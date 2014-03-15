Slagter bags another stage win in Paris-Nice
Garmin-Sharp rider tops world champion on stage 7
Stage 7: Mougins - Biot Sophia Antipolis
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) put yesterday's disappointment behind him to win his second stage of Paris-Nice, ahead of Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale).
It was a close finish, with several of the riders shoulder to shoulder up the final ascent. Slagter launched his sprint out of the final corner, chasing down an attack from Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), and nobody could match him in his run for the line. Costa tried to go around the outside of the Garmin-Sharp rider, but he ran out of time to pass.
The Dutch rider was ever-present in the closing kilometres, marking some of the late attacks, but allowed the Lampre and AG2R riders to do much the work on the front of the peloton.
An overjoyed Slagter said the win meant even more to him than his stage 4 victory. "I can't believe it. Today is maybe even better. Like yesterday I lost everything that I had. I was happy I had the victory, but to win again today is the best feeling ever," he said at the finish. "It's incredible. I've never ridden here before. The stages suit me really good and I like the racing here. "
Slagter went into yesterday's stage only four seconds off the race lead and was within touching distance of a solid result. However, he lost any chance in the general classification when Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) crashed in front of him in the finale of stage 6. He says that the win makes up for losing out in the race for the overall victory.
"That was really hard. I could have done a result, maybe top 5 in the GC maybe and that all disappeared. So today, everything is ok again."
The frustration of finishing second for the fifth time this season showed on Costa, as he slumped over his handlebars looking dejected at the finish. The Portuguese rider is yet to take a win since becoming world champion last season. Costa does move into second place after Geraint Thomas (Sky) crashed on a descent. The Briton crossed the line over seven minutes down, effectively ending his challenge for a top placing in the general classification. Carlos Betancur kept hold of the yellow jersey, with a 14 second lead over Costa
How is happened
With the climbing beginning so early in the day, a break was quick to form. Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) kicked off the move and he was joined by Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol), Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar), Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) and Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché Environnement). They quickly established a gap that went up to 4:25.
With the leader's advantage at its highest Marco Marcato (Cannondale), Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) set off in chase of the leaders, however Marcato was dropped before they bridged the gap.
Feillu's presence in the break was a cause for concern for the general classification riders back in the peloton. The French rider began the day just over a minute behind Betancur in the standings. With Feillu up the road AG2R decided to tighten the leash and began to cut down the advantage down, and by the time the hit the top of the first climb the gap had been reduced by a minute.
With the king of the mountain's classification in his sights, Ligthart lead the escapees over each of the day's ascents. The Lotto-Belisol rider claimed all 32 available points to surpass Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and take a 17 point lead in the competition. Feillu managed to make it over the third climb of the day before he was ousted by his fellow escapees. The remaining eight riders enjoyed a little bit more space from the peloton, but they were gradually reeled in by 40km to go.
Westra tried to go it alone, but it proved too much for the Astana man and he was absorbed back into the main group just after the final intermediate sprint. There was still a long way to run to the finish and AG2R had a lot of work to keep tabs on all the attacks. Several riders tried their luck in various groups. Chavanel made it into a number of these, including one on his own, but none were successful and it was left to big favourites to battle it out between themselves.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5:00:05
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:19
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|32
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|33
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:29
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:38
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|40
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:56
|41
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:00
|43
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|49
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:11
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|53
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:27
|54
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:35
|56
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:53
|57
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:06
|59
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:41
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:47
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:38
|63
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:00
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:18
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:13
|67
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|68
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:04
|74
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:53
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|79
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|83
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:53
|93
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:45
|94
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|97
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|99
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|106
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|108
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:11
|112
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:16:19
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:27
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|119
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:20:45
|124
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:28
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:22:07
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|127
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|130
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|133
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|137
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|141
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|144
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|150
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|152
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|153
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|154
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|5
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|5
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|7
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|10
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|3
|6
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|7
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5:00:05
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:07
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:18
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:11
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:06
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:58
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:53
|21
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:11:45
|23
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:11
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:27
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:07
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|34
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:00:15
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:43
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:56
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:15
|10
|Cannondale
|0:03:10
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:53
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:45
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:05:20
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:58
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:08:05
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:36
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:18
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:27
|21
|Team Sky
|0:16:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32:04:49
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:14
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:31
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:35
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:41
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:12
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:29
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:37
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:39
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:02
|25
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:09
|27
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:51
|29
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:09
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:58
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:49
|33
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:40
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:20
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:40
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:22
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:25
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:36
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:23
|41
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:44
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|43
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:11
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:35
|46
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:51
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:21
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:45
|49
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:54
|50
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:36
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|52
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:56
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:38
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:43
|55
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:04
|56
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:33
|57
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:57
|58
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:14
|59
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:47
|60
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:15
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:33
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:19
|63
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:49
|64
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:57
|65
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:16
|66
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:06
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:41
|68
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:13
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:53
|70
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:28:58
|71
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:01
|72
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:59
|73
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:30:33
|74
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:30:35
|75
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:29
|76
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|77
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:14
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:44
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:34:14
|80
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:16
|81
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:04
|82
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:06
|83
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:17
|84
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:35:43
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:49
|86
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:57
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:36:05
|88
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:20
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:36
|90
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:00
|91
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:37:21
|92
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:05
|93
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:13
|94
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:16
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:21
|96
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:09
|97
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:41:27
|98
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:59
|99
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:03
|100
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:10
|101
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:15
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:42:40
|104
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:12
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:19
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:37
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:43:50
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:43:51
|109
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:29
|110
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:25
|111
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:43
|112
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:50
|113
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:47:25
|114
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:48:58
|115
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:31
|116
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:49:35
|117
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:49:54
|118
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:50:24
|119
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:58
|120
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:42
|121
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:47
|122
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:29
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:39
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:52:51
|125
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:53:13
|126
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:53:31
|127
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:53:52
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:54:05
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:13
|130
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:36
|131
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:02
|132
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:56:00
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:05
|134
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:51
|135
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:01
|136
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:16
|137
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:36
|138
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:59:38
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:16
|140
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:01:02
|141
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:18
|142
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:01:19
|143
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:56
|144
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:13
|145
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:49
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:10
|147
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:31
|148
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:45
|149
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:08:46
|150
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:09:19
|151
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:10
|152
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:10:41
|153
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|1:11:44
|154
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:12
|155
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1:16:08
|156
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:33:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|30
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|26
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|15
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|16
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|19
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|28
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|29
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|5
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|35
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|37
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|38
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|39
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|40
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|41
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|42
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|44
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|45
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|53
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|44
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|20
|4
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|5
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|6
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|10
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|9
|12
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|14
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|17
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|18
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|22
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|4
|24
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|35
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|36
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2
|37
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|38
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|43
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|44
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32:04:49
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:57
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:37
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:09
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:51
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:49
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:40
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:51
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:38
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:33
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:14
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:15
|17
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:16
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:06
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:13
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:53
|21
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:28:58
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|23
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:06
|24
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:17
|25
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:20
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:41:27
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:15
|28
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:29
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:43
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:50
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:58:01
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:18
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:45
|34
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:09:19
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|96:16:17
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:01
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:04
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:18
|6
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:16
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:39
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:08:31
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:48
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:19
|11
|Cannondale
|0:10:05
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:10:32
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:46
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:19:14
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:19
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:21
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:38:07
|19
|Team Sky
|0:46:42
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:58
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:36
