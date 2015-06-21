Image 1 of 28 Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) wins the final stage in the North Star GP (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 2 of 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelley Benefit Strategies) back in the leaders jersey for stage 6 finale on Sunday (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 3 of 28 Scott Zwizanski rips by on the back stretch. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 28 This corner sent the riders on a divebomb to Stillwater's main street. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 28 This corner is the races most dangerous, and has caused some crashes in the past, but not today. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 28 Tom Zirbel followed his teammates to yellow. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 28 The race claims a lot of casualties, and eventually the main field was whittled down greatly. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 28 Chilkoot Hill (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 28 Riders from GS Ciao Cycling, Donkey Label, and Champion System ascend Chilkoot. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 28 Scott Zwizanski (Optum) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 28 The battle for the stage win was won by Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) =, with Ben Hill (Donkey Label) coming in second. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 28 Tom Zirbel won his second NSGP overall title after a strong time trial and a race-winning Optum team effort in Menomonie. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 28 Mac Brennan (Hincapie), Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 28 Optum protected all day, especially on Chilkoot Hill where they spread across the climb. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 28 Optum protected all day, especially on Chilkoot Hill where they spread across the climb. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 16 of 28 The hill reaches grades of 19%. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 17 of 28 Jesse Anthony (Optum) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 18 of 28 Tom Zirbel tries to stay cool on the 85 degree day. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 19 of 28 Zirbel had only to defend the jersey to win the Optum team's fifth straight title at the NSGP. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 20 of 28 Two die-hard Optum fans. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 21 of 28 The road turns severely uphill at the base of Chilkoot Hill. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 22 of 28 The peloton snakes through downtown Stillwater with Optum at the front. This was the scenario for most of the day. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 23 of 28 A larger breakaway was whittled down to just three men, who fought for the stage win (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 24 of 28 The final North Star GP jersey winners (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 25 of 28 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing Team) and Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) climb Chilkoot Hill (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 26 of 28 Best Sprinter - Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes), King of the Hills - Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing), Best Amateur - Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano), Overall - Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits), Best Young Rider - Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Most Agressive - Chris Winn (GS CIAO) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 27 of 28 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing), Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) and Fabrizio VonNacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 28 of 28 Optum kept Tom Zirbel and his yellow jersey at the front and out of trouble to win the overall race. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) won the gruelling sprint to the top of Chilkoot Hill to win the final stage of the North Star Grand Prix at the Stillwater Criterium on Sunday. He took the win ahead of breakaway companions Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) and Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing).

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) started the final stage in the race lead and successfully defending the jersey to take the overall win.



The day's breakaway formed early in the 23-lap race. Five riders were off the front by the second lap, but within one lap only Von Nacher, Hill, and Girkins were left. They hovered between 50 seconds and 1:15 ahead of the field for the majority of the race.

Optum controlled the front of the race, chasing down a few bridge attempts but otherwise holding steady keeping Zirbel protected.

"This course is all about positioning," said Zirbel. "The team kept it as low stress as possible for me, neutralizing the attacks that were dangerous for me by slowly ramping it up. I think the teams here know that my team was really strong so that discouraged any attacks by GC threats. It was about as low stress as I could have hoped for. No mechanicals, no crashes. I was pretty happy with that."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1:23:00 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 3 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:06 4 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08 5 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 6 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 8 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 10 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 11 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 12 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 13 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 14 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 15 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 17 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 18 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 19 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:15 20 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 21 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 22 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 23 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 24 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:19 25 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 26 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 27 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:23 28 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:01:13 29 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:01:22 30 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:49 31 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:51 32 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:53 33 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:56 34 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 35 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 36 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 37 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:33 38 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:37 39 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:41 40 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:03:00 41 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:33 42 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:39 43 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 44 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:10:08 45 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 46 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 47 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 48 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:10:24 49 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:11:31 50 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 51 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:13:31 52 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 53 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:14:21 54 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:14:36 55 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 56 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 57 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:15:50 58 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 59 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:16:00 60 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:17:25 61 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 62 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 63 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 64 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 65 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:18:46 66 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:19:01 67 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 68 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:20:37 69 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 70 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:21:02 71 Ross White (Credite Velo) 72 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 73 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:23:10 74 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 75 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 76 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 77 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:26:13 78 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:26:53 79 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 80 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) DNF Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) DNF Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) DNF Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) DNF Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) DNF Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) DNF Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) DNF Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) DNF Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) DNF Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) DNF Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 3 3 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 5 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 3 3 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 5 pts 2 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 3 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 3 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1

3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 5 pts 2 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chris Winn (GS Ciao)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4:09:24 2 Hincapie Racing Team 3 Donkey Label Racing 0:00:03 4 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:22 5 GS CIAO 0:01:12 6 KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 0:01:40 7 Elbowz Racing 0:01:46 8 The Colorado Collective 0:01:48 9 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:25 10 California Giant / Specialized 0:09:32 11 Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:16:00 12 Grand Performance 0:17:17 13 BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco 0:29:00 14 Netherland Rubber p/b MVP 0:30:41 15 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:36:46 16 Credite Velo 0:49:22 17 Elevate Elite Cycling Team 0:55:25

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10:24:43 2 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:23 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:28 4 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:30 5 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:33 6 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:48 7 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:16 8 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:01:33 9 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:06:03 10 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 0:09:12 11 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:40 12 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:48 13 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:09:51 14 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:52 15 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:54 16 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:10:06 17 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 0:10:08 18 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:10:09 19 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:10:23 20 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 0:10:26 21 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:10:41 22 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:11:30 23 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:11:36 24 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 0:12:12 26 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:12:20 27 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:21 28 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:12:30 29 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:13:09 30 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:13:21 31 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:14:04 32 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:14:12 33 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:14:16 34 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:16:47 35 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:18:08 36 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:19:21 37 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:20:14 38 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:20:45 39 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:21:06 40 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:23:19 41 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:23:54 42 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:24:44 43 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:25:51 44 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:58 45 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:26:14 46 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:26:41 47 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:27:06 48 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:27:12 49 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:27:49 50 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:28:34 51 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:30:50 52 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:31:00 53 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:31:14 54 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:32:24 55 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:33:47 56 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:33:50 57 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:34:34 58 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 0:35:05 59 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:35:15 60 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:35:17 61 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:40:18 62 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:43:18 63 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:45:03 64 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:46:51 65 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:47:30 66 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:56:29 67 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:59:41 68 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 1:00:29 69 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 1:06:17 70 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:13:27 71 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 1:15:09 72 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 1:17:05 73 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 1:21:34 74 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 1:24:21 75 Ross White (Credite Velo) 1:25:13 76 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 1:26:03 77 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 1:35:28 78 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1:48:39 79 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 1:49:43 80 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 1:49:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 42 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 25 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 4 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 20 5 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 18 6 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 16 7 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 15 8 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 13 9 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 9 10 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 7 11 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 6 12 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 6 13 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 6 14 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 15 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4 16 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 17 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 3 18 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 3 19 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 20 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 21 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 22 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 2 23 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 1 24 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1 25 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 1 26 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1 27 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 40 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 17 3 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 16 4 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 13 5 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 10 6 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 8 7 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 7 8 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 4 9 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 4 10 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 1 11 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 1 12 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 1

Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 10:25:31 2 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:00:45 3 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:00 4 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:04 5 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:06 6 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:09:18 7 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 0:09:20 8 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:21 9 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:09:35 10 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 0:09:38 11 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:10:42 12 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:11:33 13 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:12:21 14 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:12:33 15 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:13:16 16 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:19:26 17 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:19:57 18 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:20:18 19 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:23:06 20 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:23:56 21 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:25:03 22 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:25:10 23 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:26:18 24 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:26:24 25 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:27:01 26 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:27:46 27 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:30:02 28 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:30:12 29 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:30:26 30 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:33:02 31 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:33:46 32 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:34:27 33 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:39:30 34 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:42:30 35 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:46:03 36 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:46:42 37 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:59:41 38 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 1:05:29 39 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:12:39 40 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 1:14:21 41 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 1:20:46 42 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 1:23:33 43 Ross White (Credite Velo) 1:24:25 44 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 1:25:15 45 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 1:34:40 46 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1:47:51 47 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 1:48:55 48 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 1:49:06

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 10:25:11 2 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:26 3 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:09:41 4 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:09:55 5 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:16:19 6 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:19:46 7 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:20:17 8 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:25:23 9 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:28:06 10 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:30:46 11 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:33:19 12 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:34:47 13 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:59:13 14 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 1:12:59

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 6 pts 2 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 5 3 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 4 4 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 5 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 2