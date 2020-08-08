Milan-San Remo - Live coverage

Refresh

It's a quick start, as you'd expect. The battle is on to form a breakaway.

We're off! A slightly extended neutral zone, but the flag has dropped and we are racing.

Before we get going, now's your chance to have a look through the full and final start list. During the quiet early hours we'll take a closer look at some of the key teams' line-ups.

We're chugging through the neutral zone and are just over five minutes away from the start proper.

Want to watch Milan-San Remo (while also following this live blog obviously)? Of course you do. Here's how you can do that. How to watch Milan-San Remo – live stream, TV, results

Wout Van Aert on the start line a little earlier. I just can't see anyone else winning this race. Convince me otherwise. (Image credit: Milano-Sanremo / RCS Sport)

A dispatch from Milan from Stephen Farrand. "29c and humid at start. Feeding will be a big factor," he says. "Teams expecting race to kick off with 70km to go."

I’ve found the Cavendish quotes I mentioned earlier, and they’re gold. "It's the only race that's always decided by fractions of a second – not because that's the winning margin, although that's often the case, but just because every fragment of time, every tiny movement, has an impact. There's no time to correct mistakes. Maybe it's an illusion, but it doesn't feel like that's how it works in other races. It's like the picture of every other race has 100 pixels and San Remo's has 10 million. "It's a race that you can lose in the first one hundred kilometres. It seems so easy early on that you forget you need to save energy; a lot of guys are in the wind thinking it won't matter because the race seems so straightforward at that point. They forget that every single watt ends up being important in the finale." That was from a piece in the issue of Procycling magazine that Cavendish himself guest-edited, and luckily we have the whole thing available to read on CN.

And we're off! (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

So, in short, a longer, harder, less controllable Milan-San Remo. The riders are on the start line... Here we go!

As if there wasn’t enough change… one more for you. This year we have six-man teams. That’s because organisers wanted to invite two more Italian ProTeams to help them out during the pandemic. The rest of the teams have all lost a man and most aren’t happy since they only found out 10 days ago.

How will it affect the race? Plenty of reactions from riders past and present in this story.

A bit more on the route, because it’s new and could significantly alter the dynamic of the race. Stephen Farrand has the details in that preview, but to summarise, no Turchino Pass, no long procession down the coast, and none of the Tre Capi climbs. Instead, the route continues inland from Milan south west towards San Remo and only joins the coast with 33km to go. From there it’s familiar territory, with the Cipressa preceding the decisive climb and descent of the Poggio, where the puncheurs will go on the attack as the sprinters try to remain in contention and hope for a bunch finish on the Via Roma. The inland route means there’s more elevation gain than usual, with the Colle di Nava climb looking an interesting proposition with 70km to go. We could be in for an even more selective affair in a race that hasn’t seen a proper bunch sprint since 2016.

.@blingmatthews - @TeamSunweb ✅@eliaviviani - @TeamCOFIDIS ✅@GregVanAvermaet - @CCCProTeam ✅@mathieuvdpoel - Alpecin Fenix ✅#MilanoSanremo pic.twitter.com/rNywLfRfSyAugust 8, 2020

The longest race of the year just got even longer. Another late re-route has taken the total distance from 299km to 305km (315 if you count the neutral). The distance is one of the defining characteristics of Milan-San Remo. It may not be the toughest parcours in terms of climbing (although there is more of it this year (more on that in a bit)), but it’s a true test of endurance and who can stay freshest for the finale. I think it was Mark Cavendish who explained that even one wasted pedal stroke can cost you dearly.

Some housekeeping. The riders will roll out of Milan at 10:40 local time, so in around 20 minutes. They’ll complete a neutralised sector of 10km (which in a 300km race is just mean) before the flag drops and racing proper begins at 11:00. Seven hours later, we’ll have a winner. I'll be talking at you the whole time.

This is the scene in Milan this morning. Blue skies, temperatures nudging 30, socially distanced photographers, and no fans. The riders are signing on team-by-team and going through their pre-race rituals. (Image credit: Milano-Sanremo / RCS Sport)

Before we go any further, this is the time to have a read of our in-depth race preview. It’s written by Stephen Farrand, who’s covered every edition of Milan-San Remo since I was a toddler, so he should know what he’s talking about.