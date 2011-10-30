Image 1 of 16 Team Pure Black Racing finish in third place, eight seconds behind Calder Stewart. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 16 Powernet would have to settle for second place, just four seconds down on Calder Stewart. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 16 Radio Sport finish 34 seconds off the pace. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 16 Partners Life - Champion Systems also end the day at 31 seconds. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 16 Southern Institute of Technology ended the day 31 seconds adrift. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 16 Jackson Plumbing – Plumbing World finished at 27 seconds. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 16 Southland Times finish 24 seconds off the pace. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 16 Kia Motors finished 23 seconds down. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 16 Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching finished the day 22 seconds in arrears. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 16 Mico – Protrain Cycling Team on their way to 9th place at 20 seconds. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 16 Creation Signs exit the final turn and will finish 8th, just 20 seconds down on the stage winner. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 16 H&J Outdoor World – Avanti Plus finish just 14 seconds down on Calder Stewart. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 16 Jeremy Yates leads for Team Share the Road and will finish 13 seconds behind the stage winner. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 16 Ascot Park Hotel finish a well deserved 5th place at 12 seconds. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 16 Subway Pro Cycling on their way to fourth place at nine seconds. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 16 Marc Ryan leads the Calder Stewart team into the last corner of the Team Time Trial. Calder Steward won in a time of 4:38. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Hayden Roulston launched his quest for a fifth PowerNet Tour of Southland title in commanding fashion today by winning the opening 4km team time trial at Queens Park in Invercargill.

Propelled by his Calder Stewart team-mates, Roulston secured the yellow jersey with a time of 4:38 – nearly four seconds faster than the PowerNet team.

“The goal was to win and we did that so that’s one to tick off the list,” Roulston said.

“I wasn’t overly keen to take the jersey – I’ve had quite a few yellow jerseys down here and I wanted to let some of the boys take it but they decided `hey give it to me’ because I’m going to be marked anyway.

“I’ve had the X on my back for the past three years – you can’t change that.”

The pressure of defending a title he’s now won four times doesn’t faze a rider of Roulston’s capabilities. “You definitely lift a bit mentally and this is a race I really enjoy coming to,” he said.

“It’s hard to defend and win, especially winning when people expect you to win. It’s never easy. But I am here to win and I feel like I’m in the best shape I have been for a very long time and we’ve got the team to win, there’s no hiding the fact.”

PowerNet’s Shane Archbold, of Timaru, earned the Harcourt’s Sprint Ace jersey for tomorrow’s opening stage after going “full guns blazing”. Calder Stewart’s Jason Christie, of Ashburton, will wear the Co-Operative Bank Under-23, with Pure Black Racing’s Louis Crosby, of Auckland, in the Hydralink/Jesco King of the Mountains.

“We knew they would be the team to come closest to us – they’re basically the New Zealand track team,” Roulston said of PowerNet’s effort. “They did have a good ride and it’s great to see for the future of New Zealand cycling.”

Establishing an early lead was crucial in the iconic Southland event.

“Every second counts and it’s so true in this race. You saw last year that I only won by two seconds and that came down to the last stage so to have already an eight second buffer over some of the favourites and potentially more over some others is always a good thing,” Roulston said.

But he shied away from singling out the biggest threat to his title hopes.

“You’ve got to be careful and not rule out anybody because anybody you rule out is someone you miss going up the road.”

Tomorrow’s 160km stage from Invercargill to Lumsden was the first in a raft of changes to this year’s course – a development Roulston applauded.

“They needed to do something – it’s become a bit, not stale, but you know when everybody knows every corner.

“Normally a team like ours could easily control Tour of Southland for a week. Now trying to have two or three guys control a race over 170km and then try and back it up the next day is not going to be easy. It’s going to throw a whole new dynamic into the Tour.”

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 0:04:38 2 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 3 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 4 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 5 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 6 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 0:00:01 7 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 0:00:04 8 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 9 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 10 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 11 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:00:06 12 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:08 13 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 14 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 15 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 16 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 17 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 18 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 19 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 20 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 21 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 22 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 23 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 24 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 25 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 26 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 27 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 28 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 0:00:13 29 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 30 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 31 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 32 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 33 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:00:14 34 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 35 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 36 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 37 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 38 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:00:16 39 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:00:20 40 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 41 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 42 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 43 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 44 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 45 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 46 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 47 Dan Waluszewski (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:00:21 48 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:00:22 49 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 50 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 51 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 52 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:00:23 53 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 54 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 55 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 56 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 57 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:00:24 58 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 59 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 60 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 61 Garry Smith (The Southland Times) 0:00:25 62 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 0:00:26 63 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:00:27 64 Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 65 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 66 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 67 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 68 Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:28 69 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 70 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:00:31 71 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 72 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 73 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 74 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 75 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 76 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 77 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 78 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:00:32 79 Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:00:33 80 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 81 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 0:00:34 82 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 83 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 84 Matt Marshall (Radio Sport) 85 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 86 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 87 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:00:35 88 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:00:36 89 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 90 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 91 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 92 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:00:37 93 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:00:40 94 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 95 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 96 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 97 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 98 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 99 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 100 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 101 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 102 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:00:42 103 Collin Samaan (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:00:44 104 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 105 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 0:00:45 106 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:00:46 107 Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:00:54 108 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:01:07 109 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:01:24 110 Nick King (Kia Motors) 0:01:31 111 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:01:51 112 Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:01:54 113 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) 0:01:57 114 Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:02:06

