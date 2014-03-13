Betancur wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice
Thomas remains in overall lead
Stage 5: Crèche-sur-Saône - Rive-de-Gier
Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the fifth stage of Paris-Nice after helping to drive a late three-man breakaway that narrowly avoided capture at the line.
Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished just behind, with Bryan Cocquard (Europcar) topping Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the sprint for fourth two seconds later.
"I knew it would be quite a hard stage, the last climb suited me quite well and I knew the final descent," Betancur said to AFP. "In a three-man sprint I had a good chance. I'm pretty good when it's a small group."
The Colombian launched his attack on a on a rise that interrupted the descent to the finish, and was joined by Jungels and Fuglsang. "I spotted in the first lap that there was a difficult part 8 km from the finish, just after a flat portion. This is where I decided to attack," he said. "We worked well together and I did my best to keep a few seconds ahead the bunch. This is a great victory for me and for the whole team AG2R La Mondiale on a World Tour race. There are still three stages and obviously, I keep a watchful eye on the overall standings."
Race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) showed fine form, surviving the attacks on the final category 2 climb with 12km to go and the hair-raising descent that followed to earn another day in the maillot jaune.
"It was a really hard day today - a very up and down route on heavy roads so every kilometre you feel in your legs," Team Sky directeur sportif Nicolas Portal said.
"The guys did a brilliant job. It was a strong breakaway and it was not easy to catch. No teams were willing to help us initially so we knew we had to take control. The team did a really good job there.
"The main objective was not to lose any time. We managed that for the most part but G lost a few seconds to Betancur. It's closer now on the GC and he's certainly a dangerous opponent. It's a tight race but it's exciting for the fans. Let's see what happens tomorrow."
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) also made the leading group to hold onto second overall, three seconds behind Thomas. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) remains in third overall at four seconds while Betancur moved up into fourth place on general classification at five seconds.
How it unfolded
A high powered breakaway escaped early in the short but lumpy 153km jaunt from Crèche-sur-Saône to Rive-de-Gier, and it included Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), who lost time due to a mechanical on the previous stage, as well as Tour de France stage winner Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar), Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), and Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).
Even with motivation and cooperation, the five riders could not gain a large lead due to the presence of Bakelants, who was only 19 seconds off of the lead of Geraint Thomas. Sky kept the gap pegged to between two and three minutes until the category 3 Cote de Saint Martin en Haut. By the top of the climb, Europcar and FDJ had taken up the chase as well, and the leaders had a mere minute on the maillot jaune.
The gap was down to 30 seconds on the tricky descent into Rive-de-Gier, but the leaders had an easier time picking lines and held their lead steady.
Upon the entrance to the final circuit with 25.8km to go, Cofidis took up the chase, while the five leaders maintained their half minute gap, but there was still the 12.5km-long, category 2 Cote de Saint Catherine to come.
The cooperation in the breakaway began to disintegrate with 24km to go when Chavanel jumped from the group. He was not allowed to stay away, but the move only served to scuttle the quintet's chances, and the gap fell rapidly to 20 seconds. Undaunted, Chavanel went out on the attack again.
From the peloton Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) stretched his legs. Sitting 7:41 behind Thomas on GC, he was of no concern to Team Sky. Nonetheless, their pace nailed both Vanendert and four of the five escapees back with 21.4km to go. For the moment Chavanel persisted alone in the lead with a tenuous advantage.
Chavanel was caught on the climb from an attack by Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), and then faded back into the nearby peloton while the Trek rider took over as lone escapee.
A day after spending the majority of the stage in the breakaway, Didier looked pained as he dangled only 10 seconds from the clutches of the Sky-led peloton. He was caught before the top of the climb, with 14.2km to go.
His catch was countered by Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling), who built up a lead of a dozen seconds but was caught in a series of mad attacks for the summit of the climb at 12.6km to go.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R) pushed the pace near the top, but Thomas was on form and at full attention, and was on their wheels before the descent could begin.
Nibali hurled himself down the mountain, riding like a MotoGP star as he tried to force the nerves of Thomas. The Welshman was unruffled, despite taking a few less than optimal lines.
As the road levelled out, Betancur launched a move with 9.1km to go, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) were quick to react, forming a trio with a small advantage for the grand finale.
Suddenly, with 4km to go, none other than green jersey holder John Degenkolb showed himself at the head of the chasing peloton, showing sterling form to survive the attacks on the final climb. Omega Pharma-QuickStep also had a rider of interest in the group in Boonen, putting Niki Terpstra on the front to nail back the few seconds to the leading trio.
Helped by a series of traffic islands, roundabouts, left turns and rights, the trio persisted into the final kilometer, the peloton hot on their heels.
Jungels opened up the sprint, but Betancur had the strongest jump and won the stage just meters ahead of the bunch sprint behind.
Full Results
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38:15
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:02
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|33
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|43
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|55
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|56
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|64
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:01:21
|65
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:17
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|68
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:29
|72
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|75
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:17
|76
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:00
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|82
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|86
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:48
|87
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:30
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|94
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|109
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|110
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|113
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|115
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:03
|116
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:00
|119
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:19
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:35
|126
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|133
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|141
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|151
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|152
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|153
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|154
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38:15
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:02
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|19
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:01:21
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:00
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|22
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:30
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:03
|26
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:00
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:35
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|10:54:49
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|Cannondale
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:17
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:04:27
|20
|Team Sky
|0:05:08
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:30
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|21:52:42
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:04
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:25
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:32
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:40
|32
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:43
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|38
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:28
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|41
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|42
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:41
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:11
|48
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:13
|49
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:02:30
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:31
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:57
|52
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:58
|54
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:07
|55
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|57
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:59
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:40
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:06:54
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:57
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|65
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:33
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:44
|67
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:04
|68
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:06
|69
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:16
|70
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|71
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:39
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:40
|73
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|74
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:07
|75
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:08
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|77
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:48
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:53
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:20
|80
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:10:28
|81
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:05
|82
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:07
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:10
|84
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:35
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:36
|86
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:39
|87
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:52
|88
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|91
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:41
|92
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:12:45
|93
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|94
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:04
|95
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:07
|96
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:11
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:21
|98
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:25
|99
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:35
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:13:59
|101
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:14:03
|102
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:14:38
|103
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:41
|104
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:44
|105
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:45
|106
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:14:56
|107
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:59
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|110
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|111
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:15
|112
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:22
|113
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:37
|114
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:50
|115
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:52
|117
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:37
|118
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:42
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:53
|120
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:55
|121
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:04
|122
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:30
|123
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:29
|124
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:21
|125
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:22
|126
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:55
|127
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:35
|128
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:04
|129
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:42
|130
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:55
|131
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:09
|132
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:17
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:27
|134
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:59
|135
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:24:08
|136
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:12
|137
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:35
|138
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:42
|139
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:53
|142
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:25:11
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:56
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:10
|145
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:16
|146
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:17
|147
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:45
|148
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:27:08
|149
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:31
|150
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:29:32
|151
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:49
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:30:56
|153
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:31:07
|154
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:32:30
|155
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:32:38
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:16
|157
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:45
|158
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:58
|159
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:54
|160
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:58
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|15
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|7
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|24
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|25
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|32
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|35
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|37
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|38
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|40
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|4
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|11
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|20
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|21:52:45
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:01
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:21
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:25
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:08
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:10
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:02:27
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:54
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:26
|18
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:56
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:03
|20
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:36
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|22
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:50
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:10:25
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:07
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:38
|26
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:34
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:47
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:27
|29
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:26
|30
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|31
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:06
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:24
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:28
|34
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:30:53
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:42
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|65:38:52
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:03
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:23
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:08
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:29
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:09:26
|20
|Team Sky
|0:14:28
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:45
