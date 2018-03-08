Paris-Nice: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Jerome Cousin wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie) won a two-up against breakaway companion Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) to take the stage 5 victory at Paris-Nice. The main field charged down the final stretch, with André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claiming the bunch sprint for third place.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) continues to lead the overall classification ahead of the previous day's time trial winner, Wout Poels (Team Sky), and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors). Cousin's efforts on the day also earned him the lead in the mountains classification.

Four riders immediately established a breakaway that included Politt and Cousin, along with Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM).

Politt attacked over the last climb and Cousin bridged across, and the pair worked together to get to the finish line ahead of the charging peloton.

