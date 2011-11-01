Trending

Image 1 of 15

Riders depart Riverton under grey skies

Riders depart Riverton under grey skies
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 15

Alex Ray (H&J’s Outdoor World – Avanti Plus) wins the sprint into Tuatapere

Alex Ray (H&J's Outdoor World – Avanti Plus) wins the sprint into Tuatapere
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 15

Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) decides to go alone with 15km remaining

Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) decides to go alone with 15km remaining
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 15

Shem Roger of Pure Black Racing will soon return to the peloton due to a flat tyre

Shem Roger of Pure Black Racing will soon return to the peloton due to a flat tyre
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 15

The peloton are almost two minutes behind the leaders

The peloton are almost two minutes behind the leaders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 15

Will Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) repeat his victory on Stage 1

Will Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) repeat his victory on Stage 1
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 15

Calder Stewart assumes its position at the head of the peloton

Calder Stewart assumes its position at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 15

A group of six riders led by Aaron Gate of Creation Signs – L&M Group Racing

A group of six riders led by Aaron Gate of Creation Signs – L&M Group Racing
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 15

Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching) rides at the front of the peloton

Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching) rides at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 15

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) hides the yellow jersey under his team jersey

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) hides the yellow jersey under his team jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 15

Joe Cooper (Mico – Protrain Cycling Team) has had a quiet tour this year

Joe Cooper (Mico – Protrain Cycling Team) has had a quiet tour this year
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 15

peloton wind their way through the Southland countryside

peloton wind their way through the Southland countryside
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 15

Shem Roger (Pure Black Racing) Leads the peloton

Shem Roger (Pure Black Racing) Leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 15

Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) Karl Murray (Share the Road) and Tom Scully (PowerNet) are the first riders to attack

Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) Karl Murray (Share the Road) and Tom Scully (PowerNet) are the first riders to attack
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 15

Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart retains the yellow jersey after stage 4

Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart retains the yellow jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Auckland’s Alex Ray claimed the 48km stage three from Riverton to Tuatapere for his H and J Smith Outdoor World – Avanti Plus team in a six-man sprint.

Nick Lovegrove (Subway) and Aaron Gate (Creation Signs) completed the top three.

The three were part of six-strong break that stayed away in the morning's short stage. Considering the length of the stage, Ray said he was confident that if a move managed to establish itself it was always going to be hard to bring back.

"I was backing myself for most of the stage. Once we got away I knew we had a pretty good chance of staying away," the young New Zealander said. "I knew I had the legs."

Overnight leader Hayden Roulston remains in yellow courtesy of good tempo riding from his Calder Stewart team.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)1:00:13
2Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
3Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
4Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:00:01
5Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:00:04
6Brett Tivers (Share The Road)
7Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:00:15
8Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
9Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
10Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
11Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
12Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
13Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
14Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
15Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
16Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
17Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
18Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
19Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
20Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
21Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)
22Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
23Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
24Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
25Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
26Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
27Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
28Chris Macic (Share The Road)
29Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
30Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)
31Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
32Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
33Craig Johns (Radio Sport)
34Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
35Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
36Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
37Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
38Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
39Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)
40Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
41Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
42Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
43Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
44Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
45Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)
46Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
47Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
48Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
49Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)
50Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
51Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
52Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
53Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
54Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
55Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
56James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
57Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)
58George Bennett (Kia Motors)
59Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
60James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
61Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
62Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
63Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
64Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
65Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
66Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
67Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
68Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
69Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
70Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
71Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
72Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
73Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
74Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
75Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
76Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
77Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
78Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
79Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
80Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
81Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
82Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
83Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
84Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
85Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
86Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
87Tom David (Share The Road)
88Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
89Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
90Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
91Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:00:31
92Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:01
93Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:01:51
94Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:07:56
95Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
96Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:08:12
97Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
98Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)
99Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
100Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
101Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
102Nick King (Kia Motors)
103Courtney Black (Kia Motors)
DNSSimon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology)
DNSMatt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
DNSLeon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
DNSJohnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
DNSChristian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
DNSLee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
DNSMatt Marshall (Radio Sport)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)8:53:58
2Josh Atkins (PowerNet)0:00:10
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:00:24
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:46
5Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:00:48
6George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:50
7Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:00:59
8Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)0:01:03
9Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:05
10Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)0:01:15
11Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:17
12Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:01:24
13Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:01:32
14Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:34
15Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:41
16Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
17Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:01:42
18Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:45
19Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:01:50
20Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:53
21Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:01:58
22Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:02:02
23Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)0:02:08
24Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:09
25Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:16
26Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:02:21
27Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:02:22
28Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:02:27
29Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:02:37
30Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)0:02:42
31Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:02:47
32Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)0:02:57
33Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:03:10
34Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:03:21
35Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
36Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:03:43
37Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:04:02
38Karl Murray (Share The Road)0:04:08
39James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:04:10
40Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)0:04:39
41Justin Kerr (Share The Road)0:05:06
42Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:05:24
43Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:05:43
44Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:05:49
45Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:05:55
46Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:06:13
47Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:06:47
48Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:07:17
49Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:07:39
50Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:07:41
51Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:08:01
52James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:08:06
53Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:08:19
54Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:09:15
55Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:09:17
56Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:09:28
57Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:09:32
58Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:09:33
59Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:09:48
60Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:09:50
61Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)0:10:00
62Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:10:04
63Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:10:26
64Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:37
65Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:46
66Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:11:00
67Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)0:11:06
68Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)0:11:15
69Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:11:32
70Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:11:38
71Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:11:39
72Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:11:51
73Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:12:24
74Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:12:46
75Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:13:12
76Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)0:13:20
77Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:13:26
78Tom David (Share The Road)0:13:35
79Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)0:14:28
80Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:14:58
81Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:18:24
82Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)0:21:03
83Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:21:40
84Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:22:23
85Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:22:46
86Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)0:23:15
87Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:23:30
88Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:23:57
89Nick King (Kia Motors)0:24:10
90Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:25:06
91Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:29:42
92Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)0:30:03
93Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:32:58
94Craig Johns (Radio Sport)0:33:15
95Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:33:38
96Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:34:54
97Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:35:10
98Justin Stott (Radio Sport)0:35:22
99Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:45:20
100Courtney Black (Kia Motors)0:46:47
101Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:52:00
102Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:58:04
103Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:59:37

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)65pts
2Chris Macic (Share The Road)28
3Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)28
4Tom Scully (PowerNet)12
5Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)12
6Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)12
7James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)11
8Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)10
9Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)6
10Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)6
11Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)6
12Myron Simpson (PowerNet)5
13Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)5
14Karl Murray (Share The Road)4
15Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)4
16Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)3
17Shane Archbold (PowerNet)3
18Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)3
19Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)3
20Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)3
21Brett Tivers (Share The Road)2
22Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)2
23George Bennett (Kia Motors)2
24Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)2
25Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)2
26Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)1
27Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1
28Nick King (Kia Motors)1
29Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)1
30Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)30pts
2Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)12
3Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
4Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)10
5Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)8
6Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)6
7Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)6
8Brett Tivers (Share The Road)4
9Josh Atkins (PowerNet)4
10Chris Macic (Share The Road)2
11Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)2
12Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)2

Team's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calder Stewart26:44:06
2Pure Black Racing0:01:14
3Ascot Park Hotel0:01:30
4Share The Road0:02:07
5H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:02:17
6Subway Pro Cycling0:02:48
7PowerNet0:03:17
8Mico-Protrain Cycling Team0:05:01
9Kia Motors0:06:41
10Radio Sport0:11:11
11Henderson Contruction Ltd0:13:33
12Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching0:16:21
13Ultimo-HGM0:19:07
14The Southland Times0:19:20
15Southern Institute Of Technology
16Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing0:21:15
17Partners Life-Champion System0:22:21
18Olphert Contracting Ltd0:30:53
19Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:35:17

 

