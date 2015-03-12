Paris-Nice: Porte wins atop Croix de Chaubouret
Sky one-two's first mountain stage, Kwiatkowski takes race lead
Stage 4: Varenne-sur-Allier - Croix de Chaubouret
Richie Porte led home a Team Sky one-two on stage 4 of Paris-Nice from Varennes-sur-Allier to the summit of Croix de Chaubouret, with Geraint Thomas second Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) in third.
Related Articles
The Sky duo jumped clear of a select group of race favourites inside the final two kilometres of the climb with Porte leading the pair home. Kwiatkowski delivered a determined solo chase to finish eight second in arrears – an effort that saw him reclaim the race lead with Porte now just one second back, and Thomas in third at three seconds.
“It is a fantastic day for the team," Porte said. "We took it on from the bottom and it wasn’t an easy climb but to finish first and second like that is fantastic.
“Two years ago I took the jersey on the mountain stage, so I know that it’s not easy with two hard days coming up and then the Col d’Eze. I love the Col d’Eze, and I would love to have a good time trial there if I can. I have a great team here and now with Geraint and I up there on the general classification, it’s good to have two cards to play.”
Overnight leader Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) was an early casualty on the final climb after Team Sky took charge on the 10-kilometre ascent with a textbook display of control and prowess.
After Lars Petter Nordhaug positioned his teammates at the head of affairs the Norwegian set a steady tempo for four kilometres. It was not enough to split the biggest race favourites but it softened many of them up and isolated riders like Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and Kwiatkowski.
And when the Norwegian finally pulled off, his legs almost coming to a complete standstill in the process, the team's other new signing Nicolas Roche took over. The former Irish road champion provided another flavour to Sky’s menu of talents, and whereas Nordhaug remained rooted to his saddle, Roche stood, churning his way up the climb and distancing Talansky, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo).
Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) Kwiatkowski, Jakob Fuglsang, Fabio Aru (both Astana) and Rafael Valls Lampre Merida) were all present and accounted for, but Sky was determined to remain on the front foot and Thomas launched an attack with 3km to go. Fuglsang was the first to follow with Simon Spilak (Katusha) later making contact.
Bardet, van Garderen and Ruben Fernandez (Movistar Team) attempted to make the juncture, but the Spanish rider suffered an embarrassing crash as he turned his head to assess the opposition behind him and rode straight into van Garderen.
Porte marshaled each surge as the leaders held a small advantage, and it was only after an acceleration from the world champion Kwiatkowski did the main favourites merge once more.
The peace lasted only a short while as Porte took up the reigns. Thomas was able to find the Australian’s slipstream and although Fuglsang was near the front he was powerless to stop the Team Sky tandem.
Porte barely looked back, leading all the way to the line with both men raising their arms. Kwiatkowski bravely fought to the finish to limit his losses with Fuglsang, while van Garderen, Rui Costa, Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal), Aru, Valls and Spilak rounded out the top ten.
How it unfolded
After the prologue and three hotly contested sprint stages it was time for the overall favourites of this year’s Paris-Nice to lay their credentials for success on the line. Eight climbs, six of them dotted inside the final two hours of racing and the finale atop the Croix de Chaubouret would not seal overall victory, but it promised to at least determine a genuine pecking order in the race.
Antoine Duschesne (Europcar), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) were early escapees, and built up a healthy seven-minute lead but by the time the trio hit the slopes of the Côte de La Gimond their advantage had been halved with Orica GreenEdge setting pace at the front of the peloton.
Although the Gimond, at 1.8km in length and with a gradient of 6.5 per cent, was still some way from the finish it caused a dynamic shift in the race. AG2R La Mondiale seized control, and their aggression – a clear response after Mondory’s positive A sample for EPO – was more than sheer bravado. The peloton briefly split in two as Johan Van Summeren and Samuel Dumoulin traded turns on the front.
Majka was among those caught out and the Tinkoff man had to rely on his team’s efforts to bring him back into contention, albeit briefly.
The leaders – now down to two with Duschesne distanced – held just over two minutes on the Col de la Gachet, but by the time they reached the Côte de la Croix Blanche, which came immediately afterwards, the gap was down to a minute. Majka was force to change bikes, and Talansky suffered a puncture just after the summit.
Etixx-Quickstep, aware that the race lead was in their grasp, hit the front on the run into the final climb and the leading pair were caught just before the lower slopes. A crash took out Warren Barguil (Team Giant-Alpecin) and slowed Costa, but the Portuguese champion chased back valiantly.
As the slopes of the of Croix de Chaubouret a number of teams vied for control, but most of them need not have bothered. Team Sky, fresh from the stage racing successes in the Volta ao Algarve and the Vuelta Andalucia simply adjusted their trajectory, lifted the pace and carried off the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|5:18:39
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|12
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:12
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:42
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:55
|32
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:12
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:03
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:13
|44
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:43
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:27
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:03
|47
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:12
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:49
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:37
|50
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:39
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|58
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:35
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:32
|62
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:12
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|65
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:10
|67
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:48
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:27
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:01
|78
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:14:06
|80
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:00
|81
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:03
|82
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:10
|83
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:04
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|89
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:58
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|99
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:54
|107
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:25
|108
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|123
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|128
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|129
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|139
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|143
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|150
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:32
|153
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:03
|154
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:16
|155
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|156
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:41
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:18:47
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:55
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:05
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:19
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:41
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:01
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:02
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:53
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:02
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:56
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:50
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:17
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:55
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:57:35
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:34
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:13
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:49
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:01
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:58
|11
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:50
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:17
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:13:47
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:20
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:20:13
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:43
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:34
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:41
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19:44:11
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:42
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|32
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:42
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:45
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|36
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:25
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:27
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:32
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:40
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|44
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:09
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:15
|47
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:40
|50
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:55
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:15
|52
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:34
|54
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:43
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:45
|56
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:08:51
|57
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|58
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:02
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|60
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:09
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:57
|62
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:45
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:12
|65
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:20
|66
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:12:28
|67
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:45
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:49
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:54
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:58
|71
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:59
|72
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:23
|73
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:29
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:56
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:05
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:10
|77
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:20
|78
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:01
|79
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:16:04
|80
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:07
|81
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:41
|82
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:00
|83
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:02
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:32
|85
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:37
|86
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|87
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:17:49
|88
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|89
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:52
|90
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:43
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:57
|92
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:16
|93
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:20
|94
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:32
|95
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:40
|96
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:49
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:53
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:02
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:04
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:23
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:26
|103
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:23:35
|104
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:39
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:42
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:44
|109
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:45
|110
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:46
|111
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:50
|112
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:55
|113
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:56
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:04
|115
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:06
|117
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:08
|118
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:24
|120
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:27
|121
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:30
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:34
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:36
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:41
|126
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|127
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:49
|128
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:51
|129
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:24:52
|130
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:56
|131
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:03
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:12
|133
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:25:14
|135
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:16
|136
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:23
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:25
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:34
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:43
|140
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:59
|141
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:18
|142
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:21
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:23
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:26
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:53
|146
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:40
|147
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:59
|148
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:20
|149
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:25
|150
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:34
|151
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:54
|152
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:58
|153
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:54
|154
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:23
|155
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:33:35
|156
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|27
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|19
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|20
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|21
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|6
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|30
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|33
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|3
|34
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|40
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|8
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|9
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|10
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|1
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19:44:11
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|9
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:27
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:40
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:53
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:45
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:56
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:01
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:00
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:37
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:50
|22
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:52
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:32
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:49
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:42
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:45
|27
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:46
|28
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:50
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:06
|30
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:24:52
|31
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:59
|32
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:18
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:53
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:54
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|59:14:39
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:38
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:38
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:42
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:09:21
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:38
|11
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:35
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:12:41
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:14:38
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:34
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:04
|16
|FDJ.fr
|0:21:00
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:38
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:21
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:03
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy