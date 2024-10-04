Le Tour De Langkawi stage 6: Manuele Tarozzi wins from two-up break as sprinters foiled

By
published

VF Group Bardiani-CSF Faizane racer takes team's ninth win of 2024 season

2024 Le Tour de Langkawi: Manuele Tarozzi wins stage 6
2024 Le Tour de Langkawi: Manuele Tarozzi wins stage 6 (Image credit: VF Group Bardiani - CSF Faizanè & Sprint Cycling)
Jump to:

Manuele Tarozzi  narrowly managed to fend off the sprinters on stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi to claim his VF Group Bardiani-CSF Faizané team's ninth win of the season from a lengthy breakaway.

The Italian allrounder saw off his only most persistent rival and fellow breakaway, Stefan de Bod (EF Education-EasyPost) to net the win by a small but sufficient margin of nine seconds on the peloton.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews