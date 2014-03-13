Trending

Betancur wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Thomas remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 61

Zdeněk Štybar warms up

Zdeněk Štybar warms up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel in the polka dots

Sylvain Chavanel in the polka dots
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 61

Best young rider, John Degenkolb

Best young rider, John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 61

John Degenkolb in the green jersey

John Degenkolb in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 61

Bob Jungels (Trek) rode with panache to take second place

Bob Jungels (Trek) rode with panache to take second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 61

The winning break of the day just held off the peloton

The winning break of the day just held off the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 61

Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a solo attack on the last climb of the day

Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a solo attack on the last climb of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 61

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 61

Christian Knees driving the Sky train

Christian Knees driving the Sky train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 61

Team Europcar bus

Team Europcar bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 61

Betancur played his cards to perfection to claim the stage honours

Betancur played his cards to perfection to claim the stage honours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 61

Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet

Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 61

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the points classification

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the points classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 61

Geraint Thomas (Sky) spends his first day out on the road in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey

Geraint Thomas (Sky) spends his first day out on the road in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 61

Stage 4 winner Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) in the best young rider's jersey during stage 5

Stage 4 winner Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) in the best young rider's jersey during stage 5
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 61

Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas with his Sky teammates

Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas with his Sky teammates
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) rode himself into the mountains classification jersey by placing first over the day's first three KOMs

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) rode himself into the mountains classification jersey by placing first over the day's first three KOMs
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 61

The Paris-Nice peloton in action during stage 5

The Paris-Nice peloton in action during stage 5
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 61

Mountains leader Valerio Agnoli and GC leader Geraint Thomas on the start line for stage 5

Mountains leader Valerio Agnoli and GC leader Geraint Thomas on the start line for stage 5
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) eats some food while on the front of the day's early break

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) eats some food while on the front of the day's early break
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 61

Plenty of spectators take in the action late in stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Plenty of spectators take in the action late in stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) is the new mountains leader at Paris-Nice

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) is the new mountains leader at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 61

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 61

The Paris-Nice peloton awaits the start of stage 5 in Crèche-sur-Saône

The Paris-Nice peloton awaits the start of stage 5 in Crèche-sur-Saône
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 61

Paris-Nice points classification leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage with two legends of French cycling - Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet

Paris-Nice points classification leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage with two legends of French cycling - Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 61

Geraint Thomas (Sky) remains in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey after stage 5

Geraint Thomas (Sky) remains in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey after stage 5
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 61

Stage 5 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium

Stage 5 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) sprints to victory from a 3-man break in stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) sprints to victory from a 3-man break in stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice from a late-race 3-man break.

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice from a late-race 3-man break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 61

The peloton lined out as it passes under the flamme rouge in stage 5 at Paris-Nice

The peloton lined out as it passes under the flamme rouge in stage 5 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 61

Geraint Thomas (Sky) after the finish

Geraint Thomas (Sky) after the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 61

Tom Boonen finishes up

Tom Boonen finishes up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 61

Carlos Betancur, Bob Jungels and Jakob Fuglsang

Carlos Betancur, Bob Jungels and Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 61

Carlos Betancur, Bob Jungels and Jakob Fuglsang

Carlos Betancur, Bob Jungels and Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 61

Jan Bakelants, Sylvain Chavanel, Brice Feillu, Matthew Busche And Gorka Izaguirre Insausti

Jan Bakelants, Sylvain Chavanel, Brice Feillu, Matthew Busche And Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 61

Jan Bakelants, Sylvain Chavanel, Brice Feillu, Matthew Busche And Gorka Izaguirre Insausti

Jan Bakelants, Sylvain Chavanel, Brice Feillu, Matthew Busche And Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 61

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 61

Jimmy Engoulvent

Jimmy Engoulvent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 61

Cyril Gautier

Cyril Gautier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) after winning the stage

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) after winning the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 61

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 61

Simon Spilak

Simon Spilak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 61

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 61

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 61

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 61

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) sits in

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) sits in
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 54 of 61

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) protected by his teammates

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) protected by his teammates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 61

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins stage 5 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 56 of 61

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 61

The peloton in Paris-Nice

The peloton in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 58 of 61

France's Bryan Coquard poses as he waits for the start of the fifth stage of Paris-Nice

France's Bryan Coquard poses as he waits for the start of the fifth stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 59 of 61

France's Sylvain Chavanel smiles as he waits for the start

France's Sylvain Chavanel smiles as he waits for the start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 61

Italy's Valerio Agnoli (L), wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, and Britain's Geraint Thomas (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey

Italy's Valerio Agnoli (L), wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, and Britain's Geraint Thomas (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 61

Paris-Nice race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Paris-Nice race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the fifth stage of Paris-Nice after helping to drive a late three-man breakaway that narrowly avoided capture at the line.

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished just behind, with Bryan Cocquard (Europcar) topping Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the sprint for fourth two seconds later.

"I knew it would be quite a hard stage, the last climb suited me quite well and I knew the final descent," Betancur said to AFP. "In a three-man sprint I had a good chance. I'm pretty good when it's a small group."

The Colombian launched his attack on a on a rise that interrupted the descent to the finish, and was joined by Jungels and Fuglsang. "I spotted in the first lap that there was a difficult part 8 km from the finish, just after a flat portion. This is where I decided to attack," he said. "We worked well together and I did my best to keep a few seconds ahead the bunch. This is a great victory for me and for the whole team AG2R La Mondiale on a World Tour race. There are still three stages and obviously, I keep a watchful eye on the overall standings."

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) showed fine form, surviving the attacks on the final category 2 climb with 12km to go and the hair-raising descent that followed to earn another day in the maillot jaune.

"It was a really hard day today - a very up and down route on heavy roads so every kilometre you feel in your legs," Team Sky directeur sportif Nicolas Portal said.

"The guys did a brilliant job. It was a strong breakaway and it was not easy to catch. No teams were willing to help us initially so we knew we had to take control. The team did a really good job there.

"The main objective was not to lose any time. We managed that for the most part but G lost a few seconds to Betancur. It's closer now on the GC and he's certainly a dangerous opponent. It's a tight race but it's exciting for the fans. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) also made the leading group to hold onto second overall, three seconds behind Thomas. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) remains in third overall at four seconds while Betancur moved up into fourth place on general classification at five seconds. 

How it unfolded

A high powered breakaway escaped early in the short but lumpy 153km jaunt from Crèche-sur-Saône to Rive-de-Gier, and it included Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), who lost time due to a mechanical on the previous stage, as well as Tour de France stage winner Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), and Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).

Even with motivation and cooperation, the five riders could not gain a large lead due to the presence of Bakelants, who was only 19 seconds off of the lead of Geraint Thomas. Sky kept the gap pegged to between two and three minutes until the category 3 Cote de Saint Martin en Haut. By the top of the climb, Europcar and FDJ had taken up the chase as well, and the leaders had a mere minute on the maillot jaune.

The gap was down to 30 seconds on the tricky descent into Rive-de-Gier, but the leaders had an easier time picking lines and held their lead steady.

Upon the entrance to the final circuit with 25.8km to go, Cofidis took up the chase, while the five leaders maintained their half minute gap, but there was still the 12.5km-long, category 2 Cote de Saint Catherine to come.

The cooperation in the breakaway began to disintegrate with 24km to go when Chavanel jumped from the group. He was not allowed to stay away, but the move only served to scuttle the quintet's chances, and the gap fell rapidly to 20 seconds. Undaunted, Chavanel went out on the attack again.

From the peloton Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) stretched his legs. Sitting 7:41 behind Thomas on GC, he was of no concern to Team Sky. Nonetheless, their pace nailed both Vanendert and four of the five escapees back with 21.4km to go. For the moment Chavanel persisted alone in the lead with a tenuous advantage.

Chavanel was caught on the climb from an attack by Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), and then faded back into the nearby peloton while the Trek rider took over as lone escapee.

A day after spending the majority of the stage in the breakaway, Didier looked pained as he dangled only 10 seconds from the clutches of the Sky-led peloton. He was caught before the top of the climb, with 14.2km to go.

His catch was countered by Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling), who built up a lead of a dozen seconds but was caught in a series of mad attacks for the summit of the climb at 12.6km to go.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R) pushed the pace near the top, but Thomas was on form and at full attention, and was on their wheels before the descent could begin.

Nibali hurled himself down the mountain, riding like a MotoGP star as he tried to force the nerves of Thomas. The Welshman was unruffled, despite taking a few less than optimal lines.

As the road levelled out, Betancur launched a move with 9.1km to go, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) were quick to react, forming a trio with a small advantage for the grand finale.

Suddenly, with 4km to go, none other than green jersey holder John Degenkolb showed himself at the head of the chasing peloton, showing sterling form to survive the attacks on the final climb. Omega Pharma-QuickStep also had a rider of interest in the group in Boonen, putting Niki Terpstra on the front to nail back the few seconds to the leading trio.

Helped by a series of traffic islands, roundabouts, left turns and rights, the trio persisted into the final kilometer, the peloton hot on their heels.

Jungels opened up the sprint, but Betancur had the strongest jump and won the stage just meters ahead of the bunch sprint behind.

Full Results

1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:38:15
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:02
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
28Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
33Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
43Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
48Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
50Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
51Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
55George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
56Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
60John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:01:10
64Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:01:21
65Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:17
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
68Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
70Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:29
72Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
73Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
74Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:02:48
75Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
76Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
77Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:00
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
80Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
82Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
84Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
86Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:48
87Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
88Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:30
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
92Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
93Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
94Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
95Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
96Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
99Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
100Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
108Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
109Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
110Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
113Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
115Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:03
116Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
117Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:00
119Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
120Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
121Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
122Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
123Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:19
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
125Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:35
126Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
128Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
130Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
131José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
132Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
133Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
135Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
136Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
137Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
141Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
143Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
144Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
149Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
150Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
151Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
152Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
153Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
154Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
155Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
156Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
158Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
160Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint 1 - Brindas, 87.5km
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Sprint 2 - Rive-de-Gier (1st passage), 126.5km
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Points
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar7
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol4
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Col de Brouilly (Cat. 3) 26.5km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Plantigny (Cat. 3) 39.5km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint Martin en Haut (Cat. 3) 103km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Sainte-Catherine (Cat. 2) 140.5km
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:38:15
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:02
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
9Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
18George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
19Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:01:21
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:00
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:27
22Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:30
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:03
26Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:00
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:35
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
34Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale

Teams
1Astana Pro Team10:54:49
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Trek Factory Racing
4Team Katusha0:00:02
5Team Giant-Shimano
6BMC Racing Team
7Movistar Team
8Orica GreenEdge
9Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Garmin Sharp
11Cannondale
12Lotto Belisol
13IAM Cycling
14Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Lampre-Merida
16Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
17FDJ.fr
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
19Team Europcar0:04:27
20Team Sky0:05:08
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:30

General classification after stage 5
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky21:52:42
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:03
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:25
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
26Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:32
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:40
32Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:43
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
36Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:04
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:09
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:28
40George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
41John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
42Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
44Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:41
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:11
48Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:13
49Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:02:30
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:31
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:57
52Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:58
54Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:07
55Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:29
57Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:59
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:40
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:06:54
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:57
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:13
65Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:07:33
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:44
67Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:08:04
68Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:06
69Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:08:16
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:38
71Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:39
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:40
73Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
74Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:07
75Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:08
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:18
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:09:48
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:53
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:10:20
80Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:10:28
81Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:05
82Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:07
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:10
84Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:11:35
85Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:36
86Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:39
87Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:52
88Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:08
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
90Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:12:20
91Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:41
92Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:12:45
93Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
94Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:13:04
95Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:07
96Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:11
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:21
98Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:25
99Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:35
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:13:59
101Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:14:03
102Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:14:38
103Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:14:41
104Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:14:44
105Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:45
106Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:14:56
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:14:59
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
110Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
111Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:15
112Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:15:22
113Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:37
114Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:50
115Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:51
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:52
117Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:37
118Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:42
119Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:53
120Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:55
121Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:04
122Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:18:30
123Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:19:29
124Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:21
125Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:22
126Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:55
127Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:35
128Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:04
129Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:42
130Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:55
131Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:09
132Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:23:17
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:27
134Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:59
135Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:24:08
136Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:24:12
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:35
138Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:42
139Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
140Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:53
142Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:25:11
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:56
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:10
145José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:16
146Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:17
147Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:26:45
148Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:27:08
149Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:31
150Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:29:32
151Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:49
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:30:56
153Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:31:07
154Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:32:30
155Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:32:38
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:16
157Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:34:45
158Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:58
159Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:36:54
160Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:58

Points classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano39pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar17
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp15
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team9
15Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol7
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
19Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
22Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp6
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
24Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
29Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
32Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
35Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
37Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
38Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
40Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
41Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
43Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
4Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
11Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
18Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
20Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano21:52:45
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:01
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:25
11George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:08
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:10
14Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:02:27
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:54
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:26
18Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:56
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:03
20Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:36
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
22Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:50
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:10:25
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:07
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:38
26Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:34
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:47
28Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:18:27
29Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:19:26
30Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:22:01
31Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:06
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:24
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:28
34Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:30:53
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:34:42

Teams classification
1AG2R La Mondiale65:38:52
2Movistar Team0:00:04
3Team Katusha0:00:10
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Lampre-Merida0:00:17
6Cannondale
7BMC Racing Team0:00:28
8Garmin Sharp0:00:30
9Lotto Belisol
10Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
11Orica GreenEdge0:00:52
12IAM Cycling0:01:03
13Trek Factory Racing0:01:23
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
15Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:49
16Team Giant-Shimano0:04:08
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
18FDJ.fr0:06:29
19Team Europcar0:09:26
20Team Sky0:14:28
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:45

 

