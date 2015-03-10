Paris-Nice: Greipel wins in Saint-Amand-Montrond
German sprints ahead of Demare and Degenkolb
Stage 2: ZooParc de Beauval-Saint Aignan - Saint-Amand-Montrond
André Greipel finished off the hard work of his Lotto Soudal team with a well played long sprint victory on the second stage of Paris-Nice in Saint Amond Montrond. The German champion edged out French champion Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).
Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) held onto the yellow jersey, but Degenkolb pulled himself closer to the race lead with the time bonus, and is now third at three seconds behind Rohan Dennis (BMC).
It's not often that the early sprint wins in a headwind finish, but Greipel muscled his way to the line, holding off the fast-charging Demare, who left it perhaps just a little late.
"It was a bit of a headwind sprint. Arnaud (Demare) came in fast but I managed to hold my lead," Greipel said. "I'd like to give this victory to my mother, she is having a very hard time at the moment. Don't give up!"
The sprint was very nearly foiled by a late attack from former world time trial champion Tony Martin, who stood to take the leader's jersey from his teammate Kwiatkowski. Lotto Soudal dug deep to pull back Martin, who had help from Lars Boom (Astana) and Sky's Geraint Thomas.
"It was a bit of the mess in the finale, we didn't really know what was happening when Martin, Thomas and Boom went. They are three great time trial riders but fortunately we didn't lose our calm and we managed to catch them," Greipel said.
"It's important to win for the first time on Paris-Nice. It's a big race with some of the best sprinters in the peloton. Yesterday, we really didn't take part in the sprint. Today we wanted to do it better It's a team work, I win with them and I lose with them. So I was glad I was able to deliver today."
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), winner of stage 1, stood a chance at taking the race lead through time bonuses before stage 4's mountains, but after lacking power in the finale has turned his focus toward keeping the green jersey.
"Today it didn't go as well as yesterday. I found myself too far from the action and I lost a lot of energy to try and make it back to the front," Kristoff said. "As a result I didn't have good enough legs to do a good sprint. In the intermediate sprint, I managed to take some points but I was not as well later on. I know there's another chance tomorrow and I will try to get another one and to score points to try and keep this green jersey."
The second stage of Paris-Nice started under a cloud, literally and figuratively, as all of France mourned the loss of three sportsmen in a helicopter crash in Argentina. The deaths included Nacer Bouhanni's friend and fellow boxer Alexis Vastine, 28, and the Cofidis rider started the day by wearing a black jersey in mourning.
The race also began without Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep), who separated his shoulder and fractured his elbow in a crash in the opening stage, and will miss the Spring Classics as a result.
The first action of the day was a solo attack by Arnaud Gerard of Bretagne-Seche Environnement at the gun. The Frenchman was given a long leash, up to 8:25 at kilometer 60 as the peloton cruised along at only 35.3kph. After two hours, the speed had dropped to under 35kph.
The intermediate sprint in St. Pierre de Jards at 57.5km and St Amand Montrond at 127km provided some action, with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) claiming the two bonus seconds over John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the first, and Degenkolb beating Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) for the second sprint, both behind Gerard.
Cofidis and Europcar finally came to the front to spark a serious chase. By the time the race reached the only difficulty of the day, the cote de la Tour, Gerard's lead had dropped to just over a minute. Behind, him Philippe Gilbert (BMC) used the climb to try to spark a move. The Belgian was followed by Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Laurens De Vreese (Astana) in a brief breakaway over the top, but the peloton was not willing to let them go. With 38km to race, the peloton was all back together.
Thanks to his point atop the hill, Hivert kept his polka dot jersey as best climber in the race.
With 30km to go, no team had committed to controlling the pace, but a few kilometers later, Cannondale-Garmin poured on the gas at the front, while at the back FDJ's Sebastian Chavanel punctured and faced a long, hard chase through the team cars.
Chavanel made it back, but with 13.2km to go, another French sprinter, Europcar's Bryan Coquard, punctured and focussed the French TV producer's attention at the back of the race.
With 10km to go, the pace let up, with Etixx-Quickstep, Lampre, Astana and Cannondale-Garmin all at the front but unwilling to expend too much energy. The slowing allowed Coquard to rejoin the peloton with teammate Thomas Voeckler's help.
Tony Martin (Etixx) lit up the pace with 9.5km to go, and only 7 seconds behind race leader and teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, he presented a potential new leader. He was joined by Geraint Thomas (Sky, +13 seconds) and Lars Boom (Astana, +10 seconds). Matthi Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) bridged across, but at 59 seconds on GC, he was less of a threat.
Lotto Soudal, LottoNl-Jumbo and Lampre brought the gap down to shouting distance, and Breschel threw in the towel, leaving the other three to fight to hold their lead.
The trio couldn't hold off the chase from Lotto-Soudal, and with 1.6km to go they were caught and the sprint was on.
Greipel lit out first and managed to hold off the charge from Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare to take his first win of Paris-Nice.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:30:18
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|24
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|30
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|35
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|41
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|73
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|75
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|85
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|88
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|90
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|98
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|99
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|102
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|103
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|109
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|122
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|128
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|131
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|135
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|138
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|147
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|149
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|150
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|151
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:12
|153
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:26
|154
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|155
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:08
|156
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:38
|157
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:39
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:30:18
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:27
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|33
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|13:30:54
|2
|FDJ
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Lotto-Soudal
|10
|Etixx-Quick Step
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:53:16
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|32
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|36
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|37
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|40
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|43
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:27
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|47
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:30
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|61
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|66
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|72
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:37
|82
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|84
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|85
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:38
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|91
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:40
|92
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|96
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|98
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|101
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|105
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|107
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|108
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|110
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|111
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|112
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|113
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|116
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|117
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|119
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|122
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|125
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|127
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|128
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|129
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|130
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:08
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|133
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|134
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:16
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:20
|136
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|137
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:28
|138
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|140
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|141
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:40
|142
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:45
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|144
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:00
|145
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:02
|146
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:07
|148
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:09
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:10
|150
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|151
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|152
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|153
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:43
|154
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|155
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:44
|156
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:23
|157
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:38
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|15
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|19
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|25
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:53:16
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:21
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:33
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|25
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:55
|26
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|30
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:00
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|32
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|34
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:09
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|29:40:19
|2
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:00:20
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:00:33
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:34
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|13
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:49
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:54
|16
|FDJ
|0:00:56
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:01:00
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:04
