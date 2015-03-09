Trending

Paris-Nice: Kristoff wins bunch sprint in Contres

Kwiatkowski holds on to leader's jersey

Alexander Kristoff sprints to win the first stage of Paris-Nice.

Kwiatkowski on yellow at the start.

Kwiatkowski on yellow at the start.

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Phillipe Gilbert at the team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx and Lotto lead the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx on the move.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wiggins and Phillipe Gilbert.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Europcar lined up in the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Boonent before his crash.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jonathan Hivert in the mountains jersey.

Jonathan Hivert in the mountains jersey.

Kwiatkowski in the white jersey of best young rider.

Silvan Dillier at the BMC team car,

Thomas Voeckler.

Alexander Kristoff after the win.

Alexander Kristoff leads the bunch sprint.

Alexander Kristoff takes the win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski gets another jersey.

Kwiatkowski in the white jersey of best young rider.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotto's Thomas de Gendt and Lars Ytting Bak.

A mechanic works on the go.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Voeckler visits the team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Action at the Katusha team car.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The two breakaway riders.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep on the front.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep's Stijn Vandenbergh.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Johan Van Summeren

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Classic architecture in the background during stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
team Sky lead the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tiago Machado (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton took it easy today.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins and Rohan Dennis chat in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Voeckler on the attack.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the countryside.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders at the start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Team Sky Dogma.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins leads Team Sky at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls along.

Yuri Trofimov (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates his best sprinter's green jersey.

Alexander Kristoff crosses the line to win stage 1.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff crosses the line to win stage 1.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Voeckler and Anthony Delaplace in the break.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristoff on the podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristoff on the podium.

Kwiatkowski in yellow again.

Kwiatkowski in yellow talks with countryman and teammate Michal Golas.

Kwiatkowski in yellow talks with countryman and teammate Michal Golas.

Rohan Dennis in the green points jersey.

Thomas Voeckler and Anthony Delaplace in the break.

Tom Boonen before his crash.

Michal Kwiatkowski held onto yellow for another day.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of Paris-Nice.

Team Katusha's Alexander Kristoff on the podium.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates on the podium.

Jonathan Hivert puts his best climber's polka dot jersey on the podium at the end of the first stage.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates as he crosses the finish line.

Michal Kwiatkowski is also the race's best young rider.

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Richie Porte.

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow during stage 1.

Movistar's Dayer Quintana and Izaguirre Insausti during stage 1.

Tejay van Garderen cruises in the bunch during stage 1.

Cannondale-Garmin riders during stage 1 of Paris-Nice.

Michal Kwiatkowski wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Michael Matthews wearing the best young's white jersey and Rohan Dennis wearing the best sprinter's green jersey wait before the start.

Feeding-bottles of The Netherlands' Lotto NL - Jumbo cycling team are pictured on bikes before the start of the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

France's Romain Bardet (C) rides in the pack past wind turbines during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff sprints to win the first stage of Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the first stage of Paris-Nice.

France's Arnaud Demare rides in the pack during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

Germany's Christian Knees rides in the pack during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

France's Thomas Voeckler leads a breakaway during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski (L) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey speaks with Australia's Michael Matthews wearing the best young's white jersey as they wait for the start.

The pack rides during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is pictured during the signature ceremony ahead of the start of the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

France's Thomas Voeckler (L) and France's Anthony Delaplace ride in a breakaway during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

France's Anthony Delaplace and France's Thomas Voeckler (hidden) ride in a breakaway during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the first stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse and Contres.

Alexander Kristoff celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the first stage of Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff cruised in to win the sprint of the first stage of Paris-Nice, easily leaving Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar) behind him. The Norwegian had a clear bike length lead over this followers as he crossed the finish line in Contres. 

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) had picked up points at the first intermediate sprint early on, and the bonus seconds would have allowed them to take the yellow jersey with a stage win. Degenkolb was the first to go in the sprint, however, he went into the wind too early and didn’t even finish in the top 10 on the day, but he did move up to fourth overall. Matthews finished 10th on the stage and moved up one spot on GC to seventh.

"I'm really happy. It's my first stage win in Paris-Nice and this is my fourth time coming here. It's a step-up for me," Kristoff said after the stage. “I was sitting in good position but [John] Degenkolb went early and I wasn't sure if I would hold on until I crossed the line."

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) retained the overall lead ahead of Rohan Dennis (BMC) and his teammate Tony Martin.

The race was marked by a long break by two French riders, Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Seche) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). The two made a determined effort against the chasing peloton, which had to make an extra hard effort to catch them near the end.

There was also one notable crash, as Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) had to leave the race with a suspected collarbone. It was later revealed that he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

How it unfolded

The sun was missing on much of the 196.5km race from Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse to Contres. It was a largely flat course, with the only bump along the way coming early on.

The stage started with the first climb of the race coming at the three kilometres marker, the Cat 3 Cote de Bel Air. Jonathan Hivert of Bretagne-Seche led the way over the top to claim the first polka-dot jersey, and then just kept on going. He took the first intermediate sprint as well, and built up a lead of 3:45, before folding his sails and falling back into the peloton.

Hivert was caught at kilometre 33, and only seven kilometres later his teammate Anthony Delaplace took off, soon followed by Thomas Voeckler of Europcar. The two quickly built up a lead of over six minutes, but the field was determined to have its mass sprint at the end, and dragged them back.

Etixx-QuickStep led the chase, with Stijn Vandenbergh doing much of the work. While the Belgian team was riding for race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, they were closely followed by Astana, who hoped to propel Lars Boom from fifth to first place.

The peloton let the French duo dangle at the two- to three-minute mark, not wanting to catch them too soon. All of the sprinters’ teams took their turns at the head of the chasing field. As soon as the gap neared a minute, the pair picked up their pace and held the peloton longer at bay.

Bad news struck with about 18km to go, as Tom Boonen of Etixx-QuickStep hit the bike in front of him and tumbled to the road. He had to leave the race with an apparent fractured collarbone, a real blow for him and his team, and his hopes for the upcoming Classics.

Matthews and Degenkolb had taken second and third at the first intermediate sprint, moving them into contention for the yellow jersey if they could also win the stage. The final intermediate sprint came with only 11km to go, and a gap of about a minute and a half for the two leaders. Behind them, Geraint Thomas (Sky) sneaked out to take the remaining point and time bonus available.

The pace picked up after that sprint, with Sky showing at the front. There were still 30 seconds with four kilometres to go, but the field caught them with only 1.5km to the line.

As they entered the final kilometer, Katusha rode hard for Kristoff. The Giant-Alpecin train came up on the right hand side, and Degenkolb launched himself for the win, but went too early. He was overtaken by the others and Kristoff took the clear win, as the German faded to finish only 15th.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:15:18
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
20Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
32Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
34Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
45Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
59Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
63Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
72Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
75Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
80Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
82Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
84Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
87Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
89Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
93Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
99Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
102Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
103Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
108Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
109Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
112Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
114Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
115Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
116Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
117Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
119Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
120Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
121Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
123Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
124Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
125Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
126Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
127Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
128Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
129Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
130Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
132Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
136Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
139Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
142Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
144Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
145Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
146Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
147Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
148Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
150Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
152Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:59
153Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
154William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
156Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
157Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
158Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling7
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5:15:18
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
27Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
34Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling15:45:54
2Team Sky
3Team Giant-Alpecin
4Etixx-Quick Step
5BMC Racing Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
8FDJ
9Ag2R La Mondiale
10Movistar Team
11Lotto-Soudal
12Tinkoff-Saxo
13Astana Pro Team
14Orica GreenEdge
15Lampre - Merida
16Team Katusha
17Team Cannondale-Garmin
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Team Europcar
20Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5:22:58
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:09
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
6Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
17Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
18Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
30Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
34Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
35Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
39Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:27
45Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
47Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
48Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
50Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
51Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
52Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
54Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:29
55Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
61Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:30
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:31
63Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
69Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
72Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
75Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
77Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
78David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
79Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
80Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
85Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
87Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
88Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
90Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
91Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
93Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
94Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:38
95Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
96Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
99Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:39
100Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
102Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
103Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
105Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
106Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
108Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
110Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
111Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
115Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
119Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
120Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
121Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
122Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
124Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
125Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
126Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
127George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
128Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:50
131Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
132Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
133Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
135Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
138Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
140Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:00
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:06
143Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:11
144Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
145Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:16
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:17
147Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:20
149Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:28
150Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:39
151William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
152Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:42
153Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:45
154Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
155Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:02
156Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
157Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:13
158Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:02:16

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling7
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
10Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team6
11Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team5
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
17Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
18Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5:22:58
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:10
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:31
18Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:33
19Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:39
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
27Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:55
29Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
32Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:00
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
34Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:42
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team16:09:25
2Etixx-Quick Step0:00:02
3Astana Pro Team0:00:09
4Team Sky0:00:13
5Team Cannondale-Garmin0:00:20
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
7IAM Cycling0:00:29
8Movistar Team0:00:31
9Trek Factory Racing
10Lotto-Soudal0:00:33
11Lampre - Merida0:00:34
12Team Katusha0:00:43
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:49
14Orica GreenEdge
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:54
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
17FDJ
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:59
19Team Europcar0:01:00
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:04

 

