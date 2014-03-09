Trending

Bouhanni wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Degenkolb, Meersman round out top three

Image 1 of 61

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni in the best young rider's jersey

Nacer Bouhanni in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the opening stage at Paris-Nice ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the opening stage at Paris-Nice ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 61

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) pre-race

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) pre-race
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni is interviewed before the start of the 2014 Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni is interviewed before the start of the 2014 Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) also claimed the sprinters green jersey

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) also claimed the sprinters green jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 61

Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 61

Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 61

Some French fans on the roadside

Some French fans on the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni picked himself up to claim stage 1 for the second year in a row

Nacer Bouhanni picked himself up to claim stage 1 for the second year in a row
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 61

Rider approach one of the windmills during stage 1

Rider approach one of the windmills during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 61

Thomas Voeckler out of the saddle

Thomas Voeckler out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 61

It's easy to spot the rainbow jersey of world champion Rui Costa

It's easy to spot the rainbow jersey of world champion Rui Costa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 61

Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 61

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) pokes his head out between two Tinkoff-Saxo riders

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) pokes his head out between two Tinkoff-Saxo riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 61

Tom Boonen and Geraint Thomas

Tom Boonen and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 61

IAM Cycling presented to to the crowd

IAM Cycling presented to to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 61

One current national champion, Aleksejs Saramotins, and one past champion Chavenel

One current national champion, Aleksejs Saramotins, and one past champion Chavenel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni hits the ground

Nacer Bouhanni hits the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 61

Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in the polka dot jersey

Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 61

Thomas Voeckler is recovered from his broken collarbone

Thomas Voeckler is recovered from his broken collarbone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 61

Giant-Shimano

Giant-Shimano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 61

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step bus

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni

Nacer Bouhanni
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 61

Andre Cardoso and Rui Costa enjoy a chat

Andre Cardoso and Rui Costa enjoy a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 61

Sylvain Chavanel talks to the press prior to the race start

Sylvain Chavanel talks to the press prior to the race start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 61

Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Omega Pharma-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) crashed earlier in the stage

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) crashed earlier in the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

The sprint for stage 1 in Paris-Nice

The sprint for stage 1 in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

Cannondale help with the pace setting on stage 1

Cannondale help with the pace setting on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) before the start of the stage

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) before the start of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice 2014

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) kicked off Paris-Nice with a win

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) kicked off Paris-Nice with a win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 61

Team Belkin drive the peloton on stage 1

Team Belkin drive the peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 61

QuickStep and Giant Shimano set the pace

QuickStep and Giant Shimano set the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) crashed but still won the race

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) crashed but still won the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 61

Blood on the podium: Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) fell during the stage

Blood on the podium: Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) fell during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 61

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 61

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) hides out in the bunch

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) hides out in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 61

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) at the start

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 61

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 61

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) pulls on yellow in Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) pulls on yellow in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 61

The sprint for the line on stage 1 of Paris-Nice

The sprint for the line on stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 61

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) couldn't match Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) couldn't match Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) beats John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to the line

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) beats John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) resplendent in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey after sprinting to victory on the opening stage

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) resplendent in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey after sprinting to victory on the opening stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates victory in stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates victory in stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 61

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprints to victory in stage 1 at Paris-Nice

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprints to victory in stage 1 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) claimed a fraught opening stage of this year’s Paris-Nice ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The French rider struck for home inside the final 200 meters to take a comprehensive win and the first yellow jersey in this year’s race. The stage saw several crashes with Bouhanni himself coming down in one of the earlier falls, but the biggest casualty of the day was perhaps Tejay van Garderen (Team BMC) who retired during the stage through illness.

The riders began under beautiful conditions in Mantes-la-Jolie with Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) slipping clear in the opening stages. The Frenchman attacked from the gun and was allowed to build up a lead of over ten minutes. After 70 kilometres of racing the lone leader had lost some of his advantage, with the gap down to seven minutes.

Back in the bunch and Bouhanni was one of the first riders to fall. Although he was quickly back on his bike it was a sign of things to come for the rest of the day’s action. The Frenchman had crashed out of last year’s race while leading and despite what looked like a damaged right knee he was given the all clear from the race doctor.

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Mattia Cattaneo and Jose Serpa, the latter both Lampre-Merida, were the next riders to hit the tarmac, with Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) going down soon after.

Although Laborie was doing enough to claim the first KOM jersey of the race he could do little as Lampre-Merida and Europcar whittled down his lead to three minutes. With 50 kilometres remaining the solo Frenchman was back with the bunch.

The most significant fall of the day saw Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), and Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing) losing ground and time on the main race favourites.

At the head of affairs Belkin, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Giant-Shimano vied for control of the peloton. Giant-Shimano looked to have the measure of everyone as they hit the front with less than two kilometres to go but Degenkolb found himself caught up in the wheels and was forced to come around a number of riders before he could unleash his sprint.

It allowed Meersman to open up proceedings but the Omega sprinter went too soon, with Bouhanni timing his sprint to the line to perfection.

Full Results
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:53:11
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
20Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
27Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
40Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
48Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
52Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
56Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
57Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
60Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
63Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
70Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
72Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
77Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
80Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
82Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
83Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
86Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
92David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
94Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16
95Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
96Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
97Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:25
98Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:48
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
101Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
102Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:09
103Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
105Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
106Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
107Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
110Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
112Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
113Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
114Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
116José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
117Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
119Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
120Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
121Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
122John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
124Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
125Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
126Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
127Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
129Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
130Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
131Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
132Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
133Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
134Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
136Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
138Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
139Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
140Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
144Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
148Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
149Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
151Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
152Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
153Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
155Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:47
159Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:50
160Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:12
161Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
162Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
163Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:03:14
164Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:11
165Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:45
166Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
167Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:16
DNFTejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Mantes-la-Jolie (1st passage), 63km
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1

Sprint 2 - Mantes-la-Jolie (3rd passage), 129.5km
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Points
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp6
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Vert (Cat. 3) 40.5km
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Vert (Cat. 3) 107km
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:53:11
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
17Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
19Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:09
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:39:33
2Lampre-Merida
3FDJ.fr
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Cannondale
6Astana Pro Team
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Team Katusha
10Movistar Team
11Orica GreenEdge
12IAM Cycling
13Garmin Sharp
14BMC Racing Team
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Team Giant-Shimano
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Sky
19Lotto Belisol
20Trek Factory Racing
21Team Europcar0:00:16

General classification after stage 1
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:53:01
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:01
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:04
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
15Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
28Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
29Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
41Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
42Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
48Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
51Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
59Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
60Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
61Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
62Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
64Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
65Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
68Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
69Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
78Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
79Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
82Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
85Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
86Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
91David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
94Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
95Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
96Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:26
97Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
98Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:34
99Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:35
100Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:58
102Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
103Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
104Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:19
105Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
107Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
108Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
110Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
116Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
118José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
119Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
122Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
123Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
124John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
125Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
126Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
127Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
128Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
130Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
131Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
132Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
133Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
134Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
135Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
138Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
140Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
141Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
142Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
146Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
150Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
151Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
154Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
155Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
159Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:57
161Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:00
162Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:22
163Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:03:24
164Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:18
165Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:55
166Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
167Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:26

Points classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr15pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano12
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp6
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
8Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement8pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2

Young riders classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:53:01
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:04
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
4Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
17Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
18Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
19Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:19
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team11:39:33
2Lampre-Merida
3FDJ.fr
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Cannondale
6Astana Pro Team
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Team Katusha
10Movistar Team
11Orica GreenEdge
12IAM Cycling
13Garmin Sharp
14BMC Racing Team
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Team Giant-Shimano
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Team Sky
19Lotto Belisol
20Trek Factory Racing
21Team Europcar0:00:16

Latest on Cyclingnews