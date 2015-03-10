Trending

Paris-Nice: Greipel wins in Saint-Amand-Montrond

German sprints ahead of Demare and Degenkolb

Germany's Andre Greipel celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the second stage of Paris-Nice.

The peloton pays its respects to the 10 television cast of Dropped who were killed in Argentina

The 'Pandas' of the ZooParc de Beauval

Byran Coquard (Europcar) gets into the Panda fun at the stage start in ZooParc de Beauval

Panda hats were all the fashion at the ZooParc de Beauval. Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault models one on the stage

Yauheni Hutarovich waves to the crowd after signing on

Romain Bardet gives his thoughts on what's to come before the stage

Bernard Hinault off to see the ZooParc de Beauval pandas

The panda enclose at the ZooParc de Beauval

The Paris-Nice entourage visit the pandas

A ZooParc de Beauval panda having a bamboo meal

Stage 2 gets underway at ZooParc de Beauval

Mikael Cherel pops his head out of the Ag2r team bus.

Ag2r's Johan Vansummeren exits the team bus.

A big screen captures the action at the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep gets some refreshment along the route.

Lotto's Thomas de Gendt and Tim Wellens.

The peloton passes through a tree-lines road.

BMC's Phillipe Gilbert.

Rolling along in the French countryside.

Tiago Machado (Team Katusha)

The bunch rides during stage 2.

Jean-Christophe Peraud

Samuel Dumoulin checks in with the team car

IAM Cycling in the bunch.

Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Lars Boom (Astana)

Sebastian Langeveld rides in the pack between his Cannondale-Garmin teammates.

Lars Boom rides in a breakaway during the second stage of Paris-Nice .

Andre Greipel celebrates his win during stage 2 of Paris-Nice.

The bunch crosses the line in Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Stage winner Germany's Andre Greipel relaxes after winning the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Alexander Kristoff green jersey celebration on the podium.

The peloton spreads out across the road.

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Michal Kwiatkowski in the white jersey.

Kwiatkowski in yellow.

Greipel on the podium.

Greipel on the podium.

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Jacopo Guarnieri gets some assistance.

The peloton on the way to Saint-Amand-Montrond.

The peloton rolls through the French countryside.

Alexander Kristoff, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, reacts at the end of the second stage.

Stage winner Germany's Andre Greipel reacts after winning the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

Etixx-QuickStep's Stijn Vandenbergh on the front.

Germany's Andre Greipel (2ndR) wins next to Spain's Jose Joaquin Rojas (R), France's Arnaud Demare (2ndL) and Germany's John Degenkolb (L), at the end of the second stage.

Germany's Andre Greipel sprints to win the second stage.

The pack is reflected in a road mirror during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

France's Maxime Bouet takes his feeding bag during the second stage.

Stage winner Andre Greipel celebrates on the podium after winning the second stage of Paris-Nice

Michal Kwiatkowski held onto yellow again today.

Alexander Kristoff kept the sprinter's green jersey.

France's Jonathan Hivert celebrates his best climber's polka dot jersey on the podium.

Germany's Andre Greipel celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow.

New Zealand's Jack Bauer rides in the pack during the second stage.

Germany's Andre Greipel celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the second stage of Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan and Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Belgium's Maarten Wynants takes his feeding bag as he rides in the pack.

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins rides in the pack during the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Wilco Kelderman rides in the pack with his Lotto NL - Jumbo teammates.

Sebastian Langeveld and France's Arnaud Demare ride in the pack.

The pack rides during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

France's Jonathan Hivert, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, eats as he rides in the pack.

Michal Kwiatkowski wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides in the pack as cyclists take the start of the second stage of Paris-Nice.

Phillipe Gilbert (BMC) during stage 2.

André Greipel finished off the hard work of his Lotto Soudal team with a well played long sprint victory on the second stage of Paris-Nice in Saint Amond Montrond. The German champion edged out French champion Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) held onto the yellow jersey, but Degenkolb pulled himself closer to the race lead with the time bonus, and is now third at three seconds behind Rohan Dennis (BMC).

It's not often that the early sprint wins in a headwind finish, but Greipel muscled his way to the line, holding off the fast-charging Demare, who left it perhaps just a little late.

"It was a bit of a headwind sprint. Arnaud (Demare) came in fast but I managed to hold my lead," Greipel said. "I'd like to give this victory to my mother, she is having a very hard time at the moment. Don't give up!"

The sprint was very nearly foiled by a late attack from former world time trial champion Tony Martin, who stood to take the leader's jersey from his teammate Kwiatkowski. Lotto Soudal dug deep to pull back Martin, who had help from Lars Boom (Astana) and Sky's Geraint Thomas.

"It was a bit of the mess in the finale, we didn't really know what was happening when Martin, Thomas and Boom went. They are three great time trial riders but fortunately we didn't lose our calm and we managed to catch them," Greipel said.

"It's important to win for the first time on Paris-Nice. It's a big race with some of the best sprinters in the peloton. Yesterday, we really didn't take part in the sprint. Today we wanted to do it better It's a team work, I win with them and I lose with them. So I was glad I was able to deliver today."

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), winner of stage 1, stood a chance at taking the race lead through time bonuses before stage 4's mountains, but after lacking power in the finale has turned his focus toward keeping the green jersey.

"Today it didn't go as well as yesterday. I found myself too far from the action and I lost a lot of energy to try and make it back to the front," Kristoff said. "As a result I didn't have good enough legs to do a good sprint. In the intermediate sprint, I managed to take some points but I was not as well later on. I know there's another chance tomorrow and I will try to get another one and to score points to try and keep this green jersey."

The second stage of Paris-Nice started under a cloud, literally and figuratively, as all of France mourned the loss of three sportsmen in a helicopter crash in Argentina. The deaths included Nacer Bouhanni's friend and fellow boxer Alexis Vastine, 28, and the Cofidis rider started the day by wearing a black jersey in mourning.

The race also began without Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep), who separated his shoulder and fractured his elbow in a crash in the opening stage, and will miss the Spring Classics as a result.

The first action of the day was a solo attack by Arnaud Gerard of Bretagne-Seche Environnement at the gun. The Frenchman was given a long leash, up to 8:25 at kilometer 60 as the peloton cruised along at only 35.3kph. After two hours, the speed had dropped to under 35kph.

The intermediate sprint in St. Pierre de Jards at 57.5km and St Amand Montrond at 127km provided some action, with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) claiming the two bonus seconds over John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) in the first, and Degenkolb beating Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) for the second sprint, both behind Gerard.

Cofidis and Europcar finally came to the front to spark a serious chase. By the time the race reached the only difficulty of the day, the cote de la Tour, Gerard's lead had dropped to just over a minute. Behind, him Philippe Gilbert (BMC) used the climb to try to spark a move. The Belgian was followed by Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Laurens De Vreese (Astana) in a brief breakaway over the top, but the peloton was not willing to let them go. With 38km to race, the peloton was all back together.

Thanks to his point atop the hill, Hivert kept his polka dot jersey as best climber in the race.

With 30km to go, no team had committed to controlling the pace, but a few kilometers later, Cannondale-Garmin poured on the gas at the front, while at the back FDJ's Sebastian Chavanel punctured and faced a long, hard chase through the team cars.

Chavanel made it back, but with 13.2km to go, another French sprinter, Europcar's Bryan Coquard, punctured and focussed the French TV producer's attention at the back of the race.

With 10km to go, the pace let up, with Etixx-Quickstep, Lampre, Astana and Cannondale-Garmin all at the front but unwilling to expend too much energy. The slowing allowed Coquard to rejoin the peloton with teammate Thomas Voeckler's help.

Tony Martin (Etixx) lit up the pace with 9.5km to go, and only 7 seconds behind race leader and teammate Michal Kwiatkowski, he presented a potential new leader. He was joined by Geraint Thomas (Sky, +13 seconds) and Lars Boom (Astana, +10 seconds). Matthi Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) bridged across, but at 59 seconds on GC, he was less of a threat.

Lotto Soudal, LottoNl-Jumbo and Lampre brought the gap down to shouting distance, and Breschel threw in the towel, leaving the other three to fight to hold their lead.

The trio couldn't hold off the chase from Lotto-Soudal, and with 1.6km to go they were caught and the sprint was on.

Greipel lit out first and managed to hold off the charge from Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare to take his first win of Paris-Nice.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:30:18
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
19Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
24Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
30Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
33Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
34Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
35Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
36Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
41Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
55Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
67Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
72Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
73Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
75Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
81Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
82Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
85Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
86Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
88Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
90Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
91Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
92Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
93Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
94Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
98Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
99Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
100Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
101Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
102Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
103Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
106George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
108Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
109Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
111Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
113Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
118Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
120Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
122Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
124Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
125Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
126Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
132Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
134Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
135Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
136Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
137Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
138Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
139Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
140Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
141Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
142Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
143William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
147Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
148Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
149Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:42
150Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:53
151Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
153David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:26
154Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
155Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:08
156Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:03:38
157Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:39
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:14

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:30:18
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
5Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
25Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
30Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:27
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
32Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
33Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
34Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
35Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:42

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling13:30:54
2FDJ
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
4Team Giant-Alpecin
5Astana Pro Team
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Movistar Team
9Lotto-Soudal
10Etixx-Quick Step
11Team Sky
12Lampre - Merida
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Orica Greenedge
15Ag2R La Mondiale
16Team Katusha
17BMC Racing Team
18Trek Factory Racing
19Team Europcar
20Team Cannondale-Garmin

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9:53:16
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:02
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:09
6Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
7Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:14
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:15
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
17Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
32Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
35Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
36Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
37Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
40Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
43Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:27
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
47Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
48Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
50Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:29
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
56Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:30
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:31
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
64Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:32
66Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
70Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
72André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
75Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
77Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:37
82Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
84Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
85Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:38
86Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
91Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
92Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
95Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
96Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
98Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
99Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:42
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
101Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
105Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
106Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
107Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
108Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
110Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
111Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
112George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
113Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:50
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
116Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
117Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
119Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
125Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
126Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:00
127Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
128Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
129Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:06
130Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:08
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
133Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:16
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:20
136Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
137Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:28
138Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:30
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:34
140Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
141Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:40
142Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:45
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
144David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:00
145Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:02
146Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
147William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:07
148Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:09
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:10
150Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
151Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:19
152Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:40
153Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:43
154Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
155Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:44
156Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:23
157Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:38
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:50

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team11
10Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
13Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling7
15Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
16Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team6
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
19Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
25Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement5pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9:53:16
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:09
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:13
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:21
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:31
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:33
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:38
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:45
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:55
26Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
30Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:00
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:06
32Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:30
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
34Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:09
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:40

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team29:40:19
2Etixx-Quick Step0:00:02
3Astana Pro Team0:00:09
4Team Sky0:00:13
5Team Cannondale-Garmin0:00:20
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
7IAM Cycling0:00:29
8Movistar Team0:00:31
9Trek Factory Racing
10Lotto-Soudal0:00:33
11Lampre - Merida0:00:34
12Team Katusha0:00:43
13Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:49
14Orica Greenedge
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:54
16FDJ0:00:56
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:59
19Team Europcar0:01:00
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:04

 

