Image 1 of 41 Joe Schmaltz (Hincapie Racing Team) celebrates his win of the stage 5 Menomonie Road race (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 36 of 41 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) back in the leaders jersey for stage 6 finale on Sunday (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 41 of 41 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) leads the newly established break (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Hincapie Racing's Joe Schmalz won the fifth stage of the North Star Grand Prix, sprinting in ahead of a small breakaway group in Menomonie on Saturday. Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) was second on the day and Jon Hornbeck, also from Hincapie Racing, was third.

“We had the advantage since we had the numbers [in the breakaway],” Schmalz told race organizers after the stage. “Once we hit the circuit we used the advantage of numbers to break up the group.”

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) who was also apart of the day's breakaway gained enough time to move into the overall race lead by 23 seconds ahead of Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) and 28 seconds ahead of Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). The previous day's race leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) did not make it in the front group and has slipped into 13th overall, 9:20 minutes back.

“It took our whole team to take back the yellow jersey. Hill has been very strong all week, and we had to throw everything we had into the pot to finally crack him,” Zirbel said in a team press release. “We tried to be very aggressive, and a lot of the other teams keyed off us, which we expected. The course is so selective and there were a lot of guys out there who wanted to race today, which was pretty refreshing. Once the right combination got up the road, we were able to put a serious dent in the race.”

The fifth stage was a 162km road race that started and finished in Menomonie, and was expected to shake up the overall classification because of its length and challenging terrain. A group escaped the field early in the race and Optum Pro Cycling held the riders at a manageable distance. The riders in the break included Hincapie Racing Team's Schmaltz, Hornbeck and Brennan, Canyon Bicycles' Kaler Marshall and Morgan Schmitt, Champion Systems-Stan’s NoTubes' Bryan Gomez, Elbowz's Sheehan, Elevate Elite's Heath Blackgrove, GS Ciao's Josh Yeaton, and Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis with Alexander Braico and Nicolae Tanovitchii.

Zirbel, who was not in the initial move, later made an attack on the field and bridge across to it. He was the highest placed GC rider in the move, and even though that group split apart slightly at the finish line, he was able to comfortably move into the race lead.

Zirbel will now wear the leader's jersey into the finale stage 6 in Stillwater on Sunday, a notoriously challenging criterium that includes a steep climb up Chilkoot Hill each lap. “I’m never confident in Stillwater,” said the team's director Jonas Carney.

“It’s a really hard course, and it's a dangerous course with fast downhill corners, and we only have one GC guy now in Zirbel. Anything can happen, so I don’t want to count our chickens before they are hatched, but the team loves the race and are all-in for Tom.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 3:49:35 2 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 3 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 4 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:06 5 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:12 6 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 7 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 8 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 10 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 12 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 13 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:19 14 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:04:50 15 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:06:33 16 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 17 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:09:46 18 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 19 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 20 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 21 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 23 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 24 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 25 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 26 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 27 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 28 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 30 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 31 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 32 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 33 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 34 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 35 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 36 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 37 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 38 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 39 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 40 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 41 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 42 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 43 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 44 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 45 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 46 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 47 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 48 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 49 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 50 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 51 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 52 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 53 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 54 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 55 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 56 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 57 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 58 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 59 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 60 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 61 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 62 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 63 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 64 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 65 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 66 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 67 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 68 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:30:53 69 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:31:50 70 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:34:20 71 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 72 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 73 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 74 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 75 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 76 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 77 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 78 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 79 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 80 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 81 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 82 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 83 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 84 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 85 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 86 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 87 Ross White (Credite Velo) 88 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 89 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 90 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 3 3 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 3 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 3 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 10 pts 2 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 7 3 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 4

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 10 pts 2 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 7 3 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 3 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 3:49:47 2 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:21 4 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:34 5 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 6 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 7 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 8 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 9 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 10 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 11 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 12 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 13 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 14 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:34:08

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Racing Team 11:28:57 2 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:09:52 3 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:58 4 GS CIAO 0:14:36 5 Elbowz Racing 0:19:20 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:32 7 Elevate Elite Cycling Team 8 Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 9 Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:20:26 10 BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco 0:25:53 11 The Colorado Collective 0:29:06 12 KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 13 California Giant / Specialized 14 Grand Performance 15 Netherland Rubber p/b MVP 16 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 17 Donkey Label Racing 0:53:40 18 Credite Velo 19 Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes 1:18:14

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9:01:35 2 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:23 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:28 4 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:30 5 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:33 6 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:37 7 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:41 8 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:05 9 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:16 10 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:01:33 11 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:41 12 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:06:03 13 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 0:09:20 14 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:40 15 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:47 16 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:48 17 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:49 18 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:50 19 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:09:51 20 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:54 21 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 22 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 0:09:57 23 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:09:58 24 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:09:59 25 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:02 26 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:10:22 27 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 0:10:24 28 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:10:26 29 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 30 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:10:31 31 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 32 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:10:32 33 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 34 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:10:33 35 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:45 36 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:02 37 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:11:06 38 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:11:19 39 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:11:24 40 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:11:25 41 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:11:32 42 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:36 43 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:11:38 44 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:11:51 45 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:12:16 46 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:35 47 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:19 48 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:13:43 49 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:14:06 50 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:14:28 51 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:14:44 52 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:14:46 53 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:14:57 54 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:14:58 55 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:16:41 56 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:18:01 57 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:19:04 58 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:19:51 59 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:22:59 60 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:24:43 61 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:25:53 62 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:26:01 63 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:26:18 64 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:32:23 65 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:33:02 66 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 0:35:05 67 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:35:06 68 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:35:14 69 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:35:35 70 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:36:39 71 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:37:33 72 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:37:41 73 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:38:30 74 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:39:32 75 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:40:08 76 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:44:56 77 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:46:42 78 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:50:20 79 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:56:16 80 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:57:36 81 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:57:37 82 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:59:14 83 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 1:04:17 84 Ross White (Credite Velo) 1:04:19 85 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 1:05:34 86 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:13:40 87 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 1:14:34 88 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1:22:34 89 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 1:26:52 90 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 1:31:05

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 39 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 3 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 20 4 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 18 5 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 16 6 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 15 7 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 13 8 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 13 9 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 7 10 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 6 11 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 6 12 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 6 13 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 6 14 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 15 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 16 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 17 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4 18 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 19 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 20 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 3 21 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 22 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 23 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 24 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 2 25 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 1 26 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1 27 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1 28 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 1 29 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 27 pts 2 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 13 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 13 4 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 10 5 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 8 6 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 7 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 6 8 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 4 9 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 4 10 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 1 11 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1 12 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 1 13 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9:02:03 2 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:37 3 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:26 4 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:09:30 5 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:34 6 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:10:03 7 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:17 8 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:13:38 9 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:14:00 10 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:14:18 11 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:18:36 12 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:19:23 13 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:36:11 14 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:58:46