Trending

Gudsell masters the elements on headwind plagued day in Southland

Atkins looking to consoldiate lead in time trial

Image 1 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 30

Stage 6 is off to a rapid start with many sprint point on offer early

Stage 6 is off to a rapid start with many sprint point on offer early
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 30

The peloton has split into three bunches

The peloton has split into three bunches
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 30

Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) leads the peloton

Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 30

Team PowerNet ride at the front of the peloton in defence of the Yellow jersey

Team PowerNet ride at the front of the peloton in defence of the Yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 30

Riders cross the bridge at Mataura

Riders cross the bridge at Mataura
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 30

A rider protects himself from the driving snow

A rider protects himself from the driving snow
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 30

The peloton ride through a ten minute snow storm

The peloton ride through a ten minute snow storm
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 30

Tom Sculley leads his PowerNet team mates

Tom Sculley leads his PowerNet team mates
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 30

Three riders have slipped off the front, Jeremy Yates (Share the Road) , Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) and Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Racing)

Three riders have slipped off the front, Jeremy Yates (Share the Road) , Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) and Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Racing)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 30

Second on GC, Patrick Bevin (Ascott Park Hotel) has attacked, but Josh Atkins (PowerNet) has covered the move

Second on GC, Patrick Bevin (Ascott Park Hotel) has attacked, but Josh Atkins (PowerNet) has covered the move
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 30

A dangerous break, driven by Pure Black Racing, has gone up the road with 30km to go

A dangerous break, driven by Pure Black Racing, has gone up the road with 30km to go
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 30

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) leads with 15km to go

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) leads with 15km to go
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 30

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) wins Stage 6 into Gore

Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) wins Stage 6 into Gore
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 30

Josh Atkins (PowerNet) retains the leaders Yellow jersey

Josh Atkins (PowerNet) retains the leaders Yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 21 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 22 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 23 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 24 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 25 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 26 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 27 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 28 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 29 of 30

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 30 of 30

Tim Gudsell of Pure Black racing

Tim Gudsell of Pure Black racing
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

An utterly courageous effort by Pure Black Racing’s Tim Gudsell not only earned him an impressive stage win but thrust him into contention for the 2011 PowerNet Tour of Southland crown.

Heading into today’s the 167km stage from Invercargill to Gore, the Te Awamutu rider was 2min 21sec off the pace in 9th place overall but now trails PowerNet’s Josh Atkins by just 1min 5sec in the yellow jersey battle. Ascot Park Hotel’s Patrick Bevan, of Rotorua, is just 4sec further adrift and also continues his tussle with Atkins for the Co-Operative Bank Under-23 jersey.

With just two stages remaining tomorrow, including the addition of an individual time trial at Winton, the 2011 race remains wide open.

But if the tenacious exploits his PowerNet team-mates displayed today are an appropriate gauge – and their legs hold strong for just one more day – 19-year-old Atkins could become the youngest victor in the Tour’s 56-year history.

“It was a super hard day on the bike and I owe it all to my PowerNet team-mates. They did an amazing job today and were on the front for 160km and helping me the whole way,” Atkins said.

“When I was riding in those crosswinds and thought I wouldn’t make it, I just had to go super deep for them. The boys give me a heap of crap every night but I’m pretty flattered at how much work they’re doing for me.

The time-trial now looms as the critical factor.

“I’m just going to go all out for that and ride as hard as I can and hopefully go into the final stage with a good advantage,” Atkins said.

As riders struggled in squally conditions from the outset, Olphert Contracting’s Jeremy Inglis had the most apt description.

“It looked like the field had been hit by a grenade and splintered in all directions,” he said.

Gudsell, who is preparing to marry finance Sarah in just three weeks, said motivation was abundant.

“There were lots of things running through my head when I was solo with 25km to go. It was extremely tough but as I saw the time gaps going out it gave me more and more motivation to push harder and harder. By the end I’d turned myself inside-out to get a much time as I could,” he said.

“There were a lot of things motivating me. We’ve had a frustrating week as a team. We banked everything on trying to win the yellow jersey and we didn’t worry about stage wins or anything else other than that but then we struck a bit of bad luck.

“Personally I’ve had a fairly successful year but I’m still just coming back from a couple of years of numerous injuries and this is just a way to say thank you to all the people who have put up with the hard times.”

Barry Stewart Builders-GMC rider Gordon McCauley, of Auckland, has an unassailable 71-point lead over Share the Road’s Chris Macic in the Harcourts Sprint Ace standings.

The Hydralink-Jesco King of the Mountain jersey now belongs to Joe Chapman, of Dunedin, who has maintained a 32-point advantage over Creation Signs-L & M Group Racing team-mate Brendon Sharratt, of Wanganui.

“It was more just surviving today … hopefully we can play a few cards tomorrow and try and get a stage win around Queens Park,” Chapman said.

“We’ve got quite a fast guy in Aaron Gate so the whole team will get behind him now we’ve got this jersey sewn up. We’re not just going to sit back and relax now, we’re going to fight to the finish.”

In the teams’ classification, Pure Black Racing has an imposing lead of more than 18min over PowerNet.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)4:02:02
2Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:01:06
3Chris Macic (Share The Road)
4Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
5Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
6Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
7Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
8Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
9Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:02:34
10Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
11Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
12Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:02:50
13Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
14Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
15Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
16Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
17Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
18Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:02:58
19Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:03:02
20Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
21Tom Scully (PowerNet)
22Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
23Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
24Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
25Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:03:07
26Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:04:16
27Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
28Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:09:03
29Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
30Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
31Alex Frame (PowerNet)
32Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:10:13
33Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:21:22
34George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:23:22
35Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
36Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)
37Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
38Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
39Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
40Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
41Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
42Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
43Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
44Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
45Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
46Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
47Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
48Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
49Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
50Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
51Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
52Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
53Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
54Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
55Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
56Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
57James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
58Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
59Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
60Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
61Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
62Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
63Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
64Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
65Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)
66Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
67Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
68Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
69Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
70Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
71Tom David (Share The Road)
72Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:23:36
73Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:25:28
74Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:27:08
75Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
76Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
77Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:45:10
78Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:48:00
79Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
80Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
81James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
82Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
83Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
84Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)
85Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
86Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
DNFCraig Johns (Radio Sport)
DNFLogan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
DNFScott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
DNFDarcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
DNFMichael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
DNFBevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
DNFWade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
DNFBrett Tivers (Share The Road)
DNFSam Bewley (Calder Stewart)
DNFKyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Atkins (PowerNet)19:38:25
2Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:05
3Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:09
4Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:01:19
5Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:35
6Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:02:58
7Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:03:06
8Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:03:09
9Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:03:45
10Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:04:03
11Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:04:06
12Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:04:59
13Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:05:28
14Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:05:37
15Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:06:11
16Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:06:34
17Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:15
18Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:10:42
19Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:11:47
20Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:14:52
21Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:16:02
22Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:16:30
23Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:17:29
24Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:18:15
25Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:19:35
26Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:21:27
27Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:22:21
28Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:23:19
29Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:23:40
30George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:23:41
31Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:24:48
32Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:26:00
33Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)0:26:16
34Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:27:22
35Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:27:24
36Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:28:01
37Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:29:55
38Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:30:44
39Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:34:11
40Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:34:25
41Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:34:41
42Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:36:51
43Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:38:17
44Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:38:39
45Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:38:57
46Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:40:23
47Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
48Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:43:01
49Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:45:08
50Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:45:18
51Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:45:24
52Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:47:35
53Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:52:32
54Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:53:45
55James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:54:20
56Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:55:16
57Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:59:25
58Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)1:00:10
59Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)1:00:56
60Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)1:01:25
61Tom David (Share The Road)1:03:45
62Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)1:11:50
63Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)1:12:33
64Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)1:12:34
65Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)1:15:16
66Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)1:17:54
67Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)1:18:18
68Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)1:18:39
69Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)1:19:59
70James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)1:22:54
71Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)1:23:04
72Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)1:28:08
73Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)1:29:25
74Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)1:29:42
75Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)1:31:48
76Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)1:32:20
77Justin Stott (Radio Sport)1:37:20
78Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:37:39
79Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)1:39:39
80Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)1:40:53
81Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)1:45:18
82Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)1:47:15
83Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)1:57:38
84Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)1:57:54
85Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)2:26:33
86Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)2:37:46

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)119pts
2Chris Macic (Share The Road)48
3Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)28
4Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)18
5Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)17
6Tom Scully (PowerNet)16
7Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)15
8Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)12
9Karl Murray (Share The Road)12
10Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)11
11James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)11
12Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)8
13Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)8
14Shane Archbold (PowerNet)7
15Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)7
16Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)7
17Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)7
18Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)6
19Myron Simpson (PowerNet)6
20Alex Frame (PowerNet)6
21Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)6
22Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)6
23Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)5
24Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)5
25Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)4
26Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)4
27Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)4
28Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)4
29Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)3
30Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)3
31Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)3
32Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)3
33Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)3
34Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)2
35George Bennett (Kia Motors)2
36Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)2
37Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)2
38Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)2
39Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)1
40Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1
41Josh Atkins (PowerNet)1
42Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)1
43Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)1
44Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)1
45Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)48pts
2Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)16
3Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)14
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)14
5Chris Macic (Share The Road)12
6Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)12
7Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)10
8Josh Atkins (PowerNet)10
9Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
10Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)6
11Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)6
12Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)6
13Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)6
14Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)6
15Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)4
16Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)2
17Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)2
18Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)2
19Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)2
20Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)2
21Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)2

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pure Black Racing59:00:25
2PowerNet0:18:02
3Share The Road0:22:45
4Ascot Park Hotel0:26:37
5Calder Stewart0:27:43
6H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:29:16
7Subway Pro Cycling0:30:59
8Ultimo-HGM0:58:34
9Kia Motors1:02:48
10Radio Sport1:38:46
11Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing1:40:51
12The Southland Times1:44:41
13Southern Institute Of Technology1:57:15
14Olphert Contracting Ltd2:10:30
15Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching2:16:02
16Partners Life-Champion System2:23:32
17Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World2:24:30
18Henderson Contruction Ltd3:05:43

 

Latest on Cyclingnews