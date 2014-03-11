Image 1 of 64 John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 64 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 64 Race leader Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 64 Points leader John Degenkolb was relaxed at the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 64 Mountains classification leader Christophe Laborie (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 64 FDJ controls the attacks (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 64 The breakaway Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 64 FDJ sets the pace on a lovely day in France (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 64 The single mountain sprint went to Feillu (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 64 Quemeneur won the intermediate sprint (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 64 The peloton gets a view of the road ahead (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 64 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) interviewed after taking the lead in Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 64 Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) in the mountains classification lead (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 64 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) held the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 64 The flag is dropped at the kilometer 0 mark (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 64 The classification leaders roll out first on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 64 Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 64 Luke Rowe (Sky) has the Isle of Man flag on his shoulder this year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 64 Belkin riders prior to the start of Stge 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 64 Lampre's Merida bike on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 64 FDJ at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 64 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is all smiles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 64 Best young rider, Moreno Hofland (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 64 Garmin's Cervelo's Q rings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 64 Garmin's Cervelo's (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 64 Yellow jersey wearer Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 64 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 64 Russian champion Vladimir Isaichev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 64 The Magny-Cours race track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 64 Degenkolb now holds the points classification lead as well (Image credit: ASO) Image 33 of 64 New race leader John Degenkolb likes his podium plushie (Image credit: ASO) Image 34 of 64 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 35 of 64 The peloton barrels to the finish line (Image credit: ASO) Image 36 of 64 The peloton speeds into the Magny-Cours circuit (Image credit: ASO) Image 37 of 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) rode onto the track solo but was then caught (Image credit: ASO) Image 38 of 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) enters the Magny-Cours F1 circuit (Image credit: ASO) Image 39 of 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) leaves his breakaway companions behind (Image credit: ASO) Image 40 of 64 Stage 3 of Paris-Nice went to John Degenkolb (Image credit: ASO) Image 41 of 64 Tinkoff-Saxo's Specialized bieks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 64 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 64 Race leader John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 64 John Degenkolb on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 64 New race leader John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 64 John Degenkolb wins on the big screen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) pushes the pace and drops his two breakaway companions, Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 64 Stage winner and new overall leader John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 64 John Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice. After two straight stages with runner-up finishes, John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) finally sprinted to victory in stage 3 at Paris-Nice. The 25-year-old German was a clear winner in the field sprint finale ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) as the 180km stage concluded on the Magny-Cours Formula One circuit.

"That was unbelievable, everything worked out perfectly today," said Degenkolb. "We tried twice already on the first two stages but each time it didn't quite work out, but today it was spot on.

"We kept our nerve in the last few kilometres, taking control on the race circuit. We weren't worried that the race wouldn't come back together so we waited until the final few kilometres to hit it hard.

"I'm really happy that I can finally thank my teammates with this win after giving me complete support over the past few days."

In addition to taking the stage victory, Degenkolb took over the general classification lead from Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr), the stage one winner who had started the day in the yellow jersey, due to the 10-second winner's time bonus. Degenkolb now leads Bouhanni by eight seconds while stage two winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) holds third overall at 12 seconds.

The stage from Toucy to Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours was dominated by an early break comprised of three Frenchman - Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement). The peloton kept the trio on a tight leash, however, with a maximum advantage allowed of just over three minutes.

The FDJ.fr team of race leader Nacer Bouhanni set tempo for the bulk of the stage and were joined by Astana, Sky and Movistar in the finale to assist in neutralising the escape.

At 11km remaining, with the break's lead under one minute, the escape group splintered as Quemeneur pushed the pace on a slight incline and dropped his two companions. Fouchard and Feillu sat up and were absorbed, while a determined Quemeneur refused to yield and pressed onwards.

At 4.5km to go the peloton turned onto the Magny-Cours auto circuit, home of the French Grand Prix from 1991-2008, with Quemeneur still hanging onto a 30-second lead.

On the sweeping curves of the Formula One circuit the lone Frenchman was no match for a peloton determined to contest a field sprint and was swept up with two kilometres remaining. The teams of the sprinters wound up the pace through the flamme rouge with Giant-Shimano getting it right courtesy of John Degenkolb after near misses on the two previous stages.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:27:26 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 27 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 29 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 31 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 33 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 36 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 54 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 57 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 58 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 60 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 62 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 65 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 67 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 68 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 72 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 73 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 75 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 78 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 83 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 85 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 86 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 88 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 89 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 90 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 92 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 95 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 99 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 100 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 101 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 103 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 106 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 110 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 111 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 112 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 113 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 114 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 115 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 118 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 119 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 120 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 122 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 123 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 124 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 126 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 129 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 130 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 132 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 134 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 137 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 138 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 142 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:33 144 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:53 145 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:06 147 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:20 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:01:32 150 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 151 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 152 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:03 153 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 154 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 155 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 156 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 161 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 162 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:33 163 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 164 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNS Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNS Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Varzy, km. 78 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Sprint 2 - La Machine, km. 141 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1

Côte de la Chapelle Saint-André (Cat. 3) km. 74 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:27:26 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 8 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:22:18 2 Garmin Sharp 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 FDJ.fr 6 Cannondale 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Team Katusha 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Orica Greenedge 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Movistar Team 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Team Giant-Shimano 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 IAM Cycling 18 Lampre-Merida 19 Team Europcar 20 Lotto Belisol 21 Team Sky

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13:14:01 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:08 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:21 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 13 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 15 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:28 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 27 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 36 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 52 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:37 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 55 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 56 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 58 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 62 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 63 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 64 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 65 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 67 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 70 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 71 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 72 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 74 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 75 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 80 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:56 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:57 82 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:58 83 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:10 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 85 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 86 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 87 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:29 88 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:31 89 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 90 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 92 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 93 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 94 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 97 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 98 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 99 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 100 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:43 101 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 105 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 106 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 108 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 110 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 112 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 113 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 114 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 116 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:00 118 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:03 119 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:04 120 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:07 121 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 122 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:18 123 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:27 124 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 125 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:35 128 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:36 129 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:38 130 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 131 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:03:04 132 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:54 133 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:59 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:48 135 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:52 136 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:14 138 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:06:43 139 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:54 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:59 141 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 142 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 143 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 144 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:08 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:26 146 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:48 148 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:08:14 149 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:08:17 150 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:25 151 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:54 152 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:58 153 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:10:02 154 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 155 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:10:07 156 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:11 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:32 158 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:20 159 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:38 161 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:45 162 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:41 163 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 164 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 39 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 7 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 13 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 14 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 18 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 19 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 3 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 25 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1 29 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 3 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 6 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 7 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 13:14:01 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:08 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:22 5 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida