Zirbel wins North Star Grand Prix
Von Nacher triumphs at Stillwater Criterium
Stage 6: Stillwater - Stillwater
Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) won the gruelling sprint to the top of Chilkoot Hill to win the final stage of the North Star Grand Prix at the Stillwater Criterium on Sunday. He took the win ahead of breakaway companions Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) and Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing).
Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) started the final stage in the race lead and successfully defending the jersey to take the overall win.
The day's breakaway formed early in the 23-lap race. Five riders were off the front by the second lap, but within one lap only Von Nacher, Hill, and Girkins were left. They hovered between 50 seconds and 1:15 ahead of the field for the majority of the race.
Optum controlled the front of the race, chasing down a few bridge attempts but otherwise holding steady keeping Zirbel protected.
"This course is all about positioning," said Zirbel. "The team kept it as low stress as possible for me, neutralizing the attacks that were dangerous for me by slowly ramping it up. I think the teams here know that my team was really strong so that discouraged any attacks by GC threats. It was about as low stress as I could have hoped for. No mechanicals, no crashes. I was pretty happy with that."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1:23:00
|2
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|3
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:06
|4
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:08
|5
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|8
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|9
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|11
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|12
|Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
|13
|Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
|14
|Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|15
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
|17
|Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
|18
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
|19
|Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:15
|20
|Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|21
|Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)
|22
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|23
|Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
|24
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:19
|25
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
|26
|Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
|27
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:23
|28
|Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
|0:01:13
|29
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
|0:01:22
|30
|Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
|0:01:49
|31
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:01:51
|32
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:01:53
|33
|Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:01:56
|34
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|35
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|36
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
|37
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:33
|38
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:37
|39
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:41
|40
|Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
|0:03:00
|41
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:09:33
|42
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:09:39
|43
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|44
|Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
|0:10:08
|45
|Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|46
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|47
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|48
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|0:10:24
|49
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:11:31
|50
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|51
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:13:31
|52
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|53
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:14:21
|54
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:14:36
|55
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|56
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
|57
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:15:50
|58
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|59
|Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
|0:16:00
|60
|Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:17:25
|61
|Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|62
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|63
|Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|64
|Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|65
|Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:18:46
|66
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:19:01
|67
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
|68
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
|0:20:37
|69
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|70
|Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
|0:21:02
|71
|Ross White (Credite Velo)
|72
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|73
|Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
|0:23:10
|74
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|75
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|76
|Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
|77
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:26:13
|78
|Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:26:53
|79
|Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|80
|Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|3
|3
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|3
|3
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|3
|3
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|3
|3
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|3
|3
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|3
|3
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4:09:24
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|Donkey Label Racing
|0:00:03
|4
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:22
|5
|GS CIAO
|0:01:12
|6
|KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:01:40
|7
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:46
|8
|The Colorado Collective
|0:01:48
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:25
|10
|California Giant / Specialized
|0:09:32
|11
|Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:16:00
|12
|Grand Performance
|0:17:17
|13
|BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|0:29:00
|14
|Netherland Rubber p/b MVP
|0:30:41
|15
|Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:36:46
|16
|Credite Velo
|0:49:22
|17
|Elevate Elite Cycling Team
|0:55:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10:24:43
|2
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:23
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:28
|4
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:30
|5
|Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:33
|6
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:48
|7
|Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:16
|8
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
|0:01:33
|9
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:06:03
|10
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:09:12
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:09:40
|12
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|0:09:48
|13
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:09:51
|14
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|0:09:52
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:09:54
|16
|Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
|0:10:06
|17
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:10:08
|18
|Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:10:09
|19
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:10:23
|20
|Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
|0:10:26
|21
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:10:41
|22
|Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
|0:11:30
|23
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
|0:11:36
|24
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
|0:12:12
|26
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:12:20
|27
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:12:21
|28
|Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
|0:12:30
|29
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:13:09
|30
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:13:21
|31
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:14:04
|32
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:14:12
|33
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:14:16
|34
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:16:47
|35
|Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)
|0:18:08
|36
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:19:21
|37
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|0:20:14
|38
|Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
|0:20:45
|39
|Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:21:06
|40
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:23:19
|41
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:23:54
|42
|Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
|0:24:44
|43
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:25:51
|44
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:25:58
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:26:14
|46
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:26:41
|47
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:27:06
|48
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|0:27:12
|49
|Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:27:49
|50
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:28:34
|51
|Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
|0:30:50
|52
|Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:31:00
|53
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:31:14
|54
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:32:24
|55
|Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:33:47
|56
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
|0:33:50
|57
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:34:34
|58
|Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:35:05
|59
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:35:15
|60
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:35:17
|61
|Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:40:18
|62
|Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:43:18
|63
|Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:45:03
|64
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
|0:46:51
|65
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:47:30
|66
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:56:29
|67
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:59:41
|68
|Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
|1:00:29
|69
|Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|1:06:17
|70
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|1:13:27
|71
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)
|1:15:09
|72
|Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)
|1:17:05
|73
|Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|1:21:34
|74
|Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|1:24:21
|75
|Ross White (Credite Velo)
|1:25:13
|76
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
|1:26:03
|77
|Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
|1:35:28
|78
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1:48:39
|79
|Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|1:49:43
|80
|Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
|1:49:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|42
|pts
|2
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|25
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|4
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|20
|5
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|18
|6
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|16
|7
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|15
|8
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|13
|9
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|9
|10
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|7
|11
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|6
|12
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|6
|13
|Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
|6
|14
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|4
|16
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|4
|17
|Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|3
|18
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|3
|19
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
|3
|20
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|3
|21
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|2
|22
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|2
|23
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|1
|24
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1
|25
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|1
|26
|Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|1
|27
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|40
|pts
|2
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|17
|3
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|16
|4
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|13
|5
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|10
|6
|Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
|8
|7
|Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|7
|8
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|9
|Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
|4
|10
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|1
|11
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|1
|12
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|10:25:31
|2
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
|0:00:45
|3
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|0:09:00
|4
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|0:09:04
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:09:06
|6
|Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
|0:09:18
|7
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:09:20
|8
|Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:09:21
|9
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:09:35
|10
|Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
|0:09:38
|11
|Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
|0:10:42
|12
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:11:33
|13
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:12:21
|14
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:12:33
|15
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:13:16
|16
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|0:19:26
|17
|Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
|0:19:57
|18
|Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:20:18
|19
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:23:06
|20
|Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
|0:23:56
|21
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:25:03
|22
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:25:10
|23
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:26:18
|24
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|0:26:24
|25
|Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:27:01
|26
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:27:46
|27
|Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
|0:30:02
|28
|Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:30:12
|29
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:30:26
|30
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
|0:33:02
|31
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:33:46
|32
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:34:27
|33
|Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:39:30
|34
|Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:42:30
|35
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
|0:46:03
|36
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:46:42
|37
|Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
|0:59:41
|38
|Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|1:05:29
|39
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|1:12:39
|40
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)
|1:14:21
|41
|Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|1:20:46
|42
|Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|1:23:33
|43
|Ross White (Credite Velo)
|1:24:25
|44
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
|1:25:15
|45
|Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
|1:34:40
|46
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|1:47:51
|47
|Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|1:48:55
|48
|Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
|1:49:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|10:25:11
|2
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:09:26
|3
|Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:09:41
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:09:55
|5
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:16:19
|6
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|0:19:46
|7
|Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
|0:20:17
|8
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:25:23
|9
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:28:06
|10
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:30:46
|11
|Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:33:19
|12
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:34:47
|13
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:59:13
|14
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|1:12:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
|6
|pts
|2
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|5
|3
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|4
|4
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|3
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|31:21:26
|2
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:04:23
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:43
|4
|GS CIAO
|0:10:08
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:23
|6
|Elbowz Racing
|0:14:23
|7
|KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:25:39
|8
|The Colorado Collective
|0:26:08
|9
|Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:30:43
|10
|California Giant / Specialized
|0:32:16
|11
|Grand Performance
|0:41:54
|12
|Donkey Label Racing
|0:47:26
|13
|Netherland Rubber p/b MVP
|1:00:29
|14
|Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|1:01:15
|15
|BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|1:10:08
|16
|Elevate Elite Cycling Team
|1:10:38
|17
|Credite Velo
|1:47:02
