Primoz Roglic wins Tour de l'Ain stage 2 ahead of Egan Bernal

Having narrowly failed to capitalise on the hard work of his Jumbo-Visma teammates on stage one, Primoz Roglic outsprinted Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) to win the second stage of the Tour de l’Ain in Lélex Monts Jura, with Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) on the Colombian’s wheel in third. The victory moved the Slovene into the leader’s jersey, 10 seconds ahead of Bernal before Sunday’s final stage to the summit of the Grand Colombia.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slv) Jumbo-Visma 3:38:14 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:01 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:19 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team