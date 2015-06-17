Zirbel wins North Star Grand Prix time trial in St Paul
Optum rider takes the first leader's jersey
Stage 1: St. Paul - St. Paul
Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the opening stage of the North Star Grand Prix on Wednesday. The American rider won the time trial after covering the eight kilometre route in 9:55 minutes to beat runner-up Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) by four seconds and Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) by 16 seconds.
The riders raced the time trial up and down East River Road on a challenging, rolling course. Carmen Small, who is guest riding with the Elbowz Racing team, finished the day in 88th place with a time of 11:23 minutes.
Zirbel will wear the first leader's jersey into the second stage, a 40-lap criterium held in the Lower District of downtown St Paul later this evening.
"There’s always a little bit of pressure coming into this race," Zirbel said. "We’ve won here the last four years and the time trial is my event. It’s a straightforward course – pretty much go as hard as you can for about 10 minutes, make sure you pace yourself a little bit and I think I did that here today."
Australian Ben Hill, guest riding for locally-based team Donkey Label Racing, was just under five seconds slower than Zirbel.
"We’ve been here for a week, ridden the TT course, Stillwater and Menomonie stage. They suit me pretty well. Optum’s got the lead so we’ll try and play off the back of them and we’ll see how it goes. Normally I seek out the breakaways and try and seek opportunities there but I’m kind of in a trick position in second, I’m not going to be able to get up the road so I’m not sure what I’m going to do."
Optum will be a tough team to get over, however, since they've stacked the top 10 with four riders - Scott Zwizanski, Guilaumme Boivin and Jesse Anthony are positioned well behind Zirble, and they're motivated to win on their team's home turf.
"The strategy started today with trying to stack the time trial as well as we could, and we did that today," Zirbel said. "It’s such a dynamic race, it changes moment to moment so we just have to be attentive so we make sure we don’t get into a situation we’re not happy with."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:09:55
|2
|Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:00:05
|3
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:16
|4
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:16
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:16
|6
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:18
|7
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:20
|8
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:22
|9
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:22
|10
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:24
|11
|Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:00:24
|12
|Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:25
|13
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:26
|14
|George Simpson (GS Ciao)
|0:00:28
|15
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:28
|16
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:28
|17
|Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:00:28
|18
|Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:29
|19
|Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:29
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:30
|21
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:32
|22
|Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:33
|23
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|24
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:36
|25
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:36
|26
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:36
|27
|Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|28
|Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:00:41
|29
|Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao)
|0:00:45
|30
|Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:46
|31
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance)
|0:00:48
|32
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:48
|33
|Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:00:48
|34
|Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao)
|0:00:49
|35
|Chris Winn (GS Ciao)
|0:00:50
|36
|Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team)
|0:00:51
|37
|Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:52
|38
|Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:00:53
|39
|Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective)
|0:00:54
|40
|Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:55
|41
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:55
|42
|Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:00:55
|43
|Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao)
|0:00:55
|44
|William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:56
|45
|Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:56
|46
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:57
|47
|Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:57
|48
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:57
|49
|Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:00:57
|50
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:58
|51
|Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:00:58
|52
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:59
|53
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:59
|54
|Eric Hill (Grand Performance)
|0:01:00
|55
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:01
|56
|David Goodman (Credite Velo)
|0:01:02
|57
|Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:04
|58
|Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:01:05
|59
|Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:05
|60
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:05
|61
|Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:01:06
|62
|Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:06
|63
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:06
|64
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:07
|65
|Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao)
|0:01:08
|66
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|67
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:01:08
|68
|Jake King (California Giant / Specialized)
|0:01:11
|69
|Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:01:13
|70
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:01:13
|71
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo)
|0:01:13
|72
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|73
|Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:01:16
|74
|Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:16
|75
|Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective)
|0:01:17
|76
|Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:17
|77
|Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:01:17
|78
|Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:17
|79
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo)
|0:01:19
|80
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo)
|0:01:20
|81
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing)
|0:01:22
|82
|Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|83
|Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo)
|0:01:22
|84
|Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:23
|85
|Alex Meyer (Grand Performance)
|0:01:24
|86
|Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective)
|0:01:26
|87
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:28
|88
|Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:28
|89
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:28
|90
|Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP)
|0:01:30
|91
|Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|0:01:32
|92
|Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:32
|93
|Ross White (Credite Velo)
|0:01:32
|94
|Michael Woell (Grand Performance)
|0:01:37
|95
|Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|96
|Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|97
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:01:39
|98
|Tony Olson (Grand Performance)
|0:01:45
|99
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:45
|100
|Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:46
|101
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:59
|102
|Christopher McGovern (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:02:12
