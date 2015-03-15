Image 1 of 94 Simon Spilak (Katusha) riding to second on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 94 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 94 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 94 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 94 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 94 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 94 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 94 Bram Tankink (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 94 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 94 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 94 George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo) (Image Richie Porte (Team Sky) stormed to stage and overall victory atop the Col d’Eze on the final day of Paris-Nice. The Australian national time trial champion was streets ahead of second placed Simon Spilak (Katusha) with his time of 20:23. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) took third while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) finished fourth.

Yellow jersey Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) put in a valiant effort in defending his lead but saw his advantage swept away in the rain of southern France, finishing 1:39 behind Porte in the end. He dropped to sixth overall.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) did just enough to hang onto second place overall with Spilak eventually claiming third. Rui Costa finished in fourth with second to fourth overall finishing 30 seconds down on Porte.

"Full credit to Tony. I was a little bit nervous going into the day. We threw time away yesterday, Geraint and myself. We were in a fantastic position and to both crash like that; we had a little too much pressure in our tyres yesterday. It wasn’t ideal but for me know to win this it is just a fantastic victory," Porte said.

"It’s one of the iconic races and for me I think this one feels a little bit sweeter than the last one. It was hard, they threw everything they had at us yesterday and to win on the top of the Col d’Eze like the last time it’s incredible."

"Obviously Chris Froome is to come back in. It’s good for our team. We had a rollercoaster season last year and I think we’re back now."





However, the times that mattered were those of the GC riders with Gallopin holding 36 seconds over Porte at the start of proceedings. Two years ago Porte had put close to two minutes into the Frenchman over the same course and although Gallopin rallied he was never in contention, losing all of his lead at the first time check before dropping out the top five by the time he crossed the finish line.

The big early news of the day was that Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) would not take the start. The former race winner was languishing near the bottom of the overall classification after the previous stage and chose not to ride.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was one of the first finishers and set the early pace but that was quickly superseded by Thomas de Gendt. The Lotto-Soudal rider has been in fine form this week, making three successive breakaways and securing himself the mountains classification. He set a benchmark of 21:19 but was eventually surpassed by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and then former world time trial champion Tony Martin with a time of 20:51. An impressive time by the German that would stand until the latter part of the stage.

It was Spilak who burst through fastest at the intermediate time check and Thomas, Kwiatkowski and Rui Costa were all losing ground on the Katusha rider. Porte was on the only rider to better Spilak and when Gallopin came through the check close to 50 seconds down the writing was already on the wall.

Through the second half of the time trial Porte remained consistent, edging further away from Spilak and Rui Costa to finish 13 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Kwiatkowski salvaged fifth place on the stage, enough to see him take second overall.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:20:23 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:13 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:39 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:55 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:09 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:12 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:17 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:29 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 26 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:33 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:47 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:48 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:54 38 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 39 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:56 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:58 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:00 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:04 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:05 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:09 51 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:13 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:14 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:15 55 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:16 56 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 57 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:21 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:28 61 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:29 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:30 63 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 66 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:33 67 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 68 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 69 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 71 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:48 72 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 73 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:52 74 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:53 75 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:56 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:57 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:59 78 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:04 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:14 83 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 84 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:16 85 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:29 86 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:30 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:35 88 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:40 89 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 90 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 91 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:03:43 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:03:45 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:48 94 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:50 95 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:00 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:02 98 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:10 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:11 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:13 101 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:17 102 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:04:31 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:36 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:58 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:15 DNS Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29:10:41 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:30 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:41 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 9 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:48 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:50 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:21 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:36 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:18 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:22 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:08 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:45 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:01 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:12 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:10 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:10 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:26 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:02 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:18:44 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:03 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:19:30 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:39 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:44 33 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:15 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:17 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:21:36 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:51 37 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:24 38 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:05 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:48 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:52 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:46 42 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:01 43 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:41 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:46 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:36 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:40 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:03 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:21 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:30:17 50 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:22 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:24 52 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:30:50 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:07 54 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:38 55 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:32:00 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:09 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:11 58 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:14 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:16 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:43 61 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:22 62 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:36:32 63 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:36:58 64 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:09 65 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:37:54 66 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:39:58 67 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:11 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:19 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:00 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:45 71 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:44:04 72 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:20 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:02 74 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:33 75 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:41 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:56 77 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:07 78 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:47:20 79 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:26 80 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:48:14 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:51:02 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:42 83 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:46 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:51:59 85 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:16 86 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:52:17 87 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:52:19 88 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:52:51 89 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:37 90 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:02 91 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:05 92 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:54:08 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:11 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:25 96 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:33 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:35 98 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:55:10 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:35 100 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:45 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:07 102 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:36 103 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:58 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:44 105 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:04

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 32 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 30 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 25 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 25 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 23 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 8 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 18 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 19 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 26 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3 32 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 13 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 8 17 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 18 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 23 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 24 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 28:50:19 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:51 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:06 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:53 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:23 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:52 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:34 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:45 11 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:48 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:40 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:08 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:02 15 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:06 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:44 17 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:04 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:39 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:09 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:20 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:51:27 22 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:53 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:53:28