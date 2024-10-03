Le Tour de Langkawi: De Kleijn wins again on stage 5
Dutchman beats Malucelli and Syritsa in Melaka sprint finish
Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) doubled up with a second stage win in two days at the Tour de Langkawi, beating Matteo Malucelli (JCL Team Ukyo) and Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) on stage 5 in Melaka.
