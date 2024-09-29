Le Tour de Langkawi stage 1: Gleb Syritsa speeds to yet more success in talisman race

Gleb Syritsa sped to yet more success at the Le Tour de Langkawi on Sunday, clinching the fourth stage win of his career in his talisman race in a bunch sprint.

The Astana Qazaqstan fastman outpowered Casper van Uden (DSM-firmenish-postNL) and Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané) at the end of a short stage starting and finishing in the city of Kuah.

Despite some short, punchy mid-race climbs, the 96.5 kilometre opening leg came down to a bunch sprint.

Already victorious in the same opening day in 2022, Syritsa has never won a pro race outside of Langkawi, where he picked up a brace of victories in 2023.

The 24-year-old will have a chance to go for a fifth career win in Langkawi and defend his leader's jersey in another ultra-flat stage on Monday, running for 154 kilometres from Arau to Butterworth

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling