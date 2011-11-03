Trending

Tour of Southland past winners

Champions from 1956-2010

Past winners
2010Hayden Roulston
2009Heath Blackgrove
2008Hayden Roulston
2007Hayden Roulston
2006Hayden Roulston
2005Gordon McCauley
2004John Lieswyn
2003Scott Guyton
2002John Lieswyn
2001Karl Moore
2000Glen Mitchell
1999Graeme Miller
1998Scott Guyton
1997Graeme Miller
1996Gordon McCauley
1995Brian Fowler
1994Doug Bath
1993Landrey Burt
1992Brian Fowler
1991Stuart Lowe
1990Brian Fowler
1989Brian Fowler
1988Brian Fowler
1987Brian Fowler
1986Brian Fowler
1985Brian Fowler
1984Jack Swart
1983Jack Swart
1982Stephen Cox
1981Stephen Cox
1980Anthony Cuff
1979Eric McKenzie
1978Paul Jesson
1977Wayne Perkinson
1976Paul Jesson
1975Chris Hogan
1974Bruce Ramsey
1973Michael Hughes
1972Blair Stockwell
1971John Dean
1970David Gee
1969Warwick Dalton
1968Merv Davis
1967Tino Tabak
1966Tino Tabak
1965Tino Tabak
1964Malcolm Powell
1963Dick Johnstone
1962Tony Walsh
1961Warwick Dalton
1960Gary Ulmer
1959Warwick Dalton
1957Tom Tindale
1956Kelvin Hastie

Latest on Cyclingnews