Slagter wins stage 4 in Paris-Nice
Garmin-Sharp rider tops Thomas in aggressive stage
Stage 4: Nevers - Belleville
Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win a hard-fought stage 4 at Paris-Nice. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) placed third at five seconds after attacking from a 27-strong chase group in the final kilometer and just holding off their pursuit at the finish.
The next group to finish, 26 riders at 18 seconds behind Slagter and Thomas, contained overnight race leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) but with time bonuses factored in Thomas took over the yellow jersey from the German by three seconds. Stage winner Slagter moved up to third overall at four seconds.
The splits in the peloton were formed by the day's final climb, the category-2 rated Côte du Mont Brouilly, whose summit was situated 14km from the finish. Slagter attacked near the summit and crossed the KOM line alone with Thomas a lone chaser in hot pursuit. The Sky Welshman soon made contact with Slagter on the technical descent and the duo worked smoothly together through to the finish line.
Thomas opened up the two-man sprint and Slagter powered around the Sky rider for the stage win, as the duo just managed to hold off the first chase group.
"I know Thomas pretty well, and I knew he's fast and strong - he's a really good rider," said Slagter. "I knew if I wanted to beat him I had to wait and wait, and choose the right moment to sprint or else I'd lose. It went perfect."
The first chase group swelled in numbers from four to more than 20 as the road levelled out in the finale, but cohesion wasn't the order of the day which played into the hands of Slagter and Thomas.
"I can't believe it. It's my first race of the season except for one day in Mallorca," said Slagter. "The first stages were really hectic, you can't really see how good you are. Today was the best possibility to do something. That [final] climb suits me really well, but I didn't expect to win."
Degenkolb crested the final ascent more than 30 seconds behind Slagter, but with only one teammate along side in the second chase group Giant-Shimano didn't quite have the horsepower to keep the German in yellow for another day.
"Unbelievable. Friday before the race started, I was told I was going to lead the team, which was big," said Thomas, the new GC leader. "Paris-Nice is one of the biggest stage races in the world behind the Tour and the Giro. To wear the jersey is great, I'm really happy."
Richie Porte, the 2013 Paris-Nice champion, was slated to lead Sky in defense of his title, but after Chris Froome withdrew from Tirreno-Adriatico due to a back injury Porte was moved to the squad's roster in Italy. Thomas, however, has proved to be a capable GC contender in his own right.
"Coming here I knew I was going well, and was going to play a key role to help Richie," said Thomas. "I knew I'd be thereabouts anyway. With him moving to Tirreno, it was a great opportunity for me, and like I said, it's unbelievable. It's great."
Hilly finale on tap
The riders at Paris-Nice set out from Nevers amidst another day of beautiful weather and faced the hilliest stage thus far in the Race to the Sun. Four categorised climbs were situated in the final 64km of the stage with the fourth and final ascent, the category 2 Côte du Mont Brouilly, the most difficult. The summit of the three-kilometre climb, featuring a leg-snapping 25 percent gradient sector inside the final kilometre, is positioned just 14km from the finish which would prove pivotal in determining the stage outcome.
The day's early break formed 18km into the stage with the quartet of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), on the attack for the second straight stage, going clear. Both Didier and Herrada started the day 40 seconds out of the leader's jersey, held by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano), and while their maximum lead pushed out over six minutes their advantage had been reduced to a very manageable 55 seconds as Agnoli led the escape group over the day's second KOM, the category 3 Col du Champ Juin at 45km to go.
While Team Giant-Shimano had assumed the pace making duties earlier in the stage, Team Sky came to the fore on the ascent of the day's second climb and stayed prominently on the front through the run-in to the final ascent.
The break rolled through the day's second and final sprint bonus line at 22.5km to go with a 20-second lead, but the Team Sky-led peloton neutralised their escape five kilometres later along the winding, narrow country roads as the final ascent loomed.
On the climb proper AG2R La Mondiale came to the fore at 16km to go in service of Carlos Betancur, while the peloton began to splinter in their wake.
With 15.5km remaining Betancur launched an attack, but his move went nowhere and was quickly neutralised by a fairly large chase group led by Sky's Geraint Thomas.
Garmin-Sharp's Tom Jelte Slagter countered Betancur's move just prior to the summit, and the Dutchman rode alone over the KOM with Geraint Thomas chasing alone.
Thomas bridged to Slagter on the upper slopes of the narrow, technical descent, while an elite 20-rider chase group came together in pursuit of the two leaders.
The chase group wasn't completely cohesive, however, and as the road widened and flattened out a large, second chase group containing race leader John Degenkolb was clawing its way back to the fore and trailed the two leaders by 30 seconds with six kilometres remaining.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushed the pace in the first chase group, but his efforts came to naught in approach to the flamme rouge. On the now wide-open terrain the first chase group had the two leaders in plain sight, while the second chase group had the first chase group in their crosshairs. The gaps continued to fall in the final kilometer, but separation ultimately remained through to the finish line with Slagter winning big in his stage race debut for Garmin-Sharp.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5:00:09
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|23
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|40
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|57
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:00:57
|58
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|62
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:32
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|75
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|77
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|81
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|88
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:15
|91
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|95
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|106
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|113
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|114
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|117
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|119
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|122
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|124
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|133
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|134
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|137
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:14
|138
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:55
|139
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|146
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|147
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|148
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|150
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|151
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|153
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|154
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:12:10
|163
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|7
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5:00:09
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:18
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:00:57
|15
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:43
|22
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:15
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:06
|30
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:14
|34
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:55
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:00:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|4
|Cannondale
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:21
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|16
|Team Sky
|0:03:33
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:04
|19
|Fdj.fr
|0:04:10
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:04:30
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18:14:25
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:04
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:25
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|27
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:32
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:43
|35
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|40
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|43
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|45
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|46
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|51
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|52
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|53
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|54
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:41
|57
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:52
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|60
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:11
|61
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:13
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:20
|63
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:31
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:46
|65
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:00
|66
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|67
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:57
|69
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:08
|72
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|73
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|75
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:24
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:25
|77
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|78
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:34
|80
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:59
|84
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:06
|85
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:10
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:17
|87
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|89
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:28
|90
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:36
|91
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|92
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:39
|93
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:43
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:49
|95
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:07
|100
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:02
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|102
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:07:13
|103
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:07:28
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:31
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|106
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:41
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:54
|111
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:09
|112
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|113
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:36
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:40
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:52
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:54
|118
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:23
|120
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:26
|122
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:27
|123
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:48
|124
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:01
|125
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:02
|126
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|127
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:09
|128
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:14
|132
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:20
|133
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|135
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:10:38
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:05
|137
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:10
|138
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:11:26
|139
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:37
|140
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:43
|141
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:44
|142
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:48
|143
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:12
|144
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:14
|145
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:12:35
|146
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:54
|147
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:13:30
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:39
|149
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:14:07
|150
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:58
|151
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:14:59
|152
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:49
|153
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:23
|154
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:16:34
|155
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:06
|156
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|0:17:57
|157
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:05
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:12
|159
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:18
|160
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:25
|161
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:21
|162
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|15
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|7
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|15
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|21
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|25
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|26
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|3
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|29
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|35
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|7
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|15
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|16
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|18:14:28
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:01
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|11
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|0:01:08
|13
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|15
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:08
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:10
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:57
|20
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:54
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:05
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:26
|25
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:56
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:25
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:46
|28
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:28
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:33
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:51
|32
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:45
|33
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:07
|34
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:55
|35
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:20
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:44:03
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:15
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:28
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|11
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:39
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:23
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:06
|18
|Fdj.fr
|0:04:12
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|20
|Team Sky
|0:09:20
|21
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:15
