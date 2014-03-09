Image 1 of 61 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) won the opening stage at Paris-Nice ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 61 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) pre-race (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni is interviewed before the start of the 2014 Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) also claimed the sprinters green jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 61 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 61 Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 61 Some French fans on the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni picked himself up to claim stage 1 for the second year in a row (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 61 Rider approach one of the windmills during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 61 Thomas Voeckler out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 61 It's easy to spot the rainbow jersey of world champion Rui Costa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 61 Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 61 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) pokes his head out between two Tinkoff-Saxo riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 61 Tom Boonen and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 61 IAM Cycling presented to to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 61 One current national champion, Aleksejs Saramotins, and one past champion Chavenel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni hits the ground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 61 Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 61 Thomas Voeckler is recovered from his broken collarbone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 61 Giant-Shimano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 61 The Omega Pharma-Quick Step bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 61 Andre Cardoso and Rui Costa enjoy a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel talks to the press prior to the race start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 61 Omega Pharma-Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 61 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 61 Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) crashed earlier in the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 61 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 61 World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 61 The sprint for stage 1 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 61 Cannondale help with the pace setting on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) before the start of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 61 Stage 1 of Paris-Nice 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) kicked off Paris-Nice with a win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 61 Team Belkin drive the peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 61 QuickStep and Giant Shimano set the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) crashed but still won the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 61 Blood on the podium: Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) fell during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 61 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 61 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) hides out in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 61 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 61 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 61 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) pulls on yellow in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 61 The sprint for the line on stage 1 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 61 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) couldn't match Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) beats John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) resplendent in the Paris-Nice leader's jersey after sprinting to victory on the opening stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 60 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) celebrates victory in stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP) Image 61 of 61 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) sprints to victory in stage 1 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) claimed a fraught opening stage of this year’s Paris-Nice ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The French rider struck for home inside the final 200 meters to take a comprehensive win and the first yellow jersey in this year’s race. The stage saw several crashes with Bouhanni himself coming down in one of the earlier falls, but the biggest casualty of the day was perhaps Tejay van Garderen (Team BMC) who retired during the stage through illness.

The riders began under beautiful conditions in Mantes-la-Jolie with Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) slipping clear in the opening stages. The Frenchman attacked from the gun and was allowed to build up a lead of over ten minutes. After 70 kilometres of racing the lone leader had lost some of his advantage, with the gap down to seven minutes.

Back in the bunch and Bouhanni was one of the first riders to fall. Although he was quickly back on his bike it was a sign of things to come for the rest of the day’s action. The Frenchman had crashed out of last year’s race while leading and despite what looked like a damaged right knee he was given the all clear from the race doctor.

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Mattia Cattaneo and Jose Serpa, the latter both Lampre-Merida, were the next riders to hit the tarmac, with Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) going down soon after.

Although Laborie was doing enough to claim the first KOM jersey of the race he could do little as Lampre-Merida and Europcar whittled down his lead to three minutes. With 50 kilometres remaining the solo Frenchman was back with the bunch.

The most significant fall of the day saw Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), and Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing) losing ground and time on the main race favourites.

At the head of affairs Belkin, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Giant-Shimano vied for control of the peloton. Giant-Shimano looked to have the measure of everyone as they hit the front with less than two kilometres to go but Degenkolb found himself caught up in the wheels and was forced to come around a number of riders before he could unleash his sprint.

It allowed Meersman to open up proceedings but the Omega sprinter went too soon, with Bouhanni timing his sprint to the line to perfection.

Full Results 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:53:11 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 27 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 40 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 52 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 56 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 60 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 63 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 66 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 70 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 72 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 77 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 80 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 82 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 86 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 90 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 92 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16 95 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 96 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 97 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:25 98 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:48 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 102 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:09 103 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 106 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 110 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 112 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 113 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 114 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 116 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 119 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 120 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 121 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 122 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 124 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 125 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 126 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 129 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 130 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 131 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 132 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 136 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 139 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 140 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 144 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 148 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 149 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 151 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 155 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:47 159 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:50 160 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:12 161 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 162 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 163 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:14 164 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:11 165 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:45 166 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 167 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:16 DNF Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Mantes-la-Jolie (1st passage), 63km 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 - Mantes-la-Jolie (3rd passage), 129.5km 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Points 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Vert (Cat. 3) 40.5km 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Vert (Cat. 3) 107km 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:53:11 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 18 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 26 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:09 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:39:33 2 Lampre-Merida 3 FDJ.fr 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Cannondale 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Team Katusha 10 Movistar Team 11 Orica GreenEdge 12 IAM Cycling 13 Garmin Sharp 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 Team Giant-Shimano 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Team Sky 19 Lotto Belisol 20 Trek Factory Racing 21 Team Europcar 0:00:16

General classification after stage 1 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:53:01 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:04 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 28 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 41 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 42 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 51 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 54 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 59 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 61 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 62 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 64 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 65 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 68 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 69 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 78 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 79 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 80 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 85 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 86 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 91 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 92 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 94 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 95 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 96 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:26 97 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 98 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:34 99 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:35 100 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:58 102 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 104 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:19 105 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 108 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 110 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 116 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 118 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 122 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 123 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 124 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 125 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 126 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 127 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 128 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 130 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 131 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 132 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 133 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 134 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 138 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 141 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 142 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 146 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 150 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 151 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 154 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 159 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:57 161 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:00 162 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:22 163 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:24 164 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:18 165 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:55 166 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 167 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:26

Points classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 12 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 pts 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Young riders classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:53:01 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:04 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 4 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 18 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 26 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:19 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar