North Star Grand Prix: Rothe wins Lowertown St. Paul Criterium

Hill moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 34

Local boy Tim Rugg spent some time on the front of the race as well. Mr. Rugg has had some success at the North Star Grand Prix, winning top amatuer a few years back

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 2 of 34

esse Anthony is comforted by team mechanic Evan Mumford and got a round of applause from the crowd for finishing the race after his crash

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 3 of 34

Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) and Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling) were involved in a very unforuntate crash in the final turn on the race. Both were OK

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 4 of 34

A unique look a the finish – Stefan Roth begins his sprint as the last rider of a breakaway, while the rest of the race bears down around the final corner. It was a nail biting finish

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 5 of 34

The final turn was tight and narrow, a major challenge before the finishing straight

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 6 of 34

The final turn was tight and narrow, a major challenge before the finishing straight

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 7 of 34

Andrew Dalheim (Canyon Bicycles) peers back from the breakaway. The trio moved quick and was barely caught by the finale

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 8 of 34

The course rolled by St. Paul's new baseball field for its AAA team the Saints

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 9 of 34

Amazingly, this three man breakaway nearly made it to the line. One rider survived, Elbowz Racing's Stefan Rothe (first from left), and amazingly won the race

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 10 of 34

St Paul is home to a unique collection of skyscrapers – the city actually banned steel as a construction material as part of its city plan

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 11 of 34

The peloton was moving increbibly quick on the short course - the loop covered just .75 miles

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 12 of 34

Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) celebrates his stage 2 win

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 13 of 34

Jesse Anthony was the 2011 champion at the North Star Grand Prix

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 14 of 34

cott Zwizanski was a runner-up at the North Star Grand Prix, losing yellow on the Stillwater stage by just a few seconds

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 15 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) brought the yellow jersey into the evening criterium thanks to his blazing fast TT that same morning

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 16 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) hugs his uncle before the race. Tom is a native of Clear Lake, IA and many of his relatives came to Minnesota to watch him race

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 17 of 34

The call up in downtown St. Paul

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 18 of 34

The course was new for 2015, returning to an old loop in the city's historic Lowertown district

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 19 of 34

Carmen Small (lower left) made history as the first women ever to race against the men

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 20 of 34

The Optum Pro Cycling team spent the majority of the race on the front, pushing the pace. Yellow jersey holder Tom Zirbel even joined in at the front

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 21 of 34

Your stage two podium – Stefan Rothe (Elbowz racing), Ryan Anderson (Optum Pro Cycling) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 22 of 34

The stage podium (l to r) Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 23 of 34

Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) looks back to see if anyone is going to catch him

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 24 of 34

Getting the bell for the final lap Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) leaves his break away companions behind as Optum organising the attempt to close the time gap

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 25 of 34

The break away Stefan Roth (Elbowz Racing), Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 26 of 34

A common sight tonight, Optum with the whole team all together leading the race

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 27 of 34

Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) with a slight gap on the field early in Wednesday nights Saint Paul criterium

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 28 of 34

The men's field is on the line and ready to start

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 29 of 34

Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) looking focused before the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 30 of 34

Lowertown Saint Paul and Meares park provided the back drop for stage 2 action

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 31 of 34

Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) awaits his call-up before the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 32 of 34

Carmen Small with a smile and her Elbowz team clothing before the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 33 of 34

Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) in the yellow Northstar Grand Prix leaders jersey before the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 34 of 34

Ben Hill (Donkey Label) in the leaders jersey as the race heads to Cannon Falls for stage 3

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) claimed the yellow jersey by winning the first time bonus sprint, shaving five seconds off his overall time to put him one-second faster than Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies). Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) struck out in breakaway with Bryan Stevens (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) and Andrew Dalheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) at 28 laps to go of the 40 lap race. At just over one lap to go, the break was mere meters from being completely absorbed when Rothe gave a final hard effort to hold off the chase and claim the stage victory.

Holding off a charging peloton from the breakaway was "something I see on television but that usually doesn't happen to me, so, I was kind of surprised," said Rothe. "It definitely wasn't planned like that. I knew the two guys that were in the breakaway were good sprinters and we were about to get caught and I figured I might as well go for it. If I sprint against them I'd definitely get second or third. It doesn't happen often to pull it off and I'm very thankful I had my team manager give me splits, stand on the corner, and tell me what to do."

Historically, the St. Paul Criterium has ended in a bunch sprint. However this year's three-quarter mile (1.2km) course was shorter than previous years, lending itself to quick laps and technical turns that proved effective in slowing down a chase. 

The peloton slid out of the start, racing smoothly the first few laps while biding time for the first critical bonus sprint at 32 laps to go. Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies held the front of the race guarding Zirbel's yellow jersey. By 35 laps to go the peloton strung out as riders positioned themselves to launch.

"I snuck away a bit, took them by surprise, went hard for a lap and got it," said Hill of his decisive move. "I went with almost a lap to go, before the sprint through the technical bit. There was one guy that came with me but I lost him through the corners and stayed away."

"It wasn't ideal but it wasn't the end of the world for us either," said Ryan Anderson (Optum) about Hill's time bonus sprint. "It just happened in the beginning so we just move forward from there. We're still in really good position so it's good looking forward."

Anderson finished second on the stage, with teammate Guillaume Boivin in third.

"No stress," added Anderson. "Not yet at least!"

Races Within The Race

Bike racing is known as chess on wheels for its myriad of inner games and strategies within strategies, jersey competitions within the overall competition. North Star Grand Prix added another layer of interest to the game with racer Carmen Small, who goes down in history books as the first woman to race in the men's professional field.

Small won the North Start Grand Prix last year in the women's race, which was cancelled this year. Her appearance and performance made her a fan favourite, with support pouring in over social media and a vocal local crowd. She won a crowd-funded prime of $109 for being the best women's finisher.

About the differences in the men's and women's peloton in a crit, Small said, "The guys can just push so much more power than women can. Basically my tactic was to stay in front as long as I could. I got a call up which helped a ton. Right now I don't have a lot of road racing in me, so I don't have a lot of high end. I have really good TT form right now because I've been doing a lot of that, so it was a shock. I knew it would be, so I knew I just needed to see 20 laps to go and then I could be safe."

"I really think it brought a good morale to the team Elbowz team," she added. "They did really well today, three in the top 10, it was really neat to be a part of that."

Indeed Elbows Racing dominated the jersey competition after today's stage. On top of his stage win, Rothe claimed the K'ul Chocolate Sprint Competition jersey and the Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider jersey. Teammate Michael Sheehan holds both the Luther VW Top Amateur jersey and the Sports Beans King of the Hills jersey.

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) held the Greg LeMond Best Young Rider jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:53:05
2Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
6Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
7Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
8Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
9Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
10Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
11Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
12Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
13Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
15Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
16Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
17Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
19Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
20Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
21Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
22Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
23George Simpson (GS Ciao)
24Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
25Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
26Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
27Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
28Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
29Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
30Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
31Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
32Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
33David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
34Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
35Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
36Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
37Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
38Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
39Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
40Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
41Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
42Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
43Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
44Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
45Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:00:44
46Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
47Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
48Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
49Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
50Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)
51Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
52Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
53Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
54Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
55Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
56David Goodman (Credite Velo)
57Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
58Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
59Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
60Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
61Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
62Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
63Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
64Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
65Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)
66Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:01:05
67Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:01:12
68Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
69Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
70Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
71Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:08
72Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
73William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
74Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
75Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
76Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:32
77Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:03:37
78Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
79Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
80Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
81Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
82Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
83Ross White (Credite Velo)0:03:39
84Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
85Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:03:42
86Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
87Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
88Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
89Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
90Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:03:54
91Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:04:00
92Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
93Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:04:24
94Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
95Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:05:00
96Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
97Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:05:38
98Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)
99Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:05:53
DNFKyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
DNFChristopher McGovern (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFQuentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)3
3Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)3
3Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)10pts
2Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)4
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
6Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)2
7Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:53:05
2Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
3Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
4Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
5George Simpson (GS Ciao)
6Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
7Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
8Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
9Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:00:44
10David Goodman (Credite Velo)
11Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
12Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
13Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:03:37
14Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
15Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:03:39
16Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:03:42
17Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
18Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:00
19Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:04:24

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)2pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elbowz Racing2:39:15
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
4Donkey Label Racing
5Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
6GS CIAO
7Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
8California Giant / Specialized
9Grand Performance
10Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:32
11Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:00:44
12The Colorado Collective
13KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes0:01:56
16Credite Velo0:02:12
17Netherland Rubber p/b MVP0:05:05
18BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
19Hincapie Racing Team0:05:38

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)1:02:59
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:01
3Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:11
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
5Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:16
6Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:00:17
7Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:19
8Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:21
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:23
10Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
11Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:24
12Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
13Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:26
14Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
15Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28
16George Simpson (GS Ciao)
17Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:29
18Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
19Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:31
20Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:35
21Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:38
22Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:00:46
23Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:47
24Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)0:00:49
25Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
26Chris Winn (GS Ciao)0:00:51
27Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:52
28Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:53
29Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
30William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
31Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
32Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:58
33Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
34Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
35Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:59
36Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
37Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
38Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:01:00
39Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:01:01
40Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:02
41Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
42Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:06
43Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
44Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:07
45Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:12
46Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:17
47Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:18
48Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:26
49David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:28
50Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:29
51Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:33
52Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:01:34
53Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:39
54Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
55Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:42
56Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:01:46
57David Goodman (Credite Velo)0:01:47
58Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:01:51
59Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
60Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)0:01:52
61Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:01:58
62Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)
63Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:59
64Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:02:02
65Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
66Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:02:04
67Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)0:02:07
68Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
69Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
70Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:02:17
71Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:02:18
72Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:02:23
73Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
74Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:02:32
75Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:02:36
76Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:26
77Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:04:10
78Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:04:31
79Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:33
80Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:36
81Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:04:43
82Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:04:47
83Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:04:51
84Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:55
85Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
86Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:04:58
87Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:05:11
88Ross White (Credite Velo)0:05:12
89Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:05:13
90Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:05:16
91Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:05:25
92Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:29
93Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:05:32
94Michael Woell (Grand Performance)0:06:01
95Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:06:08
96Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:22
97Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:06:29
98Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:06:34
99Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:06:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)16pts
2Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)10
3Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
4Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
5Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)4
6Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
7Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
8Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)2
9Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)1:03:15
2Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:00:01
3Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:05
4Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:00:07
5Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)0:00:08
6Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:10
7Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
8George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:12
9Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:13
10Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:22
11Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:31
12Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:33
13Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)0:00:37
14Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:42
15Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:00:43
16Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:00:44
17Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:00:45
18Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:46
19Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:10
20Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:17
21Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:23
22Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
23Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:01:30
24David Goodman (Credite Velo)0:01:31
25Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:01:35
26Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:01:42
27Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)
28Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:43
29Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:01:46
30Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
31Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:01:48
32Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)0:01:51
33Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
34Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
35Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:02:01
36Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:02:02
37Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:02:07
38Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
39Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:02:16
40Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:02:20
41Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:54
42Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:04:15
43Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:17
44Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:20
45Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:04:27
46Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:04:31
47Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:04:35
48Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:39
49Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
50Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:04:42
51Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:04:55
52Ross White (Credite Velo)0:04:56
53Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:57
54Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:05:00
55Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:05:09
56Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:13
57Michael Woell (Grand Performance)0:05:45
58Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:06:18
59Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:06:30

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)1:03:25
2George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:02
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:03
4Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:32
6Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:36
7Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:40
8Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:46
9Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:13
10David Goodman (Credite Velo)0:01:21
11Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:01:32
12Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:33
13Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:07
14Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:10
15Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:04:17
16Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:29
17Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:47
18Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:03
19Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:05:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:09:32
2Elbowz Racing0:00:26
3California Giant / Specialized0:00:50
4Donkey Label Racing0:00:52
5Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:18
6GS CIAO0:01:29
7Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
8KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:02:02
9Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:02:20
10Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
11The Colorado Collective0:02:23
12Grand Performance0:02:40
13Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:02:50
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:02
15Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes0:04:31
16Credite Velo0:05:14
17Hincapie Racing Team0:06:49
18BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:06:55
19Netherland Rubber p/b MVP0:07:51

