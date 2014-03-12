Image 1 of 63 A diminished and select peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 Bob Jungels (Trek) crosses the line in 40th place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) won the sprint for fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Slagter makes his team sponsor happy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 A polka dot GreenEdge sandwich (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) wins in Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 63 Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) launches his attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 The peloton out on the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) took over the mountains classification lead after taking three KOMs on stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) launches his stage-winning attack on the Côte du Mont Brouilly ascent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 63 The peloton on a climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 63 Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team) after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 63 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma Quick Step) had a mechanical in the stage 4 finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 63 The peloton sprints to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 63 Geraint Thomas on the podium as race leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 63 Racers roll through wine country (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 63 Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 63 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 63 The jersey holders at the front of the peloton prior to the start of stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 63 While John Degenkolb lost the overall yellow jersey, he still leads the young rider classification at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 63 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the points classification leader's jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 63 Geraint Thomas (Sky) is the new leader at Paris-Nice after going on the attack in stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium after winning stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 63 The early break of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) and Spanish champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) negotiate a set or railroad tracks (Image credit: ASO) Image 32 of 63 The early break included (L-R) Valerio Agnoli, Perrig Quemeneur, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada (Image credit: ASO) Image 33 of 63 Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the early break through the day's first intermediate sprint in Vitry-sur-Loire (Image credit: ASO) Image 34 of 63 The Paris-Nice peloton negotiates some road furniture to remain on the course during stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 35 of 63 Paris-Nice leader John Degenkolb and his Giant-Shimano teammates at the head of the peloton early in stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 36 of 63 The peloton crests a hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 63 The peloton in action during stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 38 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 63 Perrig Quemeneur, Valerio Agnoli, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada Lopez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 63 Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 63 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 63 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished fifth on stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 Perrig Quemeneur, Valerio Agnoli, Laurent Didier and Jesus Herrada Lopez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 63 Yury Trofimov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 63 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter leads Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter leads Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter outsprints Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 63 Tom Jelte Slagter made his debut for Garmin Sharp on Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 63 On the start line at Paris-Nice (Image credit: AFP) Image 59 of 63 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) went up the road (Image credit: AFP) Image 60 of 63 Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the break (Image credit: AFP) Image 61 of 63 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: AFP) Image 62 of 63 John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: AFP) Image 63 of 63 Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) leads the break (Image credit: AFP)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) to win a hard-fought stage 4 at Paris-Nice. Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) placed third at five seconds after attacking from a 27-strong chase group in the final kilometer and just holding off their pursuit at the finish.

The next group to finish, 26 riders at 18 seconds behind Slagter and Thomas, contained overnight race leader John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) but with time bonuses factored in Thomas took over the yellow jersey from the German by three seconds. Stage winner Slagter moved up to third overall at four seconds.

The splits in the peloton were formed by the day's final climb, the category-2 rated Côte du Mont Brouilly, whose summit was situated 14km from the finish. Slagter attacked near the summit and crossed the KOM line alone with Thomas a lone chaser in hot pursuit. The Sky Welshman soon made contact with Slagter on the technical descent and the duo worked smoothly together through to the finish line.

Thomas opened up the two-man sprint and Slagter powered around the Sky rider for the stage win, as the duo just managed to hold off the first chase group.

"I know Thomas pretty well, and I knew he's fast and strong - he's a really good rider," said Slagter. "I knew if I wanted to beat him I had to wait and wait, and choose the right moment to sprint or else I'd lose. It went perfect."

The first chase group swelled in numbers from four to more than 20 as the road levelled out in the finale, but cohesion wasn't the order of the day which played into the hands of Slagter and Thomas.

"I can't believe it. It's my first race of the season except for one day in Mallorca," said Slagter. "The first stages were really hectic, you can't really see how good you are. Today was the best possibility to do something. That [final] climb suits me really well, but I didn't expect to win."

Degenkolb crested the final ascent more than 30 seconds behind Slagter, but with only one teammate along side in the second chase group Giant-Shimano didn't quite have the horsepower to keep the German in yellow for another day.

"Unbelievable. Friday before the race started, I was told I was going to lead the team, which was big," said Thomas, the new GC leader. "Paris-Nice is one of the biggest stage races in the world behind the Tour and the Giro. To wear the jersey is great, I'm really happy."

Richie Porte, the 2013 Paris-Nice champion, was slated to lead Sky in defense of his title, but after Chris Froome withdrew from Tirreno-Adriatico due to a back injury Porte was moved to the squad's roster in Italy. Thomas, however, has proved to be a capable GC contender in his own right.

"Coming here I knew I was going well, and was going to play a key role to help Richie," said Thomas. "I knew I'd be thereabouts anyway. With him moving to Tirreno, it was a great opportunity for me, and like I said, it's unbelievable. It's great."

Hilly finale on tap

The riders at Paris-Nice set out from Nevers amidst another day of beautiful weather and faced the hilliest stage thus far in the Race to the Sun. Four categorised climbs were situated in the final 64km of the stage with the fourth and final ascent, the category 2 Côte du Mont Brouilly, the most difficult. The summit of the three-kilometre climb, featuring a leg-snapping 25 percent gradient sector inside the final kilometre, is positioned just 14km from the finish which would prove pivotal in determining the stage outcome.

The day's early break formed 18km into the stage with the quartet of Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Spanish road champion Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), on the attack for the second straight stage, going clear. Both Didier and Herrada started the day 40 seconds out of the leader's jersey, held by John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano), and while their maximum lead pushed out over six minutes their advantage had been reduced to a very manageable 55 seconds as Agnoli led the escape group over the day's second KOM, the category 3 Col du Champ Juin at 45km to go.

While Team Giant-Shimano had assumed the pace making duties earlier in the stage, Team Sky came to the fore on the ascent of the day's second climb and stayed prominently on the front through the run-in to the final ascent.

The break rolled through the day's second and final sprint bonus line at 22.5km to go with a 20-second lead, but the Team Sky-led peloton neutralised their escape five kilometres later along the winding, narrow country roads as the final ascent loomed.

On the climb proper AG2R La Mondiale came to the fore at 16km to go in service of Carlos Betancur, while the peloton began to splinter in their wake.

With 15.5km remaining Betancur launched an attack, but his move went nowhere and was quickly neutralised by a fairly large chase group led by Sky's Geraint Thomas.

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Jelte Slagter countered Betancur's move just prior to the summit, and the Dutchman rode alone over the KOM with Geraint Thomas chasing alone.

Thomas bridged to Slagter on the upper slopes of the narrow, technical descent, while an elite 20-rider chase group came together in pursuit of the two leaders.

The chase group wasn't completely cohesive, however, and as the road widened and flattened out a large, second chase group containing race leader John Degenkolb was clawing its way back to the fore and trailed the two leaders by 30 seconds with six kilometres remaining.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) pushed the pace in the first chase group, but his efforts came to naught in approach to the flamme rouge. On the now wide-open terrain the first chase group had the two leaders in plain sight, while the second chase group had the first chase group in their crosshairs. The gaps continued to fall in the final kilometer, but separation ultimately remained through to the finish line with Slagter winning big in his stage race debut for Garmin-Sharp.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5:00:09 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 29 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 40 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 45 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 48 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 52 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 57 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:00:57 58 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 61 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 62 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 64 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 70 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:32 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:43 75 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 77 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 81 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 88 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:15 91 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 92 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 93 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 94 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 95 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 98 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 99 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 104 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 105 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 106 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 107 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 113 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 114 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 116 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 117 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 119 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 122 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 124 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 129 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 130 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 131 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 132 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 133 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 134 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:13 137 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:14 138 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:55 139 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 146 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 147 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 150 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 151 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 153 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 154 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 162 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:12:10 163 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Vitry-sur-Loire # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Régnié-Durette # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Belleville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 7 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Clayette # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Champ Juin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Crie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 4 - Côte du Mont Brouilly # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 7 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5:00:09 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:18 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:00:57 15 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:43 22 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:15 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:06 30 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:13 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:14 34 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:55 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 15:00:42 2 Movistar Team 3 Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 4 Cannondale 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Team Katusha 7 Garmin Sharp 0:00:21 8 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Lotto Belisol 13 IAM Cycling 0:00:52 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 16 Team Sky 0:03:33 17 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:38 18 Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:04 19 Fdj.fr 0:04:10 20 Team Europcar 0:04:30 21 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:13

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18:14:25 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:03 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:04 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:19 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 16 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:25 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 27 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:32 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 29 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 34 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:43 35 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 40 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:04 43 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:11 46 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 50 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 51 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 52 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 53 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 54 Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 56 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:41 57 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:52 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 60 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:11 61 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:13 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:20 63 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:31 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:02:46 65 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:00 66 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 67 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:57 69 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 70 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:08 72 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 73 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 75 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:24 76 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:25 77 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:29 78 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:34 80 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:40 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 82 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:59 84 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:05:06 85 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:10 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:17 87 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 89 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:28 90 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:05:36 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 92 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:39 93 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:43 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:49 95 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 98 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:07 100 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:02 101 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 102 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:13 103 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:07:28 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:31 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 106 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 107 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:41 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:54 111 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:09 112 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 113 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:36 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:38 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:40 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:52 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:54 118 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:18 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:09:23 120 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:26 122 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:27 123 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:48 124 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:01 125 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:02 126 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:05 127 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:09 128 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 129 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:14 132 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:20 133 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:36 135 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:10:38 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:05 137 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:10 138 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:11:26 139 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:37 140 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:43 141 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:44 142 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:48 143 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:12 144 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:14 145 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:12:35 146 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:54 147 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:13:30 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:39 149 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:14:07 150 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:58 151 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:14:59 152 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:49 153 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:23 154 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:16:34 155 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:06 156 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 0:17:57 157 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:05 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:12 159 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:18 160 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:25 161 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:21 162 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 163 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 39 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 15 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 11 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 7 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 15 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 21 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 23 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 4 24 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 25 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 26 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 3 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 29 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 2 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2 35 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 7 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 15 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 16 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 18:14:28 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:01 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 4 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:40 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 11 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 0:01:08 13 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 15 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:08 18 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:10 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:57 20 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:54 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:05 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:26 25 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:56 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:25 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:46 28 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:07:28 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:33 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:51 32 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:45 33 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:07 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:55 35 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:20 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:09