Le Tour de Langkawi: Matteo Malucelli takes stage 2 sprint win as second-place Penalver celebrates too soon

By
published

Italian JCL Team Ukyo rider comes out on top in photo-finish ahead of Manuel Peñalver and Kleijn

Le Tour of Langkawi
(Image credit: VF Group Bardiani - CSF Faizanè & Sprint Cycling)
Jump to:

Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team Ukyo) took one his biggest career wins at the Tour of Le Tour de Langkawi on Monday in a uniquely humble manner, as he sprinted below the raised arms of Manuel Peñalver of Polti-Kometa - who thought he had clinched victory.

"I am very happy with my first victory in a 2 Pro race," Malucelli said after the race finish. "This will certainly motivate me to continue pursuing wins in this professional tour. This victory is important not just for me but also for our team. We have been working hard for several weeks to prepare for this LTdL."

