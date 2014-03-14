Betancur wins second straight stage at Paris-Nice
Colombian takes over leader's jersey from Thomas
Stage 6: Saint-Saturnin-lès-Avignon - Fayence
He may be, by his own admission, still a couple of kilograms over his ideal racing weight, but Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) made light of the short, sharp climb to the line at Fayence to claim stage victory and the overall lead at Paris-Nice.
On a finale that brought to mind the Mur de Huy – in length if not quite in difficulty – Betancur showed that he had digested the lessons of his third place finish at Flèche Wallonne last April, when he had bounded clear of the leading group on the lower slopes only for his charge to fizzle out in the final 300 metres.
This time around, the Colombian gauged his effort more cautiously, following the wheels on the steeper gradients and then overhauling world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) as the road flattened out to take the stage win and divest Geraint Thomas (Sky) – who crossed the line three seconds down in 4th – of the yellow jersey in the process.
“It was a very hard stage with a lot of kilometres, but the team rode very well and did great work for me,” Betancur said as he waited to mount the podium, mindful that his chance of overall success had almost slipped away on the approach to the base of the final climb.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) launched two separate attacks on the descent of the Col de Bourigaille, the second of which threatened to take a ten-man move clear and leave Betancur stranded in the third group with five kilometres remaining. Ag2r rider Mickaël Chérel’s stalling tactics up ahead, however, allied to a concerted chase from Betancur’s remaining teammates, helped to seal up the gaps just as the final haul to the line began.
Once on the 1.5 kilometre climb – which the peloton had already tackled at the foot of the Bourigaille – Ag2r’s Alexis Vuillermoz went on the offensive, stretching out the leading group with an effort that distanced a number of riders, including Nibali, as the gradient began to bite. After Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) tried to get away on the steepest section, the impressive Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) then joined Vuillermoz at the front of the shrinking leading group.
The pair led determinedly through the twin set of hairpin bends that preceded the finish, only for ill fortune to thwart both of their challenges almost simultaneously – Vuillermoz crashed as he zipped out of the second bend, while seconds later Slagter pulled over with a mechanical problem.
In the confusion, Rui Costa, who had appeared comfortable on the climb, appeared set to capitalise, jumping clear with considerable force, but Betancur summoned up the strength to make it across to the world champion, and then came around him in the final 100 metres to claim victory.
Just behind, Thomas was scrambling gamely to get back on terms, but he was unable to close the gap to the two leaders, and he ultimately had to settle for fourth on the stage as Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) – a rider pedalling with real facility ahead of the spring classics – nipped around him to lead the chasers home at three seconds.
Thanks to the time bonus he picked up at the finish, Betancur now holds a lead of eight seconds over Rui Costa in the overall standings, while Thomas slips to third, a further ten seconds back.
Betancur’s Paris-Nice stage wins are the third and fourth victories of his season after he landed a stage and the overall at the Tour du Haut-Var last month. The Colombian struggled in his first race of the campaign at the Tour de San Luis in January, but he has found form quickly since arriving at his European base in Tuscany, where he is coached by Michele Bartoli.
“I’m in good condition and you have to seize the moment,” Betancur said. “The plan now is to hold the overall lead and celebrate victory in the end.”
Fireworks on the Bourigaille
Paris-Nice’s longest day was played out in pleasant spring sunshine in the Vaucluse and Var départements, and the early exchanges were animated by a ten-man breakaway that included Steve Cummings (BMC), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale).
Keukeleire began the day just 25 seconds down on Thomas’ yellow jersey, and as a consequence, the break was never allowed that much freedom, with their maximum advantage a very manageable three minutes. As Sky began to close the gap in the final 60 kilometres, the French pair of Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) sensed their chance, punching clear on Côte des Tuilières and joining the leaders on the descent.
After the following Côte de Mont Meaulx, with 40 kilometres remaining, only four riders remained in front – Chavanel, Voeckler, De Marchi and Ligthart – while the Sky-led peloton whittled away at the leaders’ advantage. By the time Chavanel et al reached the finish line at Fayence for the first time at the foot of the Col de Bourigaille, their margin was down to just 25 seconds, and it continued to shrink as the gradient stiffened.
As Voeckler struggled, the king of the mountains Chavanel forced his way clear, but he was picked off shortly afterwards when Astana’s Lieuwe Westra wound up the pace in support of Nibali and Jakob Fulgang.
Closer to the summit, Fränk Schleck (Trek) launched himself off the front, and though short of the vim of old, it was enough to bring Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) and Vuillermoz clear with him. As they crested the summit, they were joined by Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché) and Yury Trofimov (Katusha), while behind, the yellow jersey group had been reduced to just 35 riders.
Once over the top, Nibali launched his first attack, which was enough to peg back the leaders, and presaged an intense assault on Thomas’ slender overall lead. Nibali, however, would not be the man to dislodge the Welshman, who covered the moves as best he could all the way to the finish, but ultimately had to give best to Betancur on the final kick to the line.
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:12:11
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:07
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|18
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:21
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:25
|26
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:32
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:34
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:40
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:51
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|43
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|44
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:55
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:20
|47
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:24
|48
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:43
|49
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:12
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:15
|59
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:46
|60
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:00
|61
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:08
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:16
|63
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:32
|68
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:34
|69
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:49
|70
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:52
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:22
|72
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|75
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:12:37
|76
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:14:05
|77
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|78
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|80
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|83
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|84
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|90
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|91
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:16
|94
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:58
|95
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|99
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|108
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|111
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|113
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|124
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|132
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|135
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|139
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|143
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|146
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|149
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|151
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|154
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|156
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:18
|157
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|3
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|7
|pts
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|4
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:12:11
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:25
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:32
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:00:34
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:34
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:38
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:55
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:43
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:16
|17
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:49
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:22
|19
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:14:34
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:58
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:37:06
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:06
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:12
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:36
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:15
|7
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:56
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:05:06
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:51
|10
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|0:06:09
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:32
|14
|Cannondale
|0:06:42
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:01
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|17
|Team Sky
|0:15:31
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:16
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:20:40
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:19
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:27
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|27:04:48
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:27
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:37
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:45
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|19
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:58
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|22
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:02
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:05
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:06
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:28
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:43
|27
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|28
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:55
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:58
|30
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:07
|32
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:12
|33
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:22
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:30
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:38
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:45
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:31
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:54
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:59
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:40
|41
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:46
|42
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:58
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:19
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:22
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:25
|46
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:02
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:09:48
|49
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:57
|50
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:16
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:47
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:55
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:00
|54
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:21
|55
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:27
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:32
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:29
|58
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:00
|60
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:16
|61
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:43
|62
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:24
|63
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:04
|64
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:17:09
|65
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:12
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:28
|67
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:29
|69
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:46
|70
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:26
|71
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:18:46
|72
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:14
|73
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:19:16
|74
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:24
|75
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:04
|76
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|77
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:21:33
|79
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:02
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:17
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:47
|82
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:14
|83
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:24:16
|84
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:17
|85
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:32
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:47
|87
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:51
|88
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:59
|89
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:06
|90
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:07
|91
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:09
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|93
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:23
|94
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:47
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:24
|97
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|98
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:43
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:08
|100
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:28:13
|101
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:34
|102
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:55
|103
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:19
|104
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:10
|105
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:14
|106
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:24
|107
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:28
|108
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:38
|109
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:31:41
|110
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:48
|111
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:54
|112
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:31:59
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:02
|114
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|116
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:18
|117
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:25
|118
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:40
|119
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:43
|120
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:53
|121
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:22
|122
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|123
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:40
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:58
|125
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:36:50
|126
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:25
|127
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:48
|128
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:38
|129
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:51
|130
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:07
|131
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:45
|132
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:58
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:30
|134
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:02
|135
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:38
|136
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:45
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:56
|139
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:42:34
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:59
|141
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:13
|142
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:19
|143
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:20
|144
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:48
|145
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:44:11
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:34
|147
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:46:35
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:52
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:59
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:48:30
|151
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:49:33
|152
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:49:41
|153
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:19
|154
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:51:48
|155
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:01
|156
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:57
|157
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:11:01
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|41
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|12
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|10
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|19
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|28
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|30
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|32
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|33
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|35
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|36
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|39
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|40
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|43
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|48
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1
|50
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|11
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|12
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|5
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|18
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|24
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|27
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|31
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1
|37
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|38
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|27:04:48
|2
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:43
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:58
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:02:07
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:30
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:45
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:16
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:47
|13
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:27
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:16
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:43
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:24
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:04
|18
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:17:09
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:29
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:14
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:19:16
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|23
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:02
|24
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:32
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:24:51
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:09
|27
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:23
|28
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:40
|29
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:53
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:48
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:07
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:30
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:34
|34
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:59
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:51:48
|1
|Movistar Team
|81:16:02
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:34
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:05:12
|8
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:33
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:34
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|0:06:35
|11
|Cannondale
|0:06:55
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:56
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:12:16
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:03
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:04
|18
|Team Sky
|0:29:55
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:30:02
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:31
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:43:00
