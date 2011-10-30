Trending

Roulston in yellow after prologue

Experienced Kiwi again the man to beat

Image 1 of 16

Team Pure Black Racing finish in third place, eight seconds behind Calder Stewart.

Team Pure Black Racing finish in third place, eight seconds behind Calder Stewart.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 16

Powernet would have to settle for second place, just four seconds down on Calder Stewart.

Powernet would have to settle for second place, just four seconds down on Calder Stewart.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 16

Radio Sport finish 34 seconds off the pace.

Radio Sport finish 34 seconds off the pace.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 16

Partners Life - Champion Systems also end the day at 31 seconds.

Partners Life - Champion Systems also end the day at 31 seconds.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 16

Southern Institute of Technology ended the day 31 seconds adrift.

Southern Institute of Technology ended the day 31 seconds adrift.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 16

Jackson Plumbing – Plumbing World finished at 27 seconds.

Jackson Plumbing – Plumbing World finished at 27 seconds.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 16

Southland Times finish 24 seconds off the pace.

Southland Times finish 24 seconds off the pace.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 16

Kia Motors finished 23 seconds down.

Kia Motors finished 23 seconds down.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 16

Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching finished the day 22 seconds in arrears.

Barry Stewart Builders / Gordon McCauley Coaching finished the day 22 seconds in arrears.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 16

Mico – Protrain Cycling Team on their way to 9th place at 20 seconds.

Mico – Protrain Cycling Team on their way to 9th place at 20 seconds.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 16

Creation Signs exit the final turn and will finish 8th, just 20 seconds down on the stage winner.

Creation Signs exit the final turn and will finish 8th, just 20 seconds down on the stage winner.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 16

H&J Outdoor World – Avanti Plus finish just 14 seconds down on Calder Stewart.

H&J Outdoor World – Avanti Plus finish just 14 seconds down on Calder Stewart.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 16

Jeremy Yates leads for Team Share the Road and will finish 13 seconds behind the stage winner.

Jeremy Yates leads for Team Share the Road and will finish 13 seconds behind the stage winner.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 16

Ascot Park Hotel finish a well deserved 5th place at 12 seconds.

Ascot Park Hotel finish a well deserved 5th place at 12 seconds.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 16

Subway Pro Cycling on their way to fourth place at nine seconds.

Subway Pro Cycling on their way to fourth place at nine seconds.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 16

Marc Ryan leads the Calder Stewart team into the last corner of the Team Time Trial. Calder Steward won in a time of 4:38.

Marc Ryan leads the Calder Stewart team into the last corner of the Team Time Trial. Calder Steward won in a time of 4:38.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Hayden Roulston launched his quest for a fifth PowerNet Tour of Southland title in commanding fashion today by winning the opening 4km team time trial at Queens Park in Invercargill.

Propelled by his Calder Stewart team-mates, Roulston secured the yellow jersey with a time of 4:38 – nearly four seconds faster than the PowerNet team.

“The goal was to win and we did that so that’s one to tick off the list,” Roulston said.

“I wasn’t overly keen to take the jersey – I’ve had quite a few yellow jerseys down here and I wanted to let some of the boys take it but they decided `hey give it to me’ because I’m going to be marked anyway.

“I’ve had the X on my back for the past three years – you can’t change that.”

The pressure of defending a title he’s now won four times doesn’t faze a rider of Roulston’s capabilities. “You definitely lift a bit mentally and this is a race I really enjoy coming to,” he said.

“It’s hard to defend and win, especially winning when people expect you to win. It’s never easy. But I am here to win and I feel like I’m in the best shape I have been for a very long time and we’ve got the team to win, there’s no hiding the fact.”

PowerNet’s Shane Archbold, of Timaru, earned the Harcourt’s Sprint Ace jersey for tomorrow’s opening stage after going “full guns blazing”. Calder Stewart’s Jason Christie, of Ashburton, will wear the Co-Operative Bank Under-23, with Pure Black Racing’s Louis Crosby, of Auckland, in the Hydralink/Jesco King of the Mountains.

“We knew they would be the team to come closest to us – they’re basically the New Zealand track team,” Roulston said of PowerNet’s effort. “They did have a good ride and it’s great to see for the future of New Zealand cycling.”

Establishing an early lead was crucial in the iconic Southland event.

“Every second counts and it’s so true in this race. You saw last year that I only won by two seconds and that came down to the last stage so to have already an eight second buffer over some of the favourites and potentially more over some others is always a good thing,” Roulston said.

But he shied away from singling out the biggest threat to his title hopes.

“You’ve got to be careful and not rule out anybody because anybody you rule out is someone you miss going up the road.”

Tomorrow’s 160km stage from Invercargill to Lumsden was the first in a raft of changes to this year’s course – a development Roulston applauded.

“They needed to do something – it’s become a bit, not stale, but you know when everybody knows every corner.

“Normally a team like ours could easily control Tour of Southland for a week. Now trying to have two or three guys control a race over 170km and then try and back it up the next day is not going to be easy. It’s going to throw a whole new dynamic into the Tour.”

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)0:04:38
2Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
3Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)
4Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)
5Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
6Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)0:00:01
7Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:00:04
8Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
9Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
10Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
11Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:00:06
12Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:00:08
13Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
14Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
15Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
16Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
17Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
18Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:09
19Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
20Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
21Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
22Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:10
23Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:12
24Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)
25Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
26Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
27Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
28Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:00:13
29Chris Macic (Share The Road)
30Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
31Karl Murray (Share The Road)
32Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
33Tom David (Share The Road)0:00:14
34Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
35Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
36Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
37Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
38Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:00:16
39Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:00:20
40Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
41Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
42Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
43Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
44Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
45Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
46Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
47Dan Waluszewski (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:00:21
48Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:00:22
49Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
50Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
51Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
52Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:00:23
53Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
54Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
55George Bennett (Kia Motors)
56Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
57Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:00:24
58Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
59Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
60Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
61Garry Smith (The Southland Times)0:00:25
62Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:00:26
63Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:27
64Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
65Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
66Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
67Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)
68Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:28
69Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
70Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:00:31
71Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
72Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
73Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)
74Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
75Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
76Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
77Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
78Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)0:00:32
79Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:00:33
80Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)
81Craig Johns (Radio Sport)0:00:34
82Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
83Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
84Matt Marshall (Radio Sport)
85Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
86Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
87Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:00:35
88Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:00:36
89Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
90Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
91Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
92Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:00:37
93Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:00:40
94Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
95Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
96Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
97Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
98James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
99Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
100James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
101Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
102Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:00:42
103Collin Samaan (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:44
104Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
105Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:00:45
106Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:00:46
107Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:00:54
108Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:01:07
109Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:01:24
110Nick King (Kia Motors)0:01:31
111Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:01:51
112Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:01:54
113Courtney Black (Kia Motors)0:01:57
114Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:02:06

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calder Stewart0:13:54
2PowerNet0:00:12
3Pure Black Racing0:00:24
4Subway Pro Cycling0:00:27
5Ascot Park Hotel0:00:36
6Share The Road0:00:39
7H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:00:42
8Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing0:01:00
9Mico-Protrain Cycling Team
10Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching0:01:06
11Kia Motors0:01:09
12The Southland Times0:01:12
13Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:01:21
14Southern Institute Of Technology0:01:33
15Partners Life-Champion System
16Radio Sport0:01:42
17Ultimo-HGM0:01:48
18Olphert Contracting Ltd0:02:00
19Henderson Contruction Ltd

