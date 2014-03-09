Bouhanni wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice
Degenkolb, Meersman round out top three
Stage 1: Mantes-la-Jolie - Mantes-la-Jolie
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) claimed a fraught opening stage of this year’s Paris-Nice ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
The French rider struck for home inside the final 200 meters to take a comprehensive win and the first yellow jersey in this year’s race. The stage saw several crashes with Bouhanni himself coming down in one of the earlier falls, but the biggest casualty of the day was perhaps Tejay van Garderen (Team BMC) who retired during the stage through illness.
The riders began under beautiful conditions in Mantes-la-Jolie with Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) slipping clear in the opening stages. The Frenchman attacked from the gun and was allowed to build up a lead of over ten minutes. After 70 kilometres of racing the lone leader had lost some of his advantage, with the gap down to seven minutes.
Back in the bunch and Bouhanni was one of the first riders to fall. Although he was quickly back on his bike it was a sign of things to come for the rest of the day’s action. The Frenchman had crashed out of last year’s race while leading and despite what looked like a damaged right knee he was given the all clear from the race doctor.
Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Mattia Cattaneo and Jose Serpa, the latter both Lampre-Merida, were the next riders to hit the tarmac, with Alessandro Vanotti (Astana) going down soon after.
Although Laborie was doing enough to claim the first KOM jersey of the race he could do little as Lampre-Merida and Europcar whittled down his lead to three minutes. With 50 kilometres remaining the solo Frenchman was back with the bunch.
The most significant fall of the day saw Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), and Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing) losing ground and time on the main race favourites.
At the head of affairs Belkin, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Giant-Shimano vied for control of the peloton. Giant-Shimano looked to have the measure of everyone as they hit the front with less than two kilometres to go but Degenkolb found himself caught up in the wheels and was forced to come around a number of riders before he could unleash his sprint.
It allowed Meersman to open up proceedings but the Omega sprinter went too soon, with Bouhanni timing his sprint to the line to perfection.
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:53:11
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|56
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|60
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|63
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|80
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|82
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|95
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|96
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|97
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:25
|98
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:48
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|102
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:09
|103
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|108
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|110
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|112
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|114
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|116
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|122
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|125
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|126
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|130
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|136
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|139
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|144
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|149
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:47
|159
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:50
|160
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:12
|161
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:14
|164
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:11
|165
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:45
|166
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|167
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:16
|DNF
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:53:11
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:09
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11:39:33
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:53:01
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|51
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|59
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|64
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|76
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|79
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|86
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|91
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|92
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|96
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:26
|97
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|98
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|99
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:35
|100
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:58
|102
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|104
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:19
|105
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|110
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|112
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|116
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|118
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|123
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|124
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|125
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|127
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|128
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|132
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|134
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|141
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|146
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|151
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|154
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:57
|161
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:00
|162
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:22
|163
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:24
|164
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:18
|165
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:55
|166
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|167
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:26
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|7
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:53:01
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|4
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:19
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11:39:33
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:00:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy