Paris-Nice: Porte wins atop Croix de Chaubouret

Sky one-two's first mountain stage, Kwiatkowski takes race lead

Image 1 of 58

Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the stage 4 winner

Richie Porte (Team Sky) is the stage 4 winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 58

Antoine Duchesne gets away.

Antoine Duchesne gets away.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 58

The peloton during stage 4 of Paris-Nice.

The peloton during stage 4 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 58

Johan Van Summeren drags the peloton along.

Johan Van Summeren drags the peloton along.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 58

BMC on the move Thursday.

BMC on the move Thursday.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 58

The peloton rear of the peloton.

The peloton rear of the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 58

Antoine Duchesne leads the breakaway.

Antoine Duchesne leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 58

Thomas de Gendt, Chris Anker Sorenson and Antoine Duchesne.

Thomas de Gendt, Chris Anker Sorenson and Antoine Duchesne.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 58

Fugslang, Thomas and Spilak.

Fugslang, Thomas and Spilak.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 58

jakob Fugslang (Astana) leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).

jakob Fugslang (Astana) leads Geraint Thomas (Team Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 58

Jakob Fugslang leads Dimon spilak.

Jakob Fugslang leads Dimon spilak.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 58

Jakob Fugslang leads near the finish.

Jakob Fugslang leads near the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 58

Bradley Wiggins talks with the team car.

Bradley Wiggins talks with the team car.
Image 14 of 58

Ag2r lead the bunch.

Ag2r lead the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 58

Ag2r lead the bunch.

Ag2r lead the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 58

The peloton during stage 4 of Paris-Nice.

The peloton during stage 4 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 58

Tim Wellens (Team Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Team Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 58

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sets off on the bottom of the final climb.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sets off on the bottom of the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 58

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Etixx-Quick Step) - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Etixx-Quick Step) - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 58

Rui Da Costa (Team Lampre - Merida), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

Rui Da Costa (Team Lampre - Merida), Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Aru (Astana).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 58

Stage winner Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Stage winner Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 58

Tejay van Garderen in the bunch.

Tejay van Garderen in the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 58

Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack.

Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 58

Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack.

Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 58

Ag2r lead the bunch.

Ag2r lead the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 58

Etixx-QuickStep on the front.

Etixx-QuickStep on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 58

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 58

Ag2r lead the bunch.

Ag2r lead the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 58

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang and Slovakia's Simon Spilak (hidden) ride in a breakaway during the fourth stage of Paris-Nice.

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang and Slovakia's Simon Spilak (hidden) ride in a breakaway during the fourth stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 30 of 58

Thomas De Gendt celebrates his best climber's polka dot jersey on the podium at the end of the fourth stage.

Thomas De Gendt celebrates his best climber's polka dot jersey on the podium at the end of the fourth stage.
Image 31 of 58

Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack.

Sky takes its turn at the front of the pack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 58

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 58

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 58

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 58

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte finishes ahead of teammate Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 58

Michal Kwiatkowski finished third, eight seconds behind Porte.

Michal Kwiatkowski finished third, eight seconds behind Porte.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 58

Tejay van Garderen finished fifth.

Tejay van Garderen finished fifth.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 58

Michal Kwiatkowski held onto yellow again today.

Michal Kwiatkowski held onto yellow again today.
Image 39 of 58

Richie Porte celebrates his win on the podium.

Richie Porte celebrates his win on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 58

Tiago Machado crosses the line in 13th place.

Tiago Machado crosses the line in 13th place.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 58

Romain Bardet's face shows the pain at the finish of stage 4.

Romain Bardet's face shows the pain at the finish of stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 58

Simon Spilak (Team Katusha).

Simon Spilak (Team Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 58

Stage winner Australia's Richie Porte celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth stage.

Stage winner Australia's Richie Porte celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth stage.
Image 44 of 58

Australia's Richie Porte celebrates as he crosses the finish line, ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, at the end of the fourth stage.

Australia's Richie Porte celebrates as he crosses the finish line, ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas, at the end of the fourth stage.
Image 45 of 58

Richie Porte (L) celebrates as he crosses the finish line.

Richie Porte (L) celebrates as he crosses the finish line.
Image 46 of 58

Richie Porte (front) sprints to win, ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte (front) sprints to win, ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas.
Image 47 of 58

Richie Porte (front) sprints to win ahead of Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte (front) sprints to win ahead of Geraint Thomas.
Image 48 of 58

Richie Porte sprints to win, ahead of Geraint Thomas at the end of the fourth stage .

Richie Porte sprints to win, ahead of Geraint Thomas at the end of the fourth stage .
Image 49 of 58

The pack rides on a bridge during the fourth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.

The pack rides on a bridge during the fourth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice.
Image 50 of 58

Richie Porte of Australia and Team SKY celebrates winning ahead of team mate Geriant Thomas of Great Britain on stage four of2015 Paris-Nice.

Richie Porte of Australia and Team SKY celebrates winning ahead of team mate Geriant Thomas of Great Britain on stage four of2015 Paris-Nice.
Image 51 of 58

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
Image 52 of 58

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
Image 53 of 58

Orica-GreenEdge's race leader Michael Matthews on the start line

Orica-GreenEdge's race leader Michael Matthews on the start line
Image 54 of 58

Orica-GreenEdge's race leader Michael Matthews

Orica-GreenEdge's race leader Michael Matthews
Image 55 of 58

Peter Velits (BMC)

Peter Velits (BMC)
Image 56 of 58

Georg Prediger (Giant-Alpecin)

Georg Prediger (Giant-Alpecin)
Image 57 of 58

Leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) smiling in the field

Leader Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) smiling in the field
Image 58 of 58

The peloton at the start of stage 4 in Varennes-sur-Allier

The peloton at the start of stage 4 in Varennes-sur-Allier

Richie Porte led home a Team Sky one-two on stage 4 of Paris-Nice from Varennes-sur-Allier to the summit of Croix de Chaubouret, with Geraint Thomas second Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in third.

The Sky duo jumped clear of a select group of race favourites inside the final two kilometres of the climb with Porte leading the pair home. Kwiatkowski delivered a determined solo chase to finish eight second in arrears – an effort that saw him reclaim the race lead with Porte now just one second back, and Thomas in third at three seconds.

“It is a fantastic day for the team," Porte said. "We took it on from the bottom and it wasn’t an easy climb but to finish first and second like that is fantastic.

“Two years ago I took the jersey on the mountain stage, so I know that it’s not easy with two hard days coming up and then the Col d’Eze. I love the Col d’Eze, and I would love to have a good time trial there if I can. I have a great team here and now with Geraint and I up there on the general classification, it’s good to have two cards to play.”

Overnight leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) was an early casualty on the final climb after Team Sky took charge on the 10-kilometre ascent with a textbook display of control and prowess.

After Lars Petter Nordhaug positioned his teammates at the head of affairs the Norwegian set a steady tempo for four kilometres. It was not enough to split the biggest race favourites but it softened many of them up and isolated riders like Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and Kwiatkowski.

And when the Norwegian finally pulled off, his legs almost coming to a complete standstill in the process, the team's other new signing Nicolas Roche took over. The former Irish road champion provided another flavour to Sky’s menu of talents, and whereas Nordhaug remained rooted to his saddle, Roche stood, churning his way up the climb and distancing Talansky, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo).

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) Kwiatkowski, Jakob Fuglsang, Fabio Aru (both Astana) and Rafael Valls Lampre Merida) were all present and accounted for, but Sky was determined to remain on the front foot and Thomas launched an attack with 3km to go. Fuglsang was the first to follow with Simon Spilak (Katusha) later making contact.

Bardet, van Garderen and Ruben Fernandez (Movistar Team) attempted to make the juncture, but the Spanish rider suffered an embarrassing crash as he turned his head to assess the opposition behind him and rode straight into van Garderen.

Porte marshaled each surge as the leaders held a small advantage, and it was only after an acceleration from the world champion Kwiatkowski did the main favourites merge once more.

The peace lasted only a short while as Porte took up the reigns. Thomas was able to find the Australian’s slipstream and although Fuglsang was near the front he was powerless to stop the Team Sky tandem.

Porte barely looked back, leading all the way to the line with both men raising their arms. Kwiatkowski bravely fought to the finish to limit his losses with Fuglsang, while van Garderen, Rui Costa, Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Aru, Valls and Spilak rounded out the top ten.

How it unfolded

After the prologue and three hotly contested sprint stages it was time for the overall favourites of this year’s Paris-Nice to lay their credentials for success on the line. Eight climbs, six of them dotted inside the final two hours of racing and the finale atop the Croix de Chaubouret would not seal overall victory, but it promised to at least determine a genuine pecking order in the race.

Antoine Duschesne (Europcar), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) were early escapees, and built up a healthy seven-minute lead but by the time the trio hit the slopes of the Côte de La Gimond their advantage had been halved with Orica GreenEdge setting pace at the front of the peloton.

Although the Gimond, at 1.8km in length and with a gradient of 6.5 per cent, was still some way from the finish it caused a dynamic shift in the race. AG2R La Mondiale seized control, and their aggression – a clear response after Mondory’s positive A sample for EPO – was more than sheer bravado. The peloton briefly split in two as Johan Van Summeren and Samuel Dumoulin traded turns on the front.

Majka was among those caught out and the Tinkoff man had to rely on his team’s efforts to bring him back into contention, albeit briefly.

The leaders – now down to two with Duschesne distanced – held just over two minutes on the Col de la Gachet, but by the time they reached the Côte de la Croix Blanche, which came immediately afterwards, the gap was down to a minute. Majka was force to change bikes, and Talansky suffered a puncture just after the summit.

Etixx-Quickstep, aware that the race lead was in their grasp, hit the front on the run into the final climb and the leading pair were caught just before the lower slopes. A crash took out Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Alpecin) and slowed Costa, but the Portuguese champion chased back valiantly.

As the slopes of the of Croix de Chaubouret a number of teams vied for control, but most of them need not have bothered. Team Sky, fresh from the stage racing successes in the Volta ao Algarve and the Vuelta Andalucia simply adjusted their trajectory, lifted the pace and carried off the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky5:18:39
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:34
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:12
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:24
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
28Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:42
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:55
32Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:12
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
35Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:15
36Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:00
39Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:03
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:13
44Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:43
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:27
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:03
47Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:06:12
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:49
49Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:37
50Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:39
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
57George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
58Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:08:35
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:32
62Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:12
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
65Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
66Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:10
67Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:48
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
69Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:27
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:01
78Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:06
80Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:00
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:03
82Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:10
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:04
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
87Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
88Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
89Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:58
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
94Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
97Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
98Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
104Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:22:54
107Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:23:25
108Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
109Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
111Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
114Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
116Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
119Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
120Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
123Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
127Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
128Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
129Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
130Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
133André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
135Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
136Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
137Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
139Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
141Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
143Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
144Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
145William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
148Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
150Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
151Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
152Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:32
153Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:03
154Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:16
155Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
156Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:41
DNFBenat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Saint-Priest-la-Prugne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Chamond (Souvenir Andreï Kivilev)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky15pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 (Cat 3) Côte de Cheval Rigon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar2
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 2 (Cat 3) Col du Beau Louis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 (Cat 3) Côte Saint-Bonnet-les-Oules
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 (Cat 3) Côte de Saint-Héand
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1

Mountain 5 (Cat 2) Côte de la Gimond
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 6 (Cat 2) Col de la Gachet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 7 (Cat 3) Côte de la Croix Blanche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 8 (Cat 1) Croix de Chaubouret
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5:18:47
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:16
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:07
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:55
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:05
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:19
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:41
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:01
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:02
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:53
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:02
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:56
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
22Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:50
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:17
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
27Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
31Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:55
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:57:35
2Team Sky0:00:34
3Team Katusha0:00:35
4Movistar Team0:02:10
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
6BMC Racing Team0:03:05
7Lampre-Merida0:05:13
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:49
9IAM Cycling0:09:01
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:58
11Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:50
12Lotto Soudal0:12:17
13Team Europcar0:13:47
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:20
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:53
16FDJ.fr0:20:13
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:43
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:34
19Trek Factory Racing0:25:41
20Orica GreenEdge0:29:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step19:44:11
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:01
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:03
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:50
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:52
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:30
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
21Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:31
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:42
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:51
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
32Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:42
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:02:45
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
35Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
36Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:06
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:25
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:27
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:32
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:40
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
44Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:09
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:54
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:06:15
47Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:06:37
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:13
49Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:40
50Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:55
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:15
52Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:34
54Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:43
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:45
56Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:08:51
57George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:53
58Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:02
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:09
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:57
62Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:10:45
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:12
65Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:20
66David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:12:28
67Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:45
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:49
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:54
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:58
71Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:59
72Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:23
73Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:29
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:56
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:05
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:15:10
77Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:20
78Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:01
79Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:16:04
80Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:07
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:41
82Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:00
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:02
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:32
85Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:37
86Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
87Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:17:49
88Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:50
89Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:52
90Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:19:43
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:19:57
92Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:16
93Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:20
94Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:32
95Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:40
96Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:49
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:53
99Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:02
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:04
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:23
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:26
103Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:23:35
104Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:23:39
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:23:42
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
107Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:44
109Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:45
110Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:46
111Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:50
112André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:23:55
113Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:23:56
114Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:04
115Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:06
117Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:24:08
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:24
120Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:24:27
121Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:24:30
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:34
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:24:36
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:41
126Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
127Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:49
128Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:24:51
129Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:24:52
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:24:56
131Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:03
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:12
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:25:14
135Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:16
136Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:23
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:25
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:25:34
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:43
140Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:59
141Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:26:18
142Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:26:21
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:23
144William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:26
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:53
146Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:40
147Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:59
148Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:20
149Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:25
150Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:34
151Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:54
152Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:58
153Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:30:54
154Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:23
155Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:33:35
156Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge29pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha27
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step24
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team17
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky15
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing15
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr13
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
16Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
18Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
19Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling7
20Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
21Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
23Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team6
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
27Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4
30Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
33Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar3
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
40Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo19
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky10
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar8
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
9Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
10Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
13Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal1
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step19:44:11
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:22
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:36
9Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:06
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:27
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:03:40
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:54
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:13
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:53
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:45
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:56
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:01
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:00
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:37
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:50
22Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:52
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:32
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:49
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:42
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:45
27Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:46
28Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:50
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:06
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:24:52
31Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:59
32Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:26:18
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:53
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:54
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team59:14:39
2Team Sky0:00:38
3Team Katusha0:01:09
4Movistar Team0:02:32
5BMC Racing Team0:02:56
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
7Lampre-Merida0:05:38
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:42
9IAM Cycling0:09:21
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:38
11Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:35
12Lotto Soudal0:12:41
13Team Europcar0:14:38
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:34
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:04
16FDJ.fr0:21:00
17Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:38
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:21
19Trek Factory Racing0:26:03
20Orica GreenEdge0:30:07

 

