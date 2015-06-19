Image 1 of 30 The breakaway cruises in the evening light down one of the courses gentle downhills (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 30 Jesse Anthony of Optum Pro Cycling wore some battle scars from his crash in Wednesday night's criterium (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 30 Scott Zwizanski thinks things over after his hard chase efforts came up a bit short (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 30 Optum Pro Cycling was left wondering what happening as they missed out on the win (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 30 Another stage won by a smaller team at the North Star Grand Prix. Barberi's teammates were exhausted and ecstatic (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 30 Optum went into panic mode on the circuits, with all hand on deck in a desperate attempt to catch Barberi (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 30 The small, steep climb to the finish provided just enough punishment to make things interesting on the circuits (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 30 The chase speeds down the final downhill of the course, just before the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 30 Tom Zirbel of Optum Pro Cycling led the charge to catch up to a solo attack on the finishing circuits (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 30 One the peloton left the city of Cannon Falls, this was what they saw for the next several hours. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 30 Stage 3 was a large loop beginning and ending in Cannon Falls, a charming and quaint farm town (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 30 Carmen Small has become a major crowd favorite at the race â€“Â she was fantastic in stage three, making it to the final circuits near the front of the race (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 30 Tom Zirbel of Optum Pro Cycling (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 30 A study of contrasts in Minnesota's beautiful farm country (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 30 These three were rolling in style in the cornfields outside Cannon Falls (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 16 of 30 Primary colors abound in Minnesota's farm country (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 17 of 30 The breakaway rolls by a dilapidated old farm house (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 18 of 30 Many of the corners were a bit sketchy, with loose gravel on the inside line (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 19 of 30 Brais Dacal of Novo Nordisk Devo went down hard in one of these gravelly corners and was forced to withdraw (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 20 of 30 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) takes the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 21 of 30 Guillaume Boivin of Optum Pro Cycling was another victim of one of the race's sketchy corners. He was forced to withdraw from the competition. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 22 of 30 The Cannon Falls road race gets underway (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 23 of 30 All the leaders jerseys after stage 3: K'ul Chocolate Sprinters Jersey Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing), Greg LeMond Best Young Rider Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized), Northstar GP Leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing), Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Sports Beans King of the Hills Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), Luther VW Top Amateur Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 24 of 30 The stage 3 podium (L-to-R): Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing), Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 25 of 30 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) beats Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to the line for second on the stage (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 26 of 30 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) attacks out of the break as they start the finishing circuits (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 27 of 30 In the break Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) follows the wheel of Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)supporting his teammate (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 28 of 30 The breakaway makes their way up to the 3rd KOM (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 29 of 30 Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) takes the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images) Image 30 of 30 The peloton rolls through the country side among the many farm fields (Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Stefano Barberi soloed to the victory in the Cannon Falls Road Race, taking advantage of the stalemate between the teams fighting for the overall classification to sneak away as the race entered the finishing circuits. The California Giant Berry/Specialized rider held off the peloton for four laps to claim a well-deserved win, as Colin Strickland (Elbowz) edged out Ryan Anderson (Optum) from the bunch sprint behind.

Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) defended his one second advantage in the overall classification over Optum's Tom Zirbel, while Zirbel's teammate Scott Zwizanski moved up into third overall after the abandon of teammate Guillaume Boivin.

Hill followed the attacks from Optum, who tried to shake his grip on the yellow jersey but had a scare when he missed out on the breakaway and had to bridge across.

“Optum was going crazy, and a lot of people were attacking as well,” said Hill. “We were mainly just following them because they’re the closest GC threat. I was following, and we missed a move. My teammate John towed me to the front then I just went. It took me a good while to get across to the move but once I got there then that was it.”

Once in the move, Hill had to keep responding to the relentless attacks until finally the GC favorites went back to the bunch and let Will Routley (Optum), Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team), Chris Barton and Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), and Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) get away.

Barberi sensed the time was right and jumped across with Joe Schmalz (Hincapie). “We made it across. As soon as we entered the circuits I knew I had to kind of give it a go,” Barbieri said

“I knew they were going to be looking at each other. No one wants to be the guy who closes the gap and then have someone counter attack and then they end up missing out on the split. I knew that by going early there was a good chance I was going to get some hesitation.”

Barberi was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts, while Castillo earned points on three of the four classified climbs to move into the mountains classification lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3:07:40 2 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:03 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 5 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 6 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 7 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 8 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 9 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 12 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 13 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 14 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 15 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 16 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 17 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 19 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 20 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 21 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 22 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 23 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 24 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 25 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 26 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 27 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 28 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 29 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 30 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 31 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 32 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 33 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 34 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 35 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 36 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 37 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 38 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 39 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 40 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 41 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 42 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 43 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 44 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 45 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 46 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 47 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 48 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 49 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 50 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 51 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 52 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 53 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 54 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 55 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 56 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 57 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 58 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:23 59 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 60 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 61 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 62 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 63 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 64 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 65 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:00:29 66 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:03 67 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 68 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:12 69 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:02:06 70 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 71 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:13 72 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:02:28 73 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:54 74 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:03:07 75 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:53 76 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:06:53 77 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:11:53 78 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 79 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:15:05 80 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 81 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:17:49 82 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:20:21 83 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:23:11 84 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 85 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:24:50 86 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 87 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 88 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 89 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 90 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 91 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 92 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 93 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 94 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:46:05 95 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 96 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 97 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 98 David Goodman (Credite Velo) DNF Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 5 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 3 3 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 3 3 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 5 pts 2 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 3 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 10 pts 2 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 7 3 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 5 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 6 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 2 7 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 5 pts 2 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 3 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 3 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 5 pts 2 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 3 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 5 pts 2 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 3 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 pts

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 California Giant / Specialized 9:23:06 2 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 3 Elbowz Racing 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 6 Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 7 GS CIAO 8 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 9 Donkey Label Racing 10 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 11 Elevate Elite Cycling Team 12 KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 13 Netherland Rubber p/b MVP 14 The Colorado Collective 15 Grand Performance 16 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:23 17 Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes 0:01:23 18 Credite Velo 0:05:58 19 BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco 0:15:05

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 4:10:42 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:01 3 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:14 4 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:15 5 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:16 6 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:19 7 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:21 8 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 9 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:23 10 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:24 11 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 12 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:26 13 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 14 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:28 15 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:29 16 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 17 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:31 18 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:35 19 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:38 20 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:00:46 21 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:47 22 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:00:49 23 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 24 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 0:00:51 25 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:52 26 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:53 27 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 28 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:58 29 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 30 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 31 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:59 32 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 33 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 34 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:00 35 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:02 36 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:06 37 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 38 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:07 39 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:12 40 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:17 41 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 42 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:28 43 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:29 44 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:33 45 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:01:34 46 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:39 47 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:01:46 48 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:51 49 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 50 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:01:52 51 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:59 52 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:02:22 53 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:42 54 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:02:43 55 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:02:56 56 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:02 57 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:03:26 58 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:46 59 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:10 60 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:04:23 61 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:33 62 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 63 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:04:35 64 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:36 65 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:04:51 66 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:55 67 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:05:11 68 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:05:13 69 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:05:24 70 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:05:25 71 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:43 72 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:06:07 73 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:06:28 74 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:07:08 75 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:09:20 76 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:13:24 77 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:20 78 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:16:28 79 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:45 80 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:17:01 81 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:23:02 82 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:04 83 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:25:07 84 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:25:30 85 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:25:44 86 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:26:51 87 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 0:26:54 88 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:28:57 89 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:29:18 90 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:29:54 91 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:30:16 92 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:30:19 93 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:30:48 94 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:47:03 95 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:47:49 96 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:48:00 97 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:48:04 98 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:50:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 19 pts 2 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 18 3 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 15 4 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 5 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 9 6 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 7 7 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 8 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 5 9 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 4 10 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 11 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 12 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 3 13 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 2 14 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 2 15 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 2 16 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 1 17 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 1 18 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 1 19 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 13 pts 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 6 3 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 5 4 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 4 5 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 3 6 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 3 7 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 1 8 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 1

Amateur rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 4:10:57 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:01 3 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:06 4 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 0:00:09 5 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:11 6 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 7 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:13 8 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:14 9 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:00:31 10 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:32 11 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:34 12 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:38 13 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:43 14 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 15 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:00:44 16 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:45 17 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:18 18 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:01:19 19 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:24 20 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:01:31 21 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:36 22 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:44 23 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:02:07 24 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:02:28 25 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:02:41 26 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:47 27 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:03:11 28 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:55 29 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:04:08 30 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:18 31 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 32 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:04:20 33 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:21 34 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:04:36 35 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:40 36 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:04:56 37 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:58 38 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:05:09 39 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:05:10 40 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:28 41 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:16:13 42 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:16:30 43 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:16:46 44 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:22:47 45 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:24:49 46 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:24:52 47 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:25:15 48 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:26:36 49 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 0:26:39 50 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:28:42 51 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:29:03 52 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:29:39 53 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:30:01 54 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:30:33 55 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:46:48 56 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:47:34 57 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:47:45 58 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:47:49 59 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:50:34

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 4:11:08 2 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:02 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:03 4 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 5 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:32 6 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:36 7 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:40 8 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:46 9 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:13 10 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:03:57 11 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:07 12 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:04:10 13 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:29 14 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:04:47 15 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:05:17 16 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:24:41 17 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:29:50 18 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:29:53 19 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:47:23

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 3 pts 2 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 2