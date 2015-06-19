Trending

North Star Grand Prix: Barberi solos to stage 3 victory

Hill retains leader's jersey



The breakaway cruises in the evening light down one of the courses gentle downhills

The breakaway cruises in the evening light down one of the courses gentle downhills
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Jesse Anthony of Optum Pro Cycling wore some battle scars from his crash in Wednesday night's criterium

Jesse Anthony of Optum Pro Cycling wore some battle scars from his crash in Wednesday night's criterium
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Scott Zwizanski thinks things over after his hard chase efforts came up a bit short

Scott Zwizanski thinks things over after his hard chase efforts came up a bit short
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Optum Pro Cycling was left wondering what happening as they missed out on the win

Optum Pro Cycling was left wondering what happening as they missed out on the win
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Another stage won by a smaller team at the North Star Grand Prix. Barberi's teammates were exhausted and ecstatic

Another stage won by a smaller team at the North Star Grand Prix. Barberi's teammates were exhausted and ecstatic
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Optum went into panic mode on the circuits, with all hand on deck in a desperate attempt to catch Barberi

Optum went into panic mode on the circuits, with all hand on deck in a desperate attempt to catch Barberi
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


The small, steep climb to the finish provided just enough punishment to make things interesting on the circuits

The small, steep climb to the finish provided just enough punishment to make things interesting on the circuits
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


The chase speeds down the final downhill of the course, just before the climb to the finish.

The chase speeds down the final downhill of the course, just before the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Tom Zirbel of Optum Pro Cycling led the charge to catch up to a solo attack on the finishing circuits

Tom Zirbel of Optum Pro Cycling led the charge to catch up to a solo attack on the finishing circuits
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


One the peloton left the city of Cannon Falls, this was what they saw for the next several hours.

One the peloton left the city of Cannon Falls, this was what they saw for the next several hours.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Stage 3 was a large loop beginning and ending in Cannon Falls, a charming and quaint farm town

Stage 3 was a large loop beginning and ending in Cannon Falls, a charming and quaint farm town
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Carmen Small has become a major crowd favorite at the race â€"Â she was fantastic in stage three, making it to the final circuits near the front of the race

Carmen Small has become a major crowd favorite at the race â€“Â she was fantastic in stage three, making it to the final circuits near the front of the race
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Tom Zirbel of Optum Pro Cycling

Tom Zirbel of Optum Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


A study of contrasts in Minnesota's beautiful farm country

A study of contrasts in Minnesota's beautiful farm country
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


These three were rolling in style in the cornfields outside Cannon Falls

These three were rolling in style in the cornfields outside Cannon Falls
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Primary colors abound in Minnesota's farm country

Primary colors abound in Minnesota's farm country
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


The breakaway rolls by a dilapidated old farm house

The breakaway rolls by a dilapidated old farm house
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Many of the corners were a bit sketchy, with loose gravel on the inside line

Many of the corners were a bit sketchy, with loose gravel on the inside line
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Brais Dacal of Novo Nordisk Devo went down hard in one of these gravelly corners and was forced to withdraw

Brais Dacal of Novo Nordisk Devo went down hard in one of these gravelly corners and was forced to withdraw
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) takes the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race

Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) takes the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


Guillaume Boivin of Optum Pro Cycling was another victim of one of the race's sketchy corners. He was forced to withdraw from the competition.

Guillaume Boivin of Optum Pro Cycling was another victim of one of the race's sketchy corners. He was forced to withdraw from the competition.
(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)


The Cannon Falls road race gets underway

The Cannon Falls road race gets underway
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


All the leaders jerseys after stage 3: K'ul Chocolate Sprinters Jersey Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing), Greg LeMond Best Young Rider Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized), Northstar GP Leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing), Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Sports Beans King of the Hills Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), Luther VW Top Amateur Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)

All the leaders jerseys after stage 3: K'ul Chocolate Sprinters Jersey Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing), Greg LeMond Best Young Rider Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/Specialized), Northstar GP Leader Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing), Penn Cycle Most Aggressive Rider Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Sports Beans King of the Hills Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), Luther VW Top Amateur Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


The stage 3 podium (L-to-R): Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing), Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

The stage 3 podium (L-to-R): Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing), Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized), Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) beats Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to the line for second on the stage

Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) beats Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) to the line for second on the stage
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) attacks out of the break as they start the finishing circuits

Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) attacks out of the break as they start the finishing circuits
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


In the break Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) follows the wheel of Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)supporting his teammate

In the break Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) follows the wheel of Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)supporting his teammate
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


The breakaway makes their way up to the 3rd KOM

The breakaway makes their way up to the 3rd KOM
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) takes the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race

Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized) takes the stage 3 Cannon Falls road race
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)


The peloton rolls through the country side among the many farm fields

The peloton rolls through the country side among the many farm fields
(Image credit: Matthew Moses/Moses Images)

Stefano Barberi soloed to the victory in the Cannon Falls Road Race, taking advantage of the stalemate between the teams fighting for the overall classification to sneak away as the race entered the finishing circuits. The California Giant Berry/Specialized rider held off the peloton for four laps to claim a well-deserved win, as Colin Strickland (Elbowz) edged out Ryan Anderson (Optum) from the bunch sprint behind.

Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) defended his one second advantage in the overall classification over Optum's Tom Zirbel, while Zirbel's teammate Scott Zwizanski moved up into third overall after the abandon of teammate Guillaume Boivin.

Hill followed the attacks from Optum, who tried to shake his grip on the yellow jersey but had a scare when he missed out on the breakaway and had to bridge across.

“Optum was going crazy, and a lot of people were attacking as well,” said Hill. “We were mainly just following them because they’re the closest GC threat. I was following, and we missed a move. My teammate John towed me to the front then I just went. It took me a good while to get across to the move but once I got there then that was it.”

Once in the move, Hill had to keep responding to the relentless attacks until finally the GC favorites went back to the bunch and let Will Routley (Optum), Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team), Chris Barton and Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo), and Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) get away.

Barberi sensed the time was right and jumped across with Joe Schmalz (Hincapie). “We made it across. As soon as we entered the circuits I knew I had to kind of give it a go,” Barbieri said

“I knew they were going to be looking at each other. No one wants to be the guy who closes the gap and then have someone counter attack and then they end up missing out on the split. I knew that by going early there was a good chance I was going to get some hesitation.”

Barberi was awarded the most aggressive rider prize for his efforts, while Castillo earned points on three of the four classified climbs to move into the mountains classification lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3:07:40
2Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:00:03
3Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
5David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
6Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
7Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
8Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
9Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
12Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
13Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
14George Simpson (GS Ciao)
15Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
16Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
17Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
19Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
20Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
21Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
22Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
23Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
24Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
25Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
27Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
28Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
29Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
30Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
31Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
32Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
33Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
34Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
35Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
36Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
37Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
38Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
39Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
40Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
41Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
42Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
43Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
44Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
45Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
46Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
47Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
48Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
49Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
50Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
51Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
52Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
53Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
54Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
55Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
56Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
57Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
58Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:23
59William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
60Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
61Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
62Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
63Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
64Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
65Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:00:29
66Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:03
67Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
68Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:01:12
69Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:02:06
70Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
71Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:02:13
72Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:02:28
73Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:02:54
74Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:03:07
75Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:53
76Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:06:53
77Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:11:53
78Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)
79Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:15:05
80Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
81Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:17:49
82Ross White (Credite Velo)0:20:21
83Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:23:11
84Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
85Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:24:50
86Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
87Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
88Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
89Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
90Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
91Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
92Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
93Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)
94Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:46:05
95Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
96Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
97Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
98David Goodman (Credite Velo)
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)5pts
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)3
3Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)5pts
2Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)3
3Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)3
3Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)5pts
2Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)3
3Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)10pts
2Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)7
3Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4
5David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
6Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)2
7Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)5pts
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
3Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
3Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)5pts
2Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)3
3Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)5pts
2Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)3
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3pts

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1California Giant / Specialized9:23:06
2Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
3Elbowz Racing
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
6Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
7GS CIAO
8Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
9Donkey Label Racing
10Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
11Elevate Elite Cycling Team
12KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
13Netherland Rubber p/b MVP
14The Colorado Collective
15Grand Performance
16Hincapie Racing Team0:00:23
17Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes0:01:23
18Credite Velo0:05:58
19BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:15:05

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)4:10:42
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:01
3Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:14
4Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)0:00:15
5Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:16
6Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:19
7Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:21
8Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
9Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:23
10Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:24
11Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
12Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:26
13Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
14George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:28
15Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:29
16Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
17Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:31
18Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:35
19Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:38
20Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:00:46
21Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:47
22Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)0:00:49
23Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
24Chris Winn (GS Ciao)0:00:51
25Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)0:00:52
26Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:53
27Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
28Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:58
29Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
30Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
31Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:59
32Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
33Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
34Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:01:00
35Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:02
36Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:06
37Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
38Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:01:07
39Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:01:12
40William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:17
41Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
42David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:28
43Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:01:29
44Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:33
45Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:01:34
46Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:39
47Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:01:46
48Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:01:51
49Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
50Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)0:01:52
51Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:59
52Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:02:22
53Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:02:42
54Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:02:43
55Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:02:56
56Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:02
57Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:03:26
58Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:46
59Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:10
60Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:04:23
61Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:33
62Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
63Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:04:35
64Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:36
65Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:04:51
66Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:55
67Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:05:11
68Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:05:13
69Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:05:24
70Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:05:25
71Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:43
72Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)0:06:07
73Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)0:06:28
74Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:07:08
75Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)0:09:20
76Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)0:13:24
77Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:16:20
78Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:16:28
79Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:45
80Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:17:01
81Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:23:02
82Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:25:04
83Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:25:07
84Ross White (Credite Velo)0:25:30
85Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:25:44
86Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:26:51
87Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)0:26:54
88Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:28:57
89Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:29:18
90Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:29:54
91Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:30:16
92Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:30:19
93Michael Woell (Grand Performance)0:30:48
94Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:47:03
95David Goodman (Credite Velo)0:47:49
96Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:48:00
97Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:48:04
98Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:50:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)19pts
2Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)18
3Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)15
4Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
5Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)9
6Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)7
7Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5
8Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)5
9Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)4
10Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)3
11Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
12David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)3
13Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)2
14Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)2
15Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)2
16Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)1
17Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)1
18Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)1
19Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)13pts
2Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)6
3Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)5
4Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)4
5Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)3
6Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)3
7Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)1
8Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)1

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)4:10:57
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)0:00:01
3Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)0:00:06
4Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)0:00:09
5Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)0:00:11
6Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
7George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:13
8Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:14
9Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)0:00:31
10Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:00:32
11Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:34
12Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)0:00:38
13Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:43
14Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
15Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:00:44
16Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)0:00:45
17Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:01:18
18Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)0:01:19
19Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:24
20Tony Olson (Grand Performance)0:01:31
21Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:01:36
22Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:44
23Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:02:07
24Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:02:28
25Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:02:41
26Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:47
27Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:03:11
28Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:03:55
29Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:04:08
30Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:18
31Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
32Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)0:04:20
33Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:21
34Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:04:36
35Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:40
36Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)0:04:56
37Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:58
38Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)0:05:09
39Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)0:05:10
40Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:28
41Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:16:13
42Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:16:30
43Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)0:16:46
44Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:22:47
45Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)0:24:49
46Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:52
47Ross White (Credite Velo)0:25:15
48Tim Savre (Credite Velo)0:26:36
49Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)0:26:39
50Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:28:42
51Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)0:29:03
52Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:29:39
53Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:30:01
54Michael Woell (Grand Performance)0:30:33
55Eric Hill (Grand Performance)0:46:48
56David Goodman (Credite Velo)0:47:34
57Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:47:45
58Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)0:47:49
59Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:50:34

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)4:11:08
2George Simpson (GS Ciao)0:00:02
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:00:03
4Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:32
6Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:00:36
7Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)0:00:40
8Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)0:00:46
9Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)0:01:13
10Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)0:03:57
11Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:07
12Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:04:10
13Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)0:04:29
14Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)0:04:47
15Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:05:17
16Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:24:41
17Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:29:50
18Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)0:29:53
19David Goodman (Credite Velo)0:47:23

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)3pts
2Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12:32:41
2Elbowz Racing0:00:26
3California Giant / Specialized0:00:47
4Donkey Label Racing0:00:52
5Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:18
6GS CIAO0:01:29
7Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
8KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:02:02
9Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:02:20
10The Colorado Collective0:02:23
11Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:32
12Grand Performance0:02:40
13Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:02:50
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:02
15Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes0:05:51
16Hincapie Racing Team0:07:09
17Netherland Rubber p/b MVP0:07:51
18Credite Velo0:11:09
19BATTLEY H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco0:21:57

 

