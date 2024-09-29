Le Tour de Langkawi stage 1: Gleb Syritsa speeds to yet more success in talisman race

By
published

Astana Qazaqstan fastman clinches fourth stage win of career in eight-day HC race

Le Tour de Langkawi 2024: stage 1 winner Gleb Syritsa
Le Tour de Langkawi 2024: stage 1 winner Gleb Syritsa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Gleb Syritsa sped to yet more success at the Le Tour de Langkawi on Sunday, clinching the fourth stage win of his career in his talisman race in a bunch sprint.

The Astana Qazaqstan fastman outpowered Casper van Uden (DSM-firmenish-postNL) and Lorenzo Conforti (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané) at the end of a short stage starting and finishing in the city of Kuah.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews