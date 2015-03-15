Richie Porte takes Paris-Nice overall victory
Team Sky rider wins final time trial as Gallopin cracks
Stage 7: Nice - Col d'Éze (ITT)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) stormed to stage and overall victory atop the Col d’Eze on the final day of Paris-Nice. The Australian national time trial champion was streets ahead of second placed Simon Spilak (Katusha) with his time of 20:23. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) took third while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) finished fourth.
Yellow jersey Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) put in a valiant effort in defending his lead but saw his advantage swept away in the rain of southern France, finishing 1:39 behind Porte in the end. He dropped to sixth overall.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) did just enough to hang onto second place overall with Spilak eventually claiming third. Rui Costa finished in fourth with second to fourth overall finishing 30 seconds down on Porte.
"Full credit to Tony. I was a little bit nervous going into the day. We threw time away yesterday, Geraint and myself. We were in a fantastic position and to both crash like that; we had a little too much pressure in our tyres yesterday. It wasn’t ideal but for me know to win this it is just a fantastic victory," Porte said.
"It’s one of the iconic races and for me I think this one feels a little bit sweeter than the last one. It was hard, they threw everything they had at us yesterday and to win on the top of the Col d’Eze like the last time it’s incredible."
"Obviously Chris Froome is to come back in. It’s good for our team. We had a rollercoaster season last year and I think we’re back now."
However, the times that mattered were those of the GC riders with Gallopin holding 36 seconds over Porte at the start of proceedings. Two years ago Porte had put close to two minutes into the Frenchman over the same course and although Gallopin rallied he was never in contention, losing all of his lead at the first time check before dropping out the top five by the time he crossed the finish line.
The big early news of the day was that Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) would not take the start. The former race winner was languishing near the bottom of the overall classification after the previous stage and chose not to ride.
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was one of the first finishers and set the early pace but that was quickly superseded by Thomas de Gendt. The Lotto-Soudal rider has been in fine form this week, making three successive breakaways and securing himself the mountains classification. He set a benchmark of 21:19 but was eventually surpassed by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and then former world time trial champion Tony Martin with a time of 20:51. An impressive time by the German that would stand until the latter part of the stage.
It was Spilak who burst through fastest at the intermediate time check and Thomas, Kwiatkowski and Rui Costa were all losing ground on the Katusha rider. Porte was on the only rider to better Spilak and when Gallopin came through the check close to 50 seconds down the writing was already on the wall.
Through the second half of the time trial Porte remained consistent, edging further away from Spilak and Rui Costa to finish 13 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Kwiatkowski salvaged fifth place on the stage, enough to see him take second overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:20:23
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:12
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:17
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:29
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|26
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:33
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:47
|34
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|38
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|39
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:56
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:04
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:05
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:09
|51
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:13
|53
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:14
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:15
|55
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:16
|56
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|58
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:28
|61
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:29
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|63
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:33
|67
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|68
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|71
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:48
|72
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|73
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|74
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:53
|75
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:56
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:57
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:59
|78
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|79
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:04
|81
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:14
|83
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|84
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:16
|85
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:29
|86
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|88
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:40
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|90
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|91
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:03:43
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:03:45
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:48
|94
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:50
|95
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:00
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:02
|98
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:10
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:11
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:13
|101
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:17
|102
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:04:31
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:36
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:58
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:15
|DNS
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29:10:41
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:48
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:50
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:21
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:41
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:36
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:18
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:22
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:08
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:45
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:01
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:12
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:10
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:10
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:26
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:02
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:18:44
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:03
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:30
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:39
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:44
|33
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:15
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:17
|35
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:21:36
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|37
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:24
|38
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:05
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:48
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:52
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:46
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:01
|43
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:41
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:46
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:36
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:40
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:03
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:21
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:30:17
|50
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:22
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:24
|52
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:50
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:07
|54
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:31:38
|55
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:00
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:09
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:11
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:33:14
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:16
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:43
|61
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:22
|62
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:36:32
|63
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:36:58
|64
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:09
|65
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:37:54
|66
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:39:58
|67
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:11
|68
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:19
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:00
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:45
|71
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:04
|72
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:20
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:02
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:33
|75
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:41
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:56
|77
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:07
|78
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:20
|79
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:26
|80
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:14
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:51:02
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:42
|83
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:46
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:51:59
|85
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:16
|86
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:52:17
|87
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:52:19
|88
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:51
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:37
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:02
|91
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:05
|92
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:08
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:11
|94
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:25
|96
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:33
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:35
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:55:10
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:35
|100
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:45
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:07
|102
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:36
|103
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:58
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:44
|105
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|32
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|30
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|25
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|8
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|26
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|28
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3
|32
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|13
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|8
|17
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|24
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|25
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28:50:19
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:06
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:53
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:23
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:52
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:34
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:45
|11
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:48
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:40
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:08
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:02
|15
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:29:06
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:44
|17
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:04
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:39
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:09
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:20
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:51:27
|22
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:53
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:53:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|TEAM SKY (GBr)
|2
|MOVISTAR TEAM (Spa)
|3
|ETIXX - QUICK STEP (Bel)
|4
|AG2R LA MONDIALE (Fra)
|5
|LAMPRE - MERIDA (Ita)
|6
|BMC RACING TEAM (USA)
|7
|ASTANA PRO TEAM (Kaz)
|8
|TEAM KATUSHA (Rus)
|9
|LOTTO SOUDAL (Bel)
|10
|TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (Ned)
|11
|TINKOFF - SAXO (Rus)
|12
|IAM CYCLING (Swi)
|13
|COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (Fra)
|14
|TEAM EUROPCAR (Fra)
|15
|ORICA GREENEDGE (Aus)
|16
|TEAM CANNONDALE - GARMIN (USA)
|17
|FDJ (Fra)
|18
|BRETAGNE-SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT (Fra)
|19
|TREK FACTORY RACING (USA)
|20
|TEAM GIANT - ALPECIN (Ger)
