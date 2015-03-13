Trending

Paris-Nice: Cimolai wins stage 5 in Rasteau

Overall lead unchanged

Image 1 of 45

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Etixx-Quickstep protects the race leader

Etixx-Quickstep protects the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 7 of 45

The leading group

The leading group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

The breakaway sees its time gap shrinking

The breakaway sees its time gap shrinking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Etixx-Quickstep chases

Etixx-Quickstep chases
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

De Gendt at his team car

De Gendt at his team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Team Katusha leads the way in stage 5

Team Katusha leads the way in stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Stage 5 of the 2015 Paris-Nice

Stage 5 of the 2015 Paris-Nice
Image 14 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) takes stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) takes stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 15 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) takes stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) takes stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 16 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) in the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) in the leader's jersey at Paris-Nice
Image 17 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on the podium in Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on the podium in Paris-Nice
Image 18 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on the podium

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) on the podium
Image 19 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) at Paris-Nice 2015

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) at Paris-Nice 2015
Image 20 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step)
Image 21 of 45

Roman Sicard Europcar)

Roman Sicard Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Etixx-QuickStep leads the peloton during stage 5

Etixx-QuickStep leads the peloton during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) is in a tuck position on a descent

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) is in a tuck position on a descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) victory salute

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) victory salute
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) gets the stage 5 win

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) gets the stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage 5 victory

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage 5 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) tries on another yellow jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) tries on another yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 5 podium as the race leader

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 5 podium as the race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) leads Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins
Image 36 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 37 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 38 of 45

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) in yellow

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) in yellow
Image 39 of 45

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
Image 40 of 45

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 41 of 45

The breakaway on stage 5 of Paris-Nice

The breakaway on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Image 42 of 45

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
Image 43 of 45

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin)
Image 44 of 45

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and polka dot jersey holder Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and polka dot jersey holder Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway
Image 45 of 45

Bradley Wiggins works for Sky team leader Richie Porte

Bradley Wiggins works for Sky team leader Richie Porte

Davide Cimolai of Lampre-Merida won stage 5 of Paris-Nice, ahead of Bryan Coquard (Europcar) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge). The peloton caught the last member of the day’s break, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), within sight of the finish line. There was no change in the general classification.

De Gendt broke away on the day’s first and hardest climb, the Col de la Republique. He was joined by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin), Romain Sicard (Europcar), Egor Silin and Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo). De Gendt, already King of the Mountains, picked up the maximum number of points at each of the four climbs.

However, the field never let the break enjoy more than four minutes, with Talansky still a GC threat, although De Gendt was able to pick up points on the  Col du Deves and every other climb on the stage.

With 60 km to go, Cofidis moved up to help Etixx-QuickStep with the chase work, and the gap started to drop. Again, De Gendt led the small group over the Cote de l’Aylerac, but the gap kept getting smaller, hovering around the three minute mark.

The peloton kept grinding away and with 20 km to go, the gap was 1:30. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) moved to the front with the gap at one minute and 15 km to go. He was closely followed by his teammates as a number of GC contenders vied for position ahead of the final climb of the stage. The sprinters’ team were also present, with this their final chance for glory before the end of the race.

De Gendt had been the driving force behind the break, and he fought hard to stay away. He led all the way up the final climb, hoping to get the maximum number of points on the day, as meanwhile Wiggins dropped off the back of the field, having done his job of helping to close the gap.

He was not the only one to fall back, as BMC headed up the chase at a high speed. Sicard and Poljanski dropped out of the lead group. The remaining three took 25 seconds into the final five kilometres, when De Gendt turned on the gas yet again, dropping Talansky.

The gap went up to 30 seconds with 3km to go, and the field turned the speed up, with a number of sprinters still in the group. De Gendt pulled away from Silin at the flamme rouge, but the peloton was thundering along. The Belgian was caught close to the finish, with only a few hundred meters left.

Just as the Lotto rider was swamped, Coquard jumped from the peloton and created a slight gap. Only Cimolai and Matthews could track the Europcar rider but just before the line the Lampre sprinter came around Coquard’s right to take the biggest win of his career.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:12:09
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
28Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
34John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
36Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
45Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
49Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
50Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
54Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
59Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
60André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
68Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
73Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
74Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
75Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
77Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
80Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
83Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
84David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
85Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
86Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
87George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
89Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
91Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
92Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
94Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
95Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
99Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
102Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
104Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:45
106Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
110Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
111Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
115Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
117Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
120Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
121Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
122Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
125Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
126Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:56
128Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
131Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
132Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
133Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:39
134Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
135Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
137Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
139Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
140Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
141Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
145Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
146Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
147Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
148Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
149Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
150Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:06:13
151Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:37
152Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
153Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:07:01
154Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:55
DNSRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSAdam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Cornas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Valréas
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Col de la République
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
4Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Devès
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 3 - Côte de l'Aleyrac
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
4Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Buisson
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar4:12:09
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
29Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:39
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
34Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:37
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida12:36:27
2Team Sky
3BMC Racing Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Team Katusha
6IAM Cycling
7Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Etixx - Quick-Step
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Movistar Team
11Lotto Soudal
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Tinkoff-Saxo
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15FDJ.fr
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Team Europcar
18Orica GreenEdge
19Trek Factory Racing
20Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step23:56:20
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:01
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:50
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:52
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
18Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:30
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:31
21Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:42
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:51
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
31Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:42
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:45
33Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
34Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:06
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
36Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:27
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:32
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
39Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:40
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:07
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:09
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:54
44Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:01
45Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:15
46Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:06:37
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:41
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:13
49Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:55
50Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:15
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
52Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:34
53Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
54Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:08:51
55George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:53
56Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:02
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
58Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:09
59Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:57
60Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:10:45
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
62Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:36
63Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:12
64Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:19
65David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:12:28
66Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:49
67Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:54
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:58
69Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:59
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:20
71Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:23
72Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:29
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:52
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:03
75Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:01
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:07
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:41
78John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:02
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:32
80Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:34
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
82Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:17:49
83Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:50
84Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:45
85Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:52
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:19:43
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:19:57
88Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:59
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:20:43
90Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:16
91Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:20
92Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:32
93Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:40
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:49
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:53
97Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:00
98Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:02
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:04
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:23
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:26
102Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:23:35
103Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:39
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:40
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:23:42
106Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:44
108Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:45
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:50
110André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:55
111Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:23:56
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:04
113Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:24:08
114Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
115Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:24
116Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:24:27
117Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:24:30
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:24:36
119Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:24:52
120Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:03
121Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:12
122Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:25:14
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:15
125Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:23
126Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:59
127Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:26:18
128Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:26:21
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:23
130William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:26
131Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:53
132Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:59
133Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:28:21
134Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:25
135Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:43
136Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:28:52
137Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:54
138Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:15
139Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:20
140Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:22
141Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:29:30
142Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:55
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:22
144Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:43
145Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:26
146Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:31:47
147Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:16
148Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:23
149Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:40
150Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:34:58
151Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:35:33
152Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:35:35
153Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:14
154Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge38pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha32
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step24
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team23
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar23
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky15
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing15
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr13
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
16Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
17Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo9
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
19Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling7
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
24Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team6
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
26Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
31Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
35Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
36Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3
37Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
39Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
41Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
43Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
44Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
46Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
47Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal61pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo21
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar9
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar8
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
17Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step23:56:20
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
8Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:06
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:27
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:40
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:54
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:01
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:13
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:53
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:52
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:01
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:34
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:50
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:45
21Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:52
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:32
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:49
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:23:00
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:40
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:42
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:45
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:50
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:24:52
30Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:59
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:26:18
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:53
33Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:54
34Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:43
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team71:51:06
2Team Sky0:00:38
3Team Katusha0:01:09
4Movistar Team0:02:32
5BMC Racing Team0:02:56
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
7Lampre-Merida0:05:38
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:42
9IAM Cycling0:09:21
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:38
11Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:35
12Lotto Soudal0:12:41
13Team Europcar0:14:38
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:34
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:04
16FDJ.fr0:21:00
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:38
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:21
19Trek Factory Racing0:26:03
20Orica GreenEdge0:30:07

 

