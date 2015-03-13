Paris-Nice: Cimolai wins stage 5 in Rasteau
Overall lead unchanged
Stage 5: Saint-Étienne - Rasteau
Davide Cimolai of Lampre-Merida won stage 5 of Paris-Nice, ahead of Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge). The peloton caught the last member of the day’s break, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), within sight of the finish line. There was no change in the general classification.
De Gendt broke away on the day’s first and hardest climb, the Col de la Republique. He was joined by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Egor Silin and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo). De Gendt, already King of the Mountains, picked up the maximum number of points at each of the four climbs.
However, the field never let the break enjoy more than four minutes, with Talansky still a GC threat, although De Gendt was able to pick up points on the Col du Deves and every other climb on the stage.
With 60 km to go, Cofidis moved up to help Etixx-QuickStep with the chase work, and the gap started to drop. Again, De Gendt led the small group over the Cote de l’Aylerac, but the gap kept getting smaller, hovering around the three minute mark.
The peloton kept grinding away and with 20 km to go, the gap was 1:30. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) moved to the front with the gap at one minute and 15 km to go. He was closely followed by his teammates as a number of GC contenders vied for position ahead of the final climb of the stage. The sprinters’ team were also present, with this their final chance for glory before the end of the race.
De Gendt had been the driving force behind the break, and he fought hard to stay away. He led all the way up the final climb, hoping to get the maximum number of points on the day, as meanwhile Wiggins dropped off the back of the field, having done his job of helping to close the gap.
He was not the only one to fall back, as BMC headed up the chase at a high speed. Sicard and Poljanski dropped out of the lead group. The remaining three took 25 seconds into the final five kilometres, when De Gendt turned on the gas yet again, dropping Talansky.
The gap went up to 30 seconds with 3km to go, and the field turned the speed up, with a number of sprinters still in the group. De Gendt pulled away from Silin at the flamme rouge, but the peloton was thundering along. The Belgian was caught close to the finish, with only a few hundred meters left.
Just as the Lotto rider was swamped, Coquard jumped from the peloton and created a slight gap. Only Cimolai and Matthews could track the Europcar rider but just before the line the Lampre sprinter came around Coquard’s right to take the biggest win of his career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:12:09
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|59
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|75
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|77
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|84
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|85
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|86
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|91
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|92
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|106
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|118
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|120
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|121
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|122
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|128
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|131
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|133
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:39
|134
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|135
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|147
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|149
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:13
|151
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:37
|152
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|153
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:07:01
|154
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:55
|DNS
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|8
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|4
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:12:09
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:37
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|12:36:27
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23:56:20
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|18
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:42
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|25
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|31
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:42
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:45
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|34
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:27
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:32
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:40
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:07
|42
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:09
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|44
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:01
|45
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:15
|46
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:41
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|49
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:55
|50
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:15
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|52
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:34
|53
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|54
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:08:51
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|56
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:02
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|58
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:09
|59
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:57
|60
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:45
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:36
|63
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:12
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:19
|65
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:12:28
|66
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:49
|67
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:54
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:58
|69
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:59
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:20
|71
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:23
|72
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:29
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:52
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:03
|75
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:01
|76
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:07
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:41
|78
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:02
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:32
|80
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:34
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|82
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:17:49
|83
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|84
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:45
|85
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:52
|86
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:43
|87
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:57
|88
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:59
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:20:43
|90
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:16
|91
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:20
|92
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:32
|93
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:40
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:49
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:53
|97
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:00
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:02
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|100
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:23
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:26
|102
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:23:35
|103
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:39
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:40
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:42
|106
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:44
|108
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:45
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:50
|110
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:55
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:56
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:04
|113
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:08
|114
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:24
|116
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:27
|117
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:30
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:36
|119
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:24:52
|120
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:03
|121
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:12
|122
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:25:14
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:15
|125
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:23
|126
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:59
|127
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:18
|128
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:21
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:23
|130
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:26
|131
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:53
|132
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:59
|133
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:21
|134
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:25
|135
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:43
|136
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:52
|137
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:54
|138
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:15
|139
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:20
|140
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:22
|141
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:30
|142
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:55
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:22
|144
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:43
|145
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:26
|146
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:47
|147
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:16
|148
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:23
|149
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:40
|150
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:34:58
|151
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:33
|152
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:35:35
|153
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:14
|154
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|32
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|31
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|35
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|36
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|41
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|43
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|44
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|46
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|8
|10
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23:56:20
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|8
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:27
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:40
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:01
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:52
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:01
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:34
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:45
|21
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:52
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:32
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:49
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:00
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:40
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:42
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:45
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:50
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:24:52
|30
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:59
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:18
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:53
|33
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:54
|34
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:43
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|71:51:06
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:38
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:38
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:42
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:21
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:38
|11
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:35
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:41
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:14:38
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:34
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:04
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:21:00
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:38
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:21
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:03
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:07
