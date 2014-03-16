Image 1 of 43 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) was also best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins the final stage in Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 43 The bridge Pont Brug Cote de Duranus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Almost there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 King of the mountain Pim Ligarth (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Pim Ligarth (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the polka dots (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 The riders approach the Cote de Chateauneuf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 World champion Rui Costa on the ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 The peloton was controlled by AG2R (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 43 Stage winner Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 43 Movistar was best team overall (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 43 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) won the mountains classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 43 Carlos Betancur was also the best young rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 43 The final stage heads through a tunnel (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 43 The mountain sprint (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 43 Springtime has arrived (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 43 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the final stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 43 David Lopez (Sky) goes on the attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) is far happier than Cyril Gautier (Europcar) with the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 The final Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 43 A crash marred the finish of the final Paris-Nice stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 43 Rafael Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) crashed in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 43 The peloton on the final Paris-Nice stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 43 The Paris-Nice podium: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 The sprint into Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked with Fränk Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) on the attack during stage 8 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Zdenek Stybar missed the front group and slipped down the standings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins stage 8 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins his first race as French champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) is far happier than Cyril Gautier (Europcar) with the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) limps across the line in Nice after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 World champion Rui Costa was not seriously injured in his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was bummed to miss the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 The final 2014 Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins in Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) sprinted onto the podium with his stage win in Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 40 of 43 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) won the overall 2014 Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 41 of 43 The final podium in Paris-Nice 2014: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 42 of 43 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was pleased to bring home the green jersey in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 43 of 43 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall Paris-Nice victory (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) took the biggest win of his career on the final stage of Paris-Nice, ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar). Vichot never looked in doubt as he raced by the other riders to seal the victory by a clear margin.

The Frenchman managed to hang onto the other general classification contenders on the tough final climb of the Col d'Eze to keep himself in contention, despite having no teammates to help him. He stayed tucked safely in the group as they tracked down a lone Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), before unleashing his sprint.

Vichot's victory was enough to move him up into third in the general classification, one second ahead of Rojas. The win was also his first in the jersey of the French champion. "It's fantastic to win in the tricolore on the Promenade des Anglais," said Vichot.

"It's like a classic, it was wonderful to win. Of course it is the first time for me in this stage of a race. The general classification hasn't been great for us, but we tried to do something in the stages and I finished in first place today. I'm very happy, it's a good feeling."

There was a bit of carnage at the finish when Peter Velits (BMC) and Tony Gallopin tangled wheels, forcing the Lotto-Belisol rider across the road, which took down a number of riders, including World Champion Rui Costa. The Lampre rider had been hoping to take a stage win here, but found himself thrown into the barriers as a result of the crash. Costa took some time to get back on his bike but was able to cross the line and keep his second place in the general classification

Vichot was on the opposite side of the road when the incident occurred and made it through unscathed. "There was no problem really for me, but there was a problem behind with a crash," he explains. "It didn't stop me winning. Racing is like that, it's Paris-Nice it's a big race and these things happen. Of course, in all the stages you need to be in front at this race. Every second is nervous and everybody is fighting for their place and it's a great special moment for me."

Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished safely inside the bunch to become the first Colombian to take that overall victory at Paris-Nice.

How it happened

The final stage of the week was also the shortest one, although it packed a punch with five categorised climbs for the riders to tackle. There were five non-starters for stage eight, including Geraint Thomas (Sky) who crashed on the previous stage. He was joined by his teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the list of abandonees, a list that would grow vastly by the end of the day.

It was a fairly straightforward day to begin with for the peloton. It took some time for a break to develop, but finally 17 riders made it off the front at the 24km mark. Of the 21 teams in the race six missed out on a spot in the break, including the AG2R team of Carlos Betancur. Included in the break were Xabier Zandio (Sky), Greg van Avermaet (BMC, Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin)

With so many riders in the break, the peloton were cautious of giving them too much room out front and they held the gap at one minute for a long time. The leaders then upped the pace, which resulted in Hofland being dropped and built the lead up to a maximum of 2:40. They worked well together until they hit the penultimate climb of the Côte de Peille, by which stage their lead had fallen back down to a minute.

Sensing the escapees at close range, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) decided to have a go joined by his teammate Lieuwe Westra and Simon Spilak (Katusha). Westra soon sat up though, with Francesco Gavazzi, still out front from the earlier break, ready to help him out. The break was quickly nullified, by which time almost all of the previous escapees had been caught too.

A number of riders tried their luck off the front, the most concerted of these efforts was one from Yuri Trofimov (Katusha). AG2R tried to track him down, but he managed to build up a lead of nearly a minute. That quickly vanished once Movistar took to the front. The Col d'Eze proved to be the downfall of several riders, among them were Nibali, Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) and Zdenek Stybar, who had to wave goodbye to his podium position.

As the peloton neared the top of the final climb of the Col d'Eze, Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) launched an attack. He was soon joined by Spilak, who looked determined to better his 10th place in the general classification. The pair, lead predominantly by Schleck, extended their advantage to around 40 seconds on the descent of the climb. Once again, Movistar took up the task of chasing them down.

With the peloton quickly closing on them, Schleck tried an attack inside the final kilometre, but the pure climbers frame couldn't fend off the advances of the baying pack.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:06:56 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:08 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 33 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 36 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 40 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:54 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 49 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 50 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:41 51 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:32 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 54 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 55 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 59 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 61 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 62 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 65 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 70 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 71 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 73 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 74 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 75 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:06 82 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 87 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 93 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:02 94 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 95 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 97 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 103 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 106 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 110 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 111 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 112 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:02 113 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 115 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 117 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:22 119 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 120 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 121 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 124 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:21:40 DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale DNF Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp DNF Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNS Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNS Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky DNS Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Plan du Var # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Eze # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 9 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 7 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 4 8 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Duranus, km. 33.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 5 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 3 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Châteauneuf, km. 55.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 7 pts 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 3 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 2 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col de Calaïson, km. 70 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 7 pts 2 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 5 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Côte de Peille, km. 87 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Col d'Eze, km. 113 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 10 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 6 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3:06:56 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:17 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:54 14 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:41 15 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:07:32 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:02 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 29 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 9:20:48 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 IAM Cycling 0:01:08 4 Lampre-Merida 5 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:25 6 Team Katusha 0:02:34 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:02 8 Cannondale 0:07:32 9 FDJ.fr 0:08:40 10 Astana Pro Team 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Lotto Belisol 13 Garmin Sharp 0:08:49 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:31 16 Team Sky 0:12:26 17 Team Europcar 0:15:04 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Orica Greenedge 0:16:38 20 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:34 21 Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:16

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 35:11:45 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:14 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:20 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:36 9 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 12 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:12 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:33 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:37 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:57 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:05 19 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:09 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:37 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:47 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 26 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:51 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:09 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 29 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:03:18 30 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:03:19 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:49 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:06 34 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:38 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:37 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:19 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 39 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:11 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:54 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:15:55 43 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:16 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:33 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:55 46 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:41 47 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:19 48 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:49 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:28 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:15 51 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:36 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:09 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:19 54 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:05 55 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:51 56 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:57 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:31:59 58 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:35:13 59 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:36:30 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:33 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:36:51 62 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:37:14 63 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:38:05 64 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:38:07 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:08 66 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:48 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:15 68 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:26 69 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:38 70 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:50 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:52 72 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:43:01 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:21 74 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:10 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:45:11 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:45 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:46:27 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:48:16 79 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:22 80 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:48:59 81 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:19 82 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:42 83 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:47 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:49:57 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:50:44 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:02 87 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:51:41 88 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:52:07 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:25 90 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:52:56 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:15 92 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:23 93 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:54:57 94 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:01 95 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:17 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:56:42 97 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:58:07 98 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:31 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:37 100 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:58:41 101 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:00:44 102 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:52 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:08 104 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:03:37 105 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 1:03:56 106 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:04:08 107 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:05:00 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:05:49 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:41 110 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:07:33 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:48 112 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:08:34 113 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:10:02 114 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:53 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:13:18 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:13:40 117 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:15:41 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:19:47 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:20:42 120 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:23:21 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:27:03 122 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 1:28:37 123 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1:30:10 124 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:30:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 44 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 42 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 40 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 34 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 26 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 16 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 15 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 16 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 7 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 25 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 31 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 3 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 3 35 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 36 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 39 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 40 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 2 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 42 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 43 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 44 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 45 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 44 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 4 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 13 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 11 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 15 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 16 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 9 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 19 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 20 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 7 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 6 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 24 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 6 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 26 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 5 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 28 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 29 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 30 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 4 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 33 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 35 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 36 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 37 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3 38 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 39 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 42 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 45 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 46 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1 47 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 35:11:45 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:37 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:05 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:09 8 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:51 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:49 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:33 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:55 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:09 14 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:57 15 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:36:30 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:08 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:15 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:38 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:52 20 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:43:01 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:48:59 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:49:19 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:47 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:49:57 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:15 26 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:31 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:52 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:23:21 29 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:27:03