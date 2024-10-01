Le Tour de Langkawi: Max Poole nets first pro victory, moves into race lead on stage 3

Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) raced into the lead of the Tour de Langkawi on stage on the mountainous stage 3 to Cameron Highlands, winning the stage with a sprint from a small group.

The Briton beat out Harold Martin López (Astana Qazaqstan) and Thomas Pesenti (JCL Team Ukyo) to the line from a group of 11 riders at the head of the race to secure DSM's 20th win of the 2024 season.

DSM had led the way up the 19.1km, 3.6% climb to KG Raja before the shorter but steeper 8.2km, 5.2% climb to Brinchang which peaked 8km before the finish of the 180km stage.

There, Poole set off on the attack inside the final kilometre of the ascent, taking several riders with him at the front of the race. Poole and his companions were caught on the short descent to the finish, setting up a larger group sprint for the win.

In the end, the 21-year-old second-year pro launched his sprint for the line early on the downhill run to steal a march on his rivals and score his first pro victory.

He now leads the race by five seconds from López, while Pesenti lies in third overall at six seconds back. With the remaining five stages of the race run largely over flat ground, Poole and DSM are in the driving seat for overall victory.

"It was quite a straightforward day with how the parcours was, with a flat first 100km then uphill for the final 70km. It was really the only opportunity for the climbers here," Poole said after the stage.

"I have a really good group of people around me; we made a good plan and knew that it was being about patient and waiting until the last kilometre of the climb to make the damage. When there were attacks, I just tried to stay patient until the last moment to then make the difference and then come over the top of the climb with a gap. We worked well together as a trio but the group from behind came back.

"There were a few teams with a couple of guys, so I just had to pick the right wheel and get a good run to the line. We knew the finish was slowly dragging uphill, but I got a good bit of slipstream and used it to launch early and held on to the finish. I've been sprinting quite well the past few months, so I had to back myself.

"I'm super happy to get my first pro win and the guys did a great job today so thanks to them as well. We'll approach each day as it comes, and we have some nice sprint opportunities with Casper so we will also focus on them too and try and go for another win there."

Results

