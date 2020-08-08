Wout van Aert wins thrilling Milan-San Remo
Alaphilippe beaten in two-up sprint
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took victory at Milan-San Remo, beating defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a two-up sprint at the end of an extended 305km of racing to the Ligurian coast. Van Aert had followed Alaphilippe's attack over the final climb of the day, the Poggio. He was the only man able to keep up with the Frenchman, making the catch on the descent before the duo rode together to the finish line. The Belgian lead out the sprint on the Via Roma, and despite Alaphilippe being in prime position to come around, the 28-year-old just ran out of tarmac to get past Van Aert.
Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) rounded out the podium, winning the bunch sprint just two seconds back.
"I'm super happy. I can't believe I've taken these two victories in a row," van Aert said.
"I don't have words actually. I know everyone says that when they win a Monument but to start the second part of the season like this... it's crazy."
"Hold on, hold on, hold on! That was the only thing on my mind. Actually, it didn't happen. He [ed. Alaphilippe] went quite early and I had to close a little gap. I dropped again but there was nobody behind me so I had no choice but to keep pushing and I was rewarded because I came back on the downhill. Julian played it really well, he put me on the front, and I needed to keep a bit of speed because the bunch was coming back. It was hard to do the right pace and still keep something for the sprint but in the end, it was enough, because it was only half a wheel."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:16:09
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Alex Aranburu (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
