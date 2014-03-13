Image 1 of 61 Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 61 Zdeněk Štybar warms up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel in the polka dots (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 61 Best young rider, John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 61 John Degenkolb in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 61 Bob Jungels (Trek) rode with panache to take second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 61 The winning break of the day just held off the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 61 Laurent Didier (Trek) launched a solo attack on the last climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 61 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 61 Christian Knees driving the Sky train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 61 Team Europcar bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 61 Betancur played his cards to perfection to claim the stage honours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 61 Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 61 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 61 Geraint Thomas (Sky) spends his first day out on the road in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 61 Stage 4 winner Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) in the best young rider's jersey during stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 61 Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas with his Sky teammates (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) rode himself into the mountains classification jersey by placing first over the day's first three KOMs (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 61 The Paris-Nice peloton in action during stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 61 Mountains leader Valerio Agnoli and GC leader Geraint Thomas on the start line for stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) eats some food while on the front of the day's early break (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 61 Plenty of spectators take in the action late in stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) is the new mountains leader at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 61 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 61 The Paris-Nice peloton awaits the start of stage 5 in Crèche-sur-Saône (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 61 Paris-Nice points classification leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on stage with two legends of French cycling - Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 61 Geraint Thomas (Sky) remains in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey after stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 61 Stage 5 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 61 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) sprints to victory from a 3-man break in stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 61 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice from a late-race 3-man break. Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the fifth stage of Paris-Nice after helping to drive a late three-man breakaway that narrowly avoided capture at the line.

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished just behind, with Bryan Cocquard (Europcar) topping Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the sprint for fourth two seconds later.

"I knew it would be quite a hard stage, the last climb suited me quite well and I knew the final descent," Betancur said to AFP. "In a three-man sprint I had a good chance. I'm pretty good when it's a small group."

The Colombian launched his attack on a on a rise that interrupted the descent to the finish, and was joined by Jungels and Fuglsang. "I spotted in the first lap that there was a difficult part 8 km from the finish, just after a flat portion. This is where I decided to attack," he said. "We worked well together and I did my best to keep a few seconds ahead the bunch. This is a great victory for me and for the whole team AG2R La Mondiale on a World Tour race. There are still three stages and obviously, I keep a watchful eye on the overall standings."

Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) showed fine form, surviving the attacks on the final category 2 climb with 12km to go and the hair-raising descent that followed to earn another day in the maillot jaune.

"It was a really hard day today - a very up and down route on heavy roads so every kilometre you feel in your legs," Team Sky directeur sportif Nicolas Portal said.

"The guys did a brilliant job. It was a strong breakaway and it was not easy to catch. No teams were willing to help us initially so we knew we had to take control. The team did a really good job there.

"The main objective was not to lose any time. We managed that for the most part but G lost a few seconds to Betancur. It's closer now on the GC and he's certainly a dangerous opponent. It's a tight race but it's exciting for the fans. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) also made the leading group to hold onto second overall, three seconds behind Thomas. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) remains in third overall at four seconds while Betancur moved up into fourth place on general classification at five seconds.

How it unfolded

A high powered breakaway escaped early in the short but lumpy 153km jaunt from Crèche-sur-Saône to Rive-de-Gier, and it included Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), who lost time due to a mechanical on the previous stage, as well as Tour de France stage winner Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), and Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).

Even with motivation and cooperation, the five riders could not gain a large lead due to the presence of Bakelants, who was only 19 seconds off of the lead of Geraint Thomas. Sky kept the gap pegged to between two and three minutes until the category 3 Cote de Saint Martin en Haut. By the top of the climb, Europcar and FDJ had taken up the chase as well, and the leaders had a mere minute on the maillot jaune.

The gap was down to 30 seconds on the tricky descent into Rive-de-Gier, but the leaders had an easier time picking lines and held their lead steady.

Upon the entrance to the final circuit with 25.8km to go, Cofidis took up the chase, while the five leaders maintained their half minute gap, but there was still the 12.5km-long, category 2 Cote de Saint Catherine to come.

The cooperation in the breakaway began to disintegrate with 24km to go when Chavanel jumped from the group. He was not allowed to stay away, but the move only served to scuttle the quintet's chances, and the gap fell rapidly to 20 seconds. Undaunted, Chavanel went out on the attack again.

From the peloton Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) stretched his legs. Sitting 7:41 behind Thomas on GC, he was of no concern to Team Sky. Nonetheless, their pace nailed both Vanendert and four of the five escapees back with 21.4km to go. For the moment Chavanel persisted alone in the lead with a tenuous advantage.

Chavanel was caught on the climb from an attack by Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), and then faded back into the nearby peloton while the Trek rider took over as lone escapee.

A day after spending the majority of the stage in the breakaway, Didier looked pained as he dangled only 10 seconds from the clutches of the Sky-led peloton. He was caught before the top of the climb, with 14.2km to go.

His catch was countered by Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling), who built up a lead of a dozen seconds but was caught in a series of mad attacks for the summit of the climb at 12.6km to go.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R) pushed the pace near the top, but Thomas was on form and at full attention, and was on their wheels before the descent could begin.

Nibali hurled himself down the mountain, riding like a MotoGP star as he tried to force the nerves of Thomas. The Welshman was unruffled, despite taking a few less than optimal lines.

As the road levelled out, Betancur launched a move with 9.1km to go, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) were quick to react, forming a trio with a small advantage for the grand finale.

Suddenly, with 4km to go, none other than green jersey holder John Degenkolb showed himself at the head of the chasing peloton, showing sterling form to survive the attacks on the final climb. Omega Pharma-QuickStep also had a rider of interest in the group in Boonen, putting Niki Terpstra on the front to nail back the few seconds to the leading trio.

Helped by a series of traffic islands, roundabouts, left turns and rights, the trio persisted into the final kilometer, the peloton hot on their heels.

Jungels opened up the sprint, but Betancur had the strongest jump and won the stage just meters ahead of the bunch sprint behind.

Full Results

1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:38:15 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:02 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 28 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 33 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 43 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 45 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 50 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 51 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 55 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:10 64 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:01:21 65 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:17 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 68 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 70 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:29 72 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 73 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 74 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:02:48 75 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 76 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 77 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:00 78 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 82 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 84 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 86 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:48 87 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 88 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:30 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 92 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 93 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 94 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 96 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 108 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 109 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 110 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 113 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 115 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:03 116 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:00 119 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 120 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 121 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 122 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 123 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:19 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:35 126 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 128 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 130 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 131 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 133 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 137 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 141 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 143 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 144 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 148 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 151 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 152 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 153 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 154 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 155 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 156 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 158 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr

Sprint 1 - Brindas, 87.5km 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 2 - Rive-de-Gier (1st passage), 126.5km 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Points 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Brouilly (Cat. 3) 26.5km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Plantigny (Cat. 3) 39.5km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint Martin en Haut (Cat. 3) 103km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Sainte-Catherine (Cat. 2) 140.5km 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:38:15 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:02 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 19 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:01:21 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:00 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:27 22 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:30 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:03 26 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:00 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:35 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 10:54:49 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Trek Factory Racing 4 Team Katusha 0:00:02 5 Team Giant-Shimano 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Movistar Team 8 Orica GreenEdge 9 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Garmin Sharp 11 Cannondale 12 Lotto Belisol 13 IAM Cycling 14 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Lampre-Merida 16 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 17 FDJ.fr 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 19 Team Europcar 0:04:27 20 Team Sky 0:05:08 21 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:30

General classification after stage 5 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21:52:42 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:03 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:25 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 26 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:32 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:40 32 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:43 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:04 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:11 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:28 40 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 41 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 42 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 44 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:41 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:11 48 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:13 49 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:02:30 50 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:31 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:57 52 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:58 54 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:07 55 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:29 57 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:59 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:40 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:06:54 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:57 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:13 65 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:07:33 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:44 67 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:04 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:06 69 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:08:16 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:38 71 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:39 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:40 73 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 74 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:07 75 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:08 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:18 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:48 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:53 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:20 80 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:10:28 81 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:05 82 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:07 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:10 84 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:35 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:36 86 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:39 87 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:52 88 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:08 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:12:20 91 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:41 92 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:12:45 93 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 94 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:13:04 95 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:07 96 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:11 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:21 98 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:25 99 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:35 100 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:13:59 101 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:14:03 102 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:14:38 103 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:14:41 104 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:14:44 105 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:45 106 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:14:56 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:59 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 110 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 111 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:15 112 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:22 113 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:37 114 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:50 115 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:51 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:52 117 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:37 118 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:42 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:53 120 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:55 121 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:04 122 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:30 123 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:19:29 124 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:21 125 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:22 126 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:55 127 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:35 128 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:04 129 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:42 130 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:22:55 131 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:09 132 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:17 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:27 134 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:59 135 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:24:08 136 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:24:12 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:35 138 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:42 139 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 140 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:53 142 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:25:11 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:56 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:10 145 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:16 146 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:17 147 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:26:45 148 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:27:08 149 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:31 150 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:29:32 151 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:49 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:30:56 153 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:31:07 154 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:32:30 155 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:32:38 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:16 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:45 158 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:58 159 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:54 160 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:58

Points classification 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 39 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 15 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 7 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 19 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 24 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 25 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 29 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 31 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 32 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 35 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 37 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 38 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 40 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 41 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 42 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 43 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 4 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 11 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 18 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 20 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 21:52:45 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:01 3 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:21 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:25 11 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:08 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:10 14 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:02:27 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:54 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:26 18 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:56 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:03 20 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:36 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 22 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:50 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:10:25 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:07 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:38 26 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:34 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:47 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:27 29 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:19:26 30 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:22:01 31 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:06 32 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:24 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:28 34 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:30:53 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:42