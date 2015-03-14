Paris-Nice: Gallopin wins stage 6 and takes race lead
Porte crashes but remains in second place
Stage 6: Vence - Nice
Tony Gallopin soloed to victory Saturday during stage 6 of Paris-Nice and took over the race lead heading into Sunday's final time trial.
The Lotto Soudal rider slipped away from the yellow jersey group of Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) with about 30 kilometres remaining, and forged his way through the rain to the finish line in Nice. Simon Spilak (Team Katusha) finished second, followed by Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in third.
The Frenchman now leads stage 4 winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) by 36 seconds, while Kwiatkowski slipped to third place, 37 seconds down.
“It was difficult with the rain, it was a really hard day,” Gallopin said. “It was such a difficult stage and to win the race will still be really hard, and I hope that I can recover from this tough stage to do that. The time trial is not my best discipline, so we’ll have to see. Tomorrow I’m going to give my best to win the race.”
Gallopin hung with Kwiatkowski and two of the race leader’s Etixx-QuickStep teammates, as they separated from a select group that was chasing the remnants of a large early breakaway on the descent off the day’s penultimate climb.
He sat in until his group of four caught the lead group, which contained his teammate Tim Wellens. Gallopin took advantage of tactics between Kwiatkowski and Porte, who had started the day just one second behind on GC and who now had latched back onto the leaders.
He attacked the group and took a three second bonus at the final intermediate sprint to go along with his 40 second advantage to make his the leader on the road. As Porte crashed behind and Kwiatkowski faltered, Gallopin stormed into Nice for the stage win and overall lead.
As it happened
Rain and cold weather waited for the peloton not long after the start of stage 6, which took riders over 180.5km from Vence to Nice. The route included six categorised climbs and two intermediate sprints, the last of which came just 15km from the finish.
A breakaway group of 31 riders peeled away from the bunch early in the stage and built a gap of nearly three minutes over the second climb of the day. Most of the major teams except Etixx-QuickStep and Sky were represented in the large group, including Gallopin’s teammate, Wellens, who was the virtual leader on the road for much of the stage.
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) also made the breakaway for the third consecutive and solidified his lead in the mountains classification.
The Col Saint Roch took a tool on the breakaway as riders started to drop from the lead group. Kwiatkowski and Etixx also hit out on the penultimate climb and put Sky under pressure on the descent. As the lead group rode to the Cote de Peille, the final climb of the day, Gallopin boldly jumped away and made his winning move. Kwiatkowski was unable to follow, while Porte eventually caught back up to the yellow jersey group near the top of the final ascent.
Porte quickly attacked after regaining contact, and he, too, gained a gap on the race leader, bringing along Spilak, Jakob Fugslan (Astana) and several others. A crash knocked Porte from the first chase group, but he remounted in time to finish two seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and overtake the world champion in the overall standings.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|4:52:57
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:00
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:02
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:57
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:45
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:29
|26
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:29
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:01
|36
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:12
|38
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:15:15
|43
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:14
|45
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:37
|47
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:53
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:27
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:53
|56
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:01
|60
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:59
|66
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:00
|67
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:02
|68
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|77
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|78
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|80
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:37
|82
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|89
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|90
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|96
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|100
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|101
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:18
|106
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:02
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|12
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|6
|6
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|3
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:53:57
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:41
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:12
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:15
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:14
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:37
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:53
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:01
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:26:02
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:37
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:45:48
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:49
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:18
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:24
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:33
|7
|LOTTO-SOUDAL
|0:15:56
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:01
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:34
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:23:59
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:43
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:50
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:59
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:34:23
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:41:59
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:14
|17
|FDJ.fr
|0:48:07
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:48
|19
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:58:18
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|28:49:42
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:37
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:05
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:17
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:22
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:39
|19
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:02
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:16
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:36
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:08
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:43
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:15
|25
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:15
|26
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:17
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:38
|28
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:12
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:35
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:15
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:20
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:30
|33
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:53
|34
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:19:56
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:59
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|37
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:00
|38
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:29
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:11
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:12
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:22
|42
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:25
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:36
|44
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:17
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:24
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:45
|47
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:41
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:43
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:07
|50
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:39
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:29:22
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:29:43
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:21
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:31
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:40
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:30:59
|58
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:20
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:21
|60
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:32
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:33:49
|62
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:41
|63
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:52
|64
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:11
|65
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:36:03
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:36:21
|67
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:16
|68
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:36
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:32
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:40
|71
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:25
|72
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:42
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:52
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:18
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:36
|76
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:14
|77
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:46
|78
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:10
|79
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:59
|80
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:20
|81
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:12
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:47:55
|83
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:52
|84
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:50:00
|85
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:05
|86
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:50:09
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:14
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:38
|89
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:41
|90
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:50:47
|91
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:51
|92
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:54
|93
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:56
|94
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:57
|95
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:07
|96
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:39
|97
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:52:04
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:58
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:00
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:30
|101
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:54:05
|102
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:55
|103
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:42
|104
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:38
|105
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:59:28
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|32
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|16
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|13
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|8
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|17
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|18
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|25
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|30
|Team Europcar
|3
|31
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Team Europcar
|3
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|8
|17
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|18
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|22
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|24
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|25
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28:50:19
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:06
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:53
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:23
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:52
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:23:34
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:45
|11
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:48
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:40
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:08
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:02
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:29:06
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:44
|17
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:04
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:39
|19
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:09
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:20
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:27
|22
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:53
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:53:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|86:37:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:23
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:31
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:24
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:52
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:05
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:24:30
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:27:59
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29:01
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:33
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:43:06
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:33
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:55:59
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:00:28
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:40
|17
|FDJ.fr
|1:08:29
|18
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:10:15
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:22:13
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:23:28
