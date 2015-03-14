Image 1 of 57 Simon Spilak was second on the day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 57 Stage 6 threw plenty of challenges at the peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 Switchbacks were a big feature of the day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Cannondale-Garmin leads a breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Tony Martin drives a late-race move by Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Michal Kwiatkowski surrounded by teammates. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Tony Martin on the front. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Etixx leads Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 The early breakaway had plenty of rope. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 57 Trek's Bob Jungels driving the pace. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 57 Bradley Wiggins in the pack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 57 Sylvain Chavanel animated the end of the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 57 The pack rolls through the French hills. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 57 Astana's Lars Boom. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 57 A Trek rider drives the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 57 Thomas de Gendt made the breakaway again today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 57 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 57 Michal Kwiatkowski on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 57 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 57 Lotto Soudal's Thomas de Gendt in the breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 57 Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice. Image 23 of 57 Silvan Dillier at the BMC team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 57 Mikael Cherel (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 57 Jan Bakelants (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 57 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 57 BenHermans, Mikael Cherel and Sylvain Chavanel. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 57 The jersey wearers at the start of stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 57 A select group climbs near the end of stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 57 Australia's Richie Porte rides ahead of Great Britain's Geraint Thomas during the sixth stage. Image 31 of 57 Dylan Van Baarle rides in a breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice. Image 32 of 57 Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice. Image 33 of 57 Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice. Image 34 of 57 Gallopin took over the race lead with his effort during stage 6. Image 35 of 57 Tony Gallopin of France and Lotto-Soudal celebrates winning stage six of the 2015 Paris-Nice from Vence to Nice. Image 36 of 57 Tony Gallopin on the podium. Image 37 of 57 Tony Gallopin with the day's trophy. Image 38 of 57 Stage 6 at Paris-Nice Image 39 of 57 Stage 6 at Paris-Nice Image 40 of 57 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) leads Chavanel Image 41 of 57 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) Image 42 of 57 Richie Porte (Team Sky) Image 43 of 57 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) Image 44 of 57 Team Sky on the front at Paris-Nice Image 45 of 57 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 46 of 57 Belgium's Thomas De Gendt, wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, rides in a breakaway during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice. Image 47 of 57 New Zealand's George Bennett, France's Romain Sicard, The Netherlands' Dylan Van Baarle and France's Cyril Gautier ride in a breakaway during the sixth stage. Image 48 of 57 The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice. Image 49 of 57 The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice. Image 50 of 57 Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (C) rides in the pack ahead of his teammate of the Great Britain's Sky cycling team Great Britain's Ben Swift (L) during the sixth stage. Image 51 of 57 The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice. Image 52 of 57 The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of Paris-Nice. Image 53 of 57 France's Sylvain Chavanel (L) and France's Mikael Cherel ride in a breakaway during the sixth stage of Paris-Nice. Image 54 of 57 Bradley Wiggins in the pack during stage 6. Image 55 of 57 Michal Kwiatkowski during stage 6. Image 56 of 57 Michal Kwiatkowski, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack with his teammates of Etixx-Quick Step. Image 57 of 57 The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 73rd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, between Vence and Nice, southeastern France.

Tony Gallopin soloed to victory Saturday during stage 6 of Paris-Nice and took over the race lead heading into Sunday's final time trial.

The Lotto Soudal rider slipped away from the yellow jersey group of Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) with about 30 kilometres remaining, and forged his way through the rain to the finish line in Nice. Simon Spilak (Team Katusha) finished second, followed by Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) in third.

The Frenchman now leads stage 4 winner Richie Porte (Team Sky) by 36 seconds, while Kwiatkowski slipped to third place, 37 seconds down.

“It was difficult with the rain, it was a really hard day,” Gallopin said. “It was such a difficult stage and to win the race will still be really hard, and I hope that I can recover from this tough stage to do that. The time trial is not my best discipline, so we’ll have to see. Tomorrow I’m going to give my best to win the race.”

Gallopin hung with Kwiatkowski and two of the race leader’s Etixx-QuickStep teammates, as they separated from a select group that was chasing the remnants of a large early breakaway on the descent off the day’s penultimate climb.

He sat in until his group of four caught the lead group, which contained his teammate Tim Wellens. Gallopin took advantage of tactics between Kwiatkowski and Porte, who had started the day just one second behind on GC and who now had latched back onto the leaders.

He attacked the group and took a three second bonus at the final intermediate sprint to go along with his 40 second advantage to make his the leader on the road. As Porte crashed behind and Kwiatkowski faltered, Gallopin stormed into Nice for the stage win and overall lead.

As it happened

Rain and cold weather waited for the peloton not long after the start of stage 6, which took riders over 180.5km from Vence to Nice. The route included six categorised climbs and two intermediate sprints, the last of which came just 15km from the finish.

A breakaway group of 31 riders peeled away from the bunch early in the stage and built a gap of nearly three minutes over the second climb of the day. Most of the major teams except Etixx-QuickStep and Sky were represented in the large group, including Gallopin’s teammate, Wellens, who was the virtual leader on the road for much of the stage.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) also made the breakaway for the third consecutive and solidified his lead in the mountains classification.

The Col Saint Roch took a tool on the breakaway as riders started to drop from the lead group. Kwiatkowski and Etixx also hit out on the penultimate climb and put Sky under pressure on the descent. As the lead group rode to the Cote de Peille, the final climb of the day, Gallopin boldly jumped away and made his winning move. Kwiatkowski was unable to follow, while Porte eventually caught back up to the yellow jersey group near the top of the final ascent.

Porte quickly attacked after regaining contact, and he, too, gained a gap on the race leader, bringing along Spilak, Jakob Fugslan (Astana) and several others. A crash knocked Porte from the first chase group, but he remounted in time to finish two seconds ahead of Kwiatkowski and overtake the world champion in the overall standings.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 4:52:57 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:32 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:35 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:02 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:57 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:45 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:29 26 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:29 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:01 36 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:12 38 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:15:15 43 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:14 45 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:37 47 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:53 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:21:27 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:21:53 56 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:23:01 60 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 65 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:59 66 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:00 67 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:02 68 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 70 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 73 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 77 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 78 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 80 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:37 82 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 86 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 89 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 90 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 95 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 96 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 97 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 100 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 101 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 104 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:18 106 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:30:02 DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha DNF Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team DNF Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team DNF Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team DNS Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida DNS Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling DNS Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint 1 - Tourrettes-sur-Loup # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - La Turbie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Finish - Nice # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 12 3 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 6 6 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

KOM 1 - Col de Vence # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 - Côte de Levens # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 3 - Côte de Châteauneuf # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 4 - Côte de Coaraze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

KOM 5 - Col Saint Roch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 5 - Côte de Peille # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 5 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1

Young rider's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:53:57 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:41 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:12 9 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:15 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:14 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:37 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:53 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:53 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:01 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:26:02 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:37 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:45:48 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:19 3 Movistar Team 0:03:49 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:18 5 Lampre-Merida 0:10:24 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:33 7 LOTTO-SOUDAL 0:15:56 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:01 9 BMC Racing Team 0:21:34 10 Team Katusha 0:23:59 11 Astana Pro Team 0:24:43 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:50 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:30:59 14 IAM Cycling 0:34:23 15 Team Europcar 0:41:59 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:14 17 FDJ.fr 0:48:07 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:56:48 19 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:58:18 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:32

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 28:49:42 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:36 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:53 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:01:01 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:19 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:05 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:17 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:22 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:28 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:39 19 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:02 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:16 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:36 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:08 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:43 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:15 25 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:15 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:17 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:38 28 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:12 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:35 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:18:15 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:20 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:30 33 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:53 34 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:19:56 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:59 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:02 37 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:00 38 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:29 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:11 40 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:12 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:22 42 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:25 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:36 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:17 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:24 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:45 47 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:41 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:43 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:07 50 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:39 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:22 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:43 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:21 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:30:31 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:30:40 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:30:59 58 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:20 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:21 60 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:32 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:33:49 62 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:41 63 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:52 64 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:11 65 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:36:03 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:36:21 67 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:16 68 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:36 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:32 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:40 71 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:41:25 72 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:42 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:42:52 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:18 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:36 76 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:14 77 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:46 78 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:45:10 79 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:59 80 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:20 81 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:47:12 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:47:55 83 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:52 84 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:50:00 85 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:05 86 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:50:09 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:14 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:38 89 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:41 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:50:47 91 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:51 92 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:50:54 93 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:50:56 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:57 95 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:51:07 96 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:39 97 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:52:04 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:58 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:00 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:53:30 101 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:54:05 102 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:55 103 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:42 104 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:38 105 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:28 106 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:26

Points classiciation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Team Katusha 32 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 23 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 18 7 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 16 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 15 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 15 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 13 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 8 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 17 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 18 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 30 Team Europcar 3 31 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Team Europcar 3 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 36 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 16 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 8 17 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 18 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 20 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 22 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 23 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 24 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 25 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 37 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young rider's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 28:50:19 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 4 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:51 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:06 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:53 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:23 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:52 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:23:34 10 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:45 11 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:48 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:40 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:08 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:02 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:06 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:29:44 17 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:04 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:39 19 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:09 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:20 21 Antoine Duchesne (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:27 22 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:53 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:53:28