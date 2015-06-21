Trending

Zirbel wins North Star Grand Prix

Von Nacher triumphs at Stillwater Criterium

Image 1 of 28

Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) wins the final stage in the North Star GP

Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) wins the final stage in the North Star GP
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 2 of 28

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) back in the leaders jersey for stage 6 finale on Sunday

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) back in the leaders jersey for stage 6 finale on Sunday
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 3 of 28

Scott Zwizanski rips by on the back stretch.

Scott Zwizanski rips by on the back stretch.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 4 of 28

This corner sent the riders on a divebomb to Stillwater's main street.

This corner sent the riders on a divebomb to Stillwater's main street.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 5 of 28

This corner is the races most dangerous, and has caused some crashes in the past, but not today.

This corner is the races most dangerous, and has caused some crashes in the past, but not today.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 6 of 28

Tom Zirbel followed his teammates to yellow.

Tom Zirbel followed his teammates to yellow.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 7 of 28

The race claims a lot of casualties, and eventually the main field was whittled down greatly.

The race claims a lot of casualties, and eventually the main field was whittled down greatly.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 8 of 28

Chilkoot Hill

Chilkoot Hill
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 9 of 28

Riders from GS Ciao Cycling, Donkey Label, and Champion System ascend Chilkoot.

Riders from GS Ciao Cycling, Donkey Label, and Champion System ascend Chilkoot.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 10 of 28

Scott Zwizanski (Optum)

Scott Zwizanski (Optum)
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 11 of 28

The battle for the stage win was won by Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) =, with Ben Hill (Donkey Label) coming in second.

The battle for the stage win was won by Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) =, with Ben Hill (Donkey Label) coming in second.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 12 of 28

Tom Zirbel won his second NSGP overall title after a strong time trial and a race-winning Optum team effort in Menomonie.

Tom Zirbel won his second NSGP overall title after a strong time trial and a race-winning Optum team effort in Menomonie.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 13 of 28

Mac Brennan (Hincapie), Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Mac Brennan (Hincapie), Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 14 of 28

Optum protected all day, especially on Chilkoot Hill where they spread across the climb.

Optum protected all day, especially on Chilkoot Hill where they spread across the climb.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 15 of 28

Optum protected all day, especially on Chilkoot Hill where they spread across the climb.

Optum protected all day, especially on Chilkoot Hill where they spread across the climb.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 16 of 28

The hill reaches grades of 19%.

The hill reaches grades of 19%.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 17 of 28

Jesse Anthony (Optum)

Jesse Anthony (Optum)
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 18 of 28

Tom Zirbel tries to stay cool on the 85 degree day.

Tom Zirbel tries to stay cool on the 85 degree day.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 19 of 28

Zirbel had only to defend the jersey to win the Optum team's fifth straight title at the NSGP.

Zirbel had only to defend the jersey to win the Optum team's fifth straight title at the NSGP.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 20 of 28

Two die-hard Optum fans.

Two die-hard Optum fans.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 21 of 28

The road turns severely uphill at the base of Chilkoot Hill.

The road turns severely uphill at the base of Chilkoot Hill.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 22 of 28

The peloton snakes through downtown Stillwater with Optum at the front. This was the scenario for most of the day.

The peloton snakes through downtown Stillwater with Optum at the front. This was the scenario for most of the day.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 23 of 28

A larger breakaway was whittled down to just three men, who fought for the stage win

A larger breakaway was whittled down to just three men, who fought for the stage win
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 24 of 28

The final North Star GP jersey winners

The final North Star GP jersey winners
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 25 of 28

Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing Team) and Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) climb Chilkoot Hill

Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing Team) and Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) climb Chilkoot Hill
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 26 of 28

Best Sprinter - Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes), King of the Hills - Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing), Best Amateur - Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano), Overall - Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits), Best Young Rider - Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Most Agressive - Chris Winn (GS CIAO)

Best Sprinter - Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes), King of the Hills - Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing), Best Amateur - Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano), Overall - Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits), Best Young Rider - Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Most Agressive - Chris Winn (GS CIAO)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 27 of 28

Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing), Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) and Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)

Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing), Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) and Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 28 of 28

Optum kept Tom Zirbel and his yellow jersey at the front and out of trouble to win the overall race.

Optum kept Tom Zirbel and his yellow jersey at the front and out of trouble to win the overall race.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) won the gruelling sprint to the top of Chilkoot Hill to win the final stage of the North Star Grand Prix at the Stillwater Criterium on Sunday. He took the win ahead of breakaway companions Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) and Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing).

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) started the final stage in the race lead and successfully defending the jersey to take the overall win.

The day's breakaway formed early in the 23-lap race. Five riders were off the front by the second lap, but within one lap only Von Nacher, Hill, and Girkins were left. They hovered between 50 seconds and 1:15 ahead of the field for the majority of the race.

Optum controlled the front of the race, chasing down a few bridge attempts but otherwise holding steady keeping Zirbel protected.

"This course is all about positioning," said Zirbel. "The team kept it as low stress as possible for me, neutralizing the attacks that were dangerous for me by slowly ramping it up. I think the teams here know that my team was really strong so that discouraged any attacks by GC threats. It was about as low stress as I could have hoped for. No mechanicals, no crashes. I was pretty happy with that."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1:23:00
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
3Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:06
4William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08
5Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
6Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
8Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
9Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
10Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
11Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
12Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
13Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
14Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
15Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
17Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
18Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
19Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:15
20Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
21Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)
22Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
23Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
24Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:19
25Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
26Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
27Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:23
28Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)0:01:13
29Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)0:01:22
30Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:49
31Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:51
32Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:01:53
33Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:56
34Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
35Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
36Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
37Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:33
38Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:02:37
39Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:41
40Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:03:00
41Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:33
42Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:39
43Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
44Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:10:08
45Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
46Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
47Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
48George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:10:24
49Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:11:31
50Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
51Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:13:31
52Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
53Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:14:21
54Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:14:36
55Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
56Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
57Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:15:50
58Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
59Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:16:00
60Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:17:25
61Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
62Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
63Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
64Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
65Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:18:46
66Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:19:01
67Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
68Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:20:37
69Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
70Michael Woell (Grand Performance)0:21:02
71Ross White (Credite Velo)
72David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
73Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:23:10
74Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
75Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
76Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
77Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:26:13
78Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:26:53
79Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
80Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)
DNFPat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFGavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
DNFIsaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
DNFSven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
DNFKyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
DNFHeath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
DNFJulian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
DNFEfren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
DNFBrais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)3
3Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)5pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)3
3Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)5pts
2Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)3
3Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)3
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)3
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1

3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)5pts
2Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)3
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Winn (GS Ciao)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4:09:24
2Hincapie Racing Team
3Donkey Label Racing0:00:03
4Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:22
5GS CIAO0:01:12
6KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:01:40
7Elbowz Racing0:01:46
8The Colorado Collective0:01:48
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:25
10California Giant / Specialized0:09:32
11Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:16:00
12Grand Performance0:17:17
13BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:29:00
14Netherland Rubber p/b MVP0:30:41
15Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:36:46
16Credite Velo0:49:22
17Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:55:25

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10:24:43
2Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:23
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:28
4Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:30
5Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:33
6Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:48
7Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:16
8Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:01:33
9Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:06:03
10Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)0:09:12
11Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:40
12Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:09:48
13Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:09:51
14Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:09:52
15Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:54
16Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:10:06
17Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)0:10:08
18Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:10:09
19Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:10:23
20Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)0:10:26
21Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:10:41
22Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:11:30
23Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)0:11:36
24William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Chris Winn (GS Ciao)0:12:12
26Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:20
27Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:12:21
28Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)0:12:30
29Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:13:09
30Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:13:21
31Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:14:04
32Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:14:12
33Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:14:16
34Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:16:47
35Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:18:08
36Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:19:21
37George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:20:14
38Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:20:45
39Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:21:06
40Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:23:19
41Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:23:54
42Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:24:44
43Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:25:51
44Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:58
45Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:26:14
46Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:26:41
47Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:27:06
48Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:27:12
49Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:27:49
50Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:28:34
51Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:30:50
52Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:31:00
53Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:31:14
54Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:32:24
55Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:33:47
56Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:33:50
57Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:34:34
58Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)0:35:05
59Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:35:15
60Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:35:17
61Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:40:18
62Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:43:18
63Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:45:03
64Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:46:51
65Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:47:30
66David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:56:29
67Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:59:41
68Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)1:00:29
69Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)1:06:17
70Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:13:27
71Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)1:15:09
72Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)1:17:05
73Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)1:21:34
74Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)1:24:21
75Ross White (Credite Velo)1:25:13
76Tim Savre (Credite Velo)1:26:03
77Michael Woell (Grand Performance)1:35:28
78Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1:48:39
79Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)1:49:43
80Eric Hill (Grand Performance)1:49:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)42pts
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)25
3Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
4Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)20
5Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)18
6Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)16
7Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)15
8Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)13
9Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)9
10Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)7
11Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)6
12Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)6
13Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)6
14Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4
16Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4
17Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)3
18George Simpson (GS Ciao)3
19Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)3
20David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
21Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
22Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)2
23Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)1
24Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1
25Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)1
26Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1
27Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)40pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)17
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)16
4Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)13
5Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)10
6Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)8
7Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)7
8Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)4
9Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)4
10Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)1
11Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)1
12Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)1

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)10:25:31
2Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:00:45
3Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:09:00
4Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:09:04
5Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:06
6Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:09:18
7Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)0:09:20
8Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:21
9Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:09:35
10Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)0:09:38
11Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:10:42
12Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:11:33
13Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:12:21
14Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:12:33
15Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:13:16
16George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:19:26
17Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:19:57
18Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:20:18
19Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:23:06
20Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:23:56
21Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:25:03
22Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:25:10
23Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:26:18
24Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:26:24
25Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:27:01
26Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:27:46
27Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:30:02
28Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:30:12
29Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:30:26
30Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:33:02
31Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:33:46
32Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:34:27
33Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:39:30
34Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:42:30
35Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:46:03
36Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:46:42
37Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:59:41
38Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)1:05:29
39Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:12:39
40Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)1:14:21
41Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)1:20:46
42Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)1:23:33
43Ross White (Credite Velo)1:24:25
44Tim Savre (Credite Velo)1:25:15
45Michael Woell (Grand Performance)1:34:40
46Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1:47:51
47Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)1:48:55
48Eric Hill (Grand Performance)1:49:06

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)10:25:11
2Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:26
3Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:09:41
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:09:55
5Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:16:19
6George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:19:46
7Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:20:17
8Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:25:23
9Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:28:06
10Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:30:46
11Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:33:19
12Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:34:47
13Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:59:13
14Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)1:12:59

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Winn (GS Ciao)6pts
2Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)5
3George Simpson (GS Ciao)4
4Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3
5Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team31:21:26
2Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:23
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:43
4GS CIAO0:10:08
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:23
6Elbowz Racing0:14:23
7KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:25:39
8The Colorado Collective0:26:08
9Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:30:43
10California Giant / Specialized0:32:16
11Grand Performance0:41:54
12Donkey Label Racing0:47:26
13Netherland Rubber p/b MVP1:00:29
14Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching1:01:15
15BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco1:10:08
16Elevate Elite Cycling Team1:10:38
17Credite Velo1:47:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews