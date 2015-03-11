Image 1 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 2 of 54 Michael Matthews in the green sprinter's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 54 New race leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) lets the moment sink in (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 54 What the back of the peloton looks like at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Seche-Environment) get the time gap to the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 54 And stage three gets underway (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 54 Stage two victor André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud waves from the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 54 New technology on show at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 54 Race director Thierry Gouvenou (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 54 Michael Matthews in the white jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) enjoys his moment on the podium collecting the polka dot mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 54 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quickstep) on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 54 Paris-Nice leader Michal Kwiaktowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 54 Green jersey holder Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in polka dots at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Paris-Nice stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 54 Etixx-Quickstep teaks control of the lead-out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) is also the best young rider in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) takes over the green jersey lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gives his lion a kiss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 54 First race of 2015 and first leaders jersey of the season as well for Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 54 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 54 A Europcar rider chases on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 54 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) punctured (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 54 AG2R's Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet went on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 54 Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet with Paolo Tiralongo in the late breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 54 Etixx-Quickstep chases (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 54 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in polka dots at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) collects his prize for wining stage three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint in stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 40 of 54 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) battles Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) for the win Image 41 of 54 France's Thomas Voeckler, France's Florian Vachon and Belgium's Philippe Gilbert ride in a breakaway during the third stage. Michael Matthews made the most of a perfect lead-out from his Orica-GreenEdge team to take victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. The Australian was delivered to the front in the final two corners and powered home to beat Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing). Matthews also moves into the race lead, just one second ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

Orica-GreenEdge drove the peloton under the flamme rouge, flanked by Lampre-Merida, stringing out the peloton through the twisting finish in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. They had taken up the push in the final five kilometres as they brought back a late attack but still had the numerical advantage in the last 500 metres with four riders sitting on the front.

Matthews began his sprint as the peloton rounded the final corner, putting in an extra kick in the exit of the turn to dispatch of the chasing Cimolai and Nizzoli and take his first victory of the year. Alexander Kristoff had to go the long way around in the final corner and could only manage fourth, while the previous day’s winner, André Greipel, was nowhere to be seen, finishing well down in the bunch.

The bonus seconds earned put Matthews at the top of the general classification with Kwiatkowski and Dennis just a second behind him. Matthews credited his team with the win and race lead.

"I wasn't sure what to expect before this Paris-Nice but we had really good training with the team in South Africa and we brought very strong guys to help me here. They did the hard work, mine was the easy part," Matthews said.

"To hold the yellow jersey is incredible. Before I left, my girlfriend asked me to bring back a yellow lion but a yellow jersey will top it. It's also a great reward for the team after the amazing job they did. I don't know about my form. I might have ups and downs. Tomorrow is a hard stage and I don't know the final climb. But I will hold on to this jersey for as long as I can."

How it happened

The third stage of Paris-Nice brought the riders 179 kilometres south from Saint-Amand-Montrond to Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. After winning the opening stage Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) still held a slender lead in the overall competition ahead of BMC’s Dennis. There was a slight cloud over proceedings as the AG2R-La Mondiale team reacted to the EPO positive of teammate Lloyd Mondory.

That was soon forgotten when the flag was dropped and racing began. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Seche-Environment) formed the first attack of the day after nine kilometres of racing. At third in the mountains classification Gilbert was in with a chance of taking the polka-dot jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) set off in chase of the leading pair. Wiggins dropped back to the peloton not long after, leaving Duchesne alone in his pursuit. The Europcar rider never got closer than two minutes and the pack pulled him back. There was more to come from the bunch with Trek Factory Racing pairing Bob Jungles and Gert Steegmans jumping off the front at the sprint, earning Jungles a potentially important bonus second.

After the first KOM, the two escapees led the bunch by more than four minutes with Gilbert taking the maximum points to put himself ahead of jersey wearer Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne Seche-Environment). Behind the leading duo, riders continued to try and bridge over and it was Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) who finally made the junction at kilometre 74.

On the Col dela Bosse, just passed the halfway mark, Gilbert added another four points to his mountains tally, securing himself the polka-dot jersey for at least a day. With the help of Voeckler the advantage of the leaders grew once again and breaching the five-minute mark with just over 50 kilometres to go.

With all of the day’s three climbs done and dusted Katusha put men on the front to assist the other sprinters’ teams and began to make some headway in the chase. The leading trio found their gap cut down by a minute in the subsequent 10 kilometres. As the peloton passed the line for the first time with 20 kilometres to go, the gap had been brought down to just 43 seconds. Knowing that he was guaranteed the mountain’s jersey and not willing to waste any more energy than necessary, Gilbert sat up and waited for the peloton leaving Voeckler and Vachon to forge on.

Vachon was the next to fall back into the clutches of the peloton 10 kilometres later, with Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) joining forces with Voeckler almost simultaneously. Perhaps trying to distract from the negative media attention around the team, AG2R-La Mondiale’s Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet also struck out. They made contact with the two out front just as Voeckler gave up the attack.

A furious chase from the sprinters’ team ensued and the gap never grew too far. They were barely allowed 16 seconds before they were finally caught with two kilometres to go. Trek Factory Racing, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Alpecin all had representatives on the front as the break was brought back in but it was between Orica and Lampre-Merida going into the final kilometre.

After two top-ten finishes in the previous two stages, Matthews was able to convert the fantastic efforts of his team into a stage win and a yellow jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:32:12 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 18 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 34 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 36 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 38 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 47 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 60 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 62 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 65 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 69 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 71 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 72 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 75 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 77 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 78 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 81 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 84 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 88 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 95 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 96 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 98 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 99 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 100 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 105 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 113 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 114 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 115 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:25 116 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 117 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 119 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 120 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:39 126 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 129 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 133 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 134 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 136 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 137 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 138 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:52 140 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 142 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 143 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:58 144 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:03 147 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 148 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:08 149 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:43 150 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 151 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:03 153 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:18 155 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:46 156 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:30 157 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Cérilly # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de la Croix du chêne, km. 53.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col de la Bosse, km. 97.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte de Vicq, km. 117.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:32:12 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 30 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:28 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:52 33 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:03 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:46

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:36:36 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Team Katusha 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Lampre-Merida 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 IAM Cycling 12 Team Sky 13 Astana Pro Team 14 FDJ.fr 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Team Europcar 19 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14:25:27 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:15 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:16 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 15 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 16 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 26 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 27 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:23 30 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 32 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 33 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 34 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 36 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 39 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 41 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 43 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:30 46 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:31 53 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:33 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 61 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 62 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 64 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 65 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:37 70 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:38 73 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 75 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:39 77 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 79 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 80 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 83 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 84 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 85 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 87 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 89 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 90 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 91 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 92 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 93 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 96 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 98 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 99 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 100 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 103 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:01 105 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 107 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:07 108 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 109 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:09 110 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 111 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:14 112 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:21 115 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 116 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:29 117 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:30 118 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:31 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:33 120 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:35 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 122 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:40 123 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:41 124 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:43 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:46 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:52 128 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:53 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:54 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:56 132 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:03 133 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 134 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 136 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14 137 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:02:21 138 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:23 139 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:44 140 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:48 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:56 142 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:58 143 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 144 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:06 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:33 146 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:36 147 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 148 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:28 149 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:39 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:00 151 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:34 152 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:05 153 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:32 154 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:43 155 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:07:34 156 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:03 157 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 27 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 16 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 17 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 18 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 30 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 3 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 4 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14:25:27 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:17 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:32 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:34 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:38 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:46 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 25 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:56 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:01 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:35 30 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:40 31 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:53 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:58 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:33 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:34 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:43