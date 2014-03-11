Trending

Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice

Goss, Rojas out-paced by German sprinter, who takes race lead

Image 1 of 64

John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 3 of Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 64

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 64

Race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 64

Points leader John Degenkolb was relaxed at the start

Points leader John Degenkolb was relaxed at the start
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 64

Mountains classification leader Christophe Laborie

Mountains classification leader Christophe Laborie
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 64

FDJ controls the attacks

FDJ controls the attacks
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 64

The breakaway Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

The breakaway Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 64

FDJ sets the pace on a lovely day in France

FDJ sets the pace on a lovely day in France
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 64

The single mountain sprint went to Feillu

The single mountain sprint went to Feillu
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 64

Quemeneur won the intermediate sprint

Quemeneur won the intermediate sprint
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 64

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 64

The peloton gets a view of the road ahead

The peloton gets a view of the road ahead
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 64

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) interviewed after taking the lead in Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) interviewed after taking the lead in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 64

Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) in the mountains classification lead

Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) in the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 64

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) held the best young rider's jersey

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) held the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 64

The flag is dropped at the kilometer 0 mark

The flag is dropped at the kilometer 0 mark
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 64

The classification leaders roll out first on stage 3 of Paris-Nice

The classification leaders roll out first on stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 64

Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar)

Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 64

Luke Rowe (Sky) has the Isle of Man flag on his shoulder this year

Luke Rowe (Sky) has the Isle of Man flag on his shoulder this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 64

Belkin riders prior to the start of Stge 3

Belkin riders prior to the start of Stge 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 64

Lampre's Merida bike on display

Lampre's Merida bike on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 64

FDJ at the front of the peloton

FDJ at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is all smiles

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is all smiles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 64

Best young rider, Moreno Hofland (Belkin)

Best young rider, Moreno Hofland (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 64

Garmin's Cervelo's Q rings

Garmin's Cervelo's Q rings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 64

Garmin's Cervelo's

Garmin's Cervelo's
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 64

Yellow jersey wearer Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Yellow jersey wearer Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 64

Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 64

Russian champion Vladimir Isaichev

Russian champion Vladimir Isaichev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 64

The Magny-Cours race track

The Magny-Cours race track
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 64

Degenkolb now holds the points classification lead as well

Degenkolb now holds the points classification lead as well
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 64

New race leader John Degenkolb likes his podium plushie

New race leader John Degenkolb likes his podium plushie
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 34 of 64

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 35 of 64

The peloton barrels to the finish line

The peloton barrels to the finish line
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 36 of 64

The peloton speeds into the Magny-Cours circuit

The peloton speeds into the Magny-Cours circuit
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 37 of 64

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) rode onto the track solo but was then caught

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) rode onto the track solo but was then caught
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 38 of 64

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) enters the Magny-Cours F1 circuit

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) enters the Magny-Cours F1 circuit
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 39 of 64

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) leaves his breakaway companions behind

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) leaves his breakaway companions behind
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 40 of 64

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice went to John Degenkolb

Stage 3 of Paris-Nice went to John Degenkolb
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 41 of 64

Tinkoff-Saxo's Specialized bieks

Tinkoff-Saxo's Specialized bieks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 64

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 64

Race leader John Degenkolb

Race leader John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 64

John Degenkolb on the podium

John Degenkolb on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 64

New race leader John Degenkolb

New race leader John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 64

John Degenkolb wins on the big screen

John Degenkolb wins on the big screen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 64

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) pushes the pace and drops his two breakaway companions, Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) pushes the pace and drops his two breakaway companions, Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 64

Stage winner and new overall leader John Degenkolb

Stage winner and new overall leader John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 64

John Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice.

John Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 64

John Degenkolb, stage 3 Paris-Nice winner

John Degenkolb, stage 3 Paris-Nice winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 64

John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 3 of Paris-Nice.

John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 3 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 64

John Degenkolb sprints toward victory

John Degenkolb sprints toward victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 64

The final dash to the line

The final dash to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 64

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) rides away from his two breakaway companions, Julien Fouchard and Romain Feillu, with 11km remaining in the stage

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) rides away from his two breakaway companions, Julien Fouchard and Romain Feillu, with 11km remaining in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 64

A victorious John Degenkolb

A victorious John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 64

A triumphant John Degenkolb

A triumphant John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 64

Niki Terpstra And Stijn Vandenbergh

Niki Terpstra And Stijn Vandenbergh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 64

John Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 59 of 64

Netherlands' Moreno Hofland (L) wearing the best young's white jersey, France's Nacer Bouhanni (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Christophe Laborie (2ndR) wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey

Netherlands' Moreno Hofland (L) wearing the best young's white jersey, France's Nacer Bouhanni (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Christophe Laborie (2ndR) wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 64

Netherlands' Moreno Hofland (C-L) wearing the best young's white jersey, France's Nacer Bouhanni (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Christophe Laborie (C-R) wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey take the start

Netherlands' Moreno Hofland (C-L) wearing the best young's white jersey, France's Nacer Bouhanni (C) wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and France's Christophe Laborie (C-R) wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey take the start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 64

Andy Schleck

Andy Schleck
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 62 of 64

France's Perrig Quemeneur, France's Julien Fouchard, and France's Romain Feuillu ride in a breakaway

France's Perrig Quemeneur, France's Julien Fouchard, and France's Romain Feuillu ride in a breakaway
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 63 of 64

World Championships road race champion Portugal's Rui Alberto Costa

World Championships road race champion Portugal's Rui Alberto Costa
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 64

France's road champion Arthur Vichot (front) rides in the pack

France's road champion Arthur Vichot (front) rides in the pack
(Image credit: AFP)

After two straight stages with runner-up finishes, John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) finally sprinted to victory in stage 3 at Paris-Nice. The 25-year-old German was a clear winner in the field sprint finale ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) as the 180km stage concluded on the Magny-Cours Formula One circuit.

"That was unbelievable, everything worked out perfectly today," said Degenkolb. "We tried twice already on the first two stages but each time it didn't quite work out, but today it was spot on.

"We kept our nerve in the last few kilometres, taking control on the race circuit. We weren't worried that the race wouldn't come back together so we waited until the final few kilometres to hit it hard.

"I'm really happy that I can finally thank my teammates with this win after giving me complete support over the past few days."

In addition to taking the stage victory, Degenkolb took over the general classification lead from Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr), the stage one winner who had started the day in the yellow jersey, due to the 10-second winner's time bonus. Degenkolb now leads Bouhanni by eight seconds while stage two winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) holds third overall at 12 seconds.

The stage from Toucy to Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours was dominated by an early break comprised of three Frenchman - Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement). The peloton kept the trio on a tight leash, however, with a maximum advantage allowed of just over three minutes.

The FDJ.fr team of race leader Nacer Bouhanni set tempo for the bulk of the stage and were joined by Astana, Sky and Movistar in the finale to assist in neutralising the escape.

At 11km remaining, with the break's lead under one minute, the escape group splintered as Quemeneur pushed the pace on a slight incline and dropped his two companions. Fouchard and Feillu sat up and were absorbed, while a determined Quemeneur refused to yield and pressed onwards.

At 4.5km to go the peloton turned onto the Magny-Cours auto circuit, home of the French Grand Prix from 1991-2008, with Quemeneur still hanging onto a 30-second lead.

On the sweeping curves of the Formula One circuit the lone Frenchman was no match for a peloton determined to contest a field sprint and was swept up with two kilometres remaining. The teams of the sprinters wound up the pace through the flamme rouge with Giant-Shimano getting it right courtesy of John Degenkolb after near misses on the two previous stages.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:27:26
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
27Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
29Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
31Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
33Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
36Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
41Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
54Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
55Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
57Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
58Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
60Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
62Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
65Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
67Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
72Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
73Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
75Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
76Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
77Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
78Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
83Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
86Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
88Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
89Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
90Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
92Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
94Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
95Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
99Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
100Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
101Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
103Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
105Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
106Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
110Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
111Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
112Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
113Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
114John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
115Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
118Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
119Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
120Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
122Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
123Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
124Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
125George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
126Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
127Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
128Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
129Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
130Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
132Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
133Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
135Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
137Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
138Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
142Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
143Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
144Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:53
145Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:06
147Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
148Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:20
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:01:32
150Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
151Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
152Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:03
153Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
154José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
155David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
156Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
158Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
161Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
162Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:33
163Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
164Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSLars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNSKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSGianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Varzy, km. 78
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Sprint 2 - La Machine, km. 141
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr4
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1

Côte de la Chapelle Saint-André (Cat. 3) km. 74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:27:26
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
8Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
9Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
16Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:22:18
2Garmin Sharp
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement
5FDJ.fr
6Cannondale
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Team Katusha
9Astana Pro Team
10Orica Greenedge
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Movistar Team
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14BMC Racing Team
15Team Giant-Shimano
16Trek Factory Racing
17IAM Cycling
18Lampre-Merida
19Team Europcar
20Lotto Belisol
21Team Sky

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano13:14:01
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
13Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:28
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
27Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
36Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
49Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
52Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
53Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:37
54Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
55Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
56Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
58Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
62Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
63Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
64Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
65Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
67Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
70Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
72Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
74Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
75Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
80Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:56
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:57
82Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:00:58
83Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:10
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
85Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
86Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
87Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:29
88Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:31
89Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
90Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
92Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
94Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
97George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
98John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
99Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
100Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:43
101Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
105Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
106Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
108Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
110Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
112Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
113Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
114Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
116Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:00
118Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:03
119Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:04
120Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:07
121Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
122Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:18
123Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:27
124Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
125Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:35
128Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:36
129Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:38
130Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
131Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:03:04
132Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:03:54
133Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:59
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:48
135José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:52
136Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:14
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:06:43
139Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:54
140Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:59
141Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
142Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
143Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
144Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:08
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:26
146Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:48
148Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:08:14
149Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:08:17
150Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:25
151Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:54
152Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:58
153Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:10:02
154Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
155Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:10:07
156David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:11
157Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:32
158Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:20
159Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:38
161Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:45
162Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:41
163Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
164Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano39pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team17
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
7Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar10
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
10Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
12Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp6
13Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
14Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
18Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
19Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol3
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
24Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
25Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1
29Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
3Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
7Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano13:14:01
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:22
5Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha39:43:16
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
3BMC Racing Team
4Lampre-Merida0:00:07
5FDJ.fr
6Cannondale
7Astana Pro Team
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Lotto Belisol
11Team Giant-Shimano
12Movistar Team
13Garmin Sharp0:00:12
14Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
15IAM Cycling
16Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:18
17Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
18Orica Greenedge0:00:29
19Team Europcar0:00:34
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
21Team Sky0:05:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews