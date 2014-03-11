Degenkolb wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice
Goss, Rojas out-paced by German sprinter, who takes race lead
Stage 3: Toucy - Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours
After two straight stages with runner-up finishes, John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) finally sprinted to victory in stage 3 at Paris-Nice. The 25-year-old German was a clear winner in the field sprint finale ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Movistar) as the 180km stage concluded on the Magny-Cours Formula One circuit.
"That was unbelievable, everything worked out perfectly today," said Degenkolb. "We tried twice already on the first two stages but each time it didn't quite work out, but today it was spot on.
"We kept our nerve in the last few kilometres, taking control on the race circuit. We weren't worried that the race wouldn't come back together so we waited until the final few kilometres to hit it hard.
"I'm really happy that I can finally thank my teammates with this win after giving me complete support over the past few days."
In addition to taking the stage victory, Degenkolb took over the general classification lead from Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr), the stage one winner who had started the day in the yellow jersey, due to the 10-second winner's time bonus. Degenkolb now leads Bouhanni by eight seconds while stage two winner Moreno Hofland (Belkin) holds third overall at 12 seconds.
The stage from Toucy to Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours was dominated by an early break comprised of three Frenchman - Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) and Romain Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement). The peloton kept the trio on a tight leash, however, with a maximum advantage allowed of just over three minutes.
The FDJ.fr team of race leader Nacer Bouhanni set tempo for the bulk of the stage and were joined by Astana, Sky and Movistar in the finale to assist in neutralising the escape.
At 11km remaining, with the break's lead under one minute, the escape group splintered as Quemeneur pushed the pace on a slight incline and dropped his two companions. Fouchard and Feillu sat up and were absorbed, while a determined Quemeneur refused to yield and pressed onwards.
At 4.5km to go the peloton turned onto the Magny-Cours auto circuit, home of the French Grand Prix from 1991-2008, with Quemeneur still hanging onto a 30-second lead.
On the sweeping curves of the Formula One circuit the lone Frenchman was no match for a peloton determined to contest a field sprint and was swept up with two kilometres remaining. The teams of the sprinters wound up the pace through the flamme rouge with Giant-Shimano getting it right courtesy of John Degenkolb after near misses on the two previous stages.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:27:26
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|27
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|29
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|33
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|36
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|58
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|60
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|68
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|81
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|83
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|86
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|99
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|101
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|106
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|113
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|115
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|118
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|119
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|120
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|124
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|126
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|129
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|130
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|134
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|140
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|144
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:53
|145
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:06
|147
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|150
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|151
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|152
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:03
|153
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|154
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|156
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|161
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|162
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:33
|163
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|164
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:27:26
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|8
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:22:18
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|IAM Cycling
|18
|Lampre-Merida
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|21
|Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13:14:01
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|27
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:37
|54
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|55
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|56
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|62
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|64
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|67
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|71
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|75
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:57
|82
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|83
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:10
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|85
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|87
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:29
|88
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:31
|89
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|92
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|94
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|97
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|98
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|99
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|100
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:43
|101
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|105
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|112
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|114
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:00
|118
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:03
|119
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:04
|120
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:07
|121
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|122
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:18
|123
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|124
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|125
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:35
|128
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:36
|129
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:38
|130
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|131
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:03:04
|132
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:54
|133
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:59
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:48
|135
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:52
|136
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:14
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:06:43
|139
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:54
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:59
|141
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|143
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:26
|146
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:48
|148
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:14
|149
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:08:17
|150
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:25
|151
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|152
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:58
|153
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:10:02
|154
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:10:07
|156
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:11
|157
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:32
|158
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:20
|159
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:38
|161
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:45
|162
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:41
|163
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|164
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|7
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|13
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|14
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|18
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|19
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|3
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|29
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|3
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|7
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|13:14:01
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|39:43:16
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:07
|5
|FDJ.fr
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:12
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:18
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:29
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:00:34
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|21
|Team Sky
|0:05:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
