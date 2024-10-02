Le Tour de Langkawi: De Kleijn sprints to victory on stage 4

Dutchman beats Malucelli and Peñalver to the line as breakaway caught just 300 metres from the finish

Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling), pictured here at the GP Fourmies, won stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Langkawi in Bentong, outpacing stage 2 winner Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team Ukyo) at the line.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth win of the season at the end of the flat 131km stage with Manuel Peñalver (Polti-Kometa) rounding out the podium.

