Primoz Roglic wins Tour de l'Ain stage 2 ahead of Egan Bernal
By Cyclingnews
Conti takes third as Jumbo Visma take control
Stage 2: Lagnieu - Lélex Monts-Jura
Having narrowly failed to capitalise on the hard work of his Jumbo-Visma teammates on stage one, Primoz Roglic outsprinted Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) to win the second stage of the Tour de l’Ain in Lélex Monts Jura, with Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) on the Colombian’s wheel in third. The victory moved the Slovene into the leader’s jersey, 10 seconds ahead of Bernal before Sunday’s final stage to the summit of the Grand Colombia.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slv) Jumbo-Visma
|3:38:14
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:01
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:14
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:15
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|10
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slv) Jumbo-Visma
|7:14:58
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:10
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:18
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:23
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:31
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|9
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
|0:00:39
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Primoz Roglic wins Tour de l'Ain stage 2 ahead of Egan BernalConti takes third as Jumbo Visma take control
-
Trentin: Everybody is to blame for Jakobsen crashCCC Team leader hopes riders will unite to create safer racing conditions
-
Cannondale road bikes: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Vincenzo Nibali: I crossed the line laughing when I won Milan-San RemoItalian takes relaxed mindset into Italian Monument
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.