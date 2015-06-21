Trending

North Star Grand Prix: Schmalz wins breakaway sprint in Menomonie

Zirbel takes over the race lead ahead of Stillwater finale

Image 1 of 41

Joe Schmaltz (Hincapie Racing Team) celebrates his win of the stage 5 Menomonie Road race

Joe Schmaltz (Hincapie Racing Team) celebrates his win of the stage 5 Menomonie Road race
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 2 of 41

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the yellow Northstar Grand Prix leaders jersey before the start of stage 2

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the yellow Northstar Grand Prix leaders jersey before the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 3 of 41

The peloton was single file

The peloton was single file
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 4 of 41

Optum Pro Cycling stays positioned near the front as the peloton approached the major climbs

Optum Pro Cycling stays positioned near the front as the peloton approached the major climbs
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 5 of 41

Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling) launched an attack on one of the courses toughest KOM climbs

Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling) launched an attack on one of the courses toughest KOM climbs
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 6 of 41

Riding lawnmowers were pretty common today

Riding lawnmowers were pretty common today
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 7 of 41

Water was a must on the muggy, hot course

Water was a must on the muggy, hot course
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 8 of 41

Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling) launches a solo attack in the hopes of dislodging yellow jersey holder Ben Hill (Donkey Label)

Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling) launches a solo attack in the hopes of dislodging yellow jersey holder Ben Hill (Donkey Label)
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 9 of 41

Looks like a nice place to watch a bike race

Looks like a nice place to watch a bike race
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 10 of 41

Will Routley descends through the forest

Will Routley descends through the forest
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 11 of 41

The road began to undulate a few miles before the toughest part of the course in the forest

The road began to undulate a few miles before the toughest part of the course in the forest
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 12 of 41

Nothing better than bike racing and Coors Banquet beer on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin

Nothing better than bike racing and Coors Banquet beer on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 13 of 41

Scott Zwizanski talks strategy with Performance Director Jonas Carney from the team's Acura RDX

Scott Zwizanski talks strategy with Performance Director Jonas Carney from the team's Acura RDX
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 14 of 41

Will Routley (Optum Pro Cycling) spent an enormous amount of time driving the peloton over the first half of the race

Will Routley (Optum Pro Cycling) spent an enormous amount of time driving the peloton over the first half of the race
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 15 of 41

A nervous group rolled out of Menomonie, still far away from the tough part of the race

A nervous group rolled out of Menomonie, still far away from the tough part of the race
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 16 of 41

Will Routley (Optum) sets the pace at the front

Will Routley (Optum) sets the pace at the front
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 17 of 41

Lush green countryside met the peloton for the majority of the stage

Lush green countryside met the peloton for the majority of the stage
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 18 of 41

An old house en route

An old house en route
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 19 of 41

I'm sure many of the Canadian riders would have liked to stop in for a quick swig of syrup

I'm sure many of the Canadian riders would have liked to stop in for a quick swig of syrup
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 20 of 41

Again, Will Routley making things tough on the peloton

Again, Will Routley making things tough on the peloton
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 21 of 41

Nearing the courses midway point, the course headed through some beautiful forests

Nearing the courses midway point, the course headed through some beautiful forests
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 22 of 41

The GC contenders battle it out, including a breakout star at the race, Ben Hill (Donkey Label)

The GC contenders battle it out, including a breakout star at the race, Ben Hill (Donkey Label)
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 23 of 41

This Hincapie rider was part of a successful breakaway that made it all the way to the line, eventually, the Hincapie team won the race

This Hincapie rider was part of a successful breakaway that made it all the way to the line, eventually, the Hincapie team won the race
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 24 of 41

North Memorial Hospital's medical staff were amazing all week, keeping riders safe and healthy

North Memorial Hospital's medical staff were amazing all week, keeping riders safe and healthy
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 25 of 41

Carmen Small guest rides with Elbowz Racing

Carmen Small guest rides with Elbowz Racing
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 26 of 41

Tom Zirbel and Ryan Anderson both began the stage within striking distance of yellow jersey holder Ben Hill

Tom Zirbel and Ryan Anderson both began the stage within striking distance of yellow jersey holder Ben Hill
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 27 of 41

Tom Zirbel moves into the overall race lead ahead of the final stage in Stillwater

Tom Zirbel moves into the overall race lead ahead of the final stage in Stillwater
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 28 of 41

The beautiful Maple Tainter Memorial building looms over the closing circuits

The beautiful Maple Tainter Memorial building looms over the closing circuits
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 29 of 41

At times, the sky was ominous, but thankfully they never opened up

At times, the sky was ominous, but thankfully they never opened up
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 30 of 41

The breakaway rolls through Wisconsin farm country on one of the race's rare flat roads

The breakaway rolls through Wisconsin farm country on one of the race's rare flat roads
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 31 of 41

The final selection worked well together and had lots of horsepower, the keys to success to make it to the line

The final selection worked well together and had lots of horsepower, the keys to success to make it to the line
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 32 of 41

The sky above stage 5 at the North Start Grand Prix

The sky above stage 5 at the North Start Grand Prix
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 33 of 41

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) made a brilliant move to bridge across to the breakaway

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) made a brilliant move to bridge across to the breakaway
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 34 of 41

If it ain't broke, don't upgrade it.

If it ain't broke, don't upgrade it.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 35 of 41

Optum Pro Cycling caravan car

Optum Pro Cycling caravan car
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 36 of 41

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) back in the leaders jersey for stage 6 finale on Sunday

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) back in the leaders jersey for stage 6 finale on Sunday
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 37 of 41

Just before the final break was established Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies), Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) and Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) lead the field up one of the many climbs

Just before the final break was established Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies), Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) and Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) lead the field up one of the many climbs
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 38 of 41

Joe Schmaltz (Hincapie Racing Team) the first rider up the road as a new break tries to form

Joe Schmaltz (Hincapie Racing Team) the first rider up the road as a new break tries to form
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 39 of 41

Josh Yeaton (GS CIAO) and Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) rotate through the double paceline in the break

Josh Yeaton (GS CIAO) and Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) rotate through the double paceline in the break
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 40 of 41

Optum's Scott Zwizanski, Jesse Anthony, and Ryan Anderson lead the field up Star Hill.

Optum's Scott Zwizanski, Jesse Anthony, and Ryan Anderson lead the field up Star Hill.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 41 of 41

Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) leads the newly established break

Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) leads the newly established break
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Hincapie Racing's Joe Schmalz won the fifth stage of the North Star Grand Prix, sprinting in ahead of a small breakaway group in Menomonie on Saturday. Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) was second on the day and Jon Hornbeck, also from Hincapie Racing, was third. 

“We had the advantage since we had the numbers [in the breakaway],” Schmalz told race organizers after the stage. “Once we hit the circuit we used the advantage of numbers to break up the group.”

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) who was also apart of the day's breakaway gained enough time to move into the overall race lead by 23 seconds ahead of Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) and 28 seconds ahead of Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). The previous day's race leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) did not make it in the front group and has slipped into 13th overall, 9:20 minutes back.

“It took our whole team to take back the yellow jersey. Hill has been very strong all week, and we had to throw everything we had into the pot to finally crack him,” Zirbel said in a team press release. “We tried to be very aggressive, and a lot of the other teams keyed off us, which we expected. The course is so selective and there were a lot of guys out there who wanted to race today, which was pretty refreshing. Once the right combination got up the road, we were able to put a serious dent in the race.”

The fifth stage was a 162km road race that started and finished in Menomonie, and was expected to shake up the overall classification because of its length and challenging terrain. A group escaped the field early in the race and Optum Pro Cycling held the riders at a manageable distance. The riders in the break included Hincapie Racing Team's Schmaltz, Hornbeck and Brennan, Canyon Bicycles' Kaler Marshall and Morgan Schmitt, Champion Systems-Stan’s NoTubes' Bryan Gomez, Elbowz's Sheehan, Elevate Elite's Heath Blackgrove, GS Ciao's Josh Yeaton, and Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis with Alexander Braico and Nicolae Tanovitchii.

Zirbel, who was not in the initial move, later made an attack on the field and bridge across to it. He was the highest placed GC rider in the move, and even though that group split apart slightly at the finish line, he was able to comfortably move into the race lead.

Zirbel will now wear the leader's jersey into the finale stage 6 in Stillwater on Sunday, a notoriously challenging criterium that includes a steep climb up Chilkoot Hill each lap. “I’m never confident in Stillwater,” said the team's director Jonas Carney.

“It’s a really hard course, and it's a dangerous course with fast downhill corners, and we only have one GC guy now in Zirbel. Anything can happen, so I don’t want to count our chickens before they are hatched, but the team loves the race and are all-in for Tom.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)3:49:35
2Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
3Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
4Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:06
5Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:12
6Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
7Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
8Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
9Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
10Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
12Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
13Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:04:19
14Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:04:50
15Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:06:33
16Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
17Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:09:46
18Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
19Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
20Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
21Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
23Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
24Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
25Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
26Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
27Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
28Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
30Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
31Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
32Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
33George Simpson (GS Ciao)
34Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
35Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
36Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
37Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
38Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
39Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
40Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
41Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
42Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
43Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
44Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
45Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
46Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
47Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
48Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
49Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
50Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
51Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
52Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
53Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
54Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
55Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
56William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
57Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
58Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
59Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
60Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
61Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
62Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
63Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
64Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
65Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
66Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
67Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
68Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:30:53
69Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:31:50
70Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:34:20
71Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
72Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
73Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
74Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)
75Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)
76Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
77David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
78Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
79Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
80Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
81Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
82Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
83Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
84Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
85Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
86Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
87Ross White (Credite Velo)
88Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
89Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
90Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)3
3Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)5pts
2Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)3
3Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)3
3Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
3Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
3Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)10pts
2Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)7
3Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)4

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)10pts
2Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)7
3Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)5pts
2Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
3Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)3:49:47
2Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
3Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:06:21
4Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:34
5Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
6Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
7Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
8George Simpson (GS Ciao)
9Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
10Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
11Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
12Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
13Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
14Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:34:08

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team11:28:57
2Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:09:52
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:58
4GS CIAO0:14:36
5Elbowz Racing0:19:20
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:32
7Elevate Elite Cycling Team
8Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
9Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:20:26
10BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:25:53
11The Colorado Collective0:29:06
12KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
13California Giant / Specialized
14Grand Performance
15Netherland Rubber p/b MVP
16Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
17Donkey Label Racing0:53:40
18Credite Velo
19Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes1:18:14

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9:01:35
2Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:23
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:28
4Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:30
5Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:33
6Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:37
7Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:41
8Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:05
9Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:16
10Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:01:33
11Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:04:41
12Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:06:03
13Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)0:09:20
14Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:40
15Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:47
16Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:09:48
17Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:09:49
18Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:50
19Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:09:51
20Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:09:54
21Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
22Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)0:09:57
23George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:09:58
24Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:09:59
25Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:02
26Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)0:10:22
27Chris Winn (GS Ciao)0:10:24
28Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:10:26
29Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
30Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:10:31
31Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
32Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:10:32
33Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
34Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:10:33
35Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:45
36Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:11:02
37Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:11:06
38Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:11:19
39Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:11:24
40Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)0:11:25
41Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:11:32
42William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:36
43Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:11:38
44Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:11:51
45Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:12:16
46Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:35
47Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:19
48Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:13:43
49Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:14:06
50Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:14:28
51Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:14:44
52Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:14:46
53Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:14:57
54Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:14:58
55Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:16:41
56Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:18:01
57Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:19:04
58Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:19:51
59Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:22:59
60Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:24:43
61Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:25:53
62Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:26:01
63Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:26:18
64Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:32:23
65Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:33:02
66Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)0:35:05
67Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:35:06
68Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:35:14
69David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:35:35
70Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:36:39
71Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:37:33
72Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:37:41
73Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:38:30
74Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:39:32
75Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:40:08
76Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:44:56
77Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:46:42
78Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:50:20
79Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:56:16
80Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:57:36
81Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:57:37
82Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:59:14
83Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)1:04:17
84Ross White (Credite Velo)1:04:19
85Tim Savre (Credite Velo)1:05:34
86Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:13:40
87Michael Woell (Grand Performance)1:14:34
88Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1:22:34
89Eric Hill (Grand Performance)1:26:52
90Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)1:31:05

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)39pts
2Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
3Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)20
4Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)18
5Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)16
6Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)15
7Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)13
8Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)13
9Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)7
10Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)6
11Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)6
12Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)6
13Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)6
14Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5
15Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5
16Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
17Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4
18Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4
19Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
20George Simpson (GS Ciao)3
21Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)3
22David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
23Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
24Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)2
25Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)1
26Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1
27Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1
28Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)1
29Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)27pts
2Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)13
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)13
4Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)10
5Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)8
6Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)7
7Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)6
8Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)4
9Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)4
10Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)1
11Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1
12Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)1
13Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)9:02:03
2Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:37
3Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:26
4George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:09:30
5Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:34
6Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:10:03
7Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:17
8Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:13:38
9Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:14:00
10Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:14:18
11Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:18:36
12Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:19:23
13Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:36:11
14Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:58:46

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team27:12:02
2Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:01
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:18
4GS CIAO0:08:56
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:23
6Elbowz Racing0:12:37
7Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:14:43
8Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:15:13
9Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:15:17
10California Giant / Specialized0:22:44
11KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:23:59
12The Colorado Collective0:24:20
13Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:24:29
14Grand Performance0:24:37
15Netherland Rubber p/b MVP0:29:48
16BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:41:08
17Donkey Label Racing0:47:23
18Credite Velo0:57:40
19Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes1:16:56

 

Latest on Cyclingnews