Image 1 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 39 The Saint Paul Time Trial stage podium _ Ben Hill (Donkey Label) 2nd, Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1st, Michael Sheenan (Elbowz Racing) 3rd (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 8 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 16 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 17 of 39 (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 18 of 39 One of the awesome surpises at this year's race is the addition of former women's champion Carmen Small – she is racing against the men as a guest rider for the Elbowz Team (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 19 of 39 The city of St. Paul's local team, running out of the Grand Performance bicycle shop, is competing in the race. Alumni from the club include former USPRO road race champion Eric Marcotte (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 20 of 39 Defending champion Ryan Anderson isn't exactly known for his fast time trial, but he gave it his all on the short course (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 21 of 39 The most unique tan line and complexion awards certainly go to French rider Quentin Valgones, a new member of the Novo Nordisk team (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 22 of 39 The Optum men's team took some time out from the doubleheader opening day to visit with kids at the Ronald McDonald House, just a few miles from the time trial course (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 23 of 39 Carmen Small cools down alongside Tony Baca. Elbowz Racing is serving as a guest team for Carmen as she races against the men for the first time (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 24 of 39 Former ProTour rider Guillaume Boivin is racing in his first North Star Grand Prix. He has a good shot at winning on the flat, criterium heavy route (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 25 of 39 Tom Zirbel is one of the heaviest riders in the world at over 200 lbs (90kg), and his physique is something to behold (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 26 of 39 Your first North Star podium and jersey winners – Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling), Ben Hill (Donkey Label), and Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 27 of 39 Optum mechanic Vince Gee has legendary status in the pro peloton. He was on the pro circuit as far back as the US Postal team, and continues to be one of the best wrenches around (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 28 of 39 Alberto Covarrubias of Colorado's Elevate team and Quentin Valognes of Team Novo Nordisk battle it out over the courses final kilometers (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 29 of 39 Mac Brennan of Hincapie Racing rounded out the top ten with a time of 10:18.91. The race's Merckx style time trial means there are lots of different ways riders rest their hands on the bars (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 30 of 39 One of the best rides of the day came from Australian Ben Hill of the Donkey Label team. He finishes only four seconds off of Zirbel's pace in second (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 31 of 39 Minneapolis' East River Road is a hub for all sorts of outdoor activities, with a bike path running the full length of the TT course (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 32 of 39 A rider catches his 30 second man on East River Road (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 33 of 39 The short course didn't mean the race was short on suffering. A Canyon Bicycles team rider pushes through the pain on the closing stretch (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 34 of 39 2011 Edition Champion Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) finished in 8th place 22 seconds on his teammate Tom Zirbel. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 35 of 39 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins the stage 1 time trial with a time of 9:55.37 (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 36 of 39 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) finished 3rd during the morning time trial with a 10:11.100 and now leads the amateur classification. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 37 of 39 Ben Hill (Donkey Label) was the only other rider to go below 10 minutes with a 9:59.98 (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 38 of 39 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) heads out on course and finished with a time of 11:23.470. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses) Image 39 of 39 Chris Baron (KHS_Maxxis_JLVelo) finished 6th in a time of 10:13.52. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the opening stage of the North Star Grand Prix on Wednesday. The American rider won the time trial after covering the eight kilometre route in 9:55 minutes to beat runner-up Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) by four seconds and Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) by 16 seconds.

The riders raced the time trial up and down East River Road on a challenging, rolling course. Carmen Small, who is guest riding with the Elbowz Racing team, finished the day in 88th place with a time of 11:23 minutes.

Zirbel will wear the first leader's jersey into the second stage, a 40-lap criterium held in the Lower District of downtown St Paul later this evening.

"There’s always a little bit of pressure coming into this race," Zirbel said. "We’ve won here the last four years and the time trial is my event. It’s a straightforward course – pretty much go as hard as you can for about 10 minutes, make sure you pace yourself a little bit and I think I did that here today."

Australian Ben Hill, guest riding for locally-based team Donkey Label Racing, was just under five seconds slower than Zirbel.

"We’ve been here for a week, ridden the TT course, Stillwater and Menomonie stage. They suit me pretty well. Optum’s got the lead so we’ll try and play off the back of them and we’ll see how it goes. Normally I seek out the breakaways and try and seek opportunities there but I’m kind of in a trick position in second, I’m not going to be able to get up the road so I’m not sure what I’m going to do."

Optum will be a tough team to get over, however, since they've stacked the top 10 with four riders - Scott Zwizanski, Guilaumme Boivin and Jesse Anthony are positioned well behind Zirble, and they're motivated to win on their team's home turf.

"The strategy started today with trying to stack the time trial as well as we could, and we did that today," Zirbel said. "It’s such a dynamic race, it changes moment to moment so we just have to be attentive so we make sure we don’t get into a situation we’re not happy with."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:55 2 Ben Hill (Donkey Label Racing) 0:00:05 3 Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:16 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:16 5 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:16 6 Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:18 7 Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:20 8 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 9 Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:22 10 Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:24 11 Eric Thompson (Donkey Label Racing) 0:00:24 12 Andrew Clemence (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:25 13 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:26 14 George Simpson (GS Ciao) 0:00:28 15 Stefano Barberi (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 16 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:00:28 17 Zeke Mostov (California Giant / Specialized) 0:00:28 18 Steven Perezluha (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:29 19 Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:29 20 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:30 21 Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:32 22 Dillon Caldwell (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:33 23 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:34 24 Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:36 25 Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:36 26 Bryan Gomez (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:36 27 Heath Blackgrove (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:37 28 Matt McLoone (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:00:41 29 Michael Burleigh (GS Ciao) 0:00:45 30 Zack Allison (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:46 31 Jean-Michel Lachance (Grand Performance) 0:00:48 32 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:48 33 Gregory Wittwer (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:00:48 34 Josh Yeaton (GS Ciao) 0:00:49 35 Chris Winn (GS Ciao) 0:00:50 36 Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing Team) 0:00:51 37 Andrew Hemesath (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:52 38 Zachary Felpel (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:00:53 39 Neal Shepherd (The Colorado Collective) 0:00:54 40 Corey Davis (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:55 41 Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:55 42 Jack McCann (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:00:55 43 Timothy Rugg (GS Ciao) 0:00:55 44 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:56 45 Drew Christopher (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:56 46 Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:57 47 Julian Rodas (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:57 48 Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:00:57 49 Jake Magee (Donkey Label Racing) 0:00:57 50 Fabio Calabria (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:58 51 Dustin Morici (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:00:58 52 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:00:59 53 Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:59 54 Eric Hill (Grand Performance) 0:01:00 55 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:01 56 David Goodman (Credite Velo) 0:01:02 57 Jake Buescher (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:04 58 Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:01:05 59 Rudyard Peterson (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:05 60 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:05 61 Martin Vecchio (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:06 62 Isaac Howew (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:06 63 Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:06 64 Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:07 65 Robin Eckmann (GS Ciao) 0:01:08 66 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:08 67 Marcos Lazzarotto (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:08 68 Jake King (California Giant / Specialized) 0:01:11 69 Pat Casey (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:01:13 70 Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:01:13 71 Evan Hartig (Credite Velo) 0:01:13 72 Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:15 73 Jonathan Toftoy (Donkey Label Racing) 0:01:16 74 Alexander Braico (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) 0:01:16 75 Taylor Warren (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:17 76 Sergio Hernandez (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:17 77 Jamie Anderson (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:17 78 Cole House (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:17 79 Tim Savre (Credite Velo) 0:01:19 80 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo) 0:01:20 81 Levon Kalemkiarian (Donkey Label Racing) 0:01:22 82 Nathaniel Beams (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:22 83 Ryan O'Boyle (Credite Velo) 0:01:22 84 Sven Gartner (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:23 85 Alex Meyer (Grand Performance) 0:01:24 86 Kit Recca (The Colorado Collective) 0:01:26 87 David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:28 88 Carmen Small (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:28 89 Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:28 90 Robert Sroka (Netherland Rubber p/b MVP) 0:01:30 91 Kyle Anderson (Battley H-D /Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) 0:01:32 92 Kyle Selph (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:32 93 Ross White (Credite Velo) 0:01:32 94 Michael Woell (Grand Performance) 0:01:37 95 Colton Jarisch (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:38 96 Adam Mills (Elevate Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:38 97 Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo) 0:01:39 98 Tony Olson (Grand Performance) 0:01:45 99 Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:45 100 Trevor Rolette (Ego p/b Sammy's Bikes) 0:01:46 101 Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:01:59 102 Christopher McGovern (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 0:02:12