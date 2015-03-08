Paris-Nice: Kwiatkowski wins prologue
Polish champion takes race lead
Prologue: Maurepas - Maurepas
World road champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) showed his time trial prowess, winning the prologue of Paris-Nice in Maurepas on Sunday. He finished less than a second ahead of world Hour Record champion Rohan Dennis (BMC), with both of them covering the 6.7km course in 7:40. Third place went to former world time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep), who was seven seconds slower. Bradley Wiggins, the reigning world champion in the discipline, finished more than 15 seconds down, and outside of the top ten.
"I knew at 500 meters that it was going to be really close," Kwiatkowski said. "I had the split times of Tony, which was a really big advantage for me to pace myself along the parcours.
"I'm really happy about this victory with such strong competitors, but in the end it is just 6.7 kilometers of about a thousand kilometers before the finish line in Nice. It's going to be a week of hard racing. But the one-week races can suit my skills, so we will see what can happen. The main goals are still ahead."
The win was Kwiatkowski’s first of the campaign and a highly impressive one given the calibre of the opposition that he faced. The field contained of four of the top five from last year’s Worlds time trial but the Pole cut through the course in blistering fashion to knock Dennis off the leader board.
Having won the prologue in Romandie last year, beating Tony Martin in the process, as well as the individual time trial at the Volta ao Algarve, Kwiatkowski is fast becoming one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the modern peloton.
Dennis had set the benchmark with a time of 7:40, shaving 20 seconds off the previous best. At that point there were still a queue of 95 riders in the start house but the BMC rider has matured since his mid-season move from Garmin last year. Despite numerous close calls, he held his position in the hot seat for the best part of two-hours.
Richie Porte (Team Sky), the man who beat Dennis to the Australian national time trial title in January, posted a respectable 7:54 but he was no match for Dennis.
However by now Tony Martin was out on the course and eating up tarmac between the start and Dennis’ position in the hot seat. However the German, like Porte, failed to find the necessary speed to oust the Australian, finishing in a time of 7:47.
And while all eyes were on Wiggins as the world time trial champion rolled out from the start house it was the UCI’s other elite world champion who was doing the business. He may have lacked the aesthetics of Martin or Wiggins as he moved in and out of the saddle but the results were affective with Kwiatkowski pulling on the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:40
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:12
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|32
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|34
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|35
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:27
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|49
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|57
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:30
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|75
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|78
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|79
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|81
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|83
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|85
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|92
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|96
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|97
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|100
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|106
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:39
|107
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|108
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:40
|111
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:41
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|121
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|122
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|126
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|130
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|131
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|133
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|135
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|137
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|138
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|140
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|141
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|142
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|147
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|149
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|151
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|153
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|154
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:00
|156
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:06
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|159
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:20
|160
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:10
