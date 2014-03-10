Hofland wins stage 2 of Paris-Nice
Bouhanni retains leader's jersey
Stage 2: Rambouillet - Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) beat John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice from Rambouillet to Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche on Monday. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) finished third on the stage after a crash in the final kilometre saw the peloton fracture just before Hofland opened up for his winning sprint.
Hofland came into the finish on Degenkolb’s wheel, and with 200 metres to go, the runner up from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne surprised the German with a quick turn of speed.
In the battle for the overall, Bouhanni now leads Degenkolb by two seconds after Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed inside the final 10 kilometres and lost contact with the peloton. Meersman had picked up enough time bonuses to during the stage to lead Bouhanni by one second before the final sprint.
"I'm a little surprised because with one kilometre to go today I was a little too far behind," Hofland said. "I was in the wheel of John Degenkolb and with 200 metres to go, I went a little early and I managed to surprise him. The last couple of weeks have been going pretty good for me and I hope to hold the form as long as possible."
In a similar pattern to the opening day of racing, stage 2 saw an early break form with Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) providing the early excitement with an attack inside the opening two kilometres.
With no prologue in this year’s race and a lack of traditional mountain top finishes, a cagey affair was expected to ensue with the overall contenders tightly packed together.
However the peloton were in a generous mood as they rolled out from Rambouillet, allowing the escapees an advantage of 11:30.
Such an allowance was enough to see FDJ.fr bustle their way to the front of the pack midway through the stage, and they gradually began to trim back the leaders' advantage.
By the category 3 Côte de la Ferté-Loupière – the only climb on the stage – the leaders’ advantage had dropped to 5:40 with Delaplace, a new recruit from Sojasun, following Saramotins over the summit.
Quickstep, arguably the strongest team of the season so far, soon pulled alongside Bouhanni’s squad to offer their assistance. The collaboration came with a price, though, as they had Meersman in a position to potentially usurp the Frenchman in the overall standings.
Meersman had drawn level with Bouhanni in the virtual overall standings, after picking up 3rd place and one bonus second in the bonus sprint at Malesherbes after 62 kilometres and with 32km remaining the break were at a controllable four minutes.
At the 20km to go banner, the gap was at still 2:55 but as Delaplace and Saramotins swung over the finish line circuit for the first time with 17km remaining, even the gentle incline proved too much for Delaplace, who began to lose contact with his IAM Cycling counterpart.
The pair regrouped soon after, with Meersman picking up another third at the intermediate sprint. With the finale sprint to come the Belgian looked on course to take the race lead.
Up ahead, Delaplace was unable to hold Saramotins’s wheel for the final time and with 12km remaining the Latvian found himself alone and with a lead of 1:35, as a brisk headwind began to force the break into submission.
Even without the time checks, it was clear from Saramotins’s rocking shoulders that his time was almost up, his previously stonewall exterior smashed as he lurched over the bars and fought to hold his lead.
Just as the bunch sprint looked inevitable, Meersman found himself on the ground after a mid-pack crash involving Lars Boom, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar.
Inside the final 10 kilometres and the far more predictable but debatably less welcome sight of Thomas Voeckler and his repertoire of full facial expressions appeared on the front of the peloton as Meersman began a lone chase through the convoy.
Almost a forgotten man, Saramotins still led by twenty seconds as Garmin, Movistar and a collage of sprinters’ teams occupied the front of the peloton. He was finally captured with 3.3km to go, just as Meersman – after using his team car to shelter him – vied but failed to make contact with the coattails of the peloton.
Giant and QuickStep were by now patrolling the front of the bunch, with Belkin and FDJ sitting closely by. Having raced through the technical and slightly uphill sprint once before, it was Hofland who charged for the line first. His turn of speed seemed to catch Degenkolb cold and although the German fought back he was unable to draw back on terms and would have to settle for the runners-up spot for the second day in a row.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:53:46
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:07
|21
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|27
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|49
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|50
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|56
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|57
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|58
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|59
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|69
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|78
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|81
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|88
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|92
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|105
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|111
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|112
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|113
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|115
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|119
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|120
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|121
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|123
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|124
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|125
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|128
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|129
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10
|130
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:21
|132
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:22
|134
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|136
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:38
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|138
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:45
|139
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:01
|140
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:27
|142
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:23
|143
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:28
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|146
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|152
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:46
|153
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|154
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|155
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|156
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|157
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:04
|159
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|161
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|163
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|164
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|165
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:16
|167
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|3
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4:53:46
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:07
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|22
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|30
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:45
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:01
|32
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:27
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:28
|34
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:41:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Fdj.fr
|0:00:02
|4
|Cannondale
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:07
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:00:13
|16
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|21
|Team Sky
|0:05:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8:46:43
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:21
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|26
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|56
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|61
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|68
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|72
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|82
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:48
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:49
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|85
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:09
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:10
|89
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|90
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:23
|91
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:28
|93
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|94
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|95
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|96
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|99
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|101
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:35
|102
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|103
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|104
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|113
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|117
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|119
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|121
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|122
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|123
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:56
|124
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:59
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:10
|127
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:24
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:28
|130
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|132
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:33
|133
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:45
|135
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:02:56
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:24
|137
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:46
|138
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:50
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:42
|140
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:46
|141
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:51
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|150
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:18
|152
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:40
|155
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:06
|156
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:08:09
|157
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:17
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:27
|161
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|162
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:50
|163
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:05
|164
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:30
|165
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:39
|167
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|11
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|13
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|14
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|3
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|pts
|2
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|6
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8:46:43
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:21
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|18
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:23
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:41
|28
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|30
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:59
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:10
|32
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:50
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:42
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:21:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Fdj.fr
|0:00:02
|4
|Cannondale
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:07
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:13
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:18
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|21
|Team Sky
|0:05:47
