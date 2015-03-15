Trending

Richie Porte takes Paris-Nice overall victory

Team Sky rider wins final time trial as Gallopin cracks

Image 1 of 94

Simon Spilak (Katusha) riding to second on the stage

Simon Spilak (Katusha) riding to second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 94

Nico Roche (Team Sky)

Nico Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 94

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 94

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 94

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 94

Bram Tankink (Lotto Jumbo)

Bram Tankink (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 94

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 94

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 94

George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo)

George Bennett (Lotto Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 94

Rein Taaramäe (Astana)

Rein Taaramäe (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 94

Jon Izaguirre Insausti riding to eighth

Jon Izaguirre Insausti riding to eighth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 94

Jérôme Pineau (IAM Cycling)

Jérôme Pineau (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 94

Jack Bauer (Cannondale Garmin)

Jack Bauer (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 94

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 94

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale Garmin)

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 94

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 94

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice
Image 20 of 94

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 94

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 94

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 94

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 94

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r)

Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 94

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 94

Michał Gołaś (Etixx-Quick Step)

Michał Gołaś (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 94

Yury Trofimov (Katusha)

Yury Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r)

Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r)

Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 94

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 94

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 94

Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)

Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 94

Tony Gallopin had to reliquish his jersey

Tony Gallopin had to reliquish his jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 94

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 94

French national champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

French national champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 94

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 94

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 94

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 94

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 94

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 94

Geraint Thomas digs deeps

Geraint Thomas digs deeps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 94

Tony Gallopin was the last rider to start his time trial

Tony Gallopin was the last rider to start his time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 94

Alexander Kristoff was one of the first to go

Alexander Kristoff was one of the first to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 94

Antoine Duchesne (Europcar)

Antoine Duchesne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 94

Stijn Vandenburgh goes without glasses for better vision

Stijn Vandenburgh goes without glasses for better vision
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 94

Tejay van Garderen hoped to make up a few positions int he GC

Tejay van Garderen hoped to make up a few positions int he GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 94

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep)

Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 94

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 94

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 94

Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 94

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 94

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was one of the pre-stage favourites

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was one of the pre-stage favourites
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 94

Tony Martin set the early benchmark

Tony Martin set the early benchmark
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 94

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 94

The effort shows on Johan Vansummeren's face

The effort shows on Johan Vansummeren's face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 94

Thomas Voeckler forgoes the usual time trial position

Thomas Voeckler forgoes the usual time trial position
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 94

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 94

Steven Kruijskwijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijskwijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 94

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 94

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 94

Ricardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)

Ricardo Zoidl (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 94

Michal Kwiatkowski makes some room for Thomas de Gendt ont he podium

Michal Kwiatkowski makes some room for Thomas de Gendt ont he podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 94

The top three overall, Richie Porte, Michal Kwiatkowski and Simon Spilak

The top three overall, Richie Porte, Michal Kwiatkowski and Simon Spilak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 94

Richie Porte turned his fortunes around on the final day

Richie Porte turned his fortunes around on the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 94

Richie Porte drives to victory

Richie Porte drives to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 94

Michal Kwiatkowski won the young rider's classification

Michal Kwiatkowski won the young rider's classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 94

Richie Porte takes his winner's trophy

Richie Porte takes his winner's trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 94

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 94

Simon Spilak (Katusha) put in a great effort

Simon Spilak (Katusha) put in a great effort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 94

Michal Kwiatkowski wears the young rider's jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski wears the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 94

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 94

Rui Costs (Lampre) on the left but in a strong time trial

Rui Costs (Lampre) on the left but in a strong time trial
Image 76 of 94

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
Image 77 of 94

Richie Porte (Team Sky) in action on the final day of Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Team Sky) in action on the final day of Paris-Nice
Image 78 of 94

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
Image 79 of 94

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
Image 80 of 94

Richie Porte (Team Sky) time trials to victory in Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Team Sky) time trials to victory in Paris-Nice
Image 81 of 94

The final podium at the 2015 edition of Paris-Nice

The final podium at the 2015 edition of Paris-Nice
Image 82 of 94

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice
Image 83 of 94

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
Image 84 of 94

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team)
Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
Image 86 of 94

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)
Image 87 of 94

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)
Image 88 of 94

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
Image 89 of 94

Jack Bauer (Cannondale Garmin)

Jack Bauer (Cannondale Garmin)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
Image 91 of 94

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx - Quick Step)
Image 92 of 94

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
Image 93 of 94

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar)
Image 94 of 94

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Team Sky) stormed to stage and overall victory atop the Col d’Eze on the final day of Paris-Nice. The Australian national time trial champion was streets ahead of second placed Simon Spilak (Katusha) with his time of 20:23. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) took third while Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) finished fourth.

Yellow jersey Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) put in a valiant effort in defending his lead but saw his advantage swept away in the rain of southern France, finishing 1:39 behind Porte in the end. He dropped to sixth overall.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) did just enough to hang onto second place overall with Spilak eventually claiming third. Rui Costa finished in fourth with second to fourth overall finishing 30 seconds down on Porte.

"Full credit to Tony. I was a little bit nervous going into the day. We threw time away yesterday, Geraint and myself. We were in a fantastic position and to both crash like that; we had a little too much pressure in our tyres yesterday. It wasn’t ideal but for me know to win this it is just a fantastic victory," Porte said.

"It’s one of the iconic races and for me I think this one feels a little bit sweeter than the last one. It was hard, they threw everything they had at us yesterday and to win on the top of the Col d’Eze like the last time it’s incredible."

"Obviously Chris Froome is to come back in. It’s good for our team. We had a rollercoaster season last year and I think we’re back now."

However, the times that mattered were those of the GC riders with Gallopin holding 36 seconds over Porte at the start of proceedings. Two years ago Porte had put close to two minutes into the Frenchman over the same course and although Gallopin rallied he was never in contention, losing all of his lead at the first time check before dropping out the top five by the time he crossed the finish line.

The big early news of the day was that Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) would not take the start. The former race winner was languishing near the bottom of the overall classification after the previous stage and chose not to ride.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was one of the first finishers and set the early pace but that was quickly superseded by Thomas de Gendt. The Lotto-Soudal rider has been in fine form this week, making three successive breakaways and securing himself the mountains classification. He set a benchmark of 21:19 but was eventually surpassed by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and then former world time trial champion Tony Martin with a time of 20:51. An impressive time by the German that would stand until the latter part of the stage.

It was Spilak who burst through fastest at the intermediate time check and Thomas, Kwiatkowski and Rui Costa were all losing ground on the Katusha rider. Porte was on the only rider to better Spilak and when Gallopin came through the check close to 50 seconds down the writing was already on the wall.

Through the second half of the time trial Porte remained consistent, edging further away from Spilak and Rui Costa to finish 13 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Kwiatkowski salvaged fifth place on the stage, enough to see him take second overall.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:20:23
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:13
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:39
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:55
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:59
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:17
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:19
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:29
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
26Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:33
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:47
34Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:48
36Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:54
38Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
39Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:56
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:58
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:00
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
48Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:04
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:05
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:09
51Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:13
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:14
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:15
55Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:16
56Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
57Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:21
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:28
61Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:29
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:02:30
63Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
64Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
66John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:33
67Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
68Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
71Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:48
72Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
73Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:52
74Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:53
75Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:56
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:57
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:59
78Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:04
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:14
83Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
84Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:03:16
85George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:29
86Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:35
88Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:40
89Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
90Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
91Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:03:43
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:03:45
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:48
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:50
95Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:00
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:02
98Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:10
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:11
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
101Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:17
102Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:04:31
103Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:36
104Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:05:58
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:15
DNSBradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29:10:41
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:41
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
9Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:48
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:50
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:21
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:36
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:18
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:22
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:08
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:45
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:01
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:14:12
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:10
25Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:10
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:26
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:02
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:18:44
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:19:03
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:19:30
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:20:39
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:44
33Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:15
34Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:17
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:21:36
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:51
37Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:24
38Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:05
39Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:48
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:52
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:46
42Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:01
43Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:41
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:46
45Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:36
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:28:40
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:03
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:21
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:30:17
50Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:30:22
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:24
52Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:30:50
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:07
54Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:31:38
55Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:32:00
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:09
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:11
58George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:14
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:16
60Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:43
61Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:22
62Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:36:32
63Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:36:58
64Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:09
65Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:37:54
66Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:39:58
67Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:11
68Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:19
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:00
70Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:45
71Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:44:04
72Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:20
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:02
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:33
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:41
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:56
77Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:07
78Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:47:20
79Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:26
80Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:48:14
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:51:02
82Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:42
83Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:46
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:51:59
85Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:16
86Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:52:17
87Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:52:19
88Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:52:51
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:37
90Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:54:02
91Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:05
92Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:54:08
93Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:54:11
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:54:25
96Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:54:33
97Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:54:35
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:55:10
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:35
100Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:56:45
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:57:07
102Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:36
103Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:58
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:44
105Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:04

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge38pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha32
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky30
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step30
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha25
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida25
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team23
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal22
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky18
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing15
14Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida8
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
24Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
26Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3
32Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
36Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
38Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
39Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal78pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo21
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team20
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
13Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar9
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar8
17Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
18Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
24Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
38Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step28:50:19
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:51
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:06
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:53
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:23
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:52
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:34
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:45
11Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:48
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:40
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:08
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:02
15Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:29:06
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:44
17Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:04
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:39
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:09
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:20
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:51:27
22Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:52:53
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:53:28

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1TEAM SKY (GBr)
2MOVISTAR TEAM (Spa)
3ETIXX - QUICK STEP (Bel)
4AG2R LA MONDIALE (Fra)
5LAMPRE - MERIDA (Ita)
6BMC RACING TEAM (USA)
7ASTANA PRO TEAM (Kaz)
8TEAM KATUSHA (Rus)
9LOTTO SOUDAL (Bel)
10TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (Ned)
11TINKOFF - SAXO (Rus)
12IAM CYCLING (Swi)
13COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (Fra)
14TEAM EUROPCAR (Fra)
15ORICA GREENEDGE (Aus)
16TEAM CANNONDALE - GARMIN (USA)
17FDJ (Fra)
18BRETAGNE-SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT (Fra)
19TREK FACTORY RACING (USA)
20TEAM GIANT - ALPECIN (Ger)

