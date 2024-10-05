Le Tour De Langkawi: Matteo Malucelli takes second win on stage 7

Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team UKYO) took his second stage win of Le Tour of Langkawi, complimenting his career highlight sprint won stage 2.

Malucelli's win on stage 2 was defined by a poorly timed celebration from Manuel Peñalver of Polti Kometa, but today no such confusion as the Italian rider sprinted ahead of the Tudor Pro Cycling duo of Arvid de Kleijn and Maikel Zijlaard.

British rider Max Poole (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) remains in the overall lead, 13 seconds ahead of JCL Team UKYO rider Thomas Pesenti.

Results

