Slagter bags another stage win in Paris-Nice

Garmin-Sharp rider tops world champion on stage 7

Image 1 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

The race leaders wind their way uphill

The race leaders wind their way uphill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

A dejected Geraint Thomas finishes the stage

A dejected Geraint Thomas finishes the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Carlos Betancur safely in the group

Carlos Betancur safely in the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Tom-Jelte Slagter wins the sprint

Tom-Jelte Slagter wins the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Rui Costa tries to sprint past Tom-Jelte Slagter

Rui Costa tries to sprint past Tom-Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Lieuwe Westra tries a solo attack

Lieuwe Westra tries a solo attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Jan Bakelants has a go at getting away

Jan Bakelants has a go at getting away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Sylvain Chavanel makes one of his many attacks

Sylvain Chavanel makes one of his many attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Tim Wellens leads an escape attempts

Tim Wellens leads an escape attempts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

David Lopez gets a rare opportunity to ride away

David Lopez gets a rare opportunity to ride away
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

AG2R control the front of the peloton

AG2R control the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Katusha wait to hand out a few bidons to their riders

Katusha wait to hand out a few bidons to their riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

A Flemish fan dresses up for the ocassion

A Flemish fan dresses up for the ocassion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Andrew Talansky on the podium

Andrew Talansky on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Francesco Gavazzi

Francesco Gavazzi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

A fan rushes to see if Geraint Thomas is ok

A fan rushes to see if Geraint Thomas is ok
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Geraint Thomas remains on the ground as others pick up their bikes

Geraint Thomas remains on the ground as others pick up their bikes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

Alessandro de Marchi

Alessandro de Marchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

A number of riders crash on the final descent

A number of riders crash on the final descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Geraint Thomas is helped up

Geraint Thomas is helped up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Pim Ligthart riding to the lead in the mountain's classification

Pim Ligthart riding to the lead in the mountain's classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins another stage in Paris-NIce

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins another stage in Paris-NIce
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 44

There was still snow on some parts of stage 7 in Paris-Nice

There was still snow on some parts of stage 7 in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 7 in Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 7 in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Race leader Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

Race leader Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Race leader Carlos Betancur was well protected by his AG2R teammates

Race leader Carlos Betancur was well protected by his AG2R teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) went on the attack

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) went on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

The sprint for stage 7

The sprint for stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) pushes the pace

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his win on stage 7 of Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his win on stage 7 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

A dejected Rui Costa finished second behind Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

A dejected Rui Costa finished second behind Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins his second Paris-Nice stage

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins his second Paris-Nice stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Alessandro di Marchi (Cannondale) on the attack

Alessandro di Marchi (Cannondale) on the attack
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) in the maillot jaune at Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) in the maillot jaune at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) put yesterday's disappointment behind him to win his second stage of Paris-Nice, ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale).

It was a close finish, with several of the riders shoulder to shoulder up the final ascent. Slagter launched his sprint out of the final corner, chasing down an attack from Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), and nobody could match him in his run for the line. Costa tried to go around the outside of the Garmin-Sharp rider, but he ran out of time to pass.

The Dutch rider was ever-present in the closing kilometres, marking some of the late attacks, but allowed the Lampre and AG2R riders to do much the work on the front of the peloton.

An overjoyed Slagter said the win meant even more to him than his stage 4 victory. "I can't believe it. Today is maybe even better. Like yesterday I lost everything that I had. I was happy I had the victory, but to win again today is the best feeling ever," he said at the finish. "It's incredible. I've never ridden here before. The stages suit me really good and I like the racing here. "

Slagter went into yesterday's stage only four seconds off the race lead and was within touching distance of a solid result. However, he lost any chance in the general classification when Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) crashed in front of him in the finale of stage 6. He says that the win makes up for losing out in the race for the overall victory.

"That was really hard. I could have done a result, maybe top 5 in the GC maybe and that all disappeared. So today, everything is ok again."

The frustration of finishing second for the fifth time this season showed on Costa, as he slumped over his handlebars looking dejected at the finish. The Portuguese rider is yet to take a win since becoming world champion last season. Costa does move into second place after Geraint Thomas (Sky) crashed on a descent. The Briton crossed the line over seven minutes down, effectively ending his challenge for a top placing in the general classification. Carlos Betancur kept hold of the yellow jersey, with a 14 second lead over Costa

How is happened

With the climbing beginning so early in the day, a break was quick to form. Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) kicked off the move and he was joined by Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar), Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) and Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché Environnement). They quickly established a gap that went up to 4:25.

With the leader's advantage at its highest Marco Marcato (Cannondale), Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) set off in chase of the leaders, however Marcato was dropped before they bridged the gap.

Feillu's presence in the break was a cause for concern for the general classification riders back in the peloton. The French rider began the day just over a minute behind Betancur in the standings. With Feillu up the road AG2R decided to tighten the leash and began to cut down the advantage down, and by the time the hit the top of the first climb the gap had been reduced by a minute.

With the king of the mountain's classification in his sights, Ligthart lead the escapees over each of the day's ascents. The Lotto-Belisol rider claimed all 32 available points to surpass Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and take a 17 point lead in the competition. Feillu managed to make it over the third climb of the day before he was ousted by his fellow escapees. The remaining eight riders enjoyed a little bit more space from the peloton, but they were gradually reeled in by 40km to go.

Westra tried to go it alone, but it proved too much for the Astana man and he was absorbed back into the main group just after the final intermediate sprint. There was still a long way to run to the finish and AG2R had a lot of work to keep tabs on all the attacks. Several riders tried their luck in various groups. Chavanel made it into a number of these, including one on his own, but none were successful and it was left to big favourites to battle it out between themselves.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5:00:05
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
10Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:19
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:22
32John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
33Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:29
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:38
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
38George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
40Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:56
41Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:00
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:42
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
49Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:02:11
50Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
51Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
52Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:02:15
53Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:27
54Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
55Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:35
56Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:53
57Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:06
59Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:41
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:04:47
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:38
63Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
64Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:00
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:18
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:13
67Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:08:58
68Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
69Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
70Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
72Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:09:04
74Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:53
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
76Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
77Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
83Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
84Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
88Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
89Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:53
93Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:45
94Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
96Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
97Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
99Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
101Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
104Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
106Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
108Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
109Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
110John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
111Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:11
112Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
113Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:16:19
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:25
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:27
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
119Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
120Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
121Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
122Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:20:45
124Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:28
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:22:07
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
127Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
128Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
130Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
133Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
137Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
138Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
142Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
143Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
144Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
145Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
147Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
149Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
150Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
152Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
153Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
154Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
155Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Tourrettes-sur-Loup
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 2 - Biot Sophia Antipolis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp15pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida12
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale9
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol5
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling4
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
10Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Col de Vence, km. 49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol10pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling8
3Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
5Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
7Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cipières, km. 67.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Col de l'Ecre, km. 85
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol10pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling8
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
5Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team3
6Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cipières, km. 120
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Côte de Gourdon, km. 131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol7pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling5
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
4Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5:00:05
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:07
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
12George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:18
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:02:11
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:27
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:06
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:58
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:09:53
21Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:11:45
23Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
26Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
28Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:11
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:27
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
31Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:07
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
34Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:00:15
2IAM Cycling0:00:29
3Lotto Belisol
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:43
5Astana Pro Team0:01:05
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
7BMC Racing Team0:01:52
8Garmin Sharp0:01:56
9Orica Greenedge0:02:15
10Cannondale0:03:10
11Lampre-Merida0:03:53
12Trek Factory Racing0:04:45
13Team Katusha0:05:20
14FDJ.fr0:06:58
15Team Europcar0:08:05
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:36
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:00
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:07
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:18
20Team Giant-Shimano0:14:27
21Team Sky0:16:47

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale32:04:49
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:14
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:26
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:31
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:35
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
9Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:40
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:41
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
14Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:12
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:29
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:39
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
24Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:02
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:09
27John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:02:10
28George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:51
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:09
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:58
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:49
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:40
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:20
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:40
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:22
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:25
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:36
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:23
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:44
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
43Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:11
45Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:35
46Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:51
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:21
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:45
49Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:54
50Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:14:36
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:15:17
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:56
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:38
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:16:43
55Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:17:04
56Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:33
57Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:57
58Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:14
59Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:19:47
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:15
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:33
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:22:19
63Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:49
64Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:24:57
65Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:16
66Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:27:06
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:27:41
68Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:13
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:53
70Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:28:58
71Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:01
72Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:59
73Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:30:33
74Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:30:35
75Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:29
76Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:33:04
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:33:14
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:44
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:34:14
80Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:34:16
81Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:35:04
82Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:06
83Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:17
84Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:35:43
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:49
86Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:35:57
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:36:05
88Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:36:20
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:36
90Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:00
91Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:37:21
92Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:38:05
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:38:13
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:16
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:21
96Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:09
97Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:41:27
98Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:59
99Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:03
100Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:10
101Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:15
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:42:40
104Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:43:12
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:19
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:37
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:43:50
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:43:51
109Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:29
110Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:25
111Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:43
112Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:50
113Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:47:25
114Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:48:58
115Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:31
116Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:49:35
117Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:49:54
118Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:50:24
119Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:58
120Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:42
121Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:51:47
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:52:29
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:52:39
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:52:51
125Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:53:13
126Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:53:31
127Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:53:52
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:54:05
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:13
130Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:54:36
131Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:02
132Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:56:00
133Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:56:05
134Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:51
135Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:01
136Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:59:16
137Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:36
138Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:59:38
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:16
140Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:01:02
141Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:01:18
142Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:01:19
143Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:56
144Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:03:13
145Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:49
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:10
147Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:31
148Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:08:45
149Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:08:46
150Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:09:19
151Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:10:10
152Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:10:41
153Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky1:11:44
154Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:12
155Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1:16:08
156Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano41pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale39
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp30
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida26
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team19
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr17
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar17
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol15
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
16Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team9
19Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing7
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
28Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
29Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team5
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
32Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
35Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
37Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale3
38Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
39Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
40Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
41Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
42Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
44Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
45Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
47Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
48Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
52Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
53Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol44pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling25
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling20
4Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing14
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale13
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling10
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
10Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team9
12Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement8
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
14Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement8
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
17Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
18Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
22Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
23Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team4
24Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
27Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
32Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
34Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
35Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2
36Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2
37Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
38Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
43Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1
44Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale32:04:49
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:46
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:57
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:37
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:09
8George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:51
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:49
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:40
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:51
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:38
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:33
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:14
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:20:15
17Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:16
18Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:27:06
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:13
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:53
21Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:28:58
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:33:04
23Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:06
24Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:17
25Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:36:20
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:41:27
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:15
28Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:29
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:43
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:50
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:58:01
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:01:18
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:08:45
34Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:09:19
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:10:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team96:16:17
2Lotto Belisol0:01:01
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
4IAM Cycling0:03:04
5Lampre-Merida0:04:18
6Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:16
7Astana Pro Team0:07:39
8Garmin Sharp0:08:31
9BMC Racing Team0:08:48
10Trek Factory Racing0:09:19
11Cannondale0:10:05
12Team Katusha0:10:32
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:46
14FDJ.fr0:19:14
15Orica Greenedge0:22:19
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:21
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:00
18Team Europcar0:38:07
19Team Sky0:46:42
20Team Giant-Shimano0:47:58
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:36

 

