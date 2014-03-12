Trending

Slagter wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice

Garmin-Sharp rider tops Thomas in aggressive stage

Image 1 of 63

A diminished and select peloton

A diminished and select peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 63

Bob Jungels (Trek) crosses the line in 40th place

Bob Jungels (Trek) crosses the line in 40th place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 63

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 63

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) won the sprint for fourth place

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) won the sprint for fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 63

Slagter makes his team sponsor happy

Slagter makes his team sponsor happy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 63

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 63

A polka dot GreenEdge sandwich

A polka dot GreenEdge sandwich
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) wins in Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) wins in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 63

Bob Jungels (Trek)

Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 63

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 63

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) launches his attack

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) launches his attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 63

The peloton out on the road

The peloton out on the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 63

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) took over the mountains classification lead after taking three KOMs on stage 4

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) took over the mountains classification lead after taking three KOMs on stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) launches his stage-winning attack on the Côte du Mont Brouilly ascent

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) launches his stage-winning attack on the Côte du Mont Brouilly ascent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 63

The peloton on a climb

The peloton on a climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 63

Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team) after the finish

Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team) after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 63

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma Quick Step) had a mechanical in the stage 4 finale

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma Quick Step) had a mechanical in the stage 4 finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 63

The peloton sprints to the finish

The peloton sprints to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 63

Geraint Thomas on the podium as race leader

Geraint Thomas on the podium as race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 63

Racers roll through wine country

Racers roll through wine country
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) and Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) and Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 63

Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team)

Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 63

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 63

The jersey holders at the front of the peloton prior to the start of stage 4 at Paris-Nice

The jersey holders at the front of the peloton prior to the start of stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 63

While John Degenkolb lost the overall yellow jersey, he still leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice

While John Degenkolb lost the overall yellow jersey, he still leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 63

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the points classification leader's jersey at Paris-Nice

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the points classification leader's jersey at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 63

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is the new leader at Paris-Nice after going on the attack in stage 4

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is the new leader at Paris-Nice after going on the attack in stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium after winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium after winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 63

The early break of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) and Spanish champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) negotiate a set or railroad tracks

The early break of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) and Spanish champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) negotiate a set or railroad tracks
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 63

The early break included (L-R) Valerio Agnoli, Perrig Quemeneur, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada

The early break included (L-R) Valerio Agnoli, Perrig Quemeneur, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 63

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the early break through the day's first intermediate sprint in Vitry-sur-Loire

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the early break through the day's first intermediate sprint in Vitry-sur-Loire
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 34 of 63

The Paris-Nice peloton negotiates some road furniture to remain on the course during stage 4

The Paris-Nice peloton negotiates some road furniture to remain on the course during stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 35 of 63

Paris-Nice leader John Degenkolb and his Giant-Shimano teammates at the head of the peloton early in stage 4

Paris-Nice leader John Degenkolb and his Giant-Shimano teammates at the head of the peloton early in stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 36 of 63

The peloton crests a hill

The peloton crests a hill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 63

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 38 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 4

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 63

Perrig Quemeneur, Valerio Agnoli, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada Lopez

Perrig Quemeneur, Valerio Agnoli, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada Lopez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 63

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 63

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 63

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter and Geraint Thomas

Tom Jelte Slagter and Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 63

Perrig Quemeneur, Valerio Agnoli, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada Lopez

Perrig Quemeneur, Valerio Agnoli, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada Lopez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 63

Yury Trofimov

Yury Trofimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 63

Aliaksandr Kuchynski

Aliaksandr Kuchynski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter

Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter leads Geraint Thomas

Tom Jelte Slagter leads Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter leads Geraint Thomas

Tom Jelte Slagter leads Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter

Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter

Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter outsprints Geraint Thomas

Tom Jelte Slagter outsprints Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 63

Tom Jelte Slagter made his debut for Garmin Sharp on Mallorca

Tom Jelte Slagter made his debut for Garmin Sharp on Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 63

On the start line at Paris-Nice

On the start line at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 59 of 63

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) went up the road

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) went up the road
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 63

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the break

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the break
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 63

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 62 of 63

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 63 of 63

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the break

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the break
(Image credit: AFP)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win a hard-fought stage 4 at Paris-Nice. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) placed third at five seconds after attacking from a 27-strong chase group in the final kilometer and just holding off their pursuit at the finish.

The next group to finish, 26 riders at 18 seconds behind Slagter and Thomas, contained overnight race leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) but with time bonuses factored in Thomas took over the yellow jersey from the German by three seconds. Stage winner Slagter moved up to third overall at four seconds.

The splits in the peloton were formed by the day's final climb, the category-2 rated Côte du Mont Brouilly, whose summit was situated 14km from the finish. Slagter attacked near the summit and crossed the KOM line alone with Thomas a lone chaser in hot pursuit. The Sky Welshman soon made contact with Slagter on the technical descent and the duo worked smoothly together through to the finish line.

Thomas opened up the two-man sprint and Slagter powered around the Sky rider for the stage win, as the duo just managed to hold off the first chase group.

"I know Thomas pretty well, and I knew he's fast and strong - he's a really good rider," said Slagter. "I knew if I wanted to beat him I had to wait and wait, and choose the right moment to sprint or else I'd lose. It went perfect."

The first chase group swelled in numbers from four to more than 20 as the road levelled out in the finale, but cohesion wasn't the order of the day which played into the hands of Slagter and Thomas.

"I can't believe it. It's my first race of the season except for one day in Mallorca," said Slagter. "The first stages were really hectic, you can't really see how good you are. Today was the best possibility to do something. That [final] climb suits me really well, but I didn't expect to win."

Degenkolb crested the final ascent more than 30 seconds behind Slagter, but with only one teammate along side in the second chase group Giant-Shimano didn't quite have the horsepower to keep the German in yellow for another day.

"Unbelievable. Friday before the race started, I was told I was going to lead the team, which was big," said Thomas, the new GC leader. "Paris-Nice is one of the biggest stage races in the world behind the Tour and the Giro. To wear the jersey is great, I'm really happy."

Richie Porte, the 2013 Paris-Nice champion, was slated to lead Sky in defense of his title, but after Chris Froome withdrew from Tirreno-Adriatico due to a back injury Porte was moved to the squad's roster in Italy. Thomas, however, has proved to be a capable GC contender in his own right.

"Coming here I knew I was going well, and was going to play a key role to help Richie," said Thomas. "I knew I'd be thereabouts anyway. With him moving to Tirreno, it was a great opportunity for me, and like I said, it's unbelievable. It's great."

Hilly finale on tap

The riders at Paris-Nice set out from Nevers amidst another day of beautiful weather and faced the hilliest stage thus far in the Race to the Sun. Four categorised climbs were situated in the final 64km of the stage with the fourth and final ascent, the category 2 Côte du Mont Brouilly, the most difficult. The summit of the three-kilometre climb, featuring a leg-snapping 25 percent gradient sector inside the final kilometre, is positioned just 14km from the finish which would prove pivotal in determining the stage outcome.

The day's early break formed 18km into the stage with the quartet of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), on the attack for the second straight stage, going clear. Both Didier and Herrada started the day 40 seconds out of the leader's jersey, held by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano), and while their maximum lead pushed out over six minutes their advantage had been reduced to a very manageable 55 seconds as Agnoli led the escape group over the day's second KOM, the category 3 Col du Champ Juin at 45km to go.

While Team Giant-Shimano had assumed the pace making duties earlier in the stage, Team Sky came to the fore on the ascent of the day's second climb and stayed prominently on the front through the run-in to the final ascent.

The break rolled through the day's second and final sprint bonus line at 22.5km to go with a 20-second lead, but the Team Sky-led peloton neutralised their escape five kilometres later along the winding, narrow country roads as the final ascent loomed.

On the climb proper AG2R La Mondiale came to the fore at 16km to go in service of Carlos Betancur, while the peloton began to splinter in their wake.

With 15.5km remaining Betancur launched an attack, but his move went nowhere and was quickly neutralised by a fairly large chase group led by Sky's Geraint Thomas.

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Jelte Slagter countered Betancur's move just prior to the summit, and the Dutchman rode alone over the KOM with Geraint Thomas chasing alone.

Thomas bridged to Slagter on the upper slopes of the narrow, technical descent, while an elite 20-rider chase group came together in pursuit of the two leaders.

The chase group wasn't completely cohesive, however, and as the road widened and flattened out a large, second chase group containing race leader John Degenkolb was clawing its way back to the fore and trailed the two leaders by 30 seconds with six kilometres remaining.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushed the pace in the first chase group, but his efforts came to naught in approach to the flamme rouge. On the now wide-open terrain the first chase group had the two leaders in plain sight, while the second chase group had the first chase group in their crosshairs. The gaps continued to fall in the final kilometer, but separation ultimately remained through to the finish line with Slagter winning big in his stage race debut for Garmin-Sharp.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5:00:09
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
19Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
22George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
29John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
32Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
40Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
42Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
45Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
48Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
57Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:00:57
58Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
61Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
62Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
64Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
65Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
70Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:32
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:43
75Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
76Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
77Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
81Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
82Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
88Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
89Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:04:15
91Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
92Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
94Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
95Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
99Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
104Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
105Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
106Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
107Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
109Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
113Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
116Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
117Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
119Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
122José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
124Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
125Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
129Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
130Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
131Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
132Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
133Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
134Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:13
137Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:14
138Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:55
139Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
140Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
141Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
146Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
147Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
150Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
151Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
152Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
153Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
154Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
160Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
162Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:12:10
163Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Vitry-sur-Loire
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Régnié-Durette
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Belleville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp15pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
7Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Clayette
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Champ Juin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Crie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 4 - Côte du Mont Brouilly
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp7pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5:00:09
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:18
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
14Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:00:57
15Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
20Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:43
22Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:15
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:06
30Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
32Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:13
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:14
34Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:55
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale15:00:42
2Movistar Team
3Lampre-Merida0:00:13
4Cannondale
5Astana Pro Team
6Team Katusha
7Garmin Sharp0:00:21
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
9Orica GreenEdge
10Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11BMC Racing Team
12Lotto Belisol
13IAM Cycling0:00:52
14Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
16Team Sky0:03:33
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:38
18Team Giant-Shimano0:04:04
19Fdj.fr0:04:10
20Team Europcar0:04:30
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:13

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky18:14:25
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:03
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:04
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:19
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
16Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:25
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
27Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:32
28Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
29Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:43
35Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
40Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
42Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:04
43Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:10
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
46Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
49Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
51George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
52John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
53Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
54Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
56Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:41
57Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:52
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
60Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:11
61Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:13
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:02:20
63Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:31
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:02:46
65Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:00
66Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
67Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:57
69Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
70Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
71Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:08
72Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
73Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
75Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:24
76Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:25
77Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:29
78Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:34
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:40
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
82Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
83Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:59
84Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:05:06
85Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:10
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:17
87Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
89Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:28
90Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:05:36
91Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
92Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:39
93Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:43
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:05:49
95Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
98Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:07
100Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:02
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
102Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:13
103Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:07:28
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:31
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
106Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
107Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:41
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:07:54
111Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:09
112Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
113Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:36
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:38
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:08:40
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:52
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:54
118Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:18
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:09:23
120Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:26
122Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:27
123Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:48
124David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:10:01
125Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:02
126Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:05
127Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:09
128Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
129Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:14
132Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:20
133Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:36
135Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:10:38
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:05
137Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:10
138Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:11:26
139Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:37
140José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:43
141Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:44
142Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:48
143Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:12
144Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:14
145Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:12:35
146Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:54
147Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:13:30
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:39
149Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:14:07
150Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:58
151Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:14:59
152Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:15:49
153Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:23
154Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:16:34
155Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:06
156Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky0:17:57
157Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:05
158Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:20:12
159Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:18
160Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:25
161Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:21
162Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
163Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano39pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp15
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky13
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha12
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar10
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
11Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team7
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
14Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
15Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp6
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling5
21Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
23Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team4
24Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
25Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
26Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol3
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3
29Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge2
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2
35Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
37Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp7
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky5
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
15Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
16Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano18:14:28
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:01
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
4Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:40
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
11Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale0:01:08
13Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
15Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:08
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:10
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:57
20Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:03:54
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
22Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:05
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:26
25Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:56
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:25
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:46
28Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:07:28
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:33
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:51
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:45
33Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:07
34Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:55
35Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:20
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:20:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale54:44:03
2Movistar Team0:00:02
3Team Katusha0:00:08
4Lampre-Merida0:00:15
5Cannondale
6Astana Pro Team
7BMC Racing Team0:00:26
8Garmin Sharp0:00:28
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Lotto Belisol
11Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:39
12Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
13IAM Cycling0:01:01
14Trek Factory Racing0:01:23
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:49
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:47
17Team Giant-Shimano0:04:06
18Fdj.fr0:04:12
19Team Europcar0:04:59
20Team Sky0:09:20
21Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:15

 

