Roulston conquers the 'Bluff'

New Zealand road champion reclaims overall lead

Image 1 of 16

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Southland, and in doing so will take back the Yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Southland, and in doing so will take back the Yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 16

Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders – Gordon McCauley Coaching) leaves the ITL Velodrome
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders – Gordon McCauley Coaching) leaves the ITL Velodrome
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 16

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Southland, and in doing so will take back the Yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Southland, and in doing so will take back the Yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 16

Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) has attacked the leading group of riders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) has attacked the leading group of riders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 16

The leaders have just started the climb up Bluff Hill

The leaders have just started the climb up Bluff Hill
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 16

Despite having a lead of up to five minutes, the break is about to get caught
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Despite having a lead of up to five minutes, the break is about to get caught
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 16

Calder Stewart continue to lead the peloton past the cheering crowds
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Calder Stewart continue to lead the peloton past the cheering crowds
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 16

Strong crosswinds have split the Calder Stewart led peloton

Strong crosswinds have split the Calder Stewart led peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 16

Fans line the course despite the wet weather conditions

Fans line the course despite the wet weather conditions
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 16

The peloton rolls through the Southland countryside

The peloton rolls through the Southland countryside
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 16

Karl Murray (Share the Road) ensures the break doesn't get too far ahead
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Karl Murray (Share the Road) ensures the break doesn’t get too far ahead
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 16

Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) leads the break

Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) leads the break
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 16

Jeremy Vennell and Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) ride in the safety of the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Jeremy Vennell and Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) ride in the safety of the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 16

Justin Kerr (Share the Road) leads the peloton

Justin Kerr (Share the Road) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 16

A break of seven riders has leapt off the front as soon as racing got underway
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

A break of seven riders has leapt off the front as soon as racing got underway
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 16

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) speaks to the press

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) speaks to the press
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Hayden Roulston’s foot remains firmly planted on the accelerator in his PowerNet Tour of Southland quest, dubbed “the drive for five”.

The Calder Stewart rider powered to just his second Bluff Hill Climb victory in 10 Tour appearances today, effectively laying down the gauntlet for the rest of the field and reclaiming the yellow jersey from team-mate Jeremy Vennell, of Hastings.

“I’m really, really happy that I could win today. It’s a very famous climb in the Tour of Southland. For me to win today was mission accomplished,” Roulston said.

“I was pretty comfortable going up the hill. They set a pretty fast pace at the start but it’s a hill where if you don’t ride within your red zone, you won’t have any other zone to go to at the top. I’ve ridden it 8 to 10 times in the race now and I knew how to ride it.

“I knew I had the legs to win but trying to win when it’s so cold and, especially if you’ve been sitting in the bunch all day, it’s really difficult to just go `snap’.”

Calder Stewart now boasts a 1min 14sec lead over nearest rival Pure Black Racing in the teams’ classification, followed by Ascot Park Hotel a further 16sec adrift.

Roulston paid credit to his team-mates and commended the Share the Road contingent for braving the testing conditions and contributing to the workload at the front of the peloton.

“That was mainly because they really believed in the chances of Jeremy Yates and hats off to them you know. They could all sit back and hope I lose the Tour or they can go out and try and win the Tour themselves,” he said.

“They put everything into that and unfortunately for them Jeremy just didn’t have the legs today and that’s how cycling is.”

PowerNet young gun Josh Atkins narrowly missed upstaging the defending champion on the notorious climb but can take some consolation from earning second overall in the general classification stakes and snatching the Co-operative Bank Under-23 jersey.

The Christchurch 19-year-old, who rides for Lance Armstrong’s Trek-Livestrong team in the US, said he was satisfied with the result.

“It was definitely a goal to win this stage. I’m happy I got second but I knew I was capable of winning it. With the roads being so wet, I couldn’t climb out of my saddle and accelerate a lot more – it was just too hard and my wheel was slipping. It was close but not close enough,” he said.

Atkins’ ability on the gradient will no doubt cement his reputation as a gutsy climber.

“I really like climbing. Overseas I got a bit of a kick in the arse and found out how fast you really have to climb so I’m definitely working on it. I’m still finding out what kind of a rider I am but I’m definitely not a flat sprinter,” he said.

He was confident the talented PowerNet team could have an impact on this year’s event.

“Anything can happen … you definitely won’t see us sitting on the back,” he said.

Auckland’s Gordon McCauley, riding for Barry Stewart Builders-GMC, notched up an impressive 18 wins from the 19 sprints on offer to claim the Harcourts Sprint Ace jersey and establish an intimidating 37 point advantage over Oliver Harding-Sheath, of Partners Life-Champion System.

“We don’t have a team that can win this bike race, we have to be realistic,” McCauley said.

“But there are three other jerseys and why shouldn’t we have a crack for those and try to win a stage, so that’s what we’re doing.”

In a repeat of yesterday’s performance, the wily McCauley struck out early and took command of a breakaway group of six riders to earn leader on the road status for the majority of the 137km stage.

The commendable pace set from the outset was a reflection of the gloomy conditions and spoke volumes about the riders’ desire to simply complete the gruelling stage and retreat to a drier sanctuary.

Creation Signs-L & M Group Racing’s Joe Chapman retained the Hydralink-Jesco King of the Mountain jersey and now has a healthy 12-point buffer on Henderson Construction’s Tom Hubbard, of Christchurch.

The 104-strong field of riders will battle it out over two stages tomorrow, opening with a 48km leg from Riverton to Tuatapere before the Blackmount Hill looms large in the 100km stage from Tuatapere to Te Anau.

Video Highlights courtesy of the Powernet Tour of Southland

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)3:22:44
2Josh Atkins (PowerNet)0:00:02
3Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:28
4Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:00:32
5George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:37
6Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:00:40
7Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:00:47
8Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
9Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
10Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:52
11Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:00:59
12Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:01
13Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:05
14Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
15James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:01:11
16Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
17Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:17
18Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
19Chris Macic (Share The Road)
20Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:01:24
21Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:26
22Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:01:33
23Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:35
24Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:38
25Brett Tivers (Share The Road)
26Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:01:41
27Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
28Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:01:45
29Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
30Matt Marshall (Radio Sport)0:01:47
31Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
32Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:01:49
33Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:01:51
34Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
35Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
36Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)0:01:55
37Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:57
38Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:02:03
39Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:07
40Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:02:11
41Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:20
42Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:02:22
43Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:26
44Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:02:28
45Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:02:29
46Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:02:36
47Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:02:41
48Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:02:42
49Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
50Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:02:50
51Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:02:52
52Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:02:54
53Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:02:55
54Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:03:03
55Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:03:07
56Alex Frame (PowerNet)
57Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:03:09
58Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:03:15
59Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:03:17
60James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:03:20
61Craig Johns (Radio Sport)0:03:31
62Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:03:37
63Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
64Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:03:44
65Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:03:46
66Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
67Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:03:53
68Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
69Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
70Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:03:59
71Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
72Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:04:07
73Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:04:19
74Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
75Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:04:39
76Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:04:43
77Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
78Nick King (Kia Motors)0:04:49
79Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:04:56
80Tom David (Share The Road)0:05:14
81Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
82Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:05:16
83Justin Stott (Radio Sport)0:05:38
84Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:06:24
85Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:06:32
86Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:07:09
87Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
88Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)0:10:36
89Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:10:37
90Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:13:38
91Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:13:47
92Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:14:02
93Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:14:07
94Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
95Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:14:40
96Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:14:51
97Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:14:58
98Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)0:15:17
99Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:15:39
100Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:15:48
101Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:16:07
102Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:16:10
103Courtney Black (Kia Motors)0:27:00
104Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:27:07
105Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:43:51
106Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:43:56
107Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:45:30
108Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:46:42
109Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:47:40
110Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:51:46
DNSMike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)7:53:30
2Josh Atkins (PowerNet)0:00:10
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:00:24
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:46
5Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:00:48
6George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:50
7Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:00:59
8Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:01:03
9Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:05
10Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:01:15
11Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:24
12Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:01:34
13Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
14Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:36
15Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:41
16Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
17Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:43
18Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:45
19Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:53
20Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:58
21Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:02:01
22Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:02:08
23Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:09
24Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:16
25Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:02:20
26Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:02:21
27Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:02:22
28Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:02:27
29Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:02:37
30Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:42
31Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:02:47
32Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:57
33Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:03:10
34Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:03:16
35Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:03:21
36Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
37Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:03:43
38James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:04:10
39Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:04:22
40Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:04:37
41Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:04:39
42Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:05:06
43Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:05:08
44Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:05:43
45Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:05:49
46Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:05:55
47Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:06:47
48Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:07:38
49Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:07:39
50Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:07:41
51James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:08:06
52Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:08:18
53Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:08:19
54Matt Marshall (Radio Sport)0:08:28
55Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:09:15
56Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:09:17
57Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:09:28
58Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:09:32
59Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:09:33
60Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:09:48
61Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:09:50
62Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)0:10:00
63Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:10:04
64Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:10:26
65Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:37
66Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:10:43
67Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:46
68Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:11:00
69Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:11:06
70Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)0:11:15
71Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:11:32
72Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:38
73Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:11:39
74Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:11:51
75Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:12:24
76Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:12:46
77Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)0:13:06
78Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:13:12
79Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)0:13:20
80Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:13:26
81Tom David (Share The Road)0:13:35
82Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:14:28
83Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:14:49
84Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:14:58
85Nick King (Kia Motors)0:16:13
86Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:21:40
87Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:21:45
88Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)0:22:06
89Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:22:23
90Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)0:23:15
91Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:23:30
92Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:23:57
93Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:25:06
94Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:32:58
95Craig Johns (Radio Sport)0:33:15
96Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:33:38
97Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:34:54
98Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:35:10
99Justin Stott (Radio Sport)0:35:22
100Courtney Black (Kia Motors)0:38:50
101Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:44:19
102Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:45:20
103Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:50:07
104Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:51:40

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)65pts
2Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)28
3Chris Macic (Share The Road)26
4Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)12
5Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)12
6James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)11
7Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)9
8Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)6
9Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)6
10Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)6
11Myron Simpson (PowerNet)5
12Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)5
13Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)4
14Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)3
15Shane Archbold (PowerNet)3
16Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)3
17Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)3
18Karl Murray (Share The Road)2
19Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)2
20George Bennett (Kia Motors)2
21Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)2
22Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)1
23Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1
24Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)1
25Nick King (Kia Motors)1
26Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)24pts
2Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)12
3Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
4Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)8
5Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)6
6Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
7Josh Atkins (PowerNet)4
8Chris Macic (Share The Road)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calder Stewart23:42:42
2Pure Black Racing0:01:14
3Ascot Park Hotel0:01:30
4H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:02:32
5Share The Road
6Subway Pro Cycling0:03:03
7PowerNet0:03:28
8Mico-Protrain Cycling Team0:05:01
9Kia Motors0:06:41
10Radio Sport0:11:11
11Henderson Contruction Ltd0:13:33
12Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching0:16:21
13Ultimo-HGM0:19:07
14The Southland Times0:19:20
15Southern Institute Of Technology
16Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing0:21:30
17Partners Life-Champion System0:22:21
18Olphert Contracting Ltd0:30:53
19Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:35:17

 

