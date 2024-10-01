Le Tour de Langkawi: Max Poole nets first pro victory, moves into race lead on stage 3

By
published

Brit wins reduced-group sprint into Cameron Highlands ahead of Harold López and Thomas Pesenti

Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) wins stage 3 of the 2024 Tour de Langkawi
Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) wins stage 3 of the 2024 Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
Jump to:

Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) raced into the lead of the Tour de Langkawi on stage on the mountainous stage 3 to Cameron Highlands, winning the stage with a sprint from a small group.

The Briton beat out Harold Martin López (Astana Qazaqstan) and Thomas Pesenti (JCL Team Ukyo) to the line from a group of 11 riders at the head of the race to secure DSM's 20th win of the 2024 season.

