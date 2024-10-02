Le Tour de Langkawi: De Kleijn sprints to victory on stage 4
Dutchman beats Malucelli and Peñalver to the line as breakaway caught just 300 metres from the finish
Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi in Bentong, outpacing stage 2 winner Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team Ukyo) at the line.
The Dutchman claimed his fourth win of the season at the end of the flat 131km stage with Manuel Peñalver (Polti-Kometa) rounding out the podium.
The bunch sprint finish was set up late on in the stage after the six-man breakaway, which included Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) was caught just 300 metres from the finish.
In the end, Tudor's lead-out proved the best among the sprint squads, with Maikel Zijlaard leading out his countryman to take the win.
Despite missing out on the stage glory, Malucelli continues to lead the points classification with 34 points to De Kleijn's 30. Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) continues in the overall race lead with a six-second advantage over second-placed Thomas Pesenti (JCL Team Ukyo).
"It was a hard day, starting with the climb where I think that a lot of sprinters suffered to go over, and after with the strong break," De Kleijn said after the stage. "We had to pull really hard to catch them, but the guys did an incredible job. In the end, I had only Maikel left for the lead-out, but we know how strong he is and I just had to focus on the sprint.
"I am very happy, especially after the first two stages where I made some mistakes. Sprinting here is different than in Europe but it’s a good learning to do these high-speed sprints. I'm happy to finish it off today. There’s more to come and I look forward to the next sprints."
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Le Tour de Langkawi: De Kleijn sprints to victory on stage 4Dutchman beats Malucelli and Peñalver to the line as breakaway caught just 300 metres from the finish
-
Who will win the 2024 Gravel World Championships? Analysing the contendersVan der Poel, Mohoric, Kopecky and Niewiadoma among WorldTour talents to line up against gravel greats in Belgian showdown
-
Best tubeless sealant: keep your tyres inflated and your wheels rollingPrevent punctures and seal snakebites with the best tubeless sealant
-
Arnaud De Lie sprints to victory at Binche-Chimay-BincheBiniam Girmay second, Milan Fretin third, as Jasper Philipsen forced to settle for fourth in chaotic sprint into in Binche