Paris-Nice: Kristoff wins bunch sprint in Contres
Kwiatkowski holds on to leader's jersey
Stage 1: Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse - Contres
Alexander Kristoff cruised in to win the sprint of the first stage of Paris-Nice, easily leaving Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) and Bryan Coquard (Europcar) behind him. The Norwegian had a clear bike length lead over this followers as he crossed the finish line in Contres.
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) had picked up points at the first intermediate sprint early on, and the bonus seconds would have allowed them to take the yellow jersey with a stage win. Degenkolb was the first to go in the sprint, however, he went into the wind too early and didn’t even finish in the top 10 on the day, but he did move up to fourth overall. Matthews finished 10th on the stage and moved up one spot on GC to seventh.
"I'm really happy. It's my first stage win in Paris-Nice and this is my fourth time coming here. It's a step-up for me," Kristoff said after the stage. “I was sitting in good position but [John] Degenkolb went early and I wasn't sure if I would hold on until I crossed the line."
World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) retained the overall lead ahead of Rohan Dennis (BMC) and his teammate Tony Martin.
The race was marked by a long break by two French riders, Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Seche) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). The two made a determined effort against the chasing peloton, which had to make an extra hard effort to catch them near the end.
There was also one notable crash, as Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) had to leave the race with a suspected collarbone. It was later revealed that he suffered a dislocated shoulder.
How it unfolded
The sun was missing on much of the 196.5km race from Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse to Contres. It was a largely flat course, with the only bump along the way coming early on.
The stage started with the first climb of the race coming at the three kilometres marker, the Cat 3 Cote de Bel Air. Jonathan Hivert of Bretagne-Seche led the way over the top to claim the first polka-dot jersey, and then just kept on going. He took the first intermediate sprint as well, and built up a lead of 3:45, before folding his sails and falling back into the peloton.
Hivert was caught at kilometre 33, and only seven kilometres later his teammate Anthony Delaplace took off, soon followed by Thomas Voeckler of Europcar. The two quickly built up a lead of over six minutes, but the field was determined to have its mass sprint at the end, and dragged them back.
Etixx-QuickStep led the chase, with Stijn Vandenbergh doing much of the work. While the Belgian team was riding for race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, they were closely followed by Astana, who hoped to propel Lars Boom from fifth to first place.
The peloton let the French duo dangle at the two- to three-minute mark, not wanting to catch them too soon. All of the sprinters’ teams took their turns at the head of the chasing field. As soon as the gap neared a minute, the pair picked up their pace and held the peloton longer at bay.
Bad news struck with about 18km to go, as Tom Boonen of Etixx-QuickStep hit the bike in front of him and tumbled to the road. He had to leave the race with an apparent fractured collarbone, a real blow for him and his team, and his hopes for the upcoming Classics.
Matthews and Degenkolb had taken second and third at the first intermediate sprint, moving them into contention for the yellow jersey if they could also win the stage. The final intermediate sprint came with only 11km to go, and a gap of about a minute and a half for the two leaders. Behind them, Geraint Thomas (Sky) sneaked out to take the remaining point and time bonus available.
The pace picked up after that sprint, with Sky showing at the front. There were still 30 seconds with four kilometres to go, but the field caught them with only 1.5km to the line.
As they entered the final kilometer, Katusha rode hard for Kristoff. The Giant-Alpecin train came up on the right hand side, and Degenkolb launched himself for the win, but went too early. He was overtaken by the others and Kristoff took the clear win, as the German faded to finish only 15th.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:15:18
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|32
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|67
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|72
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|80
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|102
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|108
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|109
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|115
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|121
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|126
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|127
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|132
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|136
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|144
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|145
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|146
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|148
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|152
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|153
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|154
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|157
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|158
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5:15:18
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|24
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|34
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|15:45:54
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Etixx-Quick Step
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Lotto-Soudal
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:22:58
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:09
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|35
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|39
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:27
|45
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|47
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|50
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|55
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:30
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|63
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|69
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|72
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|75
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|77
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|79
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|80
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|85
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|90
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|91
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:38
|95
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|100
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:40
|102
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|106
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|108
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|110
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|111
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|115
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|120
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|122
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|124
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|125
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|127
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|128
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|131
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|132
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|133
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|135
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|138
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|140
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:00
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:06
|143
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|144
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|145
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:16
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:17
|147
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:20
|149
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:28
|150
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|151
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|152
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:42
|153
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:45
|154
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|155
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:02
|156
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|157
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:13
|158
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|17
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|18
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:22:58
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|18
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:33
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|27
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:55
|29
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|32
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:00
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|34
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:42
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|16:09:25
|2
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:00:20
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:33
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:34
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:49
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:54
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:04
