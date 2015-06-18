Image 1 of 34 Local boy Tim Rugg spent some time on the front of the race as well. Mr. Rugg has had some success at the North Star Grand Prix, winning top amatuer a few years back (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 34 esse Anthony is comforted by team mechanic Evan Mumford and got a round of applause from the crowd for finishing the race after his crash (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 34 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) were involved in a very unforuntate crash in the final turn on the race. Both were OK (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 34 A unique look a the finish – Stefan Roth begins his sprint as the last rider of a breakaway, while the rest of the race bears down around the final corner. It was a nail biting finish. The final turn was tight and narrow, a major challenge before the finishing straight. Andrew Dalheim (Canyon Bicycles) peers back from the breakaway. The trio moved quick and was barely caught by the finale. The course rolled by St. Paul's new baseball field for its AAA team the Saints. Amazingly, this three man breakaway nearly made it to the line. One rider survived, Elbowz Racing's Stefan Rothe (first from left), and amazingly won the race. St Paul is home to a unique collection of skyscrapers – the city actually banned steel as a construction material as part of its city plan. The peloton was moving increbibly quick on the short course - the loop covered just .75 miles. Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) celebrates his stage 2 win. Jesse Anthony was the 2011 champion at the North Star Grand Prix. Scott Zwizanski was a runner-up at the North Star Grand Prix, losing yellow on the Stillwater stage by just a few seconds. Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) brought the yellow jersey into the evening criterium thanks to his blazing fast TT that same morning. Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) hugs his uncle before the race. Tom is a native of Clear Lake, IA and many of his relatives came to Minnesota to watch him race. The call up in downtown St. Paul. The course was new for 2015, returning to an old loop in the city's historic Lowertown district. Carmen Small (lower left) made history as the first women ever to race against the men. The Optum Pro Cycling team spent the majority of the race on the front, pushing the pace. Yellow jersey holder Tom Zirbel even joined in at the front. Your stage two podium – Stefan Rothe (Elbowz racing), Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum Pro Cycling). The stage podium (l to r) Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies. Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) looks back to see if anyone is going to catch him. Getting the bell for the final lap Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) leaves his break away companions behind as Optum organising the attempt to close the time gap. The break away Stefan Roth (Elbowz Racing), Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles. A common sight tonight, Optum with the whole team all together leading the race. Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) with a slight gap on the field early in Wednesday nights Saint Paul criterium. The men's field is on the line and ready to start. Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) looking focused before the start of stage 2. Lowertown Saint Paul and Meares park provided the back drop for stage 2 action. Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) awaits his call-up before the start of stage 2. Carmen Small with a smile and her Elbowz team clothing before the start of stage 2. Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the yellow Northstar Grand Prix leaders jersey before the start of stage 2. Ben Hill (Donkey Label) in the leaders jersey as the race heads to Cannon Falls for stage 3.

Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) claimed the yellow jersey by winning the first time bonus sprint, shaving five seconds off his overall time to put him one-second faster than Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies). Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) struck out in breakaway with Bryan Stevens (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) and Andrew Dalheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) at 28 laps to go of the 40 lap race. At just over one lap to go, the break was mere meters from being completely absorbed when Rothe gave a final hard effort to hold off the chase and claim the stage victory.

Holding off a charging peloton from the breakaway was "something I see on television but that usually doesn't happen to me, so, I was kind of surprised," said Rothe. "It definitely wasn't planned like that. I knew the two guys that were in the breakaway were good sprinters and we were about to get caught and I figured I might as well go for it. If I sprint against them I'd definitely get second or third. It doesn't happen often to pull it off and I'm very thankful I had my team manager give me splits, stand on the corner, and tell me what to do."

Historically, the St. Paul Criterium has ended in a bunch sprint. However this year's three-quarter mile (1.2km) course was shorter than previous years, lending itself to quick laps and technical turns that proved effective in slowing down a chase.

The peloton slid out of the start, racing smoothly the first few laps while biding time for the first critical bonus sprint at 32 laps to go. Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies held the front of the race guarding Zirbel's yellow jersey. By 35 laps to go the peloton strung out as riders positioned themselves to launch.

"I snuck away a bit, took them by surprise, went hard for a lap and got it," said Hill of his decisive move. "I went with almost a lap to go, before the sprint through the technical bit. There was one guy that came with me but I lost him through the corners and stayed away."

"It wasn't ideal but it wasn't the end of the world for us either," said Ryan Anderson (Optum) about Hill's time bonus sprint. "It just happened in the beginning so we just move forward from there. We're still in really good position so it's good looking forward."

Anderson finished second on the stage, with teammate Guillaume Boivin in third.

"No stress," added Anderson. "Not yet at least!"

Races Within The Race

Bike racing is known as chess on wheels for its myriad of inner games and strategies within strategies, jersey competitions within the overall competition. North Star Grand Prix added another layer of interest to the game with racer Carmen Small, who goes down in history books as the first woman to race in the men's professional field.

Small won the North Start Grand Prix last year in the women's race, which was cancelled this year. Her appearance and performance made her a fan favourite, with support pouring in over social media and a vocal local crowd. She won a crowd-funded prime of $109 for being the best women's finisher.

About the differences in the men's and women's peloton in a crit, Small said, "The guys can just push so much more power than women can. Basically my tactic was to stay in front as long as I could. I got a call up which helped a ton. Right now I don't have a lot of road racing in me, so I don't have a lot of high end. I have really good TT form right now because I've been doing a lot of that, so it was a shock. I knew it would be, so I knew I just needed to see 20 laps to go and then I could be safe."

"I really think it brought a good morale to the team Elbowz team," she added. "They did really well today, three in the top 10, it was really neat to be a part of that."

Indeed Elbows Racing dominated the jersey competition after today's stage. On top of his stage win, Rothe claimed the K'ul Chocolate Sprint Competition jersey and the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey. Teammate Michael Sheehan holds both the Luther VW Top Amateur jersey and the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey.

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) held the Greg LeMond Best Young Rider jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:53:05 2 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 6 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 7 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 8 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 9 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 10 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 11 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 12 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 13 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 15 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 16 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 17 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 19 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 20 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 21 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 22 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 23 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 24 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 25 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 26 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 27 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 28 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 29 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 30 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 31 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 32 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 33 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 34 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 35 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 36 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 37 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 38 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 39 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 40 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 41 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 42 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 43 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 44 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 45 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:00:44 46 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 47 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 48 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 49 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 50 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 51 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 52 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 53 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 54 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 55 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 56 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 57 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 58 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 59 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 60 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 61 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 62 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 63 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 64 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 65 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 66 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:05 67 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:12 68 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 69 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 70 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 71 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:08 72 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 73 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 74 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 75 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 76 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:32 77 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:03:37 78 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 79 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 80 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 81 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 82 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 83 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:03:39 84 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 85 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:03:42 86 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 87 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 88 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 89 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 90 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:03:54 91 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:04:00 92 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 93 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:24 94 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 95 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:00 96 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 97 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:05:38 98 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 99 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:05:53 DNF Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) DNF Christopher McGovern (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 10 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 4 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 6 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 2 7 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:53:05 2 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 3 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 5 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 6 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 7 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 8 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 9 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:00:44 10 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 11 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 12 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 13 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:03:37 14 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 15 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:39 16 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:03:42 17 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 18 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:00 19 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:24

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 2 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elbowz Racing 2:39:15 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 4 Donkey Label Racing 5 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 GS CIAO 7 Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 8 California Giant / Specialized 9 Grand Performance 10 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:32 11 Elevate Elite Cycling Team 0:00:44 12 The Colorado Collective 13 KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes 0:01:56 16 Credite Velo 0:02:12 17 Netherland Rubber p/b MVP 0:05:05 18 BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco 19 Hincapie Racing Team 0:05:38

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 1:02:59 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:01 3 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 5 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:16 6 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:17 7 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:19 8 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:21 9 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 10 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 11 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:24 12 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 13 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:26 14 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 15 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:28 16 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 17 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:29 18 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 19 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:31 20 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:35 21 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:38 22 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:00:46 23 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:47 24 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:00:49 25 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 26 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 0:00:51 27 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:52 28 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:53 29 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 30 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 31 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 32 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:58 33 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 34 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 35 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:59 36 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 37 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 38 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:00 39 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:01:01 40 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:02 41 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 42 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:06 43 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 44 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:07 45 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:12 46 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:17 47 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:18 48 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:26 49 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:28 50 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:29 51 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:33 52 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:01:34 53 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:39 54 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 55 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:42 56 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:01:46 57 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:01:47 58 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:51 59 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 60 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:01:52 61 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:01:58 62 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 63 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:59 64 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:02:02 65 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 66 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:02:04 67 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 0:02:07 68 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 69 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 70 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:02:17 71 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:02:18 72 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:23 73 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 74 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:02:32 75 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:02:36 76 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:26 77 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:04:10 78 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:04:31 79 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:33 80 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:36 81 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:04:43 82 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:04:47 83 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:04:51 84 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:55 85 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 86 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:04:58 87 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:05:11 88 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:05:12 89 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:05:13 90 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:16 91 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:05:25 92 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:29 93 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:32 94 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:06:01 95 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:06:08 96 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:22 97 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:29 98 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:06:34 99 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:06:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 16 pts 2 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 10 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 4 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 5 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 4 6 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 7 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 8 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 2 9 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1

Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 1:03:15 2 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:01 3 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:05 4 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:07 5 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 0:00:08 6 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:10 7 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 8 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:12 9 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:13 10 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:22 11 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:31 12 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:33 13 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:37 14 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:42 15 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:00:43 16 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:44 17 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:00:45 18 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:46 19 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:10 20 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:17 21 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:23 22 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 23 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:01:30 24 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:01:31 25 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:35 26 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:01:42 27 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 28 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:43 29 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:46 30 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 31 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:01:48 32 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 0:01:51 33 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 34 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 35 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:02:01 36 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:02:02 37 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:07 38 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 39 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:02:16 40 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:02:20 41 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:03:54 42 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:04:15 43 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:17 44 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:20 45 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:04:27 46 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:04:31 47 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:04:35 48 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:39 49 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 50 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:04:42 51 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:04:55 52 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:04:56 53 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:57 54 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:00 55 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:05:09 56 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:13 57 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:05:45 58 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:06:18 59 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:06:30

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 1:03:25 2 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:02 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:03 4 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:32 6 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:36 7 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:40 8 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:46 9 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:13 10 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:01:21 11 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:01:32 12 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:33 13 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:07 14 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:10 15 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:04:17 16 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:29 17 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:47 18 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:03 19 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:06