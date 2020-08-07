Tour de Pologne crash, Milan-San Remo and Bernal’s dominance - Podcast

This week we’re discussing a number of races from Strade Bianche to Milano-Torino, and this weekend’s Milan-San Remo and Chris Froome and Egan Bernal’s latest adventures in France.

We’ll hear from Froome, and from Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang but really there’s only one place to start and that’s with the horrific sprint finish on stage 1 the Tour de Pologne that saw Fabio Jakobsen taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma. The fall happened after Dylan Groenewegen altered his line and forced the QuickStep rider into the barriers. Jakobsen didn’t just go into the barriers he went through them. It was quite honestly one of the most shocking crashes in years. Several riders came down, a race official was left unconscious and Groenewegen was disqualified and fined. He may also face further punishment from the UCI.

We analyze the incident, and talk to former sprinter Robbie McEwen about road safety and how the UCI and race oganisers must listen to riders if conditions are going to improve.

We also look back at a thrilling edition of Strade Bianche and debate whether Wout van Aert is currently the most complete rider in the WorldTour. We head to France and try to narrow down Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad, hear from Chris Froome, and then pick our favourites for Saturday’s Milan-San Remo.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

