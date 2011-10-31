Trending

Avery tops opening road stage

Vennel moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 15

Tour leader Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) signs on

Tour leader Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) signs on
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 15

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) on the podium

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) on the podium
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 15

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) takes out Stage one ahead of Paul Odlin of Subway Pro Cycling

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) takes out Stage one ahead of Paul Odlin of Subway Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 15

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) has attacked and is joined by Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) and George Bennett (Kia Motors)

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) has attacked and is joined by Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart) and George Bennett (Kia Motors)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 15

The four remaining riders in the break are about to be caught with 20km remaining

The four remaining riders in the break are about to be caught with 20km remaining
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 15

Pure Black Racing are whipping up the pace as the wind whips up the dust

Pure Black Racing are whipping up the pace as the wind whips up the dust
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 15

The break led by Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders/Gordon McCauley Coaching) is down to just five riders

The break led by Gordon McCauley (Barry Stewart Builders/Gordon McCauley Coaching) is down to just five riders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 15

Pure Black Racing have missed the break and need to help reel in the leaders

Pure Black Racing have missed the break and need to help reel in the leaders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 15

The peloton stretch their legs on a small climb

The peloton stretch their legs on a small climb
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 15

Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) heads back to the team car for food for the team

Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) heads back to the team car for food for the team
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 15

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) resplendent in yellow

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) resplendent in yellow
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 15

Thankfully today is relatively flat, so there’s only the severe cross winds to contend with

Thankfully today is relatively flat, so there’s only the severe cross winds to contend with
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 15

children cheer on the riders

children cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 15

A break of ten riders has slipped off the front in the first few kilometres of the stage

A break of ten riders has slipped off the front in the first few kilometres of the stage
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 15

The yellow jersey now rests on the shoulders of Jeremy Vennell of Calder Stewart

The yellow jersey now rests on the shoulders of Jeremy Vennell of Calder Stewart
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel) avenged his defeat in last year's corresponding stage, sprinting home first in the lead group of six to take the stage. After enduring 160km of energy-sapping crosswinds, the Rotorua rider denied the closing chasing group to claim the win in Lumsden.

“Long, hard, miserable – that pretty much sums up that stage,” he said. “Once we got in those valleys, it started to channel the wind a bit more so we had to toughen up a little bit. I got second here last year by about one inch to (Hayden) Roulston so it’s nice.”

Motivated by Tour veteran Gordon McCauley, of Barry Stewart Builders-GMC, an early breakaway group of nine riders was left to its own devices and managed to rack up a lead of nearly 8 minutes by the halfway mark.

After remaining largely unreactive for the majority of the stage, the peloton dug deep and successfully reeled them in with just over 20km remaining, prompting a final group of six to strike out for the finish line.

“It started to come back pretty quickly when we stepped on the gas,” Avery said.

Calder Stewart’s Jeremy Vennell was thrust into yellow with the powerful team content to share the coveted jersey amongst its ranks.

“It’s a really nice surprise. I wasn’t expecting to be in yellow after today. I was just lucky enough to get in the move at the finish,” Vennell said. “I think we’re looking really good, we’re staying in touch with the rest of the competition and we’ll bide our time right to the finish.”

Dunedin’s Joe Chapman, riding for Creation Signs-L & M Group Racing, proved unstoppable in all four hillclimbs to secure the Hydralink/Jesco King of the Mountains jersey.

“It wasn’t the plan but I saw an opportunity there and thought `why not’,” he said.

Share the Road’s Chris Macic, of Auckland, snatched the Harcourts Sprint Ace from McCauley, while George Bennett, of Nelson, earned the Co-Operative Bank under-23 jersey.

In the overall stakes, just 25 seconds separates the top 10 riders with Vennell’s time of 4hr 30min 35sec giving him a narrow two second buffer over Subway’s Paul Odlin.

In the team classification, Calder Stewart has a 24sec advantage over Pure Black Racing with Subway just three seconds further adrift.

Known to give some riders nightmares, the notorious Bluff Hill Climb looms tomorrow – a stage Avery won in 2006 but has been extended in this year’s revamped Tour route.

“It’s going to be a bit different now it’s over 130km as opposed to 80km. It’s daunting if you just ride straight up it without doing anything beforehand so chuck in 127km before it and we’ll see what happens,” Avery said.

Vennell predicted “a bit of carnage ahead” with today’s stage depleting the legs.

“Tomorrow you’ll see some suffering for sure,” he said.

Video highlights provided by the Powernet Tour of Southland

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)4:25:56
2Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
4Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)
5Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)
6George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:02
7Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:00:22
8Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)
9Shane Archbold (PowerNet)
10Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
11Brett Tivers (Share The Road)
12Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)
13Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
14Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)
15Karl Murray (Share The Road)
16Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
17Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)
18Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
19Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
20James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
21Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)
22Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)
23Chris Macic (Share The Road)
24Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
25Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
26Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
27Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
28Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
29Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
30Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
31Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
32Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
33Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
34Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
35Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
36Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
37Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
38Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
39Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
40Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
41Alex Frame (PowerNet)
42Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
43Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:00:31
44Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
45Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:33
46Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:00:34
47Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
48Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:00:37
49Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:00:41
50Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:01:12
51Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:01:28
52Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:02:10
53Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:21
54Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:06:19
55Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
56Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)
57Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
58Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)
59Myron Simpson (PowerNet)
60Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
61Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)
62Matt Marshall (Radio Sport)
63James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:06:27
64Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)
65Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
66Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)
67Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)
68Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)
69Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)
70Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)
71Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:07:39
72Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)
73Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
74Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
75Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
76Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)
77Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)
78Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
79Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)
80Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)
81Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
82Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
83Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
84Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
85Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
86Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)
87Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
88Tom David (Share The Road)0:08:19
89Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:09:49
90Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:09:52
91Nick King (Kia Motors)0:10:05
92Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)
93Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)
94Courtney Black (Kia Motors)
95Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)0:11:04
96Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:23:05
97Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:29:22
98Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)
99Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology)
100Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
101Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)
102Craig Johns (Radio Sport)
103Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
104Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
105Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)
106Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:30:32
107Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:33:29
108Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:33:39
109Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:34:48
110Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:35:00
DNFMike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
DNFDan Waluszewski (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
DNFGarry Smith (The Southland Times)
DNFCollin Samaan (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)4:30:35
2Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:02
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:00:03
4Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:16
5Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart)0:00:21
6Marc Ryan (Calder Stewart)
7Andi Bajic (The Southland Times)0:00:23
8George Bennett (Kia Motors)0:00:24
9Shane Archbold (PowerNet)0:00:25
10Josh Atkins (PowerNet)
11Chris Macic (Share The Road)0:00:28
12Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:00:29
13Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
14Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
15Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
16Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
17Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)0:00:30
18Westley Gough (Subway Pro Cycling)
19Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
20Patrick Bevin (Ascot Park Hotel)0:00:33
21Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)
22Brett Tivers (Share The Road)0:00:34
23Justin Kerr (Share The Road)
24Karl Murray (Share The Road)
25Jeremy Yates (Share The Road)
26Fraser Gough (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:00:35
27Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:00:40
28Matt Wheatcroft (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:00:41
29Michael Vink (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
30Joseph Cooper (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
31Tom Scully (PowerNet)0:00:42
32Ian Smallman (Subway Pro Cycling)
33Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)0:00:44
34Dion Smith (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)
35Alex Meenhorst (Kia Motors)
36Taylor Gunman (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:00:47
37Mike Olheiser (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:00:48
38Patrick Jones (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:00:52
39Eric Drower (Partners Life-Champion System)
40Simon Binney (Southern Institute Of Technology)
41Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)
42Brad Carter (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:00:53
43Ryan Obst (Radio Sport)0:00:55
44Danny Pulbrook (Radio Sport)
45Greg Taylor (Ultimo-HGM)0:00:57
46James Mccoy (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:01:01
47Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:01:03
48Jason Allen (Calder Stewart)0:01:11
49Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:01:20
50Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:01:47
51Sam Bewley (Calder Stewart)0:02:09
52Alex Frame (PowerNet)0:02:12
53Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:02:46
54Jason Christie (Calder Stewart)0:06:18
55Myron Simpson (PowerNet)0:06:22
56Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)
57Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling)0:06:30
58Alexander Ray (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:06:32
59Aaron Gate (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:06:38
60Sam Steele (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)
61Kieran Hambrook (Kia Motors)0:06:49
62Alex Mcgregor (The Southland Times)0:06:50
63Matt Marshall (Radio Sport)0:06:52
64Henri Bardoul (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:06:57
65Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:06:58
66Gary Carleton (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:07:00
67Peter Murphy (Radio Sport)0:07:01
68Richard Lawson (Ultimo-HGM)0:07:02
69James Early (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:07:06
70Tim Rush (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
71Bevan Mason (Ascot Park Hotel)0:07:50
72Scott Thomas (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)0:07:54
73Brendan Sharratt (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:07:58
74Tim Carswell (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:08:00
75Scott Cunningham (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:08:01
76Marc Prutton (The Southland Times)0:08:02
77Joshua Aldridge (The Southland Times)0:08:04
78Johnathan Toftoy (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:08:05
79Lee Johnstone (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:08:09
80Dillon Bennett (Partners Life-Champion System)
81Aidan Mckenzie (Partners Life-Champion System)0:08:10
82Daniel Molyneux (Ultimo-HGM)0:08:14
83Richard Rollinson (Ultimo-HGM)0:08:15
84Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:08:16
85Kyle Wood (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:08:18
86Jeremy Inglis (Olphert Contracting Ltd)
87Tom David (Share The Road)0:08:32
88Louis Wright (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)0:09:02
89Eric Lau (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:10:19
90Nick Jowsey (Ultimo-HGM)0:10:24
91Pavel Stuchlik (The Southland Times)0:10:28
92Logan Mort (Partners Life-Champion System)0:10:35
93Nick King (Kia Motors)0:11:35
94Sheldon Gorter (Partners Life-Champion System)0:11:36
95Courtney Black (Kia Motors)0:12:01
96Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)0:23:16
97Hamish Wright (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:29:43
98Christian Parrett (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)0:29:48
99Steve Wright (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:29:52
100Simon Finucane (Southern Institute Of Technology)0:29:54
101Craig Johns (Radio Sport)0:29:55
102Justin Stott (Radio Sport)
103Tom Francis (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:30:05
104Paul Whitley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)0:30:07
105Johnathon Atkinson (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:30:28
106Matt Shallcrass (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:32:25
107Travis Kane (Olphert Contracting Ltd)0:34:08
108Lee Evans (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)0:34:32
109Aaron Schneider (Ultimo-HGM)0:35:44
110Leon Hextall (Henderson Contruction Ltd)0:36:53
DNFMike Henton (Ascot Park Hotel)
DNFDan Waluszewski (Mico-Protrain Cycling Team)
DNFGarry Smith (The Southland Times)
DNFCollin Samaan (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Macic (Share The Road)24pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching)15
3Brad Evans (Olphert Contracting Ltd)12
4Clinton Avery (Ascot Park Hotel)9
5Oliver Harding-Sheath (Partners Life-Champion System)6
6Myron Simpson (PowerNet)5
7Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)5
8Peter Latham (Subway Pro Cycling)5
9Mark Langlands (H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus)4
10Joseph Lewis (Kia Motors)3
11Shane Archbold (PowerNet)3
12Kane Walker (Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World)3
13Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling)2
14George Bennett (Kia Motors)2
15Cameron Karwowski (PowerNet)2
16Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)2
17Jeremy Vennell (Calder Stewart)1
18Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)1
19Nick King (Kia Motors)1
20Wade Mangham (Ascot Park Hotel)1

KOM Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Chapman (Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing)24pts
2Tom Hubbard (Henderson Contruction Ltd)12
3Aaron Strong (Ascot Park Hotel)10
4Chris Macic (Share The Road)2

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calder Stewart13:32:26
2Pure Black Racing0:00:24
3Subway Pro Cycling0:00:27
4PowerNet0:00:34
5Ascot Park Hotel0:00:36
6Share The Road0:01:01
7Kia Motors0:01:11
8H&J's Outdoor World-Avanti Plus0:01:13
9Mico-Protrain Cycling Team0:01:22
10Radio Sport0:08:01
11Henderson Contruction Ltd0:08:38
12Barry Stewart Builders-Gordon McCauley Coaching0:08:54
13Partners Life-Champion System0:09:12
14Jackson Plumbing-Plumbing World0:10:59
15Southern Institute Of Technology0:14:05
16Creation Signs - L&M Group Racing0:14:22
17The Southland Times0:14:34
18Ultimo-HGM0:15:32
19Olphert Contracting Ltd0:23:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews