 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 30 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 31 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 32 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 33 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 34 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 35 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 36 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 37 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 38 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 39 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 40 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 41 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 42 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 43 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 44 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 45 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 46 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 47 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 48 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 49 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 50 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 51 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 52 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 53 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 54 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 55 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 56 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 57 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 58 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 59 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 60 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 61 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 62 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 63 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 64 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 65 Tom David (Share The Road) 66 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 67 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:01:43 68 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 0:01:50 69 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:02:05 70 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:10:39 71 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 72 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 73 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 74 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 75 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 76 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 77 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 78 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 79 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 80 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 81 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 82 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 83 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 84 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 85 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 86 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 87 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 88 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 89 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 90 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 91 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 92 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 93 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 94 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 95 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 96 Nick King (Kia Motors) 97 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 98 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 99 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 100 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 101 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 102 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 103 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) 0:15:18

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 11:13:11 2 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 0:00:06 3 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 0:00:10 4 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:24 5 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 6 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:40 7 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:46 8 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 0:00:48 9 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 0:00:50 10 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 0:00:59 11 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 0:01:03 12 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:05 13 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 0:01:15 14 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:01:17 15 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:24 16 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:34 17 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:41 18 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 19 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:42 20 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:01:45 21 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 0:01:50 22 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:53 23 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:02:02 24 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 0:02:08 25 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:16 26 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:02:21 27 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:02:22 28 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 0:02:27 29 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:02:37 30 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:02:47 31 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 32 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 0:03:05 33 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:03:10 34 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:21 35 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 36 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:04:02 37 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 0:04:06 38 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:04:10 39 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:05:06 40 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:05:24 41 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 0:05:49 42 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:13 43 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:07:17 44 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:07:25 45 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:07:41 46 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 0:07:59 47 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:08:01 48 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:08:06 49 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:08:19 50 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:09:15 51 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:09:17 52 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:09:32 53 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:09:33 54 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 0:09:48 55 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 0:09:50 56 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 0:10:00 57 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:10:04 58 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:10:46 59 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:11:00 60 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:11:15 61 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:54 62 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:13:20 63 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 64 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:13:35 65 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:14:28 66 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 0:14:55 67 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:15:07 68 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:16:51 69 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:19:38 70 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:19:49 71 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 0:20:18 72 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:20:44 73 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:20:50 74 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 0:20:51 75 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:21:03 76 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:21:36 77 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:21:40 78 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:21:58 79 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:22:23 80 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:22:24 81 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 0:22:38 82 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 0:23:30 83 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:23:57 84 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:24:10 85 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:25:06 86 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:27:36 87 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:30:15 88 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:31:58 89 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:32:27 90 Nick King (Kia Motors) 0:33:22 91 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:35:10 92 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:38:54 93 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:39:15 94 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:42:10 95 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 0:42:27 96 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:42:50 97 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:44:22 98 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 0:44:34 99 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:54:32 100 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) 1:00:38 101 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 1:01:12 102 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 1:07:16 103 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 1:08:49

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 71 pts 2 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 39 3 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 28 4 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 12 5 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 12 6 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 12 7 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 11 8 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 11 9 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 10 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 7 11 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 6 12 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 5 13 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 5 14 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 5 15 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 4 16 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 4 17 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 3 18 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 3 19 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 20 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 21 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 22 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 3 23 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 3 24 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 2 25 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 26 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 2 27 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 2 28 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 2 29 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 1 30 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 1 31 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 1 32 Nick King (Kia Motors) 1 33 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 1 34 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 1 35 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 30 pts 2 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 12 3 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 4 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 5 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 8 6 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 6 7 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 6 8 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 6 9 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 4 10 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 4 11 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 4 12 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 2 13 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 14 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 2 15 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 2