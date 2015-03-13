Image 1 of 45 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Etixx-Quickstep protects the race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 7 of 45 The leading group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 The breakaway sees its time gap shrinking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Etixx-Quickstep chases (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 De Gendt at his team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Team Katusha leads the way in stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Stage 5 of the 2015 Paris-Nice Image 14 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) takes stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 15 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) takes stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 16 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) in the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice Image 17 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on the podium in Paris-Nice Image 18 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on the podium Image 19 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) at Paris-Nice 2015 Image 20 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) Image 21 of 45 Roman Sicard Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Etixx-QuickStep leads the peloton during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) is in a tuck position on a descent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) victory salute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) gets the stage 5 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage 5 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) tries on another yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 5 podium as the race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins Image 36 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 37 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 38 of 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) in yellow Image 39 of 45 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) Image 40 of 45 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 41 of 45 The breakaway on stage 5 of Paris-Nice Image 42 of 45 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) Image 43 of 45 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) Image 44 of 45 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and polka dot jersey holder Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway Image 45 of 45 Bradley Wiggins works for Sky team leader Richie Porte

Davide Cimolai of Lampre-Merida won stage 5 of Paris-Nice, ahead of Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge). The peloton caught the last member of the day’s break, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), within sight of the finish line. There was no change in the general classification.

De Gendt broke away on the day’s first and hardest climb, the Col de la Republique. He was joined by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Egor Silin and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo). De Gendt, already King of the Mountains, picked up the maximum number of points at each of the four climbs.

However, the field never let the break enjoy more than four minutes, with Talansky still a GC threat, although De Gendt was able to pick up points on the Col du Deves and every other climb on the stage.

With 60 km to go, Cofidis moved up to help Etixx-QuickStep with the chase work, and the gap started to drop. Again, De Gendt led the small group over the Cote de l’Aylerac, but the gap kept getting smaller, hovering around the three minute mark.

The peloton kept grinding away and with 20 km to go, the gap was 1:30. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) moved to the front with the gap at one minute and 15 km to go. He was closely followed by his teammates as a number of GC contenders vied for position ahead of the final climb of the stage. The sprinters’ team were also present, with this their final chance for glory before the end of the race.

De Gendt had been the driving force behind the break, and he fought hard to stay away. He led all the way up the final climb, hoping to get the maximum number of points on the day, as meanwhile Wiggins dropped off the back of the field, having done his job of helping to close the gap.

He was not the only one to fall back, as BMC headed up the chase at a high speed. Sicard and Poljanski dropped out of the lead group. The remaining three took 25 seconds into the final five kilometres, when De Gendt turned on the gas yet again, dropping Talansky.

The gap went up to 30 seconds with 3km to go, and the field turned the speed up, with a number of sprinters still in the group. De Gendt pulled away from Silin at the flamme rouge, but the peloton was thundering along. The Belgian was caught close to the finish, with only a few hundred meters left.

Just as the Lotto rider was swamped, Coquard jumped from the peloton and created a slight gap. Only Cimolai and Matthews could track the Europcar rider but just before the line the Lampre sprinter came around Coquard’s right to take the biggest win of his career.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:12:09 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 28 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 50 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 59 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 60 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 68 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 73 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 75 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 77 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 80 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 83 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 84 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 85 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 86 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 87 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 89 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 91 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 92 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 99 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 102 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 104 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:45 106 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 111 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 117 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 120 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 121 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 122 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 123 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 125 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 126 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:56 128 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 131 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 132 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 133 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:39 134 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 135 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 137 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 140 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 141 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 147 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 148 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 149 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:13 151 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:37 152 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 153 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:07:01 154 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:55 DNS Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Cornas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Valréas # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la République # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Devès # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de l'Aleyrac # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 4 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Buisson # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4:12:09 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 29 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:37 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:55

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 12:36:27 2 Team Sky 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Team Katusha 6 IAM Cycling 7 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Movistar Team 11 Lotto Soudal 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 15 FDJ.fr 16 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Team Europcar 18 Orica GreenEdge 19 Trek Factory Racing 20 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 23:56:20 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:50 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:52 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 18 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:30 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 21 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:35 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:42 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:51 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 31 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:42 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:45 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 34 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:06 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 36 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:27 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:32 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:40 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:07 42 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:05:09 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:54 44 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:01 45 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:15 46 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:37 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:41 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:13 49 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:55 50 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:15 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 52 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:34 53 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 54 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:08:51 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:53 56 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:02 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:09 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:57 60 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:45 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:53 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:36 63 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:12 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:19 65 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:12:28 66 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:49 67 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:54 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:58 69 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:59 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:20 71 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:23 72 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:29 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:52 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:03 75 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:01 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:07 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:41 78 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:02 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:32 80 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:34 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 82 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:17:49 83 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:50 84 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:45 85 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:52 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:43 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:19:57 88 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:59 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:20:43 90 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:16 91 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:20 92 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:32 93 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:40 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:49 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:53 97 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:00 98 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:02 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:04 100 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:23 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:26 102 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:23:35 103 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:39 104 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:40 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:23:42 106 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:44 108 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:45 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:50 110 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:55 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:56 112 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:04 113 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:24:08 114 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 115 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:24 116 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:27 117 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:30 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:24:36 119 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:24:52 120 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:03 121 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:12 122 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:25:14 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:15 125 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:23 126 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:59 127 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:18 128 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:21 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:23 130 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:26 131 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:53 132 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:59 133 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:21 134 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:25 135 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:43 136 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:28:52 137 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:54 138 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:15 139 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:20 140 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:22 141 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:30 142 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:55 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:22 144 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:43 145 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:26 146 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:47 147 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:16 148 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:23 149 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:40 150 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:34:58 151 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:35:33 152 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:35:35 153 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:14 154 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 32 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 23 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 17 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 26 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 35 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 36 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3 37 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 39 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 41 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 43 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 44 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 46 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 8 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 23:56:20 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:35 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 8 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:06 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:27 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:40 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:54 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:01 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:13 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:53 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:52 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:01 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:34 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:50 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:45 21 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:52 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:32 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:49 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:23:00 25 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:40 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:42 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:45 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:50 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:24:52 30 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:59 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:18 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:53 33 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:54 34 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:43 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:14