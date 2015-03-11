Trending

Paris-Nice: Matthews wins stage 3

Orica-GreenEdge rider takes race lead from Kwiatkowski

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews in the green sprinter's jersey

New race leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) lets the moment sink in

What the back of the peloton looks like at Paris-Nice

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Seche-Environment) get the time gap to the peloton

And stage three gets underway

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Stage two victor André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Jean-Christophe Peraud waves from the stage

New technology on show at Paris-Nice

Race director Thierry Gouvenou

Michael Matthews in the white jersey

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) enjoys his moment on the podium collecting the polka dot mountains jersey

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep) on the front

Paris-Nice leader Michal Kwiaktowski (Etixx-Quickstep)

Green jersey holder Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in polka dots at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Paris-Nice stage 3

Etixx-Quickstep teaks control of the lead-out

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in the breakaway

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is also the best young rider in the race

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes over the green jersey lead

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gives his lion a kiss

First race of 2015 and first leaders jersey of the season as well for Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Tiago Machado (Katusha)

A Europcar rider chases on

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) punctured

AG2R's Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet went on the attack

Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet with Paolo Tiralongo in the late breakaway

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement)

Etixx-Quickstep chases

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in polka dots at Paris-Nice

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) collects his prize for wining stage three

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint in stage 3

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) battles Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) for the win

France's Thomas Voeckler, France's Florian Vachon and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert ride in a breakaway during the third stage.

Cyclists of the USA's Cannondale-Garmin cycling team ride during the third stage.

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels rides during the third stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the third stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

France's Thomas Voeckler leads a breakaway during the third stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the third stage.

The pack rides during the third stage.

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins drinks as he rides in the pack.

Belgium's Philippe Gilbert and France's Florian Vachon (hidden) ride in a breakaway.

France's Florian Vachon (R) and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert ride in a breakaway.

Cyclists of the Great Britain's Sky cycling team, (From L) Norway's Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Australia's Richie Porte and Ireland's Nicolas Roche ride in the pack.

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (R), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Australia's Rohan Dennis (C), wearing the best young's white jersey, wait for the start of the third stage.

Michal Kwiatkowski waits for the start of the third stage.

France's Arnaud Demare rides in the pack during the third stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

Michael Matthews made the most of a perfect lead-out from his Orica-GreenEdge team to take victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. The Australian was delivered to the front in the final two corners and powered home to beat Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing). Matthews also moves into the race lead, just one second ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

Orica-GreenEdge drove the peloton under the flamme rouge, flanked by Lampre-Merida, stringing out the peloton through the twisting finish in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. They had taken up the push in the final five kilometres as they brought back a late attack but still had the numerical advantage in the last 500 metres with four riders sitting on the front.

Matthews began his sprint as the peloton rounded the final corner, putting in an extra kick in the exit of the turn to dispatch of the chasing Cimolai and Nizzoli and take his first victory of the year. Alexander Kristoff had to go the long way around in the final corner and could only manage fourth, while the previous day’s winner, André Greipel, was nowhere to be seen, finishing well down in the bunch.

The bonus seconds earned put Matthews at the top of the general classification with Kwiatkowski and Dennis just a second behind him. Matthews credited his team with the win and race lead.

"I wasn't sure what to expect before this Paris-Nice but we had really good training with the team in South Africa and we brought very strong guys to help me here. They did the hard work, mine was the easy part," Matthews said.

"To hold the yellow jersey is incredible. Before I left, my girlfriend asked me to bring back a yellow lion but a yellow jersey will top it. It's also a great reward for the team after the amazing job they did. I don't know about my form. I might have ups and downs. Tomorrow is a hard stage and I don't know the final climb. But I will hold on to this jersey for as long as I can."

How it happened

The third stage of Paris-Nice brought the riders 179 kilometres south from Saint-Amand-Montrond to Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. After winning the opening stage Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) still held a slender lead in the overall competition ahead of BMC’s Dennis. There was a slight cloud over proceedings as the AG2R-La Mondiale team reacted to the EPO positive of teammate Lloyd Mondory.

That was soon forgotten when the flag was dropped and racing began. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Seche-Environment) formed the first attack of the day after nine kilometres of racing. At third in the mountains classification Gilbert was in with a chance of taking the polka-dot jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) set off in chase of the leading pair. Wiggins dropped back to the peloton not long after, leaving Duchesne alone in his pursuit. The Europcar rider never got closer than two minutes and the pack pulled him back. There was more to come from the bunch with Trek Factory Racing pairing Bob Jungles and Gert Steegmans jumping off the front at the sprint, earning Jungles a potentially important bonus second.

After the first KOM, the two escapees led the bunch by more than four minutes with Gilbert taking the maximum points to put himself ahead of jersey wearer Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne Seche-Environment). Behind the leading duo, riders continued to try and bridge over and it was Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) who finally made the junction at kilometre 74.

On the Col dela Bosse, just passed the halfway mark, Gilbert added another four points to his mountains tally, securing himself the polka-dot jersey for at least a day. With the help of Voeckler the advantage of the leaders grew once again and breaching the five-minute mark with just over 50 kilometres to go.

With all of the day’s three climbs done and dusted Katusha put men on the front to assist the other sprinters’ teams and began to make some headway in the chase. The leading trio found their gap cut down by a minute in the subsequent 10 kilometres. As the peloton passed the line for the first time with 20 kilometres to go, the gap had been brought down to just 43 seconds. Knowing that he was guaranteed the mountain’s jersey and not willing to waste any more energy than necessary, Gilbert sat up and waited for the peloton leaving Voeckler and Vachon to forge on.

Vachon was the next to fall back into the clutches of the peloton 10 kilometres later, with Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) joining forces with Voeckler almost simultaneously. Perhaps trying to distract from the negative media attention around the team, AG2R-La Mondiale’s Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet also struck out. They made contact with the two out front just as Voeckler gave up the attack.

A furious chase from the sprinters’ team ensued and the gap never grew too far. They were barely allowed 16 seconds before they were finally caught with two kilometres to go. Trek Factory Racing, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Alpecin all had representatives on the front as the break was brought back in but it was between Orica and Lampre-Merida going into the final kilometre.

After two top-ten finishes in the previous two stages, Matthews was able to convert the fantastic efforts of his team into a stage win and a yellow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:32:12
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
18Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
34Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
36Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
37Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
38Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
42Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
47Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
55George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
60Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
62Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
65Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
66Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
68Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
69Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
71Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
77Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
78Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
80Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
81Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
82Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
84Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
86Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
87Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
88Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
92Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
95Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
96Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
98Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
99Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
100Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
101Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
105Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:20
112Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
113Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
114Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
115Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
116Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
117Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
119Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
120Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:39
126Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
128Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
129Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
131Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
132Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
133Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
134Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
136Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
137Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
138Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:52
140Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
142Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
143William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:58
144Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
147Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
148Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:08
149Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:43
150Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:03:10
151Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:03
153Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:18
155Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:46
156Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:30
157Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Cérilly
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de la Croix du chêne, km. 53.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col de la Bosse, km. 97.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte de Vicq, km. 117.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:32:12
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
28Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:28
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:52
33Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:03
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:36:36
2Orica GreenEdge
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Team Katusha
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Lampre-Merida
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9BMC Racing Team
10Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11IAM Cycling
12Team Sky
13Astana Pro Team
14FDJ.fr
15Trek Factory Racing
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Team Europcar
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14:25:27
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
6Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:15
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:16
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
15Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
16Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
26Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
27Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
33Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
34Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
36Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
39Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
41Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
43Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:30
46Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
49Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
52Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:31
53Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:33
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
61Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
62Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
65Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:37
70Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:38
73Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
75Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:39
77Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
79Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
80Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
83Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
84Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
85Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
87Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
89Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
90Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
91Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
92Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
93Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:50
96Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
98Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
99Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
100Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
103Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:01
105Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
107Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:07
108Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
109Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:09
110Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
111Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:14
112Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:21
115Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
116Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:29
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:30
118Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:01:31
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:33
120Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:35
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
122Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:40
123Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:41
124Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:43
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:46
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:52
128Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:53
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:54
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:56
132Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:03
133Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
134Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
136Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:14
137David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:21
138Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:23
139Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:02:44
140Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:48
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:56
142Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
143Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
144William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:06
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:33
146Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:36
147Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
148Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:04:28
149Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:39
150Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:00
151Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:34
152Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:05
153Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:32
154Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:43
155Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:07:34
156Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:03
157Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge29pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha27
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team17
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing15
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr13
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling7
17Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
19Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team6
20Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
23Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
25Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
30Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
4Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14:25:27
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:32
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:34
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:38
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:46
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
25Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:56
26Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:01
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:35
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:40
31Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:53
32Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:58
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:33
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:34
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team43:16:55
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
3Astana Pro Team0:00:09
4Team Sky0:00:13
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
7IAM Cycling0:00:29
8Movistar Team0:00:31
9Trek Factory Racing
10Lotto Soudal0:00:33
11Lampre-Merida0:00:34
12Team Katusha0:00:43
13Orica GreenEdge0:00:49
14Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:54
16FDJ.fr0:00:56
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
19Team Europcar0:01:00
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:04

 

