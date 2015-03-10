Image 1 of 69 Germany's Andre Greipel celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the second stage of Paris-Nice. Image 2 of 69 The peloton pays its respects to the 10 television cast of Dropped who were killed in Argentina (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 69 The 'Pandas' of the ZooParc de Beauval (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 69 Byran Coquard (Europcar) gets into the Panda fun at the stage start in ZooParc de Beauval (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 69 Panda hats were all the fashion at the ZooParc de Beauval. André Greipel finished off the hard work of his Lotto Soudal team with a well played long sprint victory on the second stage of Paris-Nice in Saint Amond Montrond. The German champion edged out French champion Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) held onto the yellow jersey, but Degenkolb pulled himself closer to the race lead with the time bonus, and is now third at three seconds behind Rohan Dennis (BMC).

It's not often that the early sprint wins in a headwind finish, but Greipel muscled his way to the line, holding off the fast-charging Demare, who left it perhaps just a little late.

"It was a bit of a headwind sprint. Arnaud (Demare) came in fast but I managed to hold my lead," Greipel said. "I'd like to give this victory to my mother, she is having a very hard time at the moment. Don't give up!"

The sprint was very nearly foiled by a late attack from former world time trial champion Tony Martin, who stood to take the leader's jersey from his teammate Kwiatkowski. Lotto Soudal dug deep to pull back Martin, who had help from Lars Boom (Astana) and Sky's Geraint Thomas.

"It was a bit of the mess in the finale, we didn't really know what was happening when Martin, Thomas and Boom went. They are three great time trial riders but fortunately we didn't lose our calm and we managed to catch them," Greipel said.

"It's important to win for the first time on Paris-Nice. It's a big race with some of the best sprinters in the peloton. Yesterday, we really didn't take part in the sprint. Today we wanted to do it better It's a team work, I win with them and I lose with them. So I was glad I was able to deliver today."

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), winner of stage 1, stood a chance at taking the race lead through time bonuses before stage 4's mountains, but after lacking power in the finale has turned his focus toward keeping the green jersey.

"Today it didn't go as well as yesterday. I found myself too far from the action and I lost a lot of energy to try and make it back to the front," Kristoff said. "As a result I didn't have good enough legs to do a good sprint. In the intermediate sprint, I managed to take some points but I was not as well later on. I know there's another chance tomorrow and I will try to get another one and to score points to try and keep this green jersey."

The second stage of Paris-Nice started under a cloud, literally and figuratively, as all of France mourned the loss of three sportsmen in a helicopter crash in Argentina. The deaths included Nacer Bouhanni's friend and fellow boxer Alexis Vastine, 28, and the Cofidis rider started the day by wearing a black jersey in mourning.

The race also began without Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep), who separated his shoulder and fractured his elbow in a crash in the opening stage, and will miss the Spring Classics as a result.

The first action of the day was a solo attack by Arnaud Gerard of Bretagne-Seche Environnement at the gun. The Frenchman was given a long leash, up to 8:25 at kilometer 60 as the peloton cruised along at only 35.3kph. After two hours, the speed had dropped to under 35kph.

The intermediate sprint in St. Pierre de Jards at 57.5km and St Amand Montrond at 127km provided some action, with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) claiming the two bonus seconds over John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the first, and Degenkolb beating Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) for the second sprint, both behind Gerard.

Cofidis and Europcar finally came to the front to spark a serious chase. By the time the race reached the only difficulty of the day, the cote de la Tour, Gerard's lead had dropped to just over a minute. Behind, him Philippe Gilbert (BMC) used the climb to try to spark a move. The Belgian was followed by Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Laurens De Vreese (Astana) in a brief breakaway over the top, but the peloton was not willing to let them go. With 38km to race, the peloton was all back together.

Thanks to his point atop the hill, Hivert kept his polka dot jersey as best climber in the race.

With 30km to go, no team had committed to controlling the pace, but a few kilometers later, Cannondale-Garmin poured on the gas at the front, while at the back FDJ's Sebastian Chavanel punctured and faced a long, hard chase through the team cars.

Chavanel made it back, but with 13.2km to go, another French sprinter, Europcar's Bryan Coquard, punctured and focussed the French TV producer's attention at the back of the race.

With 10km to go, the pace let up, with Etixx-Quickstep, Lampre, Astana and Cannondale-Garmin all at the front but unwilling to expend too much energy. The slowing allowed Coquard to rejoin the peloton with teammate Thomas Voeckler's help.

Tony Martin (Etixx) lit up the pace with 9.5km to go, and only 7 seconds behind race leader and teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, he presented a potential new leader. He was joined by Geraint Thomas (Sky, +13 seconds) and Lars Boom (Astana, +10 seconds). Matthi Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) bridged across, but at 59 seconds on GC, he was less of a threat.

Lotto Soudal, LottoNl-Jumbo and Lampre brought the gap down to shouting distance, and Breschel threw in the towel, leaving the other three to fight to hold their lead.

The trio couldn't hold off the chase from Lotto-Soudal, and with 1.6km to go they were caught and the sprint was on.

Greipel lit out first and managed to hold off the charge from Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare to take his first win of Paris-Nice.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:30:18 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 24 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 30 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 33 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 35 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 41 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 66 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 72 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 73 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 75 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 81 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 83 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 85 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 86 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 88 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 90 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 91 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 94 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 98 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 99 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 100 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 102 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 103 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 108 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 109 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 113 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 118 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 122 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 123 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 124 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 125 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 126 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 131 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 132 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 134 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 135 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 138 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 140 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 141 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 142 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 143 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 147 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:33 149 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:42 150 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:53 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:12 153 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:26 154 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 155 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:08 156 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:03:38 157 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:39 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:14

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:30:18 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:27 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 33 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 34 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 35 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:42

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 13:30:54 2 FDJ 3 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 4 Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 Movistar Team 9 Lotto-Soudal 10 Etixx-Quick Step 11 Team Sky 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Orica Greenedge 15 Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Team Katusha 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Trek Factory Racing 19 Team Europcar 20 Team Cannondale-Garmin

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:53:16 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:02 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:09 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:14 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:15 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 17 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 32 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 35 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 36 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 37 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 40 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 43 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:27 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 47 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 50 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:29 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:30 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:31 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:32 66 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 68 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 72 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 77 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:37 82 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 84 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 85 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:38 86 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 87 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 90 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 91 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 92 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 95 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 96 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 98 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 99 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:42 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 101 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 105 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 107 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 108 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 110 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 111 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 112 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 113 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:50 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 116 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 117 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 119 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 122 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 125 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 126 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:00 127 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 128 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 129 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:06 130 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:08 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:09 133 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:16 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:20 136 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 137 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:28 138 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:30 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:34 140 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 141 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:40 142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:45 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 144 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:02:00 145 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:02 146 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 147 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:07 148 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:09 149 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:10 150 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 151 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:19 152 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:40 153 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:43 154 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 155 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:44 156 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:23 157 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:38 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:50

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 11 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 13 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 15 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 19 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 25 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:53:16 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:13 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:21 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:31 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:33 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:38 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:45 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 26 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 30 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:00 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:06 32 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:30 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 34 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:09 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:40