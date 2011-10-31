Image 1 of 15 Tour leader Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) signs on (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 15 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) on the podium (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 15 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) takes out Stage one ahead of Paul Odlin of Subway Pro Cycling (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 15 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) has attacked and is joined by Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) and George Bennett (Kia Motors) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 15 The four remaining riders in the break are about to be caught with 20km remaining (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 15 Pure Black Racing are whipping up the pace as the wind whips up the dust (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 15 The break led by Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders/Gordon McCauley Coaching) is down to just five riders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 15 Pure Black Racing have missed the break and need to help reel in the leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 15 The peloton stretch their legs on a small climb (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 15 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) heads back to the team car for food for the team (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 15 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) resplendent in yellow (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 15 Thankfully today is relatively flat, so there’s only the severe cross winds to contend with (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 15 children cheer on the riders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 15 A break of ten riders has slipped off the front in the first few kilometres of the stage (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 15 The yellow jersey now rests on the shoulders of Jeremy Vennell of Calder Stewart (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) avenged his defeat in last year's corresponding stage, sprinting home first in the lead group of six to take the stage. After enduring 160km of energy-sapping crosswinds, the Rotorua rider denied the closing chasing group to claim the win in Lumsden.

“Long, hard, miserable – that pretty much sums up that stage,” he said. “Once we got in those valleys, it started to channel the wind a bit more so we had to toughen up a little bit. I got second here last year by about one inch to (Hayden) Roulston so it’s nice.”

Motivated by Tour veteran Gordon McCauley, of Barry Stewart Builders-GMC, an early breakaway group of nine riders was left to its own devices and managed to rack up a lead of nearly 8 minutes by the halfway mark.

After remaining largely unreactive for the majority of the stage, the peloton dug deep and successfully reeled them in with just over 20km remaining, prompting a final group of six to strike out for the finish line.

“It started to come back pretty quickly when we stepped on the gas,” Avery said.

Calder Stewart’s Jeremy Vennell was thrust into yellow with the powerful team content to share the coveted jersey amongst its ranks.

“It’s a really nice surprise. I wasn’t expecting to be in yellow after today. I was just lucky enough to get in the move at the finish,” Vennell said. “I think we’re looking really good, we’re staying in touch with the rest of the competition and we’ll bide our time right to the finish.”

Dunedin’s Joe Chapman, riding for Creation Signs-L & M Group Racing, proved unstoppable in all four hillclimbs to secure the Hydralink/Jesco King of the Mountains jersey.

“It wasn’t the plan but I saw an opportunity there and thought `why not’,” he said.

Share the Road’s Chris Macic, of Auckland, snatched the Harcourts Sprint Ace from McCauley, while George Bennett, of Nelson, earned the Co-Operative Bank under-23 jersey.

In the overall stakes, just 25 seconds separates the top 10 riders with Vennell’s time of 4hr 30min 35sec giving him a narrow two second buffer over Subway’s Paul Odlin.

In the team classification, Calder Stewart has a 24sec advantage over Pure Black Racing with Subway just three seconds further adrift.

Known to give some riders nightmares, the notorious Bluff Hill Climb looms tomorrow – a stage Avery won in 2006 but has been extended in this year’s revamped Tour route.

“It’s going to be a bit different now it’s over 130km as opposed to 80km. It’s daunting if you just ride straight up it without doing anything beforehand so chuck in 127km before it and we’ll see what happens,” Avery said.

Vennell predicted “a bit of carnage ahead” with today’s stage depleting the legs.

“Tomorrow you’ll see some suffering for sure,” he said.

Video highlights provided by the Powernet Tour of Southland

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 4:25:56 2 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 3 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 4 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 5 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 6 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 0:00:02 7 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:22 8 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 9 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 10 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 11 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 12 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 13 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 14 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 15 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 16 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 17 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 18 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 19 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 20 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 21 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 22 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 23 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 24 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 25 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 26 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 27 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 28 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 29 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 30 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 31 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 32 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 33 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 34 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 35 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 36 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 37 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 38 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 39 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 40 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 41 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 42 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 43 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:00:31 44 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 45 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:33 46 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:00:34 47 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 48 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:00:37 49 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:00:41 50 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 0:01:12 51 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:01:28 52 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 0:02:10 53 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:21 54 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:06:19 55 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 56 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 57 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 58 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 59 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 60 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 61 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 62 Matt Marshall (Radio Sport) 63 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:06:27 64 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 65 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 66 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 67 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 68 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 69 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 70 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 71 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:07:39 72 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 73 Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 74 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 75 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 76 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 77 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 78 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 79 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 80 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 81 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 82 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 83 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 84 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 85 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 86 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 87 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 88 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:08:19 89 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:09:49 90 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:09:52 91 Nick King (Kia Motors) 0:10:05 92 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 93 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 94 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) 95 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:11:04 96 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:23:05 97 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:29:22 98 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 99 Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology) 100 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 101 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 102 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 103 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 104 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 105 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 106 Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:30:32 107 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:33:29 108 Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:33:39 109 Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:34:48 110 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 0:35:00 DNF Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) DNF Dan Waluszewski (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) DNF Garry Smith (The Southland Times) DNF Collin Samaan (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 4:30:35 2 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 3 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:03 4 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:16 5 Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) 0:00:21 6 Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart) 7 Andi Bajic (The Southland Times) 0:00:23 8 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 0:00:24 9 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 0:00:25 10 Josh Atkins (PowerNet) 11 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 0:00:28 12 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:29 13 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 14 Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) 15 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 16 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 17 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 18 Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling) 19 Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) 20 Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:00:33 21 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 22 Brett Tivers (Share The Road) 0:00:34 23 Justin Kerr (Share The Road) 24 Karl Murray (Share The Road) 25 Jeremy Yates (Share The Road) 26 Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:00:35 27 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:00:40 28 Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:00:41 29 Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 30 Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 31 Tom Scully (PowerNet) 0:00:42 32 Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling) 33 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 0:00:44 34 Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 35 Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors) 36 Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:00:47 37 Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:00:48 38 Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:00:52 39 Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System) 40 Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology) 41 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 42 Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:00:53 43 Ryan Obst (Radio Sport) 0:00:55 44 Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport) 45 Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM) 0:00:57 46 James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:01:01 47 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:01:03 48 Jason Allen (Calder Stewart) 0:01:11 49 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:01:20 50 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:01:47 51 Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart) 0:02:09 52 Alex Frame (PowerNet) 0:02:12 53 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:02:46 54 Jason Christie (Calder Stewart) 0:06:18 55 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 0:06:22 56 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 57 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling) 0:06:30 58 Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:06:32 59 Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:06:38 60 Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 61 Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors) 0:06:49 62 Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times) 0:06:50 63 Matt Marshall (Radio Sport) 0:06:52 64 Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:06:57 65 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:06:58 66 Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:07:00 67 Peter Murphy (Radio Sport) 0:07:01 68 Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:07:02 69 James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:07:06 70 Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 71 Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:07:50 72 Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 0:07:54 73 Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:07:58 74 Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:08:00 75 Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:08:01 76 Marc Prutton (The Southland Times) 0:08:02 77 Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times) 0:08:04 78 Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:08:05 79 Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:08:09 80 Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System) 81 Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:08:10 82 Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM) 0:08:14 83 Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM) 0:08:15 84 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:08:16 85 Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:08:18 86 Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 87 Tom David (Share The Road) 0:08:32 88 Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) 0:09:02 89 Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:10:19 90 Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM) 0:10:24 91 Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times) 0:10:28 92 Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:10:35 93 Nick King (Kia Motors) 0:11:35 94 Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System) 0:11:36 95 Courtney Black (Kia Motors) 0:12:01 96 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 0:23:16 97 Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:29:43 98 Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 0:29:48 99 Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:29:52 100 Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology) 0:29:54 101 Craig Johns (Radio Sport) 0:29:55 102 Justin Stott (Radio Sport) 103 Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:30:05 104 Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 0:30:07 105 Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:30:28 106 Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:32:25 107 Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 0:34:08 108 Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 0:34:32 109 Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM) 0:35:44 110 Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 0:36:53 DNF Mike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel) DNF Dan Waluszewski (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team) DNF Garry Smith (The Southland Times) DNF Collin Samaan (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 24 pts 2 Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching) 15 3 Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd) 12 4 Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) 9 5 Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System) 6 6 Myron Simpson (PowerNet) 5 7 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 5 8 Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling) 5 9 Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus) 4 10 Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors) 3 11 Shane Archbold (PowerNet) 3 12 Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World) 3 13 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) 2 14 George Bennett (Kia Motors) 2 15 Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet) 2 16 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 2 17 Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) 1 18 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 1 19 Nick King (Kia Motors) 1 20 Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel) 1

KOM Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing) 24 pts 2 Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd) 12 3 Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel) 10 4 Chris Macic (Share The Road) 2