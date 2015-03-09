Image 1 of 94 Alexander Kristoff sprints to win the first stage of Paris-Nice. Image 2 of 94 Kwiatkowski on yellow at the start. Image 3 of 94 Kwiatkowski on yellow at the start. Image 4 of 94 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 94 Phillipe Gilbert at the team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 94 Etixx and Lotto lead the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 94 Etixx on the move. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 94 Wiggins and Phillipe Gilbert. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 94 Europcar lined up in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 94 Boonent before his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 94 Jonathan Hivert in the mountains jersey. Image 12 of 94 Jonathan Hivert in the mountains jersey. Alexander Kristoff cruised in to win the sprint of the first stage of Paris-Nice, easily leaving Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar) behind him. The Norwegian had a clear bike length lead over this followers as he crossed the finish line in Contres.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) had picked up points at the first intermediate sprint early on, and the bonus seconds would have allowed them to take the yellow jersey with a stage win. Degenkolb was the first to go in the sprint, however, he went into the wind too early and didn’t even finish in the top 10 on the day, but he did move up to fourth overall. Matthews finished 10th on the stage and moved up one spot on GC to seventh.

"I'm really happy. It's my first stage win in Paris-Nice and this is my fourth time coming here. It's a step-up for me," Kristoff said after the stage. “I was sitting in good position but [John] Degenkolb went early and I wasn't sure if I would hold on until I crossed the line."

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) retained the overall lead ahead of Rohan Dennis (BMC) and his teammate Tony Martin.

The race was marked by a long break by two French riders, Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Seche) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). The two made a determined effort against the chasing peloton, which had to make an extra hard effort to catch them near the end.

There was also one notable crash, as Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) had to leave the race with a suspected collarbone. It was later revealed that he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

How it unfolded

The sun was missing on much of the 196.5km race from Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse to Contres. It was a largely flat course, with the only bump along the way coming early on.

The stage started with the first climb of the race coming at the three kilometres marker, the Cat 3 Cote de Bel Air. Jonathan Hivert of Bretagne-Seche led the way over the top to claim the first polka-dot jersey, and then just kept on going. He took the first intermediate sprint as well, and built up a lead of 3:45, before folding his sails and falling back into the peloton.

Hivert was caught at kilometre 33, and only seven kilometres later his teammate Anthony Delaplace took off, soon followed by Thomas Voeckler of Europcar. The two quickly built up a lead of over six minutes, but the field was determined to have its mass sprint at the end, and dragged them back.

Etixx-QuickStep led the chase, with Stijn Vandenbergh doing much of the work. While the Belgian team was riding for race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, they were closely followed by Astana, who hoped to propel Lars Boom from fifth to first place.

The peloton let the French duo dangle at the two- to three-minute mark, not wanting to catch them too soon. All of the sprinters’ teams took their turns at the head of the chasing field. As soon as the gap neared a minute, the pair picked up their pace and held the peloton longer at bay.

Bad news struck with about 18km to go, as Tom Boonen of Etixx-QuickStep hit the bike in front of him and tumbled to the road. He had to leave the race with an apparent fractured collarbone, a real blow for him and his team, and his hopes for the upcoming Classics.

Matthews and Degenkolb had taken second and third at the first intermediate sprint, moving them into contention for the yellow jersey if they could also win the stage. The final intermediate sprint came with only 11km to go, and a gap of about a minute and a half for the two leaders. Behind them, Geraint Thomas (Sky) sneaked out to take the remaining point and time bonus available.

The pace picked up after that sprint, with Sky showing at the front. There were still 30 seconds with four kilometres to go, but the field caught them with only 1.5km to the line.

As they entered the final kilometer, Katusha rode hard for Kristoff. The Giant-Alpecin train came up on the right hand side, and Degenkolb launched himself for the win, but went too early. He was overtaken by the others and Kristoff took the clear win, as the German faded to finish only 15th.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5:15:18 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 32 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 45 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 63 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 68 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 72 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 75 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 80 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 89 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 93 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 102 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 103 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 108 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 109 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 110 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 115 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 116 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 117 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 120 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 121 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 123 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 125 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 127 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 129 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 130 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 132 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 136 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 142 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 144 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:30 145 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 146 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 148 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 149 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 150 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 152 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:59 153 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 154 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 156 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 157 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 158 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNS Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5:15:18 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 24 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 27 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 34 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 15:45:54 2 Team Sky 3 Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Etixx-Quick Step 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 8 FDJ 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 Movistar Team 11 Lotto-Soudal 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Orica GreenEdge 15 Lampre - Merida 16 Team Katusha 17 Team Cannondale-Garmin 18 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 Team Europcar 20 Trek Factory Racing

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:22:58 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:09 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 18 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 30 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 35 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 39 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 43 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:27 45 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 47 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 50 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 51 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:29 55 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:30 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:31 63 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 69 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 75 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 77 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 79 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 80 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 87 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 90 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 91 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 93 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 94 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:38 95 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 96 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 99 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:39 100 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 102 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 103 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 105 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 106 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 108 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 110 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 111 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 115 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 116 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 119 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 120 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 122 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 124 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 125 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 126 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 127 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 128 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:50 131 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 132 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 133 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 135 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 138 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 140 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:06 143 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:11 144 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 145 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:16 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:17 147 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:20 149 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:28 150 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:39 151 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 152 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:42 153 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:45 154 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55 155 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:02 156 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:13 158 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:16

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 17 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 18 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:22:58 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:33 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:39 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 27 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 29 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 30 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 32 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 34 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:42 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:13