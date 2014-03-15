Image 1 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 The race leaders wind their way uphill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 A dejected Geraint Thomas finishes the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Carlos Betancur safely in the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Tom-Jelte Slagter wins the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Rui Costa tries to sprint past Tom-Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Lieuwe Westra tries a solo attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Jan Bakelants has a go at getting away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Sylvain Chavanel makes one of his many attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Tim Wellens leads an escape attempts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 David Lopez gets a rare opportunity to ride away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 AG2R control the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Katusha wait to hand out a few bidons to their riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 A Flemish fan dresses up for the ocassion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Andrew Talansky on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 A fan rushes to see if Geraint Thomas is ok (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Geraint Thomas remains on the ground as others pick up their bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Alessandro de Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 A number of riders crash on the final descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Geraint Thomas is helped up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Pim Ligthart riding to the lead in the mountain's classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins another stage in Paris-NIce (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 44 There was still snow on some parts of stage 7 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 7 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Race leader Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Race leader Carlos Betancur was well protected by his AG2R teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) went on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 The sprint for stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his win on stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 A dejected Rui Costa finished second behind Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins his second Paris-Nice stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 44 Alessandro di Marchi (Cannondale) on the attack (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 44 of 44 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) in the maillot jaune at Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) put yesterday's disappointment behind him to win his second stage of Paris-Nice, ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale).

It was a close finish, with several of the riders shoulder to shoulder up the final ascent. Slagter launched his sprint out of the final corner, chasing down an attack from Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), and nobody could match him in his run for the line. Costa tried to go around the outside of the Garmin-Sharp rider, but he ran out of time to pass.

The Dutch rider was ever-present in the closing kilometres, marking some of the late attacks, but allowed the Lampre and AG2R riders to do much the work on the front of the peloton.

An overjoyed Slagter said the win meant even more to him than his stage 4 victory. "I can't believe it. Today is maybe even better. Like yesterday I lost everything that I had. I was happy I had the victory, but to win again today is the best feeling ever," he said at the finish. "It's incredible. I've never ridden here before. The stages suit me really good and I like the racing here. "

Slagter went into yesterday's stage only four seconds off the race lead and was within touching distance of a solid result. However, he lost any chance in the general classification when Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) crashed in front of him in the finale of stage 6. He says that the win makes up for losing out in the race for the overall victory.

"That was really hard. I could have done a result, maybe top 5 in the GC maybe and that all disappeared. So today, everything is ok again."

The frustration of finishing second for the fifth time this season showed on Costa, as he slumped over his handlebars looking dejected at the finish. The Portuguese rider is yet to take a win since becoming world champion last season. Costa does move into second place after Geraint Thomas (Sky) crashed on a descent. The Briton crossed the line over seven minutes down, effectively ending his challenge for a top placing in the general classification. Carlos Betancur kept hold of the yellow jersey, with a 14 second lead over Costa

How is happened

With the climbing beginning so early in the day, a break was quick to form. Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) kicked off the move and he was joined by Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar), Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) and Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché Environnement). They quickly established a gap that went up to 4:25.

With the leader's advantage at its highest Marco Marcato (Cannondale), Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) set off in chase of the leaders, however Marcato was dropped before they bridged the gap.

Feillu's presence in the break was a cause for concern for the general classification riders back in the peloton. The French rider began the day just over a minute behind Betancur in the standings. With Feillu up the road AG2R decided to tighten the leash and began to cut down the advantage down, and by the time the hit the top of the first climb the gap had been reduced by a minute.

With the king of the mountain's classification in his sights, Ligthart lead the escapees over each of the day's ascents. The Lotto-Belisol rider claimed all 32 available points to surpass Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and take a 17 point lead in the competition. Feillu managed to make it over the third climb of the day before he was ousted by his fellow escapees. The remaining eight riders enjoyed a little bit more space from the peloton, but they were gradually reeled in by 40km to go.

Westra tried to go it alone, but it proved too much for the Astana man and he was absorbed back into the main group just after the final intermediate sprint. There was still a long way to run to the finish and AG2R had a lot of work to keep tabs on all the attacks. Several riders tried their luck in various groups. Chavanel made it into a number of these, including one on his own, but none were successful and it was left to big favourites to battle it out between themselves.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5:00:05 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 25 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:19 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:22 32 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 33 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:29 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:38 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 40 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:56 41 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:00 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:42 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 49 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:02:11 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 51 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 52 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:15 53 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:27 54 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:35 56 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:53 57 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 58 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:06 59 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:41 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:47 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 62 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:38 63 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 64 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:00 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:18 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:13 67 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:08:58 68 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 70 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:04 74 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:53 75 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 76 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 77 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 79 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 82 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 83 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 84 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 88 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 89 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 92 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:53 93 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:45 94 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 96 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 97 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 99 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 106 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 107 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 108 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:11 112 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 113 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:16:19 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:25 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:27 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 119 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 120 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 122 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:45 124 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:28 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:22:07 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 127 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 128 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 130 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 132 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 133 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 137 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 141 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 143 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 144 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 145 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 149 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 150 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 152 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 153 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 154 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 155 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Tourrettes-sur-Loup # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 2 - Biot Sophia Antipolis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 9 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 5 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Vence, km. 49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 10 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 3 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 5 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 7 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cipières, km. 67.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de l'Ecre, km. 85 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 10 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 3 6 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cipières, km. 120 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte de Gourdon, km. 131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 7 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5:00:05 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:07 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 12 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:18 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:11 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:27 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:06 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:58 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:09:53 21 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:11:45 23 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 26 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:11 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:27 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 31 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:07 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 34 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:00:15 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:29 3 Lotto Belisol 4 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:43 5 Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 7 BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 8 Garmin Sharp 0:01:56 9 Orica Greenedge 0:02:15 10 Cannondale 0:03:10 11 Lampre-Merida 0:03:53 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:04:45 13 Team Katusha 0:05:20 14 FDJ.fr 0:06:58 15 Team Europcar 0:08:05 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:36 17 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:00 18 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:07 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:18 20 Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:27 21 Team Sky 0:16:47

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32:04:49 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:14 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:26 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:31 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:35 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:40 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 14 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:12 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:29 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:37 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:39 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:02 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:09 27 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:02:10 28 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:51 29 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:09 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:58 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:49 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:40 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:20 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:40 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:22 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:25 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:36 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:08:23 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:44 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 43 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:11 45 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:35 46 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:51 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:21 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:45 49 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:54 50 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:14:36 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:15:17 52 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:56 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:16:38 54 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:43 55 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:17:04 56 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:33 57 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:57 58 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:14 59 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:47 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:15 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:33 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:19 63 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:49 64 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:57 65 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:16 66 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:06 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:27:41 68 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:13 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:53 70 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:28:58 71 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:01 72 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:59 73 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:30:33 74 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:30:35 75 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:29 76 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:33:04 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:33:14 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:44 79 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:34:14 80 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:16 81 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:04 82 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:06 83 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:17 84 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:35:43 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:49 86 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:35:57 87 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:36:05 88 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:36:20 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:36 90 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:00 91 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:37:21 92 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:38:05 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:13 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:16 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:21 96 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:09 97 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:41:27 98 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:59 99 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:03 100 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:10 101 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:15 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:42:40 104 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:43:12 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:19 106 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:37 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:43:50 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:43:51 109 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:29 110 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:25 111 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:43 112 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:50 113 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:47:25 114 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:48:58 115 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:31 116 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:49:35 117 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:49:54 118 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:50:24 119 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:58 120 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:42 121 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:51:47 122 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:52:29 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:39 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:52:51 125 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:53:13 126 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:53:31 127 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:53:52 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:54:05 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:13 130 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:36 131 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:02 132 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:56:00 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:56:05 134 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:56:51 135 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:01 136 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:59:16 137 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:36 138 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:59:38 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:16 140 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:01:02 141 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:01:18 142 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:01:19 143 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:56 144 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:13 145 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:49 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:10 147 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:31 148 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:08:45 149 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:08:46 150 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:09:19 151 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:10:10 152 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:10:41 153 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 1:11:44 154 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:12 155 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1:16:08 156 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 41 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 39 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 30 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 26 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 15 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 16 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 19 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 20 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 28 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 29 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 5 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 33 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 35 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 37 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 3 38 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 39 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 40 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 41 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 42 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 44 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 45 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 53 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 44 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 4 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 13 6 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 10 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 9 12 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 14 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 17 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 18 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 22 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 23 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 4 24 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 35 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2 36 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2 37 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 38 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 43 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1 44 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32:04:49 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:57 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:37 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:09 8 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:51 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:49 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:40 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:51 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:16:38 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:33 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:14 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:15 17 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:16 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:06 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:13 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:53 21 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:28:58 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:33:04 23 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:06 24 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:17 25 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:36:20 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:41:27 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:15 28 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:29 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:43 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:50 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:58:01 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:01:18 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:08:45 34 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:09:19 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:10:10