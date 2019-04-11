Image 1 of 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Ben Dyball (Sapura) retains the race lead at the Tour de Langkawi after stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) doubled his tally at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after his stage win success in Taiping, Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) doubled his tally at the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian winning a fast and frenetic stage 6 bunch sprint ahead of TSG’s Youcef Reguigui and stage 2 winner Harrif Saleh.

With stage victory, Pelucchi becomes the first multiple winner at the 2019 Tour de Langkawi. The 30-year-old also adding his name to the list of Italian sprinters to enjoy multiple successes in the Malaysian race. For Andrea Guardini, the quest for a 25th stage win at Tour de Langkawi continues after the Italian was boxed in during the sprint following the hard work of his Bardiani-CSF team.

"I am happy with back-to-back victories," said Pelucchi. "The team worked very well today. There was a very fast pace and the team's strategy today was to be in the breakaway group, which we did with Marco Benfatto.

"After the breakaway was caught, then it was my turn to move to the front and we worked well to get into position and go for the sprint. I am more confident now and we will go for another win in the coming stages."

The shortest stage of the race thus far in 2019 proved also the fastest with the breakaway struggling to establish itself throughout. Two breaks enjoyed minute plus leads but on each occasion they were brought back to the peloton. Bardiani-CSF and Gazprom taking on the chase with assistance from yellow jersey holders Sapura. The possibility of a sprint finish far from likely for the majority of the 130.8km.

Despite the numerous attempts to wrest the yellow jersey off his shoulders, Ben Dyball (Sapura) retains the race lead with no change to the top ten on GC. The two final stages on Langkawi island set to decide if Dyball can retain his 27 second lead over Hernan Aguirre (Interpro) and 50 second advantage over Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s).

"Today was very stressful. The first 90 km was just attack after attack and big splits kept going up the front. Everyone seemed to have someone high up on GC in it so we had to keep following everything,” said Dyball, who expecting further aggressive racing in the two stages to come.

The penultimate stage of the race starts and finishes in Pantai Cenang, taking the riders on a 106. 9 km loop of Langkawi with the likely outcome a sprint finish.

How it unfolded

Ahead of the afternoon transfer to Langkawi, the peloton assembled at the stage 6 start town of Began by 8 a.m. Although the morning temperatures were cooler then previous days, the racing was no less hot.

Headed north to Alor Setar, the stage started with a flurry of attacks as riders tried to force the breakaway. A trio held the peloton at 25 seconds in the opening 20 km and survived past the opening sprint point in Sungai Petani. A group of seven bridged across to the lead with 46 km covered in the first hour of racing.

At the second sprint point, the breakaway was 25 seconds up on the peloton but it proved a short lived move. A little under half way into the stage, a new breakaway formed with nine riders accounted for and 15 in pursuit. The two would join with Sam Chrome (Ukyo) the best placed overall in the front group.

The break enjoyed a maximum lead of 1:35 minutes before Sapura and Gazprom came to the fore, successfully bringing them back. A new group of six riders the last to roll the dice for stage victory. Of the six riders, defending champion Artem Ovechkin (TSG) was the best placed and represented a danger to Sapura. The race leaders with Bardiani-CSF working to extinguish the threatening move.

In the final 10km, the peloton was back together but a flurry of attacks kept the sprint teams on their toes. In the sprint, it was Androni again taking the spoils with Marco Benfatto leading out Pelucchi for the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:47:19 2 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 3 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 6 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 7 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 9 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 11 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 13 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 14 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 15 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 16 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 17 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 19 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 20 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 21 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 23 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 24 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 25 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 26 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 27 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 28 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 29 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 30 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 31 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 32 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 33 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 34 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 35 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 36 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 37 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 38 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 39 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 40 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 43 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 44 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 45 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 46 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 47 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 48 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 49 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 50 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 51 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 52 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 53 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 54 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 55 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 56 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 57 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 58 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 59 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 60 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 61 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 62 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 63 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 64 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 65 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 66 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 67 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 68 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 69 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 70 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 72 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 74 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 75 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 76 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 77 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 78 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 79 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 80 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 81 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 82 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 83 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 84 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 85 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 86 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 87 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 88 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 89 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 90 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 91 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 92 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 93 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 94 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 95 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 96 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:00:17 97 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:00:22 98 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:25 98 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:28 98 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:33 98 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:00:36 98 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 104 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:45 105 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 106 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 107 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 108 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 109 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:00:50 110 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:01:22 111 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:01:30 112 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:01:39 113 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 114 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:28 115 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:39 116 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:03:49 117 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:12:37 DNS Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team DSQ Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 pts 2 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 14 4 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 14 5 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 13 6 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 12 7 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 10 8 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 8 9 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 7 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 6 11 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 5 12 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 5 13 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 5 14 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 15 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 16 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 4 17 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 2 18 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 2 19 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 2 20 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 1 21 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 24:40:12 2 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:00:27 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 4 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:01:05 5 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 0:01:29 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:02:06 8 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:28 9 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:31 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:36 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:42 12 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:09 13 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 0:03:26 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:53 15 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:59 16 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:06 17 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:25 18 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:04:26 19 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:30 20 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 21 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:04:31 22 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:38 23 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:05:05 24 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:48 25 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:06:13 26 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 0:06:15 27 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:06:27 28 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:06:28 29 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:36 30 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:08:07 31 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:18 32 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:09:05 33 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:09:28 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:18 35 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:10:21 36 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:10:27 37 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 0:10:28 38 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:50 39 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:11:26 40 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:11:32 41 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:12:03 42 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:08 43 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:12 44 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:15:13 45 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:17:33 46 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:17:45 47 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:50 48 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:57 49 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:19:40 50 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:05 51 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:22:38 52 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:22:47 53 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:24:42 54 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:02 55 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:25:34 56 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:26:20 57 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:27:51 58 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:08 59 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:52 60 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:29:54 61 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:30:18 62 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:30:33 63 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:30:51 64 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:31:58 65 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:32:17 66 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:32:36 67 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 0:33:20 68 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:04 69 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:34:54 70 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:37:23 71 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:37:54 72 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:24 73 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:39:05 74 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:39:24 75 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:39:52 76 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:40:13 77 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:25 78 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:32 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:40:54 80 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:42:42 81 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:42:43 82 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:45 83 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:43:21 84 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:43:48 85 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:43:57 86 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 87 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:07 88 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:44:12 89 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:44:23 90 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:44:29 91 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:44:31 92 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:43 93 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:45 94 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:44:46 95 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:44:52 96 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:44:53 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:00 98 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:46:28 99 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:33 100 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:46:40 101 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:54 102 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:39 103 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:49:06 104 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:49:11 105 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:51:07 106 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:52:35 107 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:52:53 108 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:53:21 109 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:28 110 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:42 111 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:54:24 112 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:54:26 113 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:56:09 114 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:56:56 115 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:57:03 116 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:04:12 117 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:15:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 72 pts 2 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 55 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 5 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 35 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 7 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 32 8 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 30 9 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 28 10 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 28 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 12 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 24 13 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 22 14 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 21 15 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 21 16 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 19 17 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 19 18 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 19 19 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 19 20 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 15 21 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 15 22 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 15 23 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 14 24 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 14 25 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 13 26 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 27 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 28 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 12 29 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 11 30 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 11 31 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 11 32 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 33 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 10 34 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 9 35 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 8 36 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 8 37 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 7 38 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 7 39 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 40 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 7 41 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 7 42 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 43 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 6 44 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 5 45 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 5 46 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 47 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 5 48 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 5 49 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 4 50 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 51 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 52 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 3 53 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 54 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 55 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 3 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 2 57 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 2 58 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 2 59 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 60 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 61 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 1 62 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 1 63 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 1 116 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -3 117 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy -3