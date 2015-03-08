Trending

Paris-Nice: Kwiatkowski wins prologue

Polish champion takes race lead

World road champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) showed his time trial prowess, winning the prologue of Paris-Nice in Maurepas on Sunday. He finished less than a second ahead of world Hour Record champion Rohan Dennis (BMC), with both of them covering the 6.7km course in 7:40. Third place went to former world time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who was seven seconds slower. Bradley Wiggins, the reigning world champion in the discipline, finished more than 15 seconds down, and outside of the top ten.

"I knew at 500 meters that it was going to be really close," Kwiatkowski said. "I had the split times of Tony, which was a really big advantage for me to pace myself along the parcours.

"I'm really happy about this victory with such strong competitors, but in the end it is just 6.7 kilometers of about a thousand kilometers before the finish line in Nice. It's going to be a week of hard racing. But the one-week races can suit my skills, so we will see what can happen. The main goals are still ahead."

The win was Kwiatkowski’s first of the campaign and a highly impressive one given the calibre of the opposition that he faced. The field contained of four of the top five from last year’s Worlds time trial but the Pole cut through the course in blistering fashion to knock Dennis off the leader board.

Having won the prologue in Romandie last year, beating Tony Martin in the process, as well as the individual time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, Kwiatkowski is fast becoming one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the modern peloton.

Dennis had set the benchmark with a time of 7:40, shaving 20 seconds off the previous best. At that point there were still a queue of 95 riders in the start house but the BMC rider has matured since his mid-season move from Garmin last year. Despite numerous close calls, he held his position in the hot seat for the best part of two-hours.

Richie Porte (Team Sky), the man who beat Dennis to the Australian national time trial title in January, posted a respectable 7:54 but he was no match for Dennis.

However by now Tony Martin was out on the course and eating up tarmac between the start and Dennis’ position in the hot seat. However the German, like Porte, failed to find the necessary speed to oust the Australian, finishing in a time of 7:47.

And while all eyes were on Wiggins as the world time trial champion rolled out from the start house it was the UCI’s other elite world champion who was doing the business. He may have lacked the aesthetics of Martin or Wiggins as he moved in and out of the saddle but the results were affective with Kwiatkowski pulling on the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:40
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
5Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:12
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:14
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
30Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
34Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
35Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:25
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:26
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:27
46Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
49Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
50Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
51Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
53Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:29
57Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
63Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
64Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:30
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:31
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
68Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
75Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
78Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
81Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
83Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
84David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
85Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
86Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
92Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
94Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
96Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
97Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
100Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
105Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
106Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:39
107Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
108Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
109Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
110Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
111Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
114Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
115Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:41
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
119Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
120Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
121Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:43
122Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
123Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
126André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
130Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
131Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
132Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
133Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
135Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
137Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
138Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
140Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
141George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
142Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:50
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
147Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
149Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
150Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
151Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
153Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
154Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:00
156Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:06
158Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:16
159Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:20
160Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:10

