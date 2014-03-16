Trending

Vichot wins final Paris-Nice stage

Betancur cruises to overall victory

Image 1 of 43

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) was also best young rider

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) was also best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins the final stage in Nice

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins the final stage in Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 43

The bridge Pont Brug Cote de Duranus

The bridge Pont Brug Cote de Duranus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Almost there

Almost there
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

King of the mountain Pim Ligarth (Lotto Belisol)

King of the mountain Pim Ligarth (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Pim Ligarth (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the polka dots

Pim Ligarth (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the polka dots
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

The riders approach the Cote de Chateauneuf

The riders approach the Cote de Chateauneuf
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

World champion Rui Costa on the ground

World champion Rui Costa on the ground
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

The peloton was controlled by AG2R

The peloton was controlled by AG2R
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 43

Stage winner Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Stage winner Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 43

Movistar was best team overall

Movistar was best team overall
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 43

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) won the mountains classification

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) won the mountains classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 43

Carlos Betancur was also the best young rider

Carlos Betancur was also the best young rider
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 43

The final stage heads through a tunnel

The final stage heads through a tunnel
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 43

The mountain sprint

The mountain sprint
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 43

Springtime has arrived

Springtime has arrived
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 43

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the final stage

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the final stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 43

David Lopez (Sky) goes on the attack

David Lopez (Sky) goes on the attack
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) is far happier than Cyril Gautier (Europcar) with the sprint

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) is far happier than Cyril Gautier (Europcar) with the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

The final Paris-Nice podium

The final Paris-Nice podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 43

A crash marred the finish of the final Paris-Nice stage

A crash marred the finish of the final Paris-Nice stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 43

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) before the start

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 43

Rafael Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafael Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) crashed in the finale

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) crashed in the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 43

The peloton on the final Paris-Nice stage

The peloton on the final Paris-Nice stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 43

The Paris-Nice podium: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot

The Paris-Nice podium: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

The sprint into Nice

The sprint into Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked with Fränk Schleck (Trek)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) attacked with Fränk Schleck (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) on the attack during stage 8 of Paris-Nice

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) on the attack during stage 8 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Zdenek Stybar missed the front group and slipped down the standings

Zdenek Stybar missed the front group and slipped down the standings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins stage 8 of Paris-Nice

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins stage 8 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins his first race as French champion

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins his first race as French champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) is far happier than Cyril Gautier (Europcar) with the sprint

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) is far happier than Cyril Gautier (Europcar) with the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) limps across the line in Nice after a crash

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) limps across the line in Nice after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

World champion Rui Costa was not seriously injured in his crash.

World champion Rui Costa was not seriously injured in his crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was bummed to miss the stage win

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was bummed to miss the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

The final 2014 Paris-Nice podium

The final 2014 Paris-Nice podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins in Nice

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) wins in Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) sprinted onto the podium with his stage win in Nice

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) sprinted onto the podium with his stage win in Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) won the overall 2014 Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) won the overall 2014 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 41 of 43

The final podium in Paris-Nice 2014: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot

The final podium in Paris-Nice 2014: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 42 of 43

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was pleased to bring home the green jersey in Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) was pleased to bring home the green jersey in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall Paris-Nice victory

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his overall Paris-Nice victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) took the biggest win of his career on the final stage of Paris-Nice, ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar). Vichot never looked in doubt as he raced by the other riders to seal the victory by a clear margin.

The Frenchman managed to hang onto the other general classification contenders on the tough final climb of the Col d'Eze to keep himself in contention, despite having no teammates to help him. He stayed tucked safely in the group as they tracked down a lone Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), before unleashing his sprint.

Vichot's victory was enough to move him up into third in the general classification, one second ahead of Rojas. The win was also his first in the jersey of the French champion. "It's fantastic to win in the tricolore on the Promenade des Anglais," said Vichot.

"It's like a classic, it was wonderful to win. Of course it is the first time for me in this stage of a race. The general classification hasn't been great for us, but we tried to do something in the stages and I finished in first place today. I'm very happy, it's a good feeling."

There was a bit of carnage at the finish when Peter Velits (BMC) and Tony Gallopin tangled wheels, forcing the Lotto-Belisol rider across the road, which took down a number of riders, including World Champion Rui Costa. The Lampre rider had been hoping to take a stage win here, but found himself thrown into the barriers as a result of the crash. Costa took some time to get back on his bike but was able to cross the line and keep his second place in the general classification

Vichot was on the opposite side of the road when the incident occurred and made it through unscathed. "There was no problem really for me, but there was a problem behind with a crash," he explains. "It didn't stop me winning. Racing is like that, it's Paris-Nice it's a big race and these things happen. Of course, in all the stages you need to be in front at this race. Every second is nervous and everybody is fighting for their place and it's a great special moment for me."

Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished safely inside the bunch to become the first Colombian to take that overall victory at Paris-Nice.

How it happened

The final stage of the week was also the shortest one, although it packed a punch with five categorised climbs for the riders to tackle. There were five non-starters for stage eight, including Geraint Thomas (Sky) who crashed on the previous stage. He was joined by his teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the list of abandonees, a list that would grow vastly by the end of the day.

It was a fairly straightforward day to begin with for the peloton. It took some time for a break to develop, but finally 17 riders made it off the front at the 24km mark. Of the 21 teams in the race six missed out on a spot in the break, including the AG2R team of Carlos Betancur. Included in the break were Xabier Zandio (Sky), Greg van Avermaet (BMC, Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin)

With so many riders in the break, the peloton were cautious of giving them too much room out front and they held the gap at one minute for a long time. The leaders then upped the pace, which resulted in Hofland being dropped and built the lead up to a maximum of 2:40. They worked well together until they hit the penultimate climb of the Côte de Peille, by which stage their lead had fallen back down to a minute.

Sensing the escapees at close range, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) decided to have a go joined by his teammate Lieuwe Westra and Simon Spilak (Katusha). Westra soon sat up though, with Francesco Gavazzi, still out front from the earlier break, ready to help him out. The break was quickly nullified, by which time almost all of the previous escapees had been caught too.

A number of riders tried their luck off the front, the most concerted of these efforts was one from Yuri Trofimov (Katusha). AG2R tried to track him down, but he managed to build up a lead of nearly a minute. That quickly vanished once Movistar took to the front. The Col d'Eze proved to be the downfall of several riders, among them were Nibali, Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) and Zdenek Stybar, who had to wave goodbye to his podium position.

As the peloton neared the top of the final climb of the Col d'Eze, Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) launched an attack. He was soon joined by Spilak, who looked determined to better his 10th place in the general classification. The pair, lead predominantly by Schleck, extended their advantage to around 40 seconds on the descent of the climb. Once again, Movistar took up the task of chasing them down.

With the peloton quickly closing on them, Schleck tried an attack inside the final kilometre, but the pure climbers frame couldn't fend off the advances of the baying pack.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr3:06:56
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
20Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:08
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
33John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
36Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
40Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:54
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
48Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
49Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
50Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:41
51Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
52Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:32
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
54Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
55Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
58Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
59Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
61Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
62Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
65Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
67Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
70Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
71Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
73Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
74Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
75Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
78Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:06
82Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
86Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
87Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
90Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
93Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:02
94Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
95Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
97Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
98Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
101Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
103Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
106Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
107Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
110Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
111Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
112Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:14:02
113Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
115Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
117Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:22
119Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
120Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
121Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
124Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:21:40
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFFabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNSJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
DNSEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Plan du Var
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Eze
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha3pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar9
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale7
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
6Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing5
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp4
8Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Duranus, km. 33.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky5
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale3
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Châteauneuf, km. 55.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing7pts
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
3Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale2
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Col de Calaïson, km. 70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling7pts
2Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing5
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Côte de Peille, km. 87
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Col d'Eze, km. 113
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida6
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3:06:56
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
4George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:17
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:04:54
14Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:41
15Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
16Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:07:32
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:02
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
24Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
27Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team9:20:48
2AG2R La Mondiale
3IAM Cycling0:01:08
4Lampre-Merida
5Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:25
6Team Katusha0:02:34
7Trek Factory Racing0:06:02
8Cannondale0:07:32
9FDJ.fr0:08:40
10Astana Pro Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Lotto Belisol
13Garmin Sharp0:08:49
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:31
16Team Sky0:12:26
17Team Europcar0:15:04
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Orica Greenedge0:16:38
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:34
21Team Giant-Shimano0:24:16

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale35:11:45
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:14
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:35
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:36
9Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:41
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
12Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:12
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:33
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:57
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:05
19Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:09
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:37
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:47
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
26George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:51
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:09
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
29John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:03:18
30Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:03:19
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:49
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:06
34Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:38
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:37
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:19
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
39Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:11
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:54
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:15:55
43Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:16
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:33
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:55
46Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:41
47David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:22:19
48Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:49
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:28
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:24:15
51Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:36
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:25:09
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:27:19
54Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:05
55Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:29:51
56Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:57
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:31:59
58Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:35:13
59Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:36:30
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:33
61Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:36:51
62Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:37:14
63Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:38:05
64Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:38:07
65Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:41:08
66Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:41:48
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:15
68Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:26
69Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:38
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:42:50
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:52
72Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:43:01
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:21
74Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:44:10
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:45:11
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:45:45
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:46:27
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:48:16
79Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:22
80Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:48:59
81Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:19
82Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:42
83Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:47
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:49:57
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:50:44
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:02
87Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:51:41
88Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:52:07
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:25
90Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:52:56
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:15
92Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:23
93Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:54:57
94Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:01
95Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:17
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:56:42
97Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:58:07
98Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:31
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:37
100Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:58:41
101Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:00:44
102Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:52
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:02:08
104Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:03:37
105Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp1:03:56
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:04:08
107Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:00
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:05:49
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:06:41
110Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:07:33
111Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:48
112Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:08:34
113Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling1:10:02
114Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:53
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:13:18
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling1:13:40
117Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:15:41
118Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:19:47
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:20:42
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:23:21
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:27:03
122Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky1:28:37
123Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1:30:10
124Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:30:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano44pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale42
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team40
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp34
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr33
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida26
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team20
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar16
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol15
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team9
16Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
17Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale7
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
25Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team5
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha3
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale3
35Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
36Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
39Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
40George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale2
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
42Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
43Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
44Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol44pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling25
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling20
4Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling14
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing14
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale13
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida11
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
15Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
16Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing9
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement8
19Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
20Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement8
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing7
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha6
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
24Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky6
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
26Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale5
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
28Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
29Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
30Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team4
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
33Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
35Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
36Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3
37Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3
38Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
39Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
42Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
45David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
46Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1
47Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale35:11:45
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:05
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:09
8George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:51
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:49
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:33
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:55
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:25:09
14Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:57
15Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:36:30
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:41:08
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:15
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:38
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:52
20Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:43:01
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:48:59
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:49:19
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:47
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:49:57
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:15
26Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:31
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:52
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:23:21
29Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:27:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team105:37:05
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
3IAM Cycling0:04:12
4Lampre-Merida0:05:26
5Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:41
6Lotto Belisol0:09:41
7Team Katusha0:13:06
8Trek Factory Racing0:15:21
9Astana Pro Team0:16:19
10Garmin Sharp0:17:20
11BMC Racing Team0:17:28
12Cannondale0:17:37
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:35
14FDJ.fr0:27:54
15Orica Greenedge0:38:57
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:39:31
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:25
18Team Europcar0:53:11
19Team Sky0:59:08
20Team Giant-Shimano1:12:14
21Tinkoff-Saxo1:14:10

 

