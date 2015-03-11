Paris-Nice: Matthews wins stage 3
Orica-GreenEdge rider takes race lead from Kwiatkowski
Stage 3: Saint-Amand-Montrond - Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule
Michael Matthews made the most of a perfect lead-out from his Orica-GreenEdge team to take victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. The Australian was delivered to the front in the final two corners and powered home to beat Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing). Matthews also moves into the race lead, just one second ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).
Orica-GreenEdge drove the peloton under the flamme rouge, flanked by Lampre-Merida, stringing out the peloton through the twisting finish in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. They had taken up the push in the final five kilometres as they brought back a late attack but still had the numerical advantage in the last 500 metres with four riders sitting on the front.
Matthews began his sprint as the peloton rounded the final corner, putting in an extra kick in the exit of the turn to dispatch of the chasing Cimolai and Nizzoli and take his first victory of the year. Alexander Kristoff had to go the long way around in the final corner and could only manage fourth, while the previous day’s winner, André Greipel, was nowhere to be seen, finishing well down in the bunch.
The bonus seconds earned put Matthews at the top of the general classification with Kwiatkowski and Dennis just a second behind him. Matthews credited his team with the win and race lead.
"I wasn't sure what to expect before this Paris-Nice but we had really good training with the team in South Africa and we brought very strong guys to help me here. They did the hard work, mine was the easy part," Matthews said.
"To hold the yellow jersey is incredible. Before I left, my girlfriend asked me to bring back a yellow lion but a yellow jersey will top it. It's also a great reward for the team after the amazing job they did. I don't know about my form. I might have ups and downs. Tomorrow is a hard stage and I don't know the final climb. But I will hold on to this jersey for as long as I can."
How it happened
The third stage of Paris-Nice brought the riders 179 kilometres south from Saint-Amand-Montrond to Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. After winning the opening stage Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) still held a slender lead in the overall competition ahead of BMC’s Dennis. There was a slight cloud over proceedings as the AG2R-La Mondiale team reacted to the EPO positive of teammate Lloyd Mondory.
That was soon forgotten when the flag was dropped and racing began. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Seche-Environment) formed the first attack of the day after nine kilometres of racing. At third in the mountains classification Gilbert was in with a chance of taking the polka-dot jersey.
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) set off in chase of the leading pair. Wiggins dropped back to the peloton not long after, leaving Duchesne alone in his pursuit. The Europcar rider never got closer than two minutes and the pack pulled him back. There was more to come from the bunch with Trek Factory Racing pairing Bob Jungles and Gert Steegmans jumping off the front at the sprint, earning Jungles a potentially important bonus second.
After the first KOM, the two escapees led the bunch by more than four minutes with Gilbert taking the maximum points to put himself ahead of jersey wearer Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne Seche-Environment). Behind the leading duo, riders continued to try and bridge over and it was Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) who finally made the junction at kilometre 74.
On the Col dela Bosse, just passed the halfway mark, Gilbert added another four points to his mountains tally, securing himself the polka-dot jersey for at least a day. With the help of Voeckler the advantage of the leaders grew once again and breaching the five-minute mark with just over 50 kilometres to go.
With all of the day’s three climbs done and dusted Katusha put men on the front to assist the other sprinters’ teams and began to make some headway in the chase. The leading trio found their gap cut down by a minute in the subsequent 10 kilometres. As the peloton passed the line for the first time with 20 kilometres to go, the gap had been brought down to just 43 seconds. Knowing that he was guaranteed the mountain’s jersey and not willing to waste any more energy than necessary, Gilbert sat up and waited for the peloton leaving Voeckler and Vachon to forge on.
Vachon was the next to fall back into the clutches of the peloton 10 kilometres later, with Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) joining forces with Voeckler almost simultaneously. Perhaps trying to distract from the negative media attention around the team, AG2R-La Mondiale’s Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet also struck out. They made contact with the two out front just as Voeckler gave up the attack.
A furious chase from the sprinters’ team ensued and the gap never grew too far. They were barely allowed 16 seconds before they were finally caught with two kilometres to go. Trek Factory Racing, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Alpecin all had representatives on the front as the break was brought back in but it was between Orica and Lampre-Merida going into the final kilometre.
After two top-ten finishes in the previous two stages, Matthews was able to convert the fantastic efforts of his team into a stage win and a yellow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:32:12
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|38
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|69
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|75
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|77
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|78
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|81
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|98
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|99
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|100
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|105
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|108
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|113
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|116
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|117
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|119
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|120
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|126
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|129
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|133
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|136
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|140
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|142
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:58
|144
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|147
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|148
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:08
|149
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:43
|150
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|151
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:03
|153
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:18
|155
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:46
|156
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:30
|157
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:32:12
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|30
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|33
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:03
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:36:36
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|FDJ.fr
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14:25:27
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|15
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|30
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|33
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|34
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|36
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|39
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|46
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:31
|53
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|61
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|62
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|70
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|73
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:39
|77
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|79
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|83
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|84
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|85
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|87
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|89
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|90
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|91
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|92
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|96
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|98
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|99
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|100
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|103
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:01
|105
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|107
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:07
|108
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:09
|110
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|111
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|112
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|113
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:21
|115
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|116
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:29
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:30
|118
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|120
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:35
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|122
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:40
|123
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:41
|124
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:43
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:46
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:52
|128
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:53
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:56
|132
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|133
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|136
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|137
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:21
|138
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:23
|139
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:44
|140
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:48
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:56
|142
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|143
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:06
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:33
|146
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:36
|147
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|148
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:28
|149
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:39
|150
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:00
|151
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:34
|152
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:05
|153
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:32
|154
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:43
|155
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:34
|156
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:03
|157
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|27
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|17
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|25
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|4
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14:25:27
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:30
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:34
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:38
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:46
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|25
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|26
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:01
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:35
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:40
|31
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:53
|32
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:58
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:33
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:34
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|43:16:55
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|14
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:54
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:56
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:04
