Le Tour de Langkawi stage 1: Gleb Syritsa speeds to yet more success in talisman race
Astana Qazaqstan fastman clinches fourth stage win of career in eight-day HC race
Gleb Syritsa sped to yet more success at the Le Tour de Langkawi on Sunday, clinching the fourth stage win of his career in his talisman race in a bunch sprint.
The Astana Qazaqstan fastman outpowered Casper van Uden (DSM-firmenish-postNL) and Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané) at the end of a short stage starting and finishing in the city of Kuah.
Despite some short, punchy mid-race climbs, the 96.5 kilometre opening leg came down to a bunch sprint.
Already victorious in the same opening day in 2022, Syritsa has never won a pro race outside of Langkawi, where he picked up a brace of victories in 2023.
The 24-year-old will have a chance to go for a fifth career win in Langkawi and defend his leader's jersey in another ultra-flat stage on Monday, running for 154 kilometres from Arau to Butterworth
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
