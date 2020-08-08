Wout van Aert wins thrilling Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 23 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins Milan-San Remo 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wins Milan-San Remo 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 The riders set off for 305km in the saddle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 The sign-on area in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 EF Pro Cycling on the pre-race podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Greg Van Avermaet at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Elia Viviani is the European champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Van Aert heads to sign-on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Lotto Soudal on the pre-race podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Plans afoot in the Ineos camp (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Peter Sagan in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Deceuninck-QuickStep had options as always (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 The in-form Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Matteo Trentin in good spirits (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 23 Ewan at the back of the bunch early on (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 23 Boaro does his turn in the break (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 23 21-year-old Fabio Mazzucco leads the break (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 23 Bardiani had two up front (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 23 The peloton makes its way along the early flat roads (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 23 Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) beats Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line to win Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) beats Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line to win Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) beats Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line to win Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took victory at Milan-San Remo, beating defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a two-up sprint at the end of an extended 305km of racing to the Ligurian coast. Van Aert had followed Alaphilippe's attack over the final climb of the day, the Poggio. He was the only man able to keep up with the Frenchman, making the catch on the descent before the duo rode together to the finish line. The Belgian lead out the sprint on the Via Roma, and despite Alaphilippe being in prime position to come around, the 28-year-old just ran out of tarmac to get past Van Aert.



Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) rounded out the podium, winning the bunch sprint just two seconds back.



"I'm super happy. I can't believe I've taken these two victories in a row," van Aert said.

"I don't have words actually. I know everyone says that when they win a Monument but to start the second part of the season like this... it's crazy."

"Hold on, hold on, hold on! That was the only thing on my mind. Actually, it didn't happen. He [ed. Alaphilippe] went quite early and I had to close a little gap. I dropped again but there was nobody behind me so I had no choice but to keep pushing and I was rewarded because I came back on the downhill. Julian played it really well, he put me on the front, and I needed to keep a bit of speed because the bunch was coming back. It was hard to do the right pace and still keep something for the sprint but in the end, it was enough, because it was only half a wheel."