Image 1 of 58 Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the stage 4 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 58 Antoine Duchesne gets away. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 58 The peloton during stage 4 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 58 Johan Van Summeren drags the peloton along. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 58 BMC on the move Thursday. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 58 The peloton rear of the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 58 Antoine Duchesne leads the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 58 Thomas de Gendt, Chris Anker Sorenson and Antoine Duchesne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 58 Fugslang, Thomas and Spilak. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 58 jakob Fugslang (Astana) leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 58 Jakob Fugslang leads Dimon spilak. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 58 Jakob Fugslang leads near the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 58 Bradley Wiggins talks with the team car. Image 14 of 58 Ag2r lead the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 58 Ag2r lead the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 58 The peloton during stage 4 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 58 Tim Wellens (Team Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 58 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sets off on the bottom of the final climb. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Etixx-Quick Step) - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 58 Rui Da Costa (Team Lampre - Merida), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Aru (Astana). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 58 Stage winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 58 Tejay van Garderen in the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 58 Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 58 Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 58 Ag2r lead the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 58 Etixx-QuickStep on the front. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 58 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 58 Ag2r lead the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 58 Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang and Slovakia's Simon Spilak (hidden) ride in a breakaway during the fourth stage of Paris-Nice. Image 30 of 58 Thomas De Gendt celebrates his best climber's polka dot jersey on the podium at the end of the fourth stage. Image 31 of 58 Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 58 Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 58 Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 58 Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 58 Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 58 Michal Kwiatkowski finished third, eight seconds behind Porte. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 58 Tejay van Garderen finished fifth. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 58 Michal Kwiatkowski held onto yellow again today. Image 39 of 58 Richie Porte celebrates his win on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 58 Tiago Machado crosses the line in 13th place. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 58 Romain Bardet's face shows the pain at the finish of stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 58 Simon Spilak (Team Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 58 Stage winner Australia's Richie Porte celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth stage. Image 44 of 58 Australia's Richie Porte celebrates as he crosses the finish line, ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, at the end of the fourth stage. Image 45 of 58 Richie Porte (L) celebrates as he crosses the finish line. Image 46 of 58 Richie Porte (front) sprints to win, ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas. Image 47 of 58 Richie Porte (front) sprints to win ahead of Geraint Thomas. Image 48 of 58 Richie Porte sprints to win, ahead of Geraint Thomas at the end of the fourth stage . Image 49 of 58 The pack rides on a bridge during the fourth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice. Image 50 of 58 Richie Porte of Australia and Team SKY celebrates winning ahead of team mate Geriant Thomas of Great Britain on stage four of2015 Paris-Nice. Image 51 of 58 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) Image 52 of 58 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) Image 53 of 58 Orica-GreenEdge's race leader Michael Matthews on the start line Image 54 of 58 Orica-GreenEdge's race leader Michael Matthews Image 55 of 58 Peter Velits (BMC) Image 56 of 58 Georg Prediger (Giant-Alpecin) Image 57 of 58 Leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) smiling in the field Image 58 of 58 The peloton at the start of stage 4 in Varennes-sur-Allier

Richie Porte led home a Team Sky one-two on stage 4 of Paris-Nice from Varennes-sur-Allier to the summit of Croix de Chaubouret, with Geraint Thomas second Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in third.

The Sky duo jumped clear of a select group of race favourites inside the final two kilometres of the climb with Porte leading the pair home. Kwiatkowski delivered a determined solo chase to finish eight second in arrears – an effort that saw him reclaim the race lead with Porte now just one second back, and Thomas in third at three seconds.

“It is a fantastic day for the team," Porte said. "We took it on from the bottom and it wasn’t an easy climb but to finish first and second like that is fantastic.

“Two years ago I took the jersey on the mountain stage, so I know that it’s not easy with two hard days coming up and then the Col d’Eze. I love the Col d’Eze, and I would love to have a good time trial there if I can. I have a great team here and now with Geraint and I up there on the general classification, it’s good to have two cards to play.”

Overnight leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) was an early casualty on the final climb after Team Sky took charge on the 10-kilometre ascent with a textbook display of control and prowess.

After Lars Petter Nordhaug positioned his teammates at the head of affairs the Norwegian set a steady tempo for four kilometres. It was not enough to split the biggest race favourites but it softened many of them up and isolated riders like Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and Kwiatkowski.

And when the Norwegian finally pulled off, his legs almost coming to a complete standstill in the process, the team's other new signing Nicolas Roche took over. The former Irish road champion provided another flavour to Sky’s menu of talents, and whereas Nordhaug remained rooted to his saddle, Roche stood, churning his way up the climb and distancing Talansky, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo).

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) Kwiatkowski, Jakob Fuglsang, Fabio Aru (both Astana) and Rafael Valls Lampre Merida) were all present and accounted for, but Sky was determined to remain on the front foot and Thomas launched an attack with 3km to go. Fuglsang was the first to follow with Simon Spilak (Katusha) later making contact.

Bardet, van Garderen and Ruben Fernandez (Movistar Team) attempted to make the juncture, but the Spanish rider suffered an embarrassing crash as he turned his head to assess the opposition behind him and rode straight into van Garderen.

Porte marshaled each surge as the leaders held a small advantage, and it was only after an acceleration from the world champion Kwiatkowski did the main favourites merge once more.

The peace lasted only a short while as Porte took up the reigns. Thomas was able to find the Australian’s slipstream and although Fuglsang was near the front he was powerless to stop the Team Sky tandem.

Porte barely looked back, leading all the way to the line with both men raising their arms. Kwiatkowski bravely fought to the finish to limit his losses with Fuglsang, while van Garderen, Rui Costa, Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Aru, Valls and Spilak rounded out the top ten.

How it unfolded

After the prologue and three hotly contested sprint stages it was time for the overall favourites of this year’s Paris-Nice to lay their credentials for success on the line. Eight climbs, six of them dotted inside the final two hours of racing and the finale atop the Croix de Chaubouret would not seal overall victory, but it promised to at least determine a genuine pecking order in the race.

Antoine Duschesne (Europcar), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) were early escapees, and built up a healthy seven-minute lead but by the time the trio hit the slopes of the Côte de La Gimond their advantage had been halved with Orica GreenEdge setting pace at the front of the peloton.

Although the Gimond, at 1.8km in length and with a gradient of 6.5 per cent, was still some way from the finish it caused a dynamic shift in the race. AG2R La Mondiale seized control, and their aggression – a clear response after Mondory’s positive A sample for EPO – was more than sheer bravado. The peloton briefly split in two as Johan Van Summeren and Samuel Dumoulin traded turns on the front.

Majka was among those caught out and the Tinkoff man had to rely on his team’s efforts to bring him back into contention, albeit briefly.

The leaders – now down to two with Duschesne distanced – held just over two minutes on the Col de la Gachet, but by the time they reached the Côte de la Croix Blanche, which came immediately afterwards, the gap was down to a minute. Majka was force to change bikes, and Talansky suffered a puncture just after the summit.

Etixx-Quickstep, aware that the race lead was in their grasp, hit the front on the run into the final climb and the leading pair were caught just before the lower slopes. A crash took out Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Alpecin) and slowed Costa, but the Portuguese champion chased back valiantly.

As the slopes of the of Croix de Chaubouret a number of teams vied for control, but most of them need not have bothered. Team Sky, fresh from the stage racing successes in the Volta ao Algarve and the Vuelta Andalucia simply adjusted their trajectory, lifted the pace and carried off the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 5:18:39 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:34 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:12 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:24 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:42 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:55 32 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:59 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:12 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:15 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:00 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:03 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:13 44 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:43 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:27 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:03 47 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:12 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:49 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:37 50 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:39 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 57 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 58 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:08:35 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:32 62 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:12 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 65 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 66 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:10 67 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:48 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 69 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:27 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:01 78 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:06 80 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:00 81 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:03 82 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:10 83 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:04 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 87 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 88 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 89 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:58 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 97 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 99 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 104 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:54 107 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:25 108 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 109 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 111 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 116 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 119 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 123 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 127 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 128 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 129 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 130 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 133 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 135 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 136 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 137 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 139 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 141 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 143 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 144 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 145 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 150 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:32 153 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:03 154 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:16 155 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 156 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:41 DNF Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Saint-Priest-la-Prugne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Chamond (Souvenir Andreï Kivilev) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 3) Côte de Cheval Rigon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 2 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 3) Col du Beau Louis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 (Cat 3) Côte Saint-Bonnet-les-Oules # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 (Cat 3) Côte de Saint-Héand # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 5 (Cat 2) Côte de la Gimond # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 6 (Cat 2) Col de la Gachet # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 7 (Cat 3) Côte de la Croix Blanche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 8 (Cat 1) Croix de Chaubouret # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:18:47 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:16 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:07 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:55 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:05 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:19 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:41 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:01 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:02 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:53 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:02 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:56 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 22 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:50 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:17 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 27 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:55 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 15:57:35 2 Team Sky 0:00:34 3 Team Katusha 0:00:35 4 Movistar Team 0:02:10 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 6 BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 7 Lampre-Merida 0:05:13 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:49 9 IAM Cycling 0:09:01 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:58 11 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:50 12 Lotto Soudal 0:12:17 13 Team Europcar 0:13:47 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:20 15 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:53 16 FDJ.fr 0:20:13 17 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:43 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:34 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:25:41 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:29:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 19:44:11 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:50 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:52 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:30 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:35 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:42 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:51 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 32 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:42 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:45 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 36 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:06 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:25 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:27 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:32 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:40 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:48 44 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:05:09 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:54 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:06:15 47 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:37 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:13 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:40 50 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:55 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:15 52 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:34 54 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:43 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:45 56 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:08:51 57 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:53 58 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:02 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 60 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:09 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:57 62 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:45 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:53 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:12 65 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:20 66 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:12:28 67 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:45 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:49 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:54 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:58 71 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:59 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:23 73 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:29 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:56 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:05 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:15:10 77 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:20 78 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:01 79 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:16:04 80 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:07 81 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:41 82 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:00 83 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:02 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:32 85 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:37 86 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 87 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:17:49 88 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:50 89 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:52 90 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:43 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:19:57 92 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:16 93 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:20 94 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:32 95 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:40 96 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:49 97 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:53 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:02 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:04 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:23 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:26 103 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:23:35 104 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:39 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:23:42 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 107 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:44 109 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:45 110 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:46 111 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:50 112 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:23:55 113 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:56 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:04 115 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:06 117 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:24:08 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:24 120 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:27 121 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:30 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:34 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:24:36 124 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:41 126 Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 127 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:49 128 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:51 129 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:24:52 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:24:56 131 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:03 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:12 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:25:14 135 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:16 136 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:23 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:25 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:34 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:43 140 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:59 141 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:18 142 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:21 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:23 144 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:26 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:53 146 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:40 147 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:59 148 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:20 149 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:25 150 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:34 151 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:54 152 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:58 153 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:30:54 154 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:23 155 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:33:35 156 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 27 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 18 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 19 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 20 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 21 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 6 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 30 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 33 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 3 34 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 38 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 40 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 10 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 8 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 9 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 10 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 1 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 19:44:11 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:35 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:36 9 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:06 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:27 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:40 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:54 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:13 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:53 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:45 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:56 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:01 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:00 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:37 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:50 22 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:52 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:32 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:49 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:42 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:45 27 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:46 28 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:50 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:06 30 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:24:52 31 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:59 32 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:18 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:53 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:54 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:19