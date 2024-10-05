Le Tour De Langkawi: Matteo Malucelli takes second win on stage 7

By
published

Arvid de Kleijn in second, Maikel Zijlaard in third as JCL Team UKYO takes sprint win

Matteo Malucelli won stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Jump to:

Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team UKYO) took his second stage win of Le Tour of Langkawi, complimenting his career highlight sprint won stage 2.

Malucelli's win on stage 2 was defined by a poorly timed celebration from Manuel Peñalver of Polti Kometa, but today no such confusion as the Italian rider sprinted ahead of the Tudor Pro Cycling duo of Arvid de Kleijn and Maikel Zijlaard.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Latest on Cyclingnews