Gudsell masters the elements on headwind plagued day in Southland
Atkins looking to consoldiate lead in time trial
Stage 6: Invercargill - Gore
An utterly courageous effort by Pure Black Racing’s Tim Gudsell not only earned him an impressive stage win but thrust him into contention for the 2011 PowerNet Tour of Southland crown.
Heading into today’s the 167km stage from Invercargill to Gore, the Te Awamutu rider was 2min 21sec off the pace in 9th place overall but now trails PowerNet’s Josh Atkins by just 1min 5sec in the yellow jersey battle. Ascot Park Hotel’s Patrick Bevan, of Rotorua, is just 4sec further adrift and also continues his tussle with Atkins for the Co-Operative Bank Under-23 jersey.
With just two stages remaining tomorrow, including the addition of an individual time trial at Winton, the 2011 race remains wide open.
But if the tenacious exploits his PowerNet team-mates displayed today are an appropriate gauge – and their legs hold strong for just one more day – 19-year-old Atkins could become the youngest victor in the Tour’s 56-year history.
“It was a super hard day on the bike and I owe it all to my PowerNet team-mates. They did an amazing job today and were on the front for 160km and helping me the whole way,” Atkins said.
“When I was riding in those crosswinds and thought I wouldn’t make it, I just had to go super deep for them. The boys give me a heap of crap every night but I’m pretty flattered at how much work they’re doing for me.
The time-trial now looms as the critical factor.
“I’m just going to go all out for that and ride as hard as I can and hopefully go into the final stage with a good advantage,” Atkins said.
As riders struggled in squally conditions from the outset, Olphert Contracting’s Jeremy Inglis had the most apt description.
“It looked like the field had been hit by a grenade and splintered in all directions,” he said.
Gudsell, who is preparing to marry finance Sarah in just three weeks, said motivation was abundant.
“There were lots of things running through my head when I was solo with 25km to go. It was extremely tough but as I saw the time gaps going out it gave me more and more motivation to push harder and harder. By the end I’d turned myself inside-out to get a much time as I could,” he said.
“There were a lot of things motivating me. We’ve had a frustrating week as a team. We banked everything on trying to win the yellow jersey and we didn’t worry about stage wins or anything else other than that but then we struck a bit of bad luck.
“Personally I’ve had a fairly successful year but I’m still just coming back from a couple of years of numerous injuries and this is just a way to say thank you to all the people who have put up with the hard times.”
Barry Stewart Builders-GMC rider Gordon McCauley, of Auckland, has an unassailable 71-point lead over Share the Road’s Chris Macic in the Harcourts Sprint Ace standings.
The Hydralink-Jesco King of the Mountain jersey now belongs to Joe Chapman, of Dunedin, who has maintained a 32-point advantage over Creation Signs-L & M Group Racing team-mate Brendon Sharratt, of Wanganui.
“It was more just surviving today … hopefully we can play a few cards tomorrow and try and get a stage win around Queens Park,” Chapman said.
“We’ve got quite a fast guy in Aaron Gate so the whole team will get behind him now we’ve got this jersey sewn up. We’re not just going to sit back and relax now, we’re going to fight to the finish.”
In the teams’ classification, Pure Black Racing has an imposing lead of more than 18min over PowerNet.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|4:02:02
|2
|Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
|0:01:06
|3
|Chris Macic (Share The Road)
|4
|Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
|5
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|6
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|7
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|8
|Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
|9
|Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
|0:02:34
|10
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|11
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|12
|Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|0:02:50
|13
|Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
|14
|Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
|15
|Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
|16
|Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|17
|Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|18
|Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|0:02:58
|19
|Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)
|0:03:02
|20
|Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|21
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|22
|Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
|23
|Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
|24
|Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
|25
|Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|0:03:07
|26
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|0:04:16
|27
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|28
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|0:09:03
|29
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
|30
|Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|31
|Alex Frame (PowerNet)
|32
|Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
|0:10:13
|33
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|0:21:22
|34
|George Bennett (Kia Motors)
|0:23:22
|35
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
|36
|Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|37
|Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|38
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|39
|Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|40
|Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
|41
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|42
|Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
|43
|Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
|44
|Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|45
|Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
|46
|Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
|47
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|48
|Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
|49
|Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|50
|Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
|51
|Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
|52
|Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|53
|Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
|54
|Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
|55
|Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|56
|Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|57
|James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|58
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
|59
|Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|60
|Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
|61
|Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
|62
|Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|63
|Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|64
|Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|65
|Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|66
|Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|67
|Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|68
|Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
|69
|Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|70
|Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|71
|Tom David (Share The Road)
|72
|Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|0:23:36
|73
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|0:25:28
|74
|Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|0:27:08
|75
|Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
|76
|Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|77
|Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|0:45:10
|78
|Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|0:48:00
|79
|Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|80
|Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
|81
|James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|82
|Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
|83
|Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
|84
|Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)
|85
|Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
|86
|Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|DNF
|Craig Johns (Radio Sport)
|DNF
|Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
|DNF
|Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|DNF
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|DNF
|Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
|DNF
|Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
|DNF
|Brett Tivers (Share The Road)
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)
|DNF
|Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
|19:38:25
|2
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:05
|3
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:01:09
|4
|Chris Macic (Share The Road)
|0:01:19
|5
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:35
|6
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:58
|7
|Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
|0:03:06
|8
|Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
|0:03:09
|9
|Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
|0:03:45
|10
|Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|0:04:03
|11
|Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
|0:04:06
|12
|Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|0:04:59
|13
|Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|0:05:28
|14
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:05:37
|15
|Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
|0:06:11
|16
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|0:06:34
|17
|Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
|0:10:15
|18
|Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|0:10:42
|19
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:11:47
|20
|Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
|0:14:52
|21
|Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|0:16:02
|22
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|0:16:30
|23
|Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|0:17:29
|24
|Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
|0:18:15
|25
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|0:19:35
|26
|Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
|0:21:27
|27
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
|0:22:21
|28
|Alex Frame (PowerNet)
|0:23:19
|29
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|0:23:40
|30
|George Bennett (Kia Motors)
|0:23:41
|31
|Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|0:24:48
|32
|Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
|0:26:00
|33
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|0:26:16
|34
|Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
|0:27:22
|35
|Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)
|0:27:24
|36
|Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|0:28:01
|37
|Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
|0:29:55
|38
|Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|0:30:44
|39
|Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|0:34:11
|40
|Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|0:34:25
|41
|Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
|0:34:41
|42
|Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|0:36:51
|43
|Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
|0:38:17
|44
|Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
|0:38:39
|45
|Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
|0:38:57
|46
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|0:40:23
|47
|Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
|48
|Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
|0:43:01
|49
|Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|0:45:08
|50
|Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|0:45:18
|51
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|0:45:24
|52
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|0:47:35
|53
|Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|0:52:32
|54
|Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|0:53:45
|55
|James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|0:54:20
|56
|Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
|0:55:16
|57
|Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|0:59:25
|58
|Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
|1:00:10
|59
|Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
|1:00:56
|60
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
|1:01:25
|61
|Tom David (Share The Road)
|1:03:45
|62
|Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|1:11:50
|63
|Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|1:12:33
|64
|Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|1:12:34
|65
|Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|1:15:16
|66
|Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|1:17:54
|67
|Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
|1:18:18
|68
|Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
|1:18:39
|69
|Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
|1:19:59
|70
|James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|1:22:54
|71
|Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|1:23:04
|72
|Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
|1:28:08
|73
|Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
|1:29:25
|74
|Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|1:29:42
|75
|Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|1:31:48
|76
|Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
|1:32:20
|77
|Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
|1:37:20
|78
|Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|1:37:39
|79
|Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|1:39:39
|80
|Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
|1:40:53
|81
|Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
|1:45:18
|82
|Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
|1:47:15
|83
|Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|1:57:38
|84
|Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|1:57:54
|85
|Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|2:26:33
|86
|Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)
|2:37:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|119
|pts
|2
|Chris Macic (Share The Road)
|48
|3
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
|28
|4
|Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
|18
|5
|Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
|17
|6
|Tom Scully (PowerNet)
|16
|7
|Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
|15
|8
|Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
|12
|9
|Karl Murray (Share The Road)
|12
|10
|Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
|11
|11
|James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|11
|12
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|8
|13
|Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
|8
|14
|Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
|7
|15
|Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
|7
|16
|Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|7
|17
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|7
|18
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|6
|19
|Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
|6
|20
|Alex Frame (PowerNet)
|6
|21
|Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
|6
|22
|Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|6
|23
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|5
|24
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|5
|25
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|4
|26
|Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
|4
|27
|Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|4
|28
|Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|4
|29
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|30
|Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
|3
|31
|Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
|3
|32
|Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
|3
|33
|Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|3
|34
|Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
|2
|35
|George Bennett (Kia Motors)
|2
|36
|Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|2
|37
|Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
|2
|38
|Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
|2
|39
|Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
|1
|40
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|41
|Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
|1
|42
|Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|1
|43
|Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|1
|44
|Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
|1
|45
|Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|48
|pts
|2
|Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|16
|3
|Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
|14
|4
|Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
|14
|5
|Chris Macic (Share The Road)
|12
|6
|Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
|12
|7
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|10
|8
|Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
|10
|9
|Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
|10
|10
|Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
|6
|11
|Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
|6
|12
|Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
|6
|13
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|6
|14
|Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
|6
|15
|Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
|4
|16
|Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
|2
|17
|Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
|2
|18
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|2
|19
|Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
|2
|20
|Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
|2
|21
|Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pure Black Racing
|59:00:25
|2
|PowerNet
|0:18:02
|3
|Share The Road
|0:22:45
|4
|Ascot Park Hotel
|0:26:37
|5
|Calder Stewart
|0:27:43
|6
|H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus
|0:29:16
|7
|Subway Pro Cycling
|0:30:59
|8
|Ultimo-HGM
|0:58:34
|9
|Kia Motors
|1:02:48
|10
|Radio Sport
|1:38:46
|11
|Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing
|1:40:51
|12
|The Southland Times
|1:44:41
|13
|Southern Institute Of Technology
|1:57:15
|14
|Olphert Contracting Ltd
|2:10:30
|15
|Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching
|2:16:02
|16
|Partners Life-Champion System
|2:23:32
|17
|Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World
|2:24:30
|18
|Henderson Contruction Ltd
|3:05:43
