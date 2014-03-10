Image 1 of 71 Thor Hushocd (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 71 The peloton passes by the French countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 71 The trees provide cover from the wind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 71 Race director, Thierry Gouvenou (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 71 ASO's Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 71 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) claims his first WorldTour win on stage 2 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 71 Lars Boom fractured his elbow in a crash 10km from the finishline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 71 Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 71 Rui Costa protected by his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 71 Australian national champion, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 71 Anthony Delaplace on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 71 The peloton passes through a windbreak (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 71 Taylor Phinney's right side showing the aftermath of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 71 Former Norwegian national champion Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 71 Taylor Phinney's (BMC) knee is bandaged after a crash at the opening week of the cobbled classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 71 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 71 Geraint Thomas is the leader for Sky this week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 71 The white and red of Katusha on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 71 Tom Boonen motoring along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 71 Three different jerseys of FDJ on Stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 71 Gianni Meersman wasn't smiling at the end of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 71 The jersey wearers at the start of Stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 71 Thor Hushovd has a chat to compatriot Gabriel Rasch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 71 Stijn Vandenbergh drops back to the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 71 Is that a new powermeter? Moreno Hofland (Belkin) beat John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice from Rambouillet to Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche on Monday. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) finished third on the stage after a crash in the final kilometre saw the peloton fracture just before Hofland opened up for his winning sprint.

Hofland came into the finish on Degenkolb’s wheel, and with 200 metres to go, the runner up from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne surprised the German with a quick turn of speed.

In the battle for the overall, Bouhanni now leads Degenkolb by two seconds after Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed inside the final 10 kilometres and lost contact with the peloton. Meersman had picked up enough time bonuses to during the stage to lead Bouhanni by one second before the final sprint.

"I'm a little surprised because with one kilometre to go today I was a little too far behind," Hofland said. "I was in the wheel of John Degenkolb and with 200 metres to go, I went a little early and I managed to surprise him. The last couple of weeks have been going pretty good for me and I hope to hold the form as long as possible."

In a similar pattern to the opening day of racing, stage 2 saw an early break form with Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) providing the early excitement with an attack inside the opening two kilometres.

With no prologue in this year’s race and a lack of traditional mountain top finishes, a cagey affair was expected to ensue with the overall contenders tightly packed together.

However the peloton were in a generous mood as they rolled out from Rambouillet, allowing the escapees an advantage of 11:30.

Such an allowance was enough to see FDJ.fr bustle their way to the front of the pack midway through the stage, and they gradually began to trim back the leaders' advantage.

By the category 3 Côte de la Ferté-Loupière – the only climb on the stage – the leaders’ advantage had dropped to 5:40 with Delaplace, a new recruit from Sojasun, following Saramotins over the summit.

Quickstep, arguably the strongest team of the season so far, soon pulled alongside Bouhanni’s squad to offer their assistance. The collaboration came with a price, though, as they had Meersman in a position to potentially usurp the Frenchman in the overall standings.

Meersman had drawn level with Bouhanni in the virtual overall standings, after picking up 3rd place and one bonus second in the bonus sprint at Malesherbes after 62 kilometres and with 32km remaining the break were at a controllable four minutes.

At the 20km to go banner, the gap was at still 2:55 but as Delaplace and Saramotins swung over the finish line circuit for the first time with 17km remaining, even the gentle incline proved too much for Delaplace, who began to lose contact with his IAM Cycling counterpart.

The pair regrouped soon after, with Meersman picking up another third at the intermediate sprint. With the finale sprint to come the Belgian looked on course to take the race lead.

Up ahead, Delaplace was unable to hold Saramotins’s wheel for the final time and with 12km remaining the Latvian found himself alone and with a lead of 1:35, as a brisk headwind began to force the break into submission.

Even without the time checks, it was clear from Saramotins’s rocking shoulders that his time was almost up, his previously stonewall exterior smashed as he lurched over the bars and fought to hold his lead.

Just as the bunch sprint looked inevitable, Meersman found himself on the ground after a mid-pack crash involving Lars Boom, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar.

Inside the final 10 kilometres and the far more predictable but debatably less welcome sight of Thomas Voeckler and his repertoire of full facial expressions appeared on the front of the peloton as Meersman began a lone chase through the convoy.

Almost a forgotten man, Saramotins still led by twenty seconds as Garmin, Movistar and a collage of sprinters’ teams occupied the front of the peloton. He was finally captured with 3.3km to go, just as Meersman – after using his team car to shelter him – vied but failed to make contact with the coattails of the peloton.

Giant and QuickStep were by now patrolling the front of the bunch, with Belkin and FDJ sitting closely by. Having raced through the technical and slightly uphill sprint once before, it was Hofland who charged for the line first. His turn of speed seemed to catch Degenkolb cold and although the German fought back he was unable to draw back on terms and would have to settle for the runners-up spot for the second day in a row.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4:53:46 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 18 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 21 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 24 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 27 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 41 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 47 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 48 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 49 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 50 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 53 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 56 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 57 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 58 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 59 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 66 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 69 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 72 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 76 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 77 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 78 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 81 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 83 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 85 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 87 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 88 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 91 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 92 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 101 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 104 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 105 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 107 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 110 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 111 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 112 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 113 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 115 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 117 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 119 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:29 120 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 121 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:33 123 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:36 124 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:48 125 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:05 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 128 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 129 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10 130 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:21 132 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:22 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:35 136 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:38 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 138 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:45 139 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:01 140 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:27 142 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:23 143 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:28 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 145 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 146 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 148 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 151 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 152 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:46 153 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 155 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 156 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 157 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:04 159 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 160 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 161 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 163 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 164 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 165 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 166 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:16 167 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Malesherbes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 pts 2 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche (1er passage) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Saint-Georges-sur-Baulche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 3 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain - Côte de la Ferté Loupière # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4:53:46 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:07 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 13 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 22 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:29 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 30 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:45 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:01 32 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:27 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:28 34 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:16

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 14:41:30 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Fdj.fr 0:00:02 4 Cannondale 5 Team Katusha 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Lotto Belisol 9 Team Giant-Shimano 10 Movistar Team 11 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 Garmin Sharp 0:00:07 13 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 14 IAM Cycling 15 Team Europcar 0:00:13 16 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 18 Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:24 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31 21 Team Sky 0:05:47

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8:46:43 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:02 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:14 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 15 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:21 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 26 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 47 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 51 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 53 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:32 56 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 61 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 64 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 68 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 72 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 75 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 77 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 81 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 82 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:48 83 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:49 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:50 85 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:57 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:02 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:09 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:10 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 90 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:23 91 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 92 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:01:28 93 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 94 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 95 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 96 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 98 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 99 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 101 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:35 102 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 103 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 104 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 106 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 107 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 108 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 110 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 112 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 113 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 117 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 119 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:49 121 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 122 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 123 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:56 124 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:59 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:10 127 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:24 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:28 130 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:30 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 132 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:33 133 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:45 135 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:02:56 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:24 137 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:46 138 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:50 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:42 140 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:46 141 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:51 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 143 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 144 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 145 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 148 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 149 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:00 150 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:18 152 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 153 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:40 155 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:08:06 156 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:08:09 157 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:17 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:27 161 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 162 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:50 163 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:05 164 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:30 165 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 166 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:39 167 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 24 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 11 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 13 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 14 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 3 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 pts 2 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 6 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8:46:43 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:02 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:14 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:19 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 18 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:23 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 26 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:41 28 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 30 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:59 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:10 32 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:50 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:42 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 36 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:39