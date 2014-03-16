Vichot wins final Paris-Nice stage
Betancur cruises to overall victory
Stage 8: Nice - Nice
Arthur Vichot (FDJ) took the biggest win of his career on the final stage of Paris-Nice, ahead of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar). Vichot never looked in doubt as he raced by the other riders to seal the victory by a clear margin.
The Frenchman managed to hang onto the other general classification contenders on the tough final climb of the Col d'Eze to keep himself in contention, despite having no teammates to help him. He stayed tucked safely in the group as they tracked down a lone Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), before unleashing his sprint.
Vichot's victory was enough to move him up into third in the general classification, one second ahead of Rojas. The win was also his first in the jersey of the French champion. "It's fantastic to win in the tricolore on the Promenade des Anglais," said Vichot.
"It's like a classic, it was wonderful to win. Of course it is the first time for me in this stage of a race. The general classification hasn't been great for us, but we tried to do something in the stages and I finished in first place today. I'm very happy, it's a good feeling."
There was a bit of carnage at the finish when Peter Velits (BMC) and Tony Gallopin tangled wheels, forcing the Lotto-Belisol rider across the road, which took down a number of riders, including World Champion Rui Costa. The Lampre rider had been hoping to take a stage win here, but found himself thrown into the barriers as a result of the crash. Costa took some time to get back on his bike but was able to cross the line and keep his second place in the general classification
Vichot was on the opposite side of the road when the incident occurred and made it through unscathed. "There was no problem really for me, but there was a problem behind with a crash," he explains. "It didn't stop me winning. Racing is like that, it's Paris-Nice it's a big race and these things happen. Of course, in all the stages you need to be in front at this race. Every second is nervous and everybody is fighting for their place and it's a great special moment for me."
Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished safely inside the bunch to become the first Colombian to take that overall victory at Paris-Nice.
How it happened
The final stage of the week was also the shortest one, although it packed a punch with five categorised climbs for the riders to tackle. There were five non-starters for stage eight, including Geraint Thomas (Sky) who crashed on the previous stage. He was joined by his teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in the list of abandonees, a list that would grow vastly by the end of the day.
It was a fairly straightforward day to begin with for the peloton. It took some time for a break to develop, but finally 17 riders made it off the front at the 24km mark. Of the 21 teams in the race six missed out on a spot in the break, including the AG2R team of Carlos Betancur. Included in the break were Xabier Zandio (Sky), Greg van Avermaet (BMC, Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin)
With so many riders in the break, the peloton were cautious of giving them too much room out front and they held the gap at one minute for a long time. The leaders then upped the pace, which resulted in Hofland being dropped and built the lead up to a maximum of 2:40. They worked well together until they hit the penultimate climb of the Côte de Peille, by which stage their lead had fallen back down to a minute.
Sensing the escapees at close range, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) decided to have a go joined by his teammate Lieuwe Westra and Simon Spilak (Katusha). Westra soon sat up though, with Francesco Gavazzi, still out front from the earlier break, ready to help him out. The break was quickly nullified, by which time almost all of the previous escapees had been caught too.
A number of riders tried their luck off the front, the most concerted of these efforts was one from Yuri Trofimov (Katusha). AG2R tried to track him down, but he managed to build up a lead of nearly a minute. That quickly vanished once Movistar took to the front. The Col d'Eze proved to be the downfall of several riders, among them were Nibali, Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) and Zdenek Stybar, who had to wave goodbye to his podium position.
As the peloton neared the top of the final climb of the Col d'Eze, Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) launched an attack. He was soon joined by Spilak, who looked determined to better his 10th place in the general classification. The pair, lead predominantly by Schleck, extended their advantage to around 40 seconds on the descent of the climb. Once again, Movistar took up the task of chasing them down.
With the peloton quickly closing on them, Schleck tried an attack inside the final kilometre, but the pure climbers frame couldn't fend off the advances of the baying pack.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:06:56
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|36
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:54
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|50
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:41
|51
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:32
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|55
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|61
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|66
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|74
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|75
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:06
|82
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|85
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:02
|94
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|95
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|97
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|108
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|110
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|111
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:02
|113
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|115
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:22
|119
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|120
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|121
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|124
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:21:40
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|4
|8
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|3
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|6
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3:06:56
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:17
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:54
|14
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:41
|15
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:07:32
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:02
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|9:20:48
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:08
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:25
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:02
|8
|Cannondale
|0:07:32
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:08:40
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|0:08:49
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|16
|Team Sky
|0:12:26
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:15:04
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|0:16:38
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:34
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|35:11:45
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:14
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:20
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:41
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|12
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:12
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:37
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:05
|19
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:09
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:37
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:47
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:51
|27
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:09
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|30
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:19
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:49
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:06
|34
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:38
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:37
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:19
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|39
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:11
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:54
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:55
|43
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:16
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:33
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:55
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:41
|47
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:19
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:28
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:15
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:36
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:09
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:19
|54
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:05
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:51
|56
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:57
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:31:59
|58
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:13
|59
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:36:30
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:33
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:36:51
|62
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:14
|63
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:38:05
|64
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:38:07
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:08
|66
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:48
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:15
|68
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:26
|69
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:38
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:50
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:52
|72
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:01
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:21
|74
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:10
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:45:11
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:45
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:46:27
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:48:16
|79
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:22
|80
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:48:59
|81
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:49:19
|82
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:42
|83
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:47
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:50:44
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:02
|87
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:51:41
|88
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:07
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:25
|90
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:52:56
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:15
|92
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:23
|93
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:54:57
|94
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:01
|95
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:17
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:56:42
|97
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:58:07
|98
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:31
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:37
|100
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:58:41
|101
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:00:44
|102
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:52
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:08
|104
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:37
|105
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|1:03:56
|106
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:04:08
|107
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:00
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:49
|109
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:41
|110
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:07:33
|111
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:48
|112
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:08:34
|113
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:10:02
|114
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:53
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:18
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:13:40
|117
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:15:41
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:19:47
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:20:42
|120
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:23:21
|121
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:27:03
|122
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|1:28:37
|123
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1:30:10
|124
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:30:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|34
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|26
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|15
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|16
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|17
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|25
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|3
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|35
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|36
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|39
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|2
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|42
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|43
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|44
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|45
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|44
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|20
|4
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|11
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|15
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|16
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|19
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|20
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|6
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|24
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|28
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|29
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|30
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|35
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|36
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|37
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|38
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|39
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|42
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|45
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|47
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|35:11:45
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:37
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:05
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:09
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:51
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:49
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:33
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:55
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:09
|14
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:57
|15
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:36:30
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:08
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:15
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:38
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:52
|20
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:01
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:48:59
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:49:19
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:49:47
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:15
|26
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:31
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:52
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:23:21
|29
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:27:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|105:37:05
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:12
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:26
|5
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:41
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:41
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:13:06
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:21
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:19
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|0:17:20
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:28
|12
|Cannondale
|0:17:37
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:35
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:27:54
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:38:57
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:39:31
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:25
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:53:11
|19
|Team Sky
|0:59:08
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:12:14
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:14:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy