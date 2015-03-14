Trending

Paris-Nice: Gallopin wins stage 6 and takes race lead

Porte crashes but remains in second place

Image 1 of 57

Simon Spilak was second on the day.

Simon Spilak was second on the day.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 57

Stage 6 threw plenty of challenges at the peloton.

Stage 6 threw plenty of challenges at the peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Switchbacks were a big feature of the day.

Switchbacks were a big feature of the day.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Cannondale-Garmin leads a breakaway.

Cannondale-Garmin leads a breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Tony Martin drives a late-race move by Etixx-QuickStep.

Tony Martin drives a late-race move by Etixx-QuickStep.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Michal Kwiatkowski surrounded by teammates.

Michal Kwiatkowski surrounded by teammates.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Tony Martin on the front.

Tony Martin on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Etixx leads Kwiatkowski

Etixx leads Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

The early breakaway had plenty of rope.

The early breakaway had plenty of rope.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Trek's Bob Jungels driving the pace.

Trek's Bob Jungels driving the pace.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Bradley Wiggins in the pack.

Bradley Wiggins in the pack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Sylvain Chavanel animated the end of the race.

Sylvain Chavanel animated the end of the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

The pack rolls through the French hills.

The pack rolls through the French hills.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Astana's Lars Boom.

Astana's Lars Boom.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

A Trek rider drives the breakaway.

A Trek rider drives the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Thomas de Gendt made the breakaway again today.

Thomas de Gendt made the breakaway again today.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Michal Kwiatkowski on the attack.

Michal Kwiatkowski on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway.

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Lotto Soudal's Thomas de Gendt in the breakaway.

Lotto Soudal's Thomas de Gendt in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.
Image 23 of 57

Silvan Dillier at the BMC team car.

Silvan Dillier at the BMC team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Mikael Cherel (Ag2r)

Mikael Cherel (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)

Jan Bakelants (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

BenHermans, Mikael Cherel and Sylvain Chavanel.

BenHermans, Mikael Cherel and Sylvain Chavanel.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

The jersey wearers at the start of stage 6.

The jersey wearers at the start of stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

A select group climbs near the end of stage 6.

A select group climbs near the end of stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Australia's Richie Porte rides ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during the sixth stage.

Australia's Richie Porte rides ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during the sixth stage.
Image 31 of 57

Dylan Van Baarle rides in a breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

Dylan Van Baarle rides in a breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.
Image 32 of 57

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.
Image 33 of 57

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.
Image 34 of 57

Gallopin took over the race lead with his effort during stage 6.

Gallopin took over the race lead with his effort during stage 6.
Image 35 of 57

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.

Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice.
Image 36 of 57

Tony Gallopin on the podium.

Tony Gallopin on the podium.
Image 37 of 57

Tony Gallopin with the day's trophy.

Tony Gallopin with the day's trophy.
Image 38 of 57

Stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Image 39 of 57

Stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Stage 6 at Paris-Nice
Image 40 of 57

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) leads Chavanel

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) leads Chavanel
Image 41 of 57

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal)
Image 42 of 57

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
Image 43 of 57

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
Image 44 of 57

Team Sky on the front at Paris-Nice

Team Sky on the front at Paris-Nice
Image 45 of 57

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
Image 46 of 57

Belgium's Thomas De Gendt, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, rides in a breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

Belgium's Thomas De Gendt, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, rides in a breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.
Image 47 of 57

New Zealand's George Bennett, France's Romain Sicard, The Netherlands' Dylan Van Baarle and France's Cyril Gautier ride in a breakaway during the sixth stage.

New Zealand's George Bennett, France's Romain Sicard, The Netherlands' Dylan Van Baarle and France's Cyril Gautier ride in a breakaway during the sixth stage.
Image 48 of 57

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice.

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice.
Image 49 of 57

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice.

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice.
Image 50 of 57

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (C) rides in the pack ahead of his teammate of the Great Britain's Sky cycling team Great Britain's Ben Swift (L) during the sixth stage.

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (C) rides in the pack ahead of his teammate of the Great Britain's Sky cycling team Great Britain's Ben Swift (L) during the sixth stage.
Image 51 of 57

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.
Image 52 of 57

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice.
Image 53 of 57

France's Sylvain Chavanel (L) and France's Mikael Cherel ride in a breakaway during the sixth stage of Paris-Nice.

France's Sylvain Chavanel (L) and France's Mikael Cherel ride in a breakaway during the sixth stage of Paris-Nice.
Image 54 of 57

Bradley Wiggins in the pack during stage 6.

Bradley Wiggins in the pack during stage 6.
Image 55 of 57

Michal Kwiatkowski during stage 6.

Michal Kwiatkowski during stage 6.
Image 56 of 57

Michal Kwiatkowski, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack with his teammates of Etixx-Quick Step.

Michal Kwiatkowski, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack with his teammates of Etixx-Quick Step.
Image 57 of 57

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice, southeastern France.

The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice, southeastern France.

Tony Gallopin soloed to victory Saturday during stage 6 of Paris-Nice and took over the race lead heading into Sunday's final time trial.

Related Articles

Paris-Nice: Porte wins atop Croix de Chaubouret

Paris-Nice: Cimolai wins stage 5 in Rasteau

The Lotto Soudal rider slipped away from the yellow jersey group of Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) with about 30 kilometres remaining, and forged his way through the rain to the finish line in Nice. Simon Spilak (Team Katusha) finished second, followed by Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in third.

The Frenchman now leads stage 4 winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) by 36 seconds, while Kwiatkowski slipped to third place, 37 seconds down.

“It was difficult with the rain, it was a really hard day,” Gallopin said. “It was such a difficult stage and to win the race will still be really hard, and I hope that I can recover from this tough stage to do that. The time trial is not my best discipline, so we’ll have to see. Tomorrow I’m going to give my best to win the race.”

Gallopin hung with Kwiatkowski and two of the race leader’s Etixx-QuickStep teammates, as they separated from a select group that was chasing the remnants of a large early breakaway on the descent off the day’s penultimate climb.

He sat in until his group of four caught the lead group, which contained his teammate Tim Wellens. Gallopin took advantage of tactics between Kwiatkowski and Porte, who had started the day just one second behind on GC and who now had latched back onto the leaders.

He attacked the group and took a three second bonus at the final intermediate sprint to go along with his 40 second advantage to make his the leader on the road. As Porte crashed behind and Kwiatkowski faltered, Gallopin stormed into Nice for the stage win and overall lead.

As it happened

Rain and cold weather waited for the peloton not long after the start of stage 6, which took riders over 180.5km from Vence to Nice. The route included six categorised climbs and two intermediate sprints, the last of which came just 15km from the finish.

A breakaway group of 31 riders peeled away from the bunch early in the stage and built a gap of nearly three minutes over the second climb of the day. Most of the major teams except Etixx-QuickStep and Sky were represented in the large group, including Gallopin’s teammate, Wellens, who was the virtual leader on the road for much of the stage.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) also made the breakaway for the third consecutive and solidified his lead in the mountains classification.

The Col Saint Roch took a tool on the breakaway as riders started to drop from the lead group. Kwiatkowski and Etixx also hit out on the penultimate climb and put Sky under pressure on the descent. As the lead group rode to the Cote de Peille, the final climb of the day, Gallopin boldly jumped away and made his winning move. Kwiatkowski was unable to follow, while Porte eventually caught back up to the yellow jersey group near the top of the final ascent.

Porte quickly attacked after regaining contact, and he, too, gained a gap on the race leader, bringing along Spilak, Jakob Fugslan (Astana) and several others. A crash knocked Porte from the first chase group, but he remounted in time to finish two seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and overtake the world champion in the overall standings.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal4:52:57
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:32
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:35
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
12Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:02
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:57
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:45
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:29
26Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:29
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:41
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
31Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
35Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:01
36Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:12
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:15:15
43Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:14
45Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:37
47Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
49Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:53
50Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:21:27
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:21:53
56Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:23:01
60Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
65John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:59
66Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:00
67Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:02
68Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
70Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
73Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
77Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
78Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
80Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:27:37
82Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
85Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
86Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
89Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
90Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
95Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
96Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
97Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
100Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
101Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
104Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:18
106Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:30:02
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFTiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFEgor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFEdward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAmaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
DNSRuben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
DNSMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNSMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint 1 - Tourrettes-sur-Loup
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - La Turbie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Finish - Nice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha12
3Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida9
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida6
6Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

KOM 1 - Col de Vence
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team8
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
5Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 2 - Côte de Levens
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team5
3Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
4Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 3 - Côte de Châteauneuf
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 4 - Côte de Coaraze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

KOM 5 - Col Saint Roch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 5 - Côte de Peille
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
5Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida3
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4:53:57
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:41
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:12
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:14:15
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:14
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:37
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:53
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:01
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
18Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:26:02
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:37
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:45:48
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:19
3Movistar Team0:03:49
4AG2R La Mondiale0:07:18
5Lampre-Merida0:10:24
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:33
7LOTTO-SOUDAL0:15:56
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:01
9BMC Racing Team0:21:34
10Team Katusha0:23:59
11Astana Pro Team0:24:43
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:50
13Orica GreenEdge0:30:59
14IAM Cycling0:34:23
15Team Europcar0:41:59
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:14
17FDJ.fr0:48:07
18Trek Factory Racing0:56:48
19Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:58:18
20Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:32

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal28:49:42
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:36
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:53
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:01:01
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:19
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:05
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:17
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:22
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:28
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:39
19Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:02
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:16
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:36
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:08
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:43
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:15
25Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:15
26Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:15:17
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:38
28Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:12
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:17:35
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:18:15
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:20
32Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:18:30
33Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:53
34Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:19:56
35Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:59
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:02
37Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:00
38Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:29
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:11
40Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:12
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:22
42Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:25
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:36
44Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:17
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:24
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:45
47Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:41
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:43
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:28:07
50Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:39
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:22
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:29:43
53George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:21
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:30:31
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:30:40
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:30:59
58Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:32:20
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:21
60Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:32
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:33:49
62Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:41
63Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:52
64Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:11
65Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:36:03
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:36:21
67Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:39:16
68Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:36
69Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:32
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:40
71Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:41:25
72Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:42
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:52
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:18
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:36
76Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:14
77Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:46
78Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:45:10
79Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:59
80Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:46:20
81Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:47:12
82Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:47:55
83Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:52
84Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:50:00
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:50:05
86Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:50:09
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:14
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:38
89Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:41
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:50:47
91Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:50:51
92Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:50:54
93Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:50:56
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:57
95Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:51:07
96Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:51:39
97Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:52:04
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:52:58
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:00
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:53:30
101Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:54:05
102Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:55
103Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:56:42
104Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:38
105Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:28
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:26

Points classiciation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge38pts
2Team Katusha32
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step24
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team23
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal22
6Team Giant-Alpecin18
7Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida16
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky15
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing15
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha13
13Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
14Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida8
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
17Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
18Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
22Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar3
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
30Team Europcar3
31Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
33Team Europcar3
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
36Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal78pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo21
4Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team20
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky16
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team12
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar9
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar8
17Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
18Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
20Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
22Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
23Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
24Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
25Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team3
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
36Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
38Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step28:50:19
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:51
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:06
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:53
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:23
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:52
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:23:34
10Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:45
11Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:48
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:40
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:08
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:02
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:29:06
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:44
17Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:04
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:39
19Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:09
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:20
21Antoine Duchesne (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:27
22Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:52:53
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:53:28

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky86:37:32
2Movistar Team0:05:43
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:23
4AG2R La Mondiale0:10:31
5Lampre-Merida0:15:24
6BMC Racing Team0:23:52
7Astana Pro Team0:24:05
8Team Katusha0:24:30
9Lotto Soudal0:27:59
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:29:01
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:33
12IAM Cycling0:43:06
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:33
14Team Europcar0:55:59
15Orica GreenEdge1:00:28
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:02:40
17FDJ.fr1:08:29
18Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:10:15
19Trek Factory Racing1:22:13
20Team Giant-Alpecin1:23:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews