Live coverage
Tour de l'Ain stage 2 - Live coverage
Complete race coverage as the race hits the mountains
There's definitely time to follow both. With such a short stage here at the Tour de l'Ain, we're likely to see some fast and furious action from the off. Today's stage will finish well before the finale in San Remo.
Don't forget, it is also Milan-San Remo today. Follow all the action live with Patrick Fletcher here.
Before we go any further, let's take a look at how the general classification stands.
1 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:16:50
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04
3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:06
4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
5 Erik Fetter (Hun) Kometa Xstra
6 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra
7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
The race start is less than 30 minutes away. After yesterday's undulating offering, today is a much more mountainous affair with five classified climbs across 140km of racing.
Présentation en cours ☀️#TOURDELAIN #TDA pic.twitter.com/JDM8AFZFT2August 8, 2020
If you didn't see yesterday's stage, then you can catch up with what happened in our race report above. Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took the victory in a thrilling finale that saw Tom Dumoulin lead out Primoz Roglic.
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Tour de l'Ain stage 2.
