Betancur wins second straight stage at Paris-Nice

Colombian takes over leader's jersey from Thomas

Image 1 of 55

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) makes it two from two at Paris-Nice.

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) makes it two from two at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 55

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) finishes stage 6 on a spare bike after he suffered a mechanical with his rear derailleur on the climb to the finish

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) finishes stage 6 on a spare bike after he suffered a mechanical with his rear derailleur on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 55

Stage 6 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium

Stage 6 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 55

The early break in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

The early break in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 55

Mountains leader Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack

Mountains leader Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 55

The breakaway gets a time check from the moto

The breakaway gets a time check from the moto
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 55

Mountains leader Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) alone in the lead

Mountains leader Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) alone in the lead
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 55

The early break in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

The early break in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 55

Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) and points leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) roll along in the peloton during stage 6

Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) and points leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) roll along in the peloton during stage 6
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 55

Stage 6 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) is the new GC leader at Paris-Nice

Stage 6 winner Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) is the new GC leader at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 55

The Paris-Nice peloton faced a steep climb to the finish in Fayence

The Paris-Nice peloton faced a steep climb to the finish in Fayence
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 55

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) continues to lead the points classification at Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) continues to lead the points classification at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 55

The early break in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

The early break in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 55

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in the polka-dot mountains jersey

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in the polka-dot mountains jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 55

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) leads the mountains classification for another day at Paris-Nice

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) leads the mountains classification for another day at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 55

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) outsprints Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) for third place at the end of stage six

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) outsprints Paris-Nice leader Geraint Thomas (Sky) for third place at the end of stage six
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 55

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) found the uphill finale to his liking as he outsprinted world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) found the uphill finale to his liking as he outsprinted world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 55

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 55

Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida) sets tempo

Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida) sets tempo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 55

Cyril Gautier (Europcar).

Cyril Gautier (Europcar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 55

Simon Spilak (Katusha).

Simon Spilak (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 55

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crosses the finish line.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 55

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) tries to break clear with Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) on the descent.

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) tries to break clear with Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) on the descent.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 55

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) leads Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in a breakaway attempt.

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) leads Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) in a breakaway attempt.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 55

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the break at Paris-Nice.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the break at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 55

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Pim Lighthart (Lotto Belisol), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Pim Lighthart (Lotto Belisol), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 55

Chris Anker Sörensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Anker Sörensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 55

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 55

Lunch time for the break

Lunch time for the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 55

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 55

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Nikolai Trusov (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Nikolai Trusov (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 55

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) won for the second time in as many days at Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) won for the second time in as many days at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 55

The moment it all went wrong for Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) in the stage 6 finale. The Dutchman appeared to be en route to a stage win in Fayence but was sidelined by a mechanical with his rear derailleur

The moment it all went wrong for Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) in the stage 6 finale. The Dutchman appeared to be en route to a stage win in Fayence but was sidelined by a mechanical with his rear derailleur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 55

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) outsprints world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) outsprints world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 55

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 55

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar) in the break.

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar) in the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 55

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar) on the attack.

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 55

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in yellow at Paris-Nice.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in yellow at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 55

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 55

Simon Spilak (Katusha) tried to get away on the final climb.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) tried to get away on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 55

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crossed the line in 17th place.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crossed the line in 17th place.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 55

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 55

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was just behind the yellow jersey group on stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was just behind the yellow jersey group on stage 6 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 55

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Geraint Thomas (Sky) to 3rd on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Geraint Thomas (Sky) to 3rd on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 55

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) comes around Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) comes around Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) to win stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 55

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wins at Fayence.

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) wins at Fayence.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 55

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) beats world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) at Fayence.

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) beats world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) at Fayence.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 55

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 55

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) before the stage start

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) before the stage start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 55

Edvald Boasson Hagen leade Geraint Thomas

Edvald Boasson Hagen leade Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 55

Geraint Thomas lost his yellow jersey

Geraint Thomas lost his yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 55

Geraint Thomas sits behind his Team Sky teammates

Geraint Thomas sits behind his Team Sky teammates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 55

The leaders take on the final climb

The leaders take on the final climb
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 54 of 55

Carlos Alberto Betancur takes his second straight stage

Carlos Alberto Betancur takes his second straight stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 55

Paris-Nice stage 6

Paris-Nice stage 6
(Image credit: AFP)

He may be, by his own admission, still a couple of kilograms over his ideal racing weight, but Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) made light of the short, sharp climb to the line at Fayence to claim stage victory and the overall lead at Paris-Nice.

On a finale that brought to mind the Mur de Huy – in length if not quite in difficulty – Betancur showed that he had digested the lessons of his third place finish at Flèche Wallonne last April, when he had bounded clear of the leading group on the lower slopes only for his charge to fizzle out in the final 300 metres.

This time around, the Colombian gauged his effort more cautiously, following the wheels on the steeper gradients and then overhauling world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) as the road flattened out to take the stage win and divest Geraint Thomas (Sky) – who crossed the line three seconds down in 4th – of the yellow jersey in the process.

“It was a very hard stage with a lot of kilometres, but the team rode very well and did great work for me,” Betancur said as he waited to mount the podium, mindful that his chance of overall success had almost slipped away on the approach to the base of the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) launched two separate attacks on the descent of the Col de Bourigaille, the second of which threatened to take a ten-man move clear and leave Betancur stranded in the third group with five kilometres remaining. Ag2r rider Mickaël Chérel’s stalling tactics up ahead, however, allied to a concerted chase from Betancur’s remaining teammates, helped to seal up the gaps just as the final haul to the line began.

Once on the 1.5 kilometre climb – which the peloton had already tackled at the foot of the Bourigaille – Ag2r’s Alexis Vuillermoz went on the offensive, stretching out the leading group with an effort that distanced a number of riders, including Nibali, as the gradient began to bite. After Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) tried to get away on the steepest section, the impressive Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) then joined Vuillermoz at the front of the shrinking leading group.

The pair led determinedly through the twin set of hairpin bends that preceded the finish, only for ill fortune to thwart both of their challenges almost simultaneously – Vuillermoz crashed as he zipped out of the second bend, while seconds later Slagter pulled over with a mechanical problem.

In the confusion, Rui Costa, who had appeared comfortable on the climb, appeared set to capitalise, jumping clear with considerable force, but Betancur summoned up the strength to make it across to the world champion, and then came around him in the final 100 metres to claim victory.

Just behind, Thomas was scrambling gamely to get back on terms, but he was unable to close the gap to the two leaders, and he ultimately had to settle for fourth on the stage as Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) – a rider pedalling with real facility ahead of the spring classics – nipped around him to lead the chasers home at three seconds.

Thanks to the time bonus he picked up at the finish, Betancur now holds a lead of eight seconds over Rui Costa in the overall standings, while Thomas slips to third, a further ten seconds back.

Betancur’s Paris-Nice stage wins are the third and fourth victories of his season after he landed a stage and the overall at the Tour du Haut-Var last month. The Colombian struggled in his first race of the campaign at the Tour de San Luis in January, but he has found form quickly since arriving at his European base in Tuscany, where he is coached by Michele Bartoli.

“I’m in good condition and you have to seize the moment,” Betancur said. “The plan now is to hold the overall lead and celebrate victory in the end.”

Fireworks on the Bourigaille

Paris-Nice’s longest day was played out in pleasant spring sunshine in the Vaucluse and Var départements, and the early exchanges were animated by a ten-man breakaway that included Steve Cummings (BMC), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale).

Keukeleire began the day just 25 seconds down on Thomas’ yellow jersey, and as a consequence, the break was never allowed that much freedom, with their maximum advantage a very manageable three minutes. As Sky began to close the gap in the final 60 kilometres, the French pair of Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) sensed their chance, punching clear on Côte des Tuilières and joining the leaders on the descent.

After the following Côte de Mont Meaulx, with 40 kilometres remaining, only four riders remained in front – Chavanel, Voeckler, De Marchi and Ligthart – while the Sky-led peloton whittled away at the leaders’ advantage. By the time Chavanel et al reached the finish line at Fayence for the first time at the foot of the Col de Bourigaille, their margin was down to just 25 seconds, and it continued to shrink as the gradient stiffened.

As Voeckler struggled, the king of the mountains Chavanel forced his way clear, but he was picked off shortly afterwards when Astana’s Lieuwe Westra wound up the pace in support of Nibali and Jakob Fulgang.

Closer to the summit, Fränk Schleck (Trek) launched himself off the front, and though short of the vim of old, it was enough to bring Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) and Vuillermoz clear with him. As they crested the summit, they were joined by Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché) and Yury Trofimov (Katusha), while behind, the yellow jersey group had been reduced to just 35 riders.

Once over the top, Nibali launched his first attack, which was enough to peg back the leaders, and presaged an intense assault on Thomas’ slender overall lead. Nibali, however, would not be the man to dislodge the Welshman, who covered the moves as best he could all the way to the finish, but ultimately had to give best to Betancur on the final kick to the line.

 

Full Results
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5:12:11
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:07
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
18Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:21
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:25
26Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:28
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:32
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:34
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:40
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:45
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
41Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:51
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
43Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
44Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:55
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
46Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:03:20
47David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:24
48Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:04:43
49Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
51Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
54Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
55Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:12
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:15
59Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:46
60Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:00
61Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:06:08
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:06:16
63Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
65Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
67Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:32
68Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:34
69Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:49
70Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:22
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:12:37
76Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:14:05
77Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:34
78Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
80Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
82Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
83Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
84Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
86Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
88Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
89Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
90Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
91Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
92Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:15:16
94Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:58
95Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
96Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
99Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
100Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
102Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
104Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
105Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
106Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
108Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
110Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
111José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
113Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
114Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
115Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
116Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
117Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
119Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
120Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
121Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
123Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
124Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
132Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
134Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
135Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
137Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
140Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
141Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
142Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
143Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
146Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
147Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
150Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
151Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
153Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
154Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
156Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:17:18
157Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFVladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Lourmarin, 45.5km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Fayence, 193km
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale3pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1

Points
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida12
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol3
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bonnieux (Cat. 3) 36.5km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Côte des Tuillières (Cat. 2) 164.5km
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol7pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
3Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2
5Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Mont Meaulx (Cat. 3) 180km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling4pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Col de Bourigaille (Cat. 1) 202.5km
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling10pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida4
5Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1

Mountain 5 - Fayence (Cat. 2) 221.5km
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale7pts
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young riders
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale5:12:11
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:11
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:25
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:32
7George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:00:34
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:34
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:38
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:55
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:04:43
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
16Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:06:16
17Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:49
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:22
19Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:14:34
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
22Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:58
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
25Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
33Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams
1Movistar Team15:37:06
2Lotto Belisol0:00:06
3Lampre-Merida0:00:12
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
5IAM Cycling0:01:36
6Trek Factory Racing0:03:15
7Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:56
8Team Katusha0:05:06
9FDJ.fr0:05:51
10Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
11Garmin Sharp0:06:09
12Astana Pro Team0:06:23
13BMC Racing Team0:06:32
14Cannondale0:06:42
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:01
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:14:15
17Team Sky0:15:31
18Orica GreenEdge0:19:16
19Team Europcar0:20:40
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:19
21Team Giant-Shimano0:29:27

General classification after stage 6
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale27:04:48
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:27
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
11Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:37
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:45
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
17Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
19Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:58
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
22Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:06
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:28
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:43
27John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:01:44
28Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:55
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:58
30Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:07
32Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:12
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:30
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:38
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:45
37Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:31
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:54
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:59
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:40
41Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:06:46
42Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:58
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:19
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:22
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:25
46Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:08:02
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:22
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:09:48
49Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:57
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:16
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:47
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:55
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:00
54Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:12:21
55Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:27
56Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:32
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:14:29
58Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:14:59
59Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:15:00
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:16
61Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:43
62Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:24
63John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:04
64Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:17:09
65Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:12
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:17:28
67David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
68Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:29
69Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:46
70Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:26
71Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:18:46
72Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:14
73Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:19:16
74Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:24
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:21:04
76Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
77Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:32
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:21:33
79Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:02
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:23:17
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:47
82Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:14
83Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:24:16
84Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:17
85Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:32
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:47
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:24:51
88Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:59
89Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:25:06
90Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:25:07
91Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:09
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:21
93Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:26:23
94Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:47
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
96Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:27:24
97Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
98Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:27:43
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:28:08
100Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:28:13
101Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:28:34
102Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:55
103Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:19
104Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:10
105Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:14
106Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:24
107Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:28
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:38
109Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:31:41
110Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:48
111Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:31:54
112Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:31:59
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:32:02
114Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
116Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:18
117Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:32:25
118Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:40
119Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:43
120Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:53
121Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:22
122Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:33:54
123Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:40
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:34:58
125Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:36:50
126Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:25
127Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:48
128Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:38
129Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:38:51
130Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:39:07
131Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:45
132Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:39:58
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:30
134Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:41:02
135Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:38
136Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:41:45
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:56
139Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:42:34
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:59
141Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:13
142José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:19
143Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:20
144Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:48
145Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:44:11
146Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:34
147Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:46:35
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:52
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:59
150Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:48:30
151Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:49:33
152Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:49:41
153Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:50:19
154Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:51:48
155Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:01
156Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:53:57
157Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:11:01

Points classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano41pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale30
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar17
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp15
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida12
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr11
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol10
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team9
19Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
28Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
30Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano5
31Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
32Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
33Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale3
35Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
36Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
39Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
40Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
43Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
46Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1
48Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol1
50Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling20pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale13
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling10
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol9
8Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
11Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida5
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge5
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
21Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
24Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar3
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
27Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
31Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2
32Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
36Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1
37David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1
38Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha1

Young riders classification
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale27:04:48
2Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:35
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:43
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:58
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
8George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:02:07
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:30
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:45
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:16
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:47
13Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:27
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:16
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:43
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:24
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:04
18Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:17:09
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:29
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:14
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:19:16
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
23Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:02
24Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:32
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:24:51
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:09
27Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:26:23
28Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:40
29Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:53
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:48
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:39:07
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:30
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:34
34Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:59
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:51:48

Teams classification
1Movistar Team81:16:02
2Lampre-Merida0:00:25
3Lotto Belisol0:00:32
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
5IAM Cycling0:02:35
6Trek Factory Racing0:04:34
7Team Katusha0:05:12
8Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:33
9Astana Pro Team0:06:34
10Garmin Sharp0:06:35
11Cannondale0:06:55
12BMC Racing Team0:06:56
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:39
14FDJ.fr0:12:16
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:03
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:00
17Orica GreenEdge0:20:04
18Team Sky0:29:55
19Team Europcar0:30:02
20Team Giant-Shimano0:33:31
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:43:00

 

