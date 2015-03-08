Image 1 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 150 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 150 Thaigo Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 150 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 150 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski is the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 150 An Europcar rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 150 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 150 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 150 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 150 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 150 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 150 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 150 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 150 Yellow jersey wearer Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 150 Custom painted Team Sky Jaguar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 150 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 150 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 150 A Lotto-Jumbo rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 150 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 150 A Trek rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 150 Romain Barde (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 150 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 150 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 150 A Lott-Jumbo rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 150 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 150 G Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 150 Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 150 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 150 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 150 Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 150 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 150 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 150 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 150 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 150 Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 150 Andre Gieipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 150 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 150 Stijn Vandenbergh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 150 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 150 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 150 Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 150 VIcente Reynes (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 150 Jos van Emden (Lotto Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 150 Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 150 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 150 Peter Velits (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 150 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 150 Thomas De Gent (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 150 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 150 Yohan Gene (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 150 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 150 Mikael Cherel (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 150 Michael Schar (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 150 Michael Albasini (OricaGreen Edge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 150 Antoine Duchesne (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 150 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 150 Michal Golas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 150 Moreno Hofland (Lotto-Jumno) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 150 Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 150 Sébastien Minard (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 150 Christian Knees (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 150 A Movistar rider out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 150 A BMC rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 150 An Etixx-Quick Step rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 150 Nikolas Maes (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 150 A Katusha rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 150 Marco Coledan (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 150 Jens Keukeleire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 150 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 150 Georg Preidler (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 150 A Europcar rider during the prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 150 A focused IAM Cycling rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 150 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 150 Ben Gastauer (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 150 Ruben Fernande (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 150 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 150 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 150 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 150 A Katusha rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 150 A Trek rider on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 150 A Katusha rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 150 Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 150 A Trek rider on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 150 JJ Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 150 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 150 Koen De Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 150 Angelo Tulik (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 150 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 150 Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 150 Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 150 Johan Vansummeren (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 150 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 150 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 150 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 150 Bram Tankink (Lotto-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 150 Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 150 Robert Kišerlovski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 150 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 150 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 150 Greg Henderson (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 150 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 150 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 150 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 150 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 150 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 150 Ben Hermans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 150 Romain Sicard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 150 A rainbow edition Team Sky Jaguar for Bradley Wiggins today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 150 Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 150 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 150 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 150 Cyril Gautier (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski leans on for the kiss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 150 Team Sky had a special custom painted Jaguar for Bradley Wiggins today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 150 Richie Porte (Sky) is Australian time trial champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 150 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 150 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 150 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 150 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 128 of 150 Team Sky outfitted the car behind Wiggins with rainbow bands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 150 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 150 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 131 of 150 Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 132 of 150 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 133 of 150 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 134 of 150 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 150 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 136 of 150 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 137 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 138 of 150 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 139 of 150 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 140 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 141 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 142 of 150 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 143 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 144 of 150 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 145 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 146 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 147 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 148 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 149 of 150 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the points classification after the Paris-Nice prologue Image 150 of 150 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team)

World road champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) showed his time trial prowess, winning the prologue of Paris-Nice in Maurepas on Sunday. He finished less than a second ahead of world Hour Record champion Rohan Dennis (BMC), with both of them covering the 6.7km course in 7:40. Third place went to former world time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who was seven seconds slower. Bradley Wiggins, the reigning world champion in the discipline, finished more than 15 seconds down, and outside of the top ten.

"I knew at 500 meters that it was going to be really close," Kwiatkowski said. "I had the split times of Tony, which was a really big advantage for me to pace myself along the parcours.

"I'm really happy about this victory with such strong competitors, but in the end it is just 6.7 kilometers of about a thousand kilometers before the finish line in Nice. It's going to be a week of hard racing. But the one-week races can suit my skills, so we will see what can happen. The main goals are still ahead."

The win was Kwiatkowski’s first of the campaign and a highly impressive one given the calibre of the opposition that he faced. The field contained of four of the top five from last year’s Worlds time trial but the Pole cut through the course in blistering fashion to knock Dennis off the leader board.

Having won the prologue in Romandie last year, beating Tony Martin in the process, as well as the individual time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, Kwiatkowski is fast becoming one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the modern peloton.

Dennis had set the benchmark with a time of 7:40, shaving 20 seconds off the previous best. At that point there were still a queue of 95 riders in the start house but the BMC rider has matured since his mid-season move from Garmin last year. Despite numerous close calls, he held his position in the hot seat for the best part of two-hours.

Richie Porte (Team Sky), the man who beat Dennis to the Australian national time trial title in January, posted a respectable 7:54 but he was no match for Dennis.

However by now Tony Martin was out on the course and eating up tarmac between the start and Dennis’ position in the hot seat. However the German, like Porte, failed to find the necessary speed to oust the Australian, finishing in a time of 7:47.

And while all eyes were on Wiggins as the world time trial champion rolled out from the start house it was the UCI’s other elite world champion who was doing the business. He may have lacked the aesthetics of Martin or Wiggins as he moved in and out of the saddle but the results were affective with Kwiatkowski pulling on the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:40 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:25 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:26 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:27 46 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 53 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:29 57 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:30 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:31 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 75 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 78 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 83 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 85 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 92 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 94 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 96 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 100 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:39 107 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 109 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 111 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 114 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 115 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:41 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 120 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 121 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 122 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 130 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 132 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 133 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 135 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 138 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 140 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 141 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 142 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:50 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 147 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 149 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 151 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 153 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 154 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 156 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:06 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16 159 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:20 160 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:10

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:40 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:33 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:39 24 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 30 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 33 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:23:31 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 4 Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 7 IAM Cycling 0:00:29 8 Movistar Team 0:00:31 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 11 Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 12 Team Katusha 0:00:43 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 14 Orica GreenEdge 15 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:54 16 FDJ.fr 0:00:56 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 19 Team Europcar 0:01:00 20 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:04

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:40 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 30 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 34 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 35 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:25 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:26 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:27 46 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 49 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 51 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 53 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:29 57 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:30 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:31 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 75 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 78 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 79 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 81 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 83 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 85 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 92 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 94 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 96 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 100 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 106 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:39 107 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 109 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 111 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 114 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 115 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:41 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 120 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 121 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 122 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 123 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 130 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 131 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 132 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 133 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 135 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 137 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 138 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 140 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 141 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 142 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:50 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 147 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 149 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 150 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 151 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 153 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 154 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 156 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:06 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16 159 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:20 160 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:10

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:40 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:12 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 18 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:33 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 23 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:39 24 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 30 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 33 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:16