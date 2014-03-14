Image 1 of 55 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) makes it two from two at Paris-Nice. He may be, by his own admission, still a couple of kilograms over his ideal racing weight, but Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) made light of the short, sharp climb to the line at Fayence to claim stage victory and the overall lead at Paris-Nice.

On a finale that brought to mind the Mur de Huy – in length if not quite in difficulty – Betancur showed that he had digested the lessons of his third place finish at Flèche Wallonne last April, when he had bounded clear of the leading group on the lower slopes only for his charge to fizzle out in the final 300 metres.

This time around, the Colombian gauged his effort more cautiously, following the wheels on the steeper gradients and then overhauling world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) as the road flattened out to take the stage win and divest Geraint Thomas (Sky) – who crossed the line three seconds down in 4th – of the yellow jersey in the process.

“It was a very hard stage with a lot of kilometres, but the team rode very well and did great work for me,” Betancur said as he waited to mount the podium, mindful that his chance of overall success had almost slipped away on the approach to the base of the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) launched two separate attacks on the descent of the Col de Bourigaille, the second of which threatened to take a ten-man move clear and leave Betancur stranded in the third group with five kilometres remaining. Ag2r rider Mickaël Chérel’s stalling tactics up ahead, however, allied to a concerted chase from Betancur’s remaining teammates, helped to seal up the gaps just as the final haul to the line began.

Once on the 1.5 kilometre climb – which the peloton had already tackled at the foot of the Bourigaille – Ag2r’s Alexis Vuillermoz went on the offensive, stretching out the leading group with an effort that distanced a number of riders, including Nibali, as the gradient began to bite. After Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) tried to get away on the steepest section, the impressive Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) then joined Vuillermoz at the front of the shrinking leading group.

The pair led determinedly through the twin set of hairpin bends that preceded the finish, only for ill fortune to thwart both of their challenges almost simultaneously – Vuillermoz crashed as he zipped out of the second bend, while seconds later Slagter pulled over with a mechanical problem.

In the confusion, Rui Costa, who had appeared comfortable on the climb, appeared set to capitalise, jumping clear with considerable force, but Betancur summoned up the strength to make it across to the world champion, and then came around him in the final 100 metres to claim victory.

Just behind, Thomas was scrambling gamely to get back on terms, but he was unable to close the gap to the two leaders, and he ultimately had to settle for fourth on the stage as Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) – a rider pedalling with real facility ahead of the spring classics – nipped around him to lead the chasers home at three seconds.

Thanks to the time bonus he picked up at the finish, Betancur now holds a lead of eight seconds over Rui Costa in the overall standings, while Thomas slips to third, a further ten seconds back.

Betancur’s Paris-Nice stage wins are the third and fourth victories of his season after he landed a stage and the overall at the Tour du Haut-Var last month. The Colombian struggled in his first race of the campaign at the Tour de San Luis in January, but he has found form quickly since arriving at his European base in Tuscany, where he is coached by Michele Bartoli.

“I’m in good condition and you have to seize the moment,” Betancur said. “The plan now is to hold the overall lead and celebrate victory in the end.”

Fireworks on the Bourigaille

Paris-Nice’s longest day was played out in pleasant spring sunshine in the Vaucluse and Var départements, and the early exchanges were animated by a ten-man breakaway that included Steve Cummings (BMC), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Belisol) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale).

Keukeleire began the day just 25 seconds down on Thomas’ yellow jersey, and as a consequence, the break was never allowed that much freedom, with their maximum advantage a very manageable three minutes. As Sky began to close the gap in the final 60 kilometres, the French pair of Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) sensed their chance, punching clear on Côte des Tuilières and joining the leaders on the descent.

After the following Côte de Mont Meaulx, with 40 kilometres remaining, only four riders remained in front – Chavanel, Voeckler, De Marchi and Ligthart – while the Sky-led peloton whittled away at the leaders’ advantage. By the time Chavanel et al reached the finish line at Fayence for the first time at the foot of the Col de Bourigaille, their margin was down to just 25 seconds, and it continued to shrink as the gradient stiffened.

As Voeckler struggled, the king of the mountains Chavanel forced his way clear, but he was picked off shortly afterwards when Astana’s Lieuwe Westra wound up the pace in support of Nibali and Jakob Fulgang.

Closer to the summit, Fränk Schleck (Trek) launched himself off the front, and though short of the vim of old, it was enough to bring Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling) and Vuillermoz clear with him. As they crested the summit, they were joined by Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Eduardo Sepulveda (Bretagne-Séché) and Yury Trofimov (Katusha), while behind, the yellow jersey group had been reduced to just 35 riders.

Once over the top, Nibali launched his first attack, which was enough to peg back the leaders, and presaged an intense assault on Thomas’ slender overall lead. Nibali, however, would not be the man to dislodge the Welshman, who covered the moves as best he could all the way to the finish, but ultimately had to give best to Betancur on the final kick to the line.

Full Results 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5:12:11 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:07 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 18 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 19 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:21 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:25 26 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:32 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:34 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:35 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:40 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:45 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:51 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 43 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 44 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:55 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 46 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:20 47 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:24 48 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:04:43 49 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 51 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 53 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 55 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:12 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:15 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:46 60 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:00 61 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:06:08 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:06:16 63 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 67 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:32 68 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:34 69 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:49 70 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:52 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:22 72 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:12:37 76 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:14:05 77 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:34 78 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 80 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 83 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 84 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 86 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 90 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 91 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:16 94 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:58 95 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 96 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 99 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 100 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 104 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 105 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 106 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 108 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 111 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 113 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 114 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 115 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 121 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 124 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 132 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 134 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 135 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 137 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 141 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 142 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 143 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 146 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 150 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 151 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 153 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 154 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 156 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:18 157 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Lourmarin, 45.5km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Fayence, 193km 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1

Points 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 3 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bonnieux (Cat. 3) 36.5km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Côte des Tuillières (Cat. 2) 164.5km 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 7 pts 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 3 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Mont Meaulx (Cat. 3) 180km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Bourigaille (Cat. 1) 202.5km 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1

Mountain 5 - Fayence (Cat. 2) 221.5km 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 7 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young riders 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 5:12:11 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:25 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:32 7 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:00:34 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:34 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:38 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:55 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:43 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:16 17 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:49 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:22 19 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:14:34 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:58 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 33 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams 1 Movistar Team 15:37:06 2 Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 3 Lampre-Merida 0:00:12 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 5 IAM Cycling 0:01:36 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:15 7 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:56 8 Team Katusha 0:05:06 9 FDJ.fr 0:05:51 10 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:58 11 Garmin Sharp 0:06:09 12 Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 13 BMC Racing Team 0:06:32 14 Cannondale 0:06:42 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:01 16 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:14:15 17 Team Sky 0:15:31 18 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:16 19 Team Europcar 0:20:40 20 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:19 21 Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:27

General classification after stage 6 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 27:04:48 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:27 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 11 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 0:00:37 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:45 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 17 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 19 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:58 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 22 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:01:02 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:06 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:28 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:43 27 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:01:44 28 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:55 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:58 30 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:07 32 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:12 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:30 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:38 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:45 37 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:31 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:54 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:59 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:40 41 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:46 42 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:58 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:19 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:22 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:25 46 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:08:02 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:22 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:09:48 49 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:57 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:16 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:47 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:55 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:00 54 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:12:21 55 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:27 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:32 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:14:29 58 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:14:59 59 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:00 60 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:16 61 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:43 62 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:24 63 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:04 64 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:17:09 65 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:12 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:28 67 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 68 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:29 69 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:46 70 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:18:26 71 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:18:46 72 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:14 73 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:19:16 74 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:24 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:21:04 76 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:15 77 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:32 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:21:33 79 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:02 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:23:17 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:47 82 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:14 83 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:24:16 84 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:17 85 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:32 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:47 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:51 88 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:59 89 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:06 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:07 91 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:09 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:21 93 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:26:23 94 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:47 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:24 97 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 98 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:27:43 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:28:08 100 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:28:13 101 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:34 102 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:55 103 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:19 104 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:10 105 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:14 106 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:24 107 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:28 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:38 109 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:31:41 110 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:48 111 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:31:54 112 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:31:59 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:02 114 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 116 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:18 117 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:25 118 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:40 119 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:43 120 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:53 121 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:22 122 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:33:54 123 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:40 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:34:58 125 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:36:50 126 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:25 127 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:48 128 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:38 129 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:38:51 130 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:39:07 131 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:45 132 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:39:58 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:30 134 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:02 135 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:38 136 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:41:45 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:56 139 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:42:34 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:59 141 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:13 142 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:19 143 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:20 144 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:48 145 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:44:11 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:34 147 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:46:35 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:52 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:59 150 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:48:30 151 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:49:33 152 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:49:41 153 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:50:19 154 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:51:48 155 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:01 156 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:53:57 157 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:11:01

Points classification 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 41 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 30 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 12 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 10 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 19 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 28 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 30 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 5 31 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 32 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 33 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 3 35 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 36 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 39 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 40 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 43 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 44 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1 48 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1 50 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 13 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 11 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 5 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 17 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 18 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 24 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 27 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 31 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 36 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1 37 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1 38 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 1

Young riders classification 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 27:04:48 2 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:43 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:58 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 8 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:02:07 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:30 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:45 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:16 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:47 13 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:27 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:16 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:43 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:24 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:04 18 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:17:09 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:29 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:14 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:19:16 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:21:15 23 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:02 24 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:32 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:24:51 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:09 27 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:26:23 28 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:40 29 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:53 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:48 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:39:07 32 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:30 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:34 34 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:59 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:51:48