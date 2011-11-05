Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 16 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing – Plumbing World) leads the break (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 16 A break of five riders led by George Bennett (Kia Motors) has slipped off the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 16 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) and the winners trophy (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 16 Pure Black Racing win the Teams classification (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 16 The winning PowerNet Team (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 16 Josh Atkins receives a hug from the team manager (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 16 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) wins Stage 8 into Invercargill (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 16 Josh Atkins of PowerNet on his way to winning his first Tour of Southland (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 16 Riders from Pure Black Racing (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 16 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) leads the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 16 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) is not enjoying the weather conditions (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 16 Chris Macic (Share the Road) and Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Motel) initiate a new move (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 16 Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordonn McCauley Coaching) assists the PowerNet riders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 16 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 16 Riders from PowerNet ride in defence of the yellow jersey (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Christchurch teenager Josh Atkins has etched his name in the history books as the youngest rider to be crowned the 2011 PowerNet Tour of Southland champion.

Atkins and his PowerNet team of young guns Tom Scully, Shane Archbold, Myron Simpson, Alex Frame and Cam Karwowski did a sublime job of controlling the Tour’s final stanza from Winton to Invercargill today, shutting down numerous attempts by nearest rival Pure Black Racing to wrestle the yellow jersey.

“I’m very stoked to pull it off for the team. They rode incredibly,” Atkins said.

“Pure Black’s a professional team overseas and they threw what they had at us. We ride this tour together and that’s all we’ve done together. But we outrode everyone … the guys were on the front the whole day just smashing it.

“I’ve won the tour but I wouldn’t have done it without Shane, Myron, Cam, Alex and Tom Scully. It was all their work that brought me to the line in yellow.”

Atkins, who rides for Lance Armstrong’s Trek-LIVESTRONG outfit internationally, also added the Co-Operative Bank Under-23 jersey and a stage win on the Crown Range to his tally.

He attributed his powerful form to being relaxed.

“I’ve had a blast this week the whole time. After this year I didn’t enjoy riding my bike too often and since I got home from overseas I just took a way more relaxed approach,” he said.

“Throughout the Tour I was just having a good time and each day working towards a small goal and wanting to rip some guys’ legs off on the hill really.”

With hail stones pelting his face as he completed media interviews on the finish line, Atkins not surprisingly didn’t commit to defending his title.

“Last year I said I’d never do it again and I’m saying it again this year but once it’s over you’re hooked on it and you want to come back,” Atkins said.

Today’s stage eight honours went to Ascot Park Hotel’s Patrick Bevan, of Rotorua, who held off a fast-finishing Jason Allen, of Christchurch, and managed to shave Atkins’ overall winning margin to just 57secs in both the overall GC and under-23 ranks.

“It’s just awesome. I’ve had a great week and the Ascot Park boys have been awesome. Clinton’s (Avery) looked after me. He’s the biggest, nicest wind break you could ever have and he’s looked after me all Tour. I’ve barely put a pedal in the wind until it really counted and I’ve made sure each time I’ve have I’ve done the best I could,” Bevan said.

He paid tribute to the impressive exploits of PowerNet’s team of under-23 riders.

“I’m sure they earned a lot of respect from some of the more mature rides who got a lesson in how to ride for a leader.”

Traditionally blamed for any unseasonable weather which strikes in November, this year’s Tour was no exception when a wintery blast forced the cancellation of this morning’s time trial at Winton. With snow blanketing the roads, teams retreated to the sanctuary of their accommodation to await a decision on the final stanza.

It added an agonising three hours to Atkins’ downtime.

“Probably the best way to say it, I was pretty much shitting my pants really. I wasn’t looking forward to it, I was nervous and just real jittery,” he said. “When I woke up, all I could do was laugh when I saw the weather.”





The only change to the original 87km route was the removal of the final three laps of Queens Park, with the race finishing when riders first reached Gala Street, removing 12km off the stage.

Auckland’s Gordon McCauley finished his 19th PowerNet Tour of Southland with the Harcourts Sprint Ace title, while Joe Chapman was a clear winner of the Hydralink-Jesco King of the Mountains.

Pure Black Racing won the teams’ classification.

With the honour of being the first Southlander home, PowerNet’s Scully, of Invercargill, was justifiably proud of his team’s achievement.

“We all put one hundred percent into it today and we really couldn’t be happier with how things went,” he said.

“When we stepped up for the yellow on Wednesday, it wasn’t something we had really thought of but it was always possibly on so we’re really, really happy that Josh could get up for it – it’s a dream come true and it was a huge team effort. Everyone had their part to play.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 1:38:08 2 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 3 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 4 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 5 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 6 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 7 Andi Bajc (The Southland Times) 8 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 9 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 10 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 11 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 12 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 13 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 14 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 15 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:00:06 16 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 17 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 18 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 19 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:10 20 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:00:24 21 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 0:00:28 22 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:01 23 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:01:56 24 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 25 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 26 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 27 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 28 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 29 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 30 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 31 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 32 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 33 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 34 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 35 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 36 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 37 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 38 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 39 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 40 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 41 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 42 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:02:03 43 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 44 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 45 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 46 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 47 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 48 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 49 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 50 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 51 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 52 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 53 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 54 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 55 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 56 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 57 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:02:09 58 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:02:11 59 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:02:17 60 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:02:22 61 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:02:30 62 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 63 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 64 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:04:08 65 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:05:12 66 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 67 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:06:16 68 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 69 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 70 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 71 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:08:06 72 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:13:16 73 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:16:05 74 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:16:26 75 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 76 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 77 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 78 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 79 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 80 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 81 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 82 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 83 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:16:46 84 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 0:18:45 DNS Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) DNS James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)