Bole bites it in Paris-Nice

Lampre-Farnese Vini rider Grega Bole was forced to withdraw from Paris-Nice after crashing during the second stage to Limoges, won by William Bonnet (Bouygues Telecom).

Despite falling quite heavily the Slovenian should have no lingering injuries from the accident. "No fracture or internal damage, but only a small pneumothorax that won't need to be drained," explained team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi.

Bole had started the day in 12th place on general classification after finishing second to Greg Henderson in stage one and it's likely the fall will sideline the sprinter for several weeks.

"Soon Grega will be authorised to leave the hospital in order to join the team in the hotel," added Beltemacchi. "Of course, he won't take part in the race, also because the pain caused by the bruises would not allow him to do so."