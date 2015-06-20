Image 1 of 19 Optum's Ryan Anderson won the stage (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 19 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes the stage win over yellow jersey leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 3 of 19 The start of the stage 4 criterium (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 19 The men line up for the start of stage 4 in Minneapolis (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 19 Scott Zwizanski (Otpum) leads the peloton (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 19 Optum Pro Cycling lead the field (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 19 The peloton races through downtown Minneapolis (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 19 GS Ciao rider (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 19 Optum Pro Cycling leading the field (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 19 Optum teammates Ryan Anderson and Jesse Anthony (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 19 KHS team at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 19 Ben Hill (Donkey label Racing) all smiles before the start of the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 13 of 19 At two laps to go the break is nearly caught (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 14 of 19 The break that nearly stayed away: Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized), Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing), George Simpson (GS CIAO), Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 15 of 19 The backside pit busy from crashes as a lot of rider wait to rejoin the field (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 16 of 19 Crowd favourite Carmen Small waves to everyone as she's called to the line (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 17 of 19 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz) wearing the K'ul Chocolate Sprinters jersey (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 18 of 19 reg Lemond rides with CEO's and Special Olypmic athletes while caring the Special Olympic torch as it passes through Minnesota (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 19 of 19 Optum controlled the race for numerous laps throughout the race while reeling in the break just before the bell lap (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

The North Star Grand Prix stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis Criterium was all about the sprint for all jersey competitions, not just the K’ul Chocolate Sprint jersey competition.

Ryan Anderson and teammate Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) took first and third on the stage as Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) took second.

Hill secured eight seconds of time bonuses for his second-place finish and five seconds for winning the first time bonus sprint competition, extending his overall race lead by 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Tom Zirbel (Optum).

Optum stacked their general classification options as Anderson’s 15 seconds of time bonus (12 for the stage win and three for second in an intermediate time bonus sprint) moved him into third overall, 20 seconds behind Hill. Teammate Scott Zwizanski sits fourth overall at 27 seconds back. Anthony moved up to seventh overall (from ninth) due to his six seconds of time bonuses.

Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes successfully organized to deliver Bryan Gomez to the K’ul Chocolate Sprint jersey lead. Gomez started the stage just one point behind Elbowz Racing’s Stefan Rothe.

How it unfolded

Several crashes shook up the field, most notably one that took down over 25 riders. Between the crashes and the fast paced attacks to win intermediate sprints, the field split into two main groups.

The day’s notable break formed after the field split with about 19 laps to go and consisted of Greg LeMond Best Young Rider jersey wearer Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized), second placed young rider George Simpson (GS Ciao), Sergio Hernandez (InCycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team), George Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching), and Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing).

“It was a fight on the sprints today for the time bonus,” Ortenblad said. “I attacked down the back stretch and the second the guys pulled through I knew I was pretty marked because the second placed young rider was there. I was a little bummed he was in the group because I was hoping to pull some time on him today.” Ortenblad was indeed able to extend his lead over Simpson by winning the second time bonus competition from the break.

“Everyone worked together well,” Ortenblad said. “Then Optum must have lined it up because they caught us within 10 laps or so.”

“We expected that was going to happen,” said Anderson of the break. “We wanted to stay together with the team and commit to the finish.”

The break was caught with just under two laps to go. “I’m new to the team so we’re sort of finding each other a bit,” Hill said. “Tonight for the first time we got a bit of organization going into the finish there. We’re starting to work well together. Optum, they’re another level. But we’re doing what we can.”

There was no change in the Luther VW Top Amateur jersey, which will be worn by Elbowz Racing’s Colin Strickland.

Other notable Elbowz Racing rider was the field’s only woman Carmen Small, who stayed comfortably in the front group for the duration of her race.

“I made it to my halfway mark, and did a few more laps because it got easier because Optum was trying to collect themselves on the front,” Small said. “The bigger picture is to finish in Stillwater, so while it may be kind of weird that I quit the race but I have to be smart about where I put my efforts. Tomorrow’s going to be really really hard. I know the course and the climbs will hurt me more than most of the guys.

“What I noticed yesterday [at Cannon Falls Road Race] is I was fine sitting in the flats but as soon as I would go in the wind it was really hard for me. It was literally 5km/hr faster than any European race I’ve ever done. The sections that were Strava’ed, I was five miles per hour faster than any woman last year so that gives you an idea of the speed difference.”

Small, ever the fan favourite, was awarded a crowd prime of over $500 for being the first woman across the line.

Racing continues tomorrow with the 100.1 mile Menomonie Road Race, featuring higher classified King of the Hills competitions, which are sure to shake up the standings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:01:05 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 3 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 6 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 7 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 8 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 9 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 10 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 11 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 12 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 13 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 15 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 17 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 18 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 19 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 20 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 21 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 22 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 23 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 24 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 25 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 26 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 27 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 28 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 29 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 30 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 31 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 32 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 33 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 34 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 35 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 36 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 37 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 38 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 39 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 40 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 41 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 42 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 43 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 44 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 45 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 46 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 47 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 48 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 49 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 50 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 51 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 52 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 53 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 54 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 55 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 56 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 57 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 58 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 59 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 60 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 61 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 62 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 63 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 64 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 65 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 66 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 67 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 68 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 69 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 70 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 71 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 72 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 73 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:27 74 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 75 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 76 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 77 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:46 78 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:52 79 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 80 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 81 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:04:36 82 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:04:42 83 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:04:55 84 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:05:08 85 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:05:42 86 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 87 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:06:09 88 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:53 89 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:07:19 90 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:07:52 91 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:08:11 92 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:09:39 93 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 94 Michael Woell (Grand Performance)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 3 3 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 3 3 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 7 3 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 6 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 2 7 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 1:01:05 2 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 4 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 6 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 7 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 8 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 9 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 10 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 11 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 12 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 13 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 14 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 15 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 16 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:07:52 17 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:08:11

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:03:15 2 Donkey Label Racing 3 GS CIAO 4 Elbowz Racing 5 Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 6 Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 7 KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 8 Elevate Elite Cycling Team 9 California Giant / Specialized 10 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 11 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 12 Hincapie Racing Team 13 Grand Performance 14 The Colorado Collective 15 Credite Velo 16 Netherland Rubber p/b MVP 17 Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes 18 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:27 19 Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 5:11:34 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 5 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:28 6 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:29 7 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 8 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:31 9 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:34 10 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 11 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:37 12 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 13 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:38 14 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:39 15 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:42 16 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 17 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:44 18 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:48 19 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:51 20 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:00:59 21 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:00 22 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:01 23 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:01:02 24 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 0:01:04 25 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:01:05 26 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:06 27 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 28 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:11 29 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 30 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 31 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:12 32 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 33 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 34 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:13 35 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:15 36 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:19 37 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:20 38 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:25 39 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:30 40 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:41 41 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:42 42 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:46 43 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:01:47 44 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:01:59 45 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:02:04 46 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:02:05 47 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:12 48 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:16 49 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:02:31 50 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:02:35 51 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:02:56 52 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:15 53 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:03:39 54 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:47 55 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:59 56 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:23 57 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:04:36 58 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:46 59 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:08 60 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:05:24 61 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:05:26 62 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:05:31 63 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:05:37 64 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:38 65 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 66 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:56 67 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:06:14 68 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:06:41 69 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:07:21 70 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:09:44 71 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:10:30 72 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:12:48 73 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:13:37 74 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:13:39 75 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:26 76 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:33 77 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:16:41 78 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:58 79 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:22:22 80 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:23:42 81 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:17 82 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:25:20 83 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:29:10 84 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:30:23 85 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:30:25 86 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:30:32 87 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:31:40 88 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:38:40 89 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:39:46 90 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:40:40 91 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:48:17 92 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:48:40 93 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:52:58 94 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:57:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 23 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 3 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 20 4 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 16 5 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 15 6 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 10 7 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 7 8 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 6 9 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 10 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 11 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 12 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4 13 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 14 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 3 15 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 16 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 17 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 18 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 19 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 2 20 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 2 21 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1 22 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 1 23 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 5:12:08 2 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:04 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:08 4 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:37 6 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:41 7 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:45 8 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:51 9 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:04:02 10 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:12 11 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:34 12 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:52 13 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:22 14 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:09:10 15 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:24:46 16 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:29:58 17 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:38:06