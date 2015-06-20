Trending

North Star Grand Prix: Anderson wins Uptown Minneapolis Criterium

Hill extends overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Optum's Ryan Anderson won the stage

Optum's Ryan Anderson won the stage
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 2 of 19

Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes the stage win over yellow jersey leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)

Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes the stage win over yellow jersey leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 3 of 19

The start of the stage 4 criterium

The start of the stage 4 criterium
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 4 of 19

The men line up for the start of stage 4 in Minneapolis

The men line up for the start of stage 4 in Minneapolis
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 5 of 19

Scott Zwizanski (Otpum) leads the peloton

Scott Zwizanski (Otpum) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 6 of 19

Optum Pro Cycling lead the field

Optum Pro Cycling lead the field
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 7 of 19

The peloton races through downtown Minneapolis

The peloton races through downtown Minneapolis
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 8 of 19

GS Ciao rider

GS Ciao rider
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 9 of 19

Optum Pro Cycling leading the field

Optum Pro Cycling leading the field
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 10 of 19

Optum teammates Ryan Anderson and Jesse Anthony

Optum teammates Ryan Anderson and Jesse Anthony
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 11 of 19

KHS team at the start of stage 4

KHS team at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Image 12 of 19

Ben Hill (Donkey label Racing) all smiles before the start of the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium

Ben Hill (Donkey label Racing) all smiles before the start of the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 13 of 19

At two laps to go the break is nearly caught

At two laps to go the break is nearly caught
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 14 of 19

The break that nearly stayed away: Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized), Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing), George Simpson (GS CIAO), Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)

The break that nearly stayed away: Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized), Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano), Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing), George Simpson (GS CIAO), Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 15 of 19

The backside pit busy from crashes as a lot of rider wait to rejoin the field

The backside pit busy from crashes as a lot of rider wait to rejoin the field
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 16 of 19

Crowd favourite Carmen Small waves to everyone as she's called to the line

Crowd favourite Carmen Small waves to everyone as she's called to the line
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 17 of 19

Stefan Rothe (Elbowz) wearing the K'ul Chocolate Sprinters jersey

Stefan Rothe (Elbowz) wearing the K'ul Chocolate Sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 18 of 19

reg Lemond rides with CEO's and Special Olypmic athletes while caring the Special Olympic torch as it passes through Minnesota

reg Lemond rides with CEO's and Special Olypmic athletes while caring the Special Olympic torch as it passes through Minnesota
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)
Image 19 of 19

Optum controlled the race for numerous laps throughout the race while reeling in the break just before the bell lap

Optum controlled the race for numerous laps throughout the race while reeling in the break just before the bell lap
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

The North Star Grand Prix stage 4 Uptown Minneapolis Criterium was all about the sprint for all jersey competitions, not just the K’ul Chocolate Sprint jersey competition.

Ryan Anderson and teammate Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) took first and third on the stage as Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) took second.

Hill secured eight seconds of time bonuses for his second-place finish and five seconds for winning the first time bonus sprint competition, extending his overall race lead by 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Tom Zirbel (Optum).

Optum stacked their general classification options as Anderson’s 15 seconds of time bonus (12 for the stage win and three for second in an intermediate time bonus sprint) moved him into third overall, 20 seconds behind Hill. Teammate Scott Zwizanski sits fourth overall at 27 seconds back. Anthony moved up to seventh overall (from ninth) due to his six seconds of time bonuses.

Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes successfully organized to deliver Bryan Gomez to the K’ul Chocolate Sprint jersey lead. Gomez started the stage just one point behind Elbowz Racing’s Stefan Rothe.

How it unfolded

Several crashes shook up the field, most notably one that took down over 25 riders. Between the crashes and the fast paced attacks to win intermediate sprints, the field split into two main groups.

The day’s notable break formed after the field split with about 19 laps to go and consisted of Greg LeMond Best Young Rider jersey wearer Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized), second placed young rider George Simpson (GS Ciao), Sergio Hernandez (InCycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team), George Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching), and Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing).

“It was a fight on the sprints today for the time bonus,” Ortenblad said. “I attacked down the back stretch and the second the guys pulled through I knew I was pretty marked because the second placed young rider was there. I was a little bummed he was in the group because I was hoping to pull some time on him today.” Ortenblad was indeed able to extend his lead over Simpson by winning the second time bonus competition from the break.

“Everyone worked together well,” Ortenblad said. “Then Optum must have lined it up because they caught us within 10 laps or so.”

“We expected that was going to happen,” said Anderson of the break. “We wanted to stay together with the team and commit to the finish.”

The break was caught with just under two laps to go. “I’m new to the team so we’re sort of finding each other a bit,” Hill said. “Tonight for the first time we got a bit of organization going into the finish there. We’re starting to work well together. Optum, they’re another level. But we’re doing what we can.”

There was no change in the Luther VW Top Amateur jersey, which will be worn by Elbowz Racing’s Colin Strickland.

Other notable Elbowz Racing rider was the field’s only woman Carmen Small, who stayed comfortably in the front group for the duration of her race.

“I made it to my halfway mark, and did a few more laps because it got easier because Optum was trying to collect themselves on the front,” Small said. “The bigger picture is to finish in Stillwater, so while it may be kind of weird that I quit the race but I have to be smart about where I put my efforts. Tomorrow’s going to be really really hard. I know the course and the climbs will hurt me more than most of the guys.

“What I noticed yesterday [at Cannon Falls Road Race] is I was fine sitting in the flats but as soon as I would go in the wind it was really hard for me. It was literally 5km/hr faster than any European race I’ve ever done. The sections that were Strava’ed, I was five miles per hour faster than any woman last year so that gives you an idea of the speed difference.”

Small, ever the fan favourite, was awarded a crowd prime of over $500 for being the first woman across the line.

Racing continues tomorrow with the 100.1 mile Menomonie Road Race, featuring higher classified King of the Hills competitions, which are sure to shake up the standings.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:01:05
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
3Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
6Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
7Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
8Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
9Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
10Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
11Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
12George Simpson (GS Ciao)
13Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
15Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)
17Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
18Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
19Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
20Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
21Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
22Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
23Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
24Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
25Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
26David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
27Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
28Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
29Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
30Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
31Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
32Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
33Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
34Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
35Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
36Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
37Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
38Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
39Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
40Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)
41Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
42Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
43Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
44Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
45Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
46Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
47Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
48Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
49Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
50Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
51Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
52Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
53Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
54Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
55Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
56Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
57Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
58Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
59Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
60Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
61Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
62Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
63Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
64Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
65Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
66Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
67Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
68Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
69Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
70Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
71Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
72Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
73Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:27
74Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
75Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
76Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
77William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:46
78Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:52
79Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
80Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
81Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:04:36
82Ross White (Credite Velo)0:04:42
83Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:04:55
84Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:05:08
85Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:05:42
86Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)
87Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:06:09
88Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:06:53
89Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:07:19
90Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:07:52
91Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:08:11
92Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:09:39
93Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
94Michael Woell (Grand Performance)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)3
3Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2George Simpson (GS Ciao)3
3Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)7
3Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
6Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)2
7Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)1:01:05
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
3Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
4Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
5George Simpson (GS Ciao)
6Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
7Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
8Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
9Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
10Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)
11Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
12Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
13Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
14Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
15Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
16Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:07:52
17Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:08:11

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:03:15
2Donkey Label Racing
3GS CIAO
4Elbowz Racing
5Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
6Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
7KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
8Elevate Elite Cycling Team
9California Giant / Specialized
10Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
11Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
12Hincapie Racing Team
13Grand Performance
14The Colorado Collective
15Credite Velo
16Netherland Rubber p/b MVP
17Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes
18Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:27
19Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)5:11:34
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
3Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
5Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:00:28
6Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:29
7Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
8Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:31
9Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:34
10Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
11Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:37
12Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
13George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:38
14Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:39
15Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:42
16Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
17Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:44
18Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:48
19Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:51
20Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:00:59
21Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:01:00
22Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:01
23Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)0:01:02
24Chris Winn (GS Ciao)0:01:04
25Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)0:01:05
26Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:01:06
27Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
28Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:11
29Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
30Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
31Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:12
32Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
33Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
34Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:01:13
35Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:15
36Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:19
37Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:20
38Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:25
39Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:30
40David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:41
41Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:42
42Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:46
43Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:01:47
44Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:01:59
45Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:02:04
46Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)0:02:05
47Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:12
48William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:16
49Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:31
50Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:02:35
51Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:02:56
52Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:15
53Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:03:39
54Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:03:47
55Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:59
56Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:23
57Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:04:36
58Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:46
59Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:05:08
60Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:05:24
61Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:05:26
62Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:05:31
63Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:05:37
64Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:05:38
65Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
66Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:56
67Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:06:14
68Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:06:41
69Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:07:21
70Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:09:44
71Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:10:30
72Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:12:48
73Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:13:37
74Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:13:39
75Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:16:26
76Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:16:33
77Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:16:41
78Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:58
79Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:22:22
80Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:23:42
81Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:25:17
82Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:25:20
83Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:29:10
84Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:30:23
85Ross White (Credite Velo)0:30:25
86Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:30:32
87Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:31:40
88Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:38:40
89Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:39:46
90Michael Woell (Grand Performance)0:40:40
91Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:48:17
92Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:48:40
93Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:52:58
94Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:57:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)23pts
2Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
3Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)20
4Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)16
5Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)15
6Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)10
7Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)7
8Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)6
9Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5
10Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5
11Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
12Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4
13Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4
14George Simpson (GS Ciao)3
15Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)3
16David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
17Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
18Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
19Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)2
20Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)2
21Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1
22Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)1
23Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)5:12:08
2George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:04
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:08
4Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:37
6Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:41
7Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:45
8Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:51
9Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:04:02
10Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:12
11Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:34
12Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:52
13Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:22
14Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:09:10
15Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:46
16Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:29:58
17Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:38:06

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15:35:56
2Elbowz Racing0:00:26
3California Giant / Specialized0:00:47
4Donkey Label Racing0:00:52
5Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:18
6GS CIAO0:01:29
7Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
8KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:02:02
9Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:02:20
10The Colorado Collective0:02:23
11Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:32
12Grand Performance0:02:40
13Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:02:50
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:29
15Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes0:05:51
16Hincapie Racing Team0:07:09
17Netherland Rubber p/b MVP0:07:51
18Credite Velo0:11:09
19Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:22:24

