Primoz Roglic wins Tour de l'Ain stage 2 ahead of Egan Bernal

Conti takes third as Jumbo Visma take control

Primoz Roglic wins Tour de l'Ain stage 2 ahead of Egan Bernal

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Bagioli at the start

Bagioli at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the break

Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Race leader Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Race leader Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The break of the day out on the road

The break of the day out on the road (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Thomas in the pace line behind George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma)

Thomas in the pace line behind George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) on the right

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) on the right (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jumbo-Visma work on the front

Jumbo-Visma work on the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R-La Mondiale) was the last man from the break

Jaakko Hanninen (AG2R-La Mondiale) was the last man from the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis)

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Having narrowly failed to capitalise on the hard work of his Jumbo-Visma teammates on stage one, Primoz Roglic outsprinted Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) to win the second stage of the Tour de l’Ain in Lélex Monts Jura, with Valerio Conti (UAE Emirates) on the Colombian’s wheel in third. The victory moved the Slovene into the leader’s jersey, 10 seconds ahead of Bernal before Sunday’s final stage to the summit of the Grand Colombia.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slv) Jumbo-Visma 3:38:14
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:01
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14
7Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:19
10Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slv) Jumbo-Visma 7:14:58
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:10
3Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:18
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:31
7Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:32
9Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 0:00:36
10Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) 0:00:39

