Image 1 of 15 Riders depart Riverton under grey skies (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 15 Alex Ray (H&J’s Outdoor World – Avanti Plus) wins the sprint into Tuatapere (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 15 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) decides to go alone with 15km remaining (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 15 Shem Roger of Pure Black Racing will soon return to the peloton due to a flat tyre (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 15 The peloton are almost two minutes behind the leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 15 Will Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) repeat his victory on Stage 1 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 15 Calder Stewart assumes its position at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 15 A group of six riders led by Aaron Gate of Creation Signs – L&M Group Racing (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 15 Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching) rides at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 15 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) hides the yellow jersey under his team jersey (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 15 Joe Cooper (Mico – Protrain Cycling Team) has had a quiet tour this year (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 15 peloton wind their way through the Southland countryside (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 15 Shem Roger (Pure Black Racing) Leads the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 15 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) Karl Murray (Share the Road) and Tom Scully (PowerNet) are the first riders to attack (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 15 Hayden Roulston of Calder Stewart retains the yellow jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Auckland’s Alex Ray claimed the 48km stage three from Riverton to Tuatapere for his H and J Smith Outdoor World – Avanti Plus team in a six-man sprint.

Nick Lovegrove (Subway) and Aaron Gate (Creation Signs) completed the top three.

The three were part of six-strong break that stayed away in the morning's short stage. Considering the length of the stage, Ray said he was confident that if a move managed to establish itself it was always going to be hard to bring back.

"I was backing myself for most of the stage. Once we got away I knew we had a pretty good chance of staying away," the young New Zealander said. "I knew I had the legs."

Overnight leader Hayden Roulston remains in yellow courtesy of good tempo riding from his Calder Stewart team.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 1:00:13 2 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 4 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:00:01 5 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:00:04 6 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 7 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 0:00:15 8 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 9 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 10 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 11 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 12 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 13 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 14 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 15 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 16 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 17 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 18 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 19 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 20 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 21 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 22 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 23 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 24 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 25 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 26 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 27 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 28 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 29 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 30 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 31 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 32 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 33 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 34 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 35 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 36 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 37 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 38 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 39 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 40 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 41 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 42 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 43 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 44 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 45 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 46 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 47 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 48 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 49 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 50 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 51 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 52 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 53 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 54 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 55 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 56 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 57 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 58 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 59 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 60 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 61 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 62 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 63 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 64 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 65 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 66 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 67 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 68 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 69 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 70 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 71 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 72 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 73 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 74 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 75 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 76 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 77 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 78 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 79 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 80 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 81 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 82 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 83 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 84 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 85 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 86 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 87 Tom David (Share The Road) 88 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 89 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 90 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 91 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:00:31 92 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:01 93 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:51 94 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:07:56 95 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 96 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:08:12 97 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 98 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 99 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 100 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 101 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 102 Nick King (Kia Motors) 103 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) DNS Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology) DNS Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd) DNS Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd) DNS Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) DNS Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) DNS Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) DNS Matt Marshall (Radio Sport)

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 8:53:58 2 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 0:00:10 3 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:24 4 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:46 5 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 0:00:48 6 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 0:00:50 7 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 0:00:59 8 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 0:01:03 9 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:05 10 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 0:01:15 11 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:01:17 12 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:01:24 13 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 0:01:32 14 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:34 15 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:41 16 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 17 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:01:42 18 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:01:45 19 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 0:01:50 20 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:53 21 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:01:58 22 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:02:02 23 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 0:02:08 24 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:09 25 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:16 26 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:02:21 27 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:02:22 28 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 0:02:27 29 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:02:37 30 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:02:42 31 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:02:47 32 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 33 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:03:10 34 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 0:03:21 35 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 36 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 0:03:43 37 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:04:02 38 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 0:04:08 39 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:04:10 40 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 0:04:39 41 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 0:05:06 42 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:05:24 43 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 0:05:43 44 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 0:05:49 45 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:05:55 46 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:13 47 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:06:47 48 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:07:17 49 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:07:39 50 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:07:41 51 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:08:01 52 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:08:06 53 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:08:19 54 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:09:15 55 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:09:17 56 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 0:09:28 57 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:09:32 58 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:09:33 59 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 0:09:48 60 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 0:09:50 61 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 0:10:00 62 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:10:04 63 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:10:26 64 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:10:37 65 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:10:46 66 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:11:00 67 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 0:11:06 68 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:11:15 69 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:11:32 70 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:11:38 71 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 0:11:39 72 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:11:51 73 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:12:24 74 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:12:46 75 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:13:12 76 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:13:20 77 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 0:13:26 78 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:13:35 79 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:14:28 80 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:14:58 81 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:18:24 82 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:21:03 83 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:21:40 84 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:22:23 85 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:22:46 86 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:23:15 87 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 0:23:30 88 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:23:57 89 Nick King (Kia Motors) 0:24:10 90 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:25:06 91 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:29:42 92 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:30:03 93 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:32:58 94 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 0:33:15 95 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:33:38 96 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:34:54 97 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:35:10 98 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 0:35:22 99 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:45:20 100 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) 0:46:47 101 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:52:00 102 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:58:04 103 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 0:59:37

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 65 pts 2 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 28 3 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 28 4 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 12 5 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 12 6 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 12 7 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 11 8 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 9 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 6 10 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 6 11 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 6 12 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 5 13 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 5 14 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 4 15 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 4 16 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 3 17 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 3 18 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 3 19 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 20 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 3 21 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 2 22 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 23 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 2 24 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 2 25 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 2 26 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 1 27 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 1 28 Nick King (Kia Motors) 1 29 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 1 30 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 30 pts 2 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 12 3 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 4 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 5 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 8 6 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 6 7 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 6 8 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 4 9 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 4 10 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 2 11 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 2 12 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 2