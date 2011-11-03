Tour of Southland past winners
Champions from 1956-2010
|2010
|Hayden Roulston
|2009
|Heath Blackgrove
|2008
|Hayden Roulston
|2007
|Hayden Roulston
|2006
|Hayden Roulston
|2005
|Gordon McCauley
|2004
|John Lieswyn
|2003
|Scott Guyton
|2002
|John Lieswyn
|2001
|Karl Moore
|2000
|Glen Mitchell
|1999
|Graeme Miller
|1998
|Scott Guyton
|1997
|Graeme Miller
|1996
|Gordon McCauley
|1995
|Brian Fowler
|1994
|Doug Bath
|1993
|Landrey Burt
|1992
|Brian Fowler
|1991
|Stuart Lowe
|1990
|Brian Fowler
|1989
|Brian Fowler
|1988
|Brian Fowler
|1987
|Brian Fowler
|1986
|Brian Fowler
|1985
|Brian Fowler
|1984
|Jack Swart
|1983
|Jack Swart
|1982
|Stephen Cox
|1981
|Stephen Cox
|1980
|Anthony Cuff
|1979
|Eric McKenzie
|1978
|Paul Jesson
|1977
|Wayne Perkinson
|1976
|Paul Jesson
|1975
|Chris Hogan
|1974
|Bruce Ramsey
|1973
|Michael Hughes
|1972
|Blair Stockwell
|1971
|John Dean
|1970
|David Gee
|1969
|Warwick Dalton
|1968
|Merv Davis
|1967
|Tino Tabak
|1966
|Tino Tabak
|1965
|Tino Tabak
|1964
|Malcolm Powell
|1963
|Dick Johnstone
|1962
|Tony Walsh
|1961
|Warwick Dalton
|1960
|Gary Ulmer
|1959
|Warwick Dalton
|1957
|Tom Tindale
|1956
|Kelvin Hastie
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy