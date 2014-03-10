Trending

Thor Hushocd (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton passes by the French countryside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The trees provide cover from the wind

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race director, Thierry Gouvenou

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
ASO's Christian Prudhomme

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) claims his first WorldTour win on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Lars Boom fractured his elbow in a crash 10km from the finishline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amaël Moinard (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa protected by his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australian national champion, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anthony Delaplace on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton passes through a windbreak

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney's right side showing the aftermath of a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Former Norwegian national champion Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney's (BMC) knee is bandaged after a crash at the opening week of the cobbled classics

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Geraint Thomas is the leader for Sky this week

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The white and red of Katusha on display

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen motoring along

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Three different jerseys of FDJ on Stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Meersman wasn't smiling at the end of stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey wearers at the start of Stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thor Hushovd has a chat to compatriot Gabriel Rasch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stijn Vandenbergh drops back to the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Is that a new powermeter?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Current Norwegian national champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) with past champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni checks his knee after crashing yesterday

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bryan Coquard and Thomas 'Dennis' Voeckler

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) looking relaxed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Passing through the feedzone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni had the aero lid on today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andy Schleck (Trek) is suing the race as preparation for the Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andy Schleck (Trek) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland steals Stage 2 from John Degenkolb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
No smiles for Gianni at the finishline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Time for a nature break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Well done Moreno..

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin are on hot form at the moment

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
FDJ have yellow for another day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) held the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Green jersey holder Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: ASO)
Christophe Laborie (Bretagne - Seche Environnement) in the mountains classification lead at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) in the polka dots

(Image credit: ASO)
The view from the back of the peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) takes the mountain sprint

(Image credit: ASO)
Nacer Bouhanni sits in behind his faithful FDJ teammates

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton gets a time gap

(Image credit: ASO)
Aleksejs Saramotins and Anthony Delaplace fight hard to keep their gap

(Image credit: ASO)
Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) fights to stay clear on stage 2

(Image credit: ASO)
Anthony Delaplace and Aleksejs Saramotins made up the day's escape

(Image credit: ASO)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) stage winner in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the overall lead in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: ASO)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) leads the points classification

(Image credit: ASO)
The day's breakaway passes the intermediate sprint

(Image credit: ASO)
Kilometer zero

(Image credit: ASO)
Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) and Anthony Delaplace (Bregagne-Seche Environnement) made up the stage 2 breakaway in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
After fighting for the race lead in Paris-Nice, Gianni Meersman found himself on the ground in the last 10km

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) kept his race lead after the crash of Meersman, who had closed in on yellow in the intermediate sprints

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) claims his first WorldTour win on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcare) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) victorious on stage 2 of the 2014 Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen and Zdenek Stybar mug for the camera

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) edges out John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage 2 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
FDJ protects the lead of Nacer Bouhanni in the second stage of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) was the last survivor of the breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) beat John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice from Rambouillet to Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche on Monday. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) finished third on the stage after a crash in the final kilometre saw the peloton fracture just before Hofland opened up for his winning sprint.

Hofland came into the finish on Degenkolb’s wheel, and with 200 metres to go, the runner up from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne surprised the German with a quick turn of speed.

In the battle for the overall, Bouhanni now leads Degenkolb by two seconds after Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed inside the final 10 kilometres and lost contact with the peloton. Meersman had picked up enough time bonuses to during the stage to lead Bouhanni by one second before the final sprint.

"I'm a little surprised because with one kilometre to go today I was a little too far behind," Hofland said. "I was in the wheel of John Degenkolb and with 200 metres to go, I went a little early and I managed to surprise him. The last couple of weeks have been going pretty good for me and I hope to hold the form as long as possible."

In a similar pattern to the opening day of racing, stage 2 saw an early break form with Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) providing the early excitement with an attack inside the opening two kilometres.

With no prologue in this year’s race and a lack of traditional mountain top finishes, a cagey affair was expected to ensue with the overall contenders tightly packed together.

However the peloton were in a generous mood as they rolled out from Rambouillet, allowing the escapees an advantage of 11:30.

Such an allowance was enough to see FDJ.fr bustle their way to the front of the pack midway through the stage, and they gradually began to trim back the leaders' advantage.

By the category 3 Côte de la Ferté-Loupière – the only climb on the stage – the leaders’ advantage had dropped to 5:40 with Delaplace, a new recruit from Sojasun, following Saramotins over the summit.

Quickstep, arguably the strongest team of the season so far, soon pulled alongside Bouhanni’s squad to offer their assistance. The collaboration came with a price, though, as they had Meersman in a position to potentially usurp the Frenchman in the overall standings.

Meersman had drawn level with Bouhanni in the virtual overall standings, after picking up 3rd place and one bonus second in the bonus sprint at Malesherbes after 62 kilometres and with 32km remaining the break were at a controllable four minutes.

At the 20km to go banner, the gap was at still 2:55 but as Delaplace and Saramotins swung over the finish line circuit for the first time with 17km remaining, even the gentle incline proved too much for Delaplace, who began to lose contact with his IAM Cycling counterpart.

The pair regrouped soon after, with Meersman picking up another third at the intermediate sprint. With the finale sprint to come the Belgian looked on course to take the race lead.

Up ahead, Delaplace was unable to hold Saramotins’s wheel for the final time and with 12km remaining the Latvian found himself alone and with a lead of 1:35, as a brisk headwind began to force the break into submission.

Even without the time checks, it was clear from Saramotins’s rocking shoulders that his time was almost up, his previously stonewall exterior smashed as he lurched over the bars and fought to hold his lead.

Just as the bunch sprint looked inevitable, Meersman found himself on the ground after a mid-pack crash involving Lars Boom, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar.

Inside the final 10 kilometres and the far more predictable but debatably less welcome sight of Thomas Voeckler and his repertoire of full facial expressions appeared on the front of the peloton as Meersman began a lone chase through the convoy.

Almost a forgotten man, Saramotins still led by twenty seconds as Garmin, Movistar and a collage of sprinters’ teams occupied the front of the peloton. He was finally captured with 3.3km to go, just as Meersman – after using his team car to shelter him – vied but failed to make contact with the coattails of the peloton.

Giant and QuickStep were by now patrolling the front of the bunch, with Belkin and FDJ sitting closely by. Having raced through the technical and slightly uphill sprint once before, it was Hofland who charged for the line first. His turn of speed seemed to catch Degenkolb cold and although the German fought back he was unable to draw back on terms and would have to settle for the runners-up spot for the second day in a row.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:53:46
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:07
21Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
24Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
27Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
38Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
41George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
48John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
49Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
50Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
52Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
56Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
57Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
58Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
59Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
66Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
69Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
74Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
76Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
77Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
78Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
81Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
85Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
87Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
88Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
91Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
92José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
93Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
101Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
103Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
104Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
105Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
110Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
111Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
112Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
113Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
115Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
116Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
117Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
119Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:29
120Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
121Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
122Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
123Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:00:36
124Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:48
125Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:05
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
128Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
129Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10
130Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:21
132Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:22
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:35
136Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:38
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
138Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:45
139Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:01
140Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
141Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:27
142Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:23
143Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:28
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
145Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
146Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
147Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
151Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
152Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:46
153Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
155David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
157Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:04
159Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
160Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
161Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
163Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
164Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
165Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
166Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:16
167Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Malesherbes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3pts
2Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche (1er passage)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling3pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol3
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain - Côte de la Ferté Loupière
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team4:53:46
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:07
9Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
12Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
16Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
22Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
24Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:29
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
30Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:45
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:01
32Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:27
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:28
34Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
36Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:16

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale14:41:30
2BMC Racing Team
3Fdj.fr0:00:02
4Cannondale
5Team Katusha
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Astana Pro Team
8Lotto Belisol
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Movistar Team
11Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
12Garmin Sharp0:00:07
13Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
14IAM Cycling
15Team Europcar0:00:13
16Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
18Lampre-Merida0:00:20
19Orica GreenEdge0:00:24
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
21Team Sky0:05:47

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8:46:43
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:02
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:20
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:21
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
26Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
28Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
47Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
49Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
53Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32
56Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
61Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
64Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
68Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
72Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
75Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
77Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
81Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
82Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:48
83Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:49
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:00:50
85Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:02
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:09
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:10
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
90Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:23
91Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
92Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:01:28
93Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
94Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
95Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
96George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
98John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
99Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
101Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:35
102Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
103Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
106Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
107Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
108José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
109Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
110Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
112Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
113Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
117Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
119Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:49
121Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
122Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
123Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:56
124Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:59
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:10
127Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:24
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:28
130Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
132Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:33
133Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:45
135Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:02:56
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:24
137Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:03:46
138Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:50
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:42
140Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:46
141Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:06:51
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
143Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
144Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
145Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
146Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
148Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
149Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:00
150David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:18
152Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
153Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:40
155Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:08:06
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:08:09
157Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
158Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:17
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:27
161Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
162Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:50
163Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:05
164Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:30
165Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
166Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:39
167Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr24pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano24
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp6
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
11Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
13Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
14Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol3
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9pts
2Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
6Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8:46:43
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:02
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
13Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
14Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
18Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:23
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
26George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:41
28Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
30Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:59
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:10
32Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:50
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:42
34Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
36Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale26:21:03
2BMC Racing Team
3Fdj.fr0:00:02
4Cannondale
5Team Katusha
6Astana Pro Team
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Lotto Belisol
10Team Giant-Shimano
11Movistar Team
12Garmin Sharp0:00:07
13Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
14IAM Cycling
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:13
16Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
17Lampre-Merida0:00:20
18Orica GreenEdge0:00:24
19Team Europcar0:00:29
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
21Team Sky0:05:47

 

