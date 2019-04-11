Tour de Langkawi: Pelucchi doubles up on stage 6
Dyball holds yellow after frenetic stage
Stage 6: Bagan - Alor Setar
Less than 24 hours after his stage win success in Taiping, Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) doubled his tally at the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian winning a fast and frenetic stage 6 bunch sprint ahead of TSG’s Youcef Reguigui and stage 2 winner Harrif Saleh.
With stage victory, Pelucchi becomes the first multiple winner at the 2019 Tour de Langkawi. The 30-year-old also adding his name to the list of Italian sprinters to enjoy multiple successes in the Malaysian race. For Andrea Guardini, the quest for a 25th stage win at Tour de Langkawi continues after the Italian was boxed in during the sprint following the hard work of his Bardiani-CSF team.
"I am happy with back-to-back victories," said Pelucchi. "The team worked very well today. There was a very fast pace and the team's strategy today was to be in the breakaway group, which we did with Marco Benfatto.
"After the breakaway was caught, then it was my turn to move to the front and we worked well to get into position and go for the sprint. I am more confident now and we will go for another win in the coming stages."
The shortest stage of the race thus far in 2019 proved also the fastest with the breakaway struggling to establish itself throughout. Two breaks enjoyed minute plus leads but on each occasion they were brought back to the peloton. Bardiani-CSF and Gazprom taking on the chase with assistance from yellow jersey holders Sapura. The possibility of a sprint finish far from likely for the majority of the 130.8km.
Despite the numerous attempts to wrest the yellow jersey off his shoulders, Ben Dyball (Sapura) retains the race lead with no change to the top ten on GC. The two final stages on Langkawi island set to decide if Dyball can retain his 27 second lead over Hernan Aguirre (Interpro) and 50 second advantage over Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s).
"Today was very stressful. The first 90 km was just attack after attack and big splits kept going up the front. Everyone seemed to have someone high up on GC in it so we had to keep following everything,” said Dyball, who expecting further aggressive racing in the two stages to come.
The penultimate stage of the race starts and finishes in Pantai Cenang, taking the riders on a 106. 9 km loop of Langkawi with the likely outcome a sprint finish.
How it unfolded
Ahead of the afternoon transfer to Langkawi, the peloton assembled at the stage 6 start town of Began by 8 a.m. Although the morning temperatures were cooler then previous days, the racing was no less hot.
Headed north to Alor Setar, the stage started with a flurry of attacks as riders tried to force the breakaway. A trio held the peloton at 25 seconds in the opening 20 km and survived past the opening sprint point in Sungai Petani. A group of seven bridged across to the lead with 46 km covered in the first hour of racing.
At the second sprint point, the breakaway was 25 seconds up on the peloton but it proved a short lived move. A little under half way into the stage, a new breakaway formed with nine riders accounted for and 15 in pursuit. The two would join with Sam Chrome (Ukyo) the best placed overall in the front group.
The break enjoyed a maximum lead of 1:35 minutes before Sapura and Gazprom came to the fore, successfully bringing them back. A new group of six riders the last to roll the dice for stage victory. Of the six riders, defending champion Artem Ovechkin (TSG) was the best placed and represented a danger to Sapura. The race leaders with Bardiani-CSF working to extinguish the threatening move.
In the final 10km, the peloton was back together but a flurry of attacks kept the sprint teams on their toes. In the sprint, it was Androni again taking the spoils with Marco Benfatto leading out Pelucchi for the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:47:19
|2
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|3
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|6
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|7
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|9
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|10
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|13
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|14
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|15
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|16
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|17
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|19
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|20
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|21
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|23
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|24
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|25
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|26
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|27
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|28
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|29
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|30
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|31
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|32
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|33
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|34
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|35
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|36
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|37
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|38
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|39
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|40
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|43
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|44
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|45
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|47
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|48
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|49
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|50
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|51
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|52
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|53
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|54
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|55
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|56
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|57
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|58
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|59
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|60
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|61
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|62
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|63
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|64
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|65
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|66
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|67
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|68
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|69
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|70
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|72
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|74
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|75
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|76
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|77
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|78
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|79
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|80
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|81
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|82
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|83
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|84
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|85
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|86
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|87
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|88
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|89
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|90
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|91
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|92
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|93
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|94
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|95
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|96
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|97
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|98
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|98
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:28
|98
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:33
|98
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|98
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|104
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:45
|105
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|106
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|107
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|108
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|109
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:50
|110
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:01:22
|111
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:01:30
|112
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:39
|113
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|114
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:28
|115
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:39
|116
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:03:49
|117
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:12:37
|DNS
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|14
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|10
|8
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|7
|10
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|6
|11
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|5
|12
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|5
|13
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|5
|14
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|15
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|4
|17
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|2
|18
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|1
|21
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|24:40:12
|2
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:27
|3
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|4
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:01:05
|5
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:29
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:02:06
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:28
|9
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:31
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:36
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|12
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:09
|13
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|0:03:26
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|15
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:59
|16
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|17
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|18
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:04:26
|19
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:30
|20
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:04:31
|22
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:04:38
|23
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:05:05
|24
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:48
|25
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:06:13
|26
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:06:15
|27
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|28
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:06:28
|29
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:07:36
|30
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:07
|31
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:18
|32
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:09:05
|33
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:18
|35
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:10:21
|36
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:10:27
|37
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:10:28
|38
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:50
|39
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:11:26
|40
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:11:32
|41
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|42
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:08
|43
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:12
|44
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:15:13
|45
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|0:17:33
|46
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:17:45
|47
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:18:50
|48
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:57
|49
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:19:40
|50
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:05
|51
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:22:38
|52
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:22:47
|53
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:24:42
|54
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:02
|55
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|56
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:26:20
|57
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|58
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:08
|59
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:52
|60
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:29:54
|61
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:30:18
|62
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:30:33
|63
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:30:51
|64
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:31:58
|65
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:32:17
|66
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:32:36
|67
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:33:20
|68
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:34:04
|69
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:34:54
|70
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:37:23
|71
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|72
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:38:24
|73
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:39:05
|74
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:39:24
|75
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:39:52
|76
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:40:13
|77
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:25
|78
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:32
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:40:54
|80
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:42:42
|81
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:42:43
|82
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:45
|83
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:43:21
|84
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:43:48
|85
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:43:57
|86
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|87
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:44:07
|88
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:44:12
|89
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:44:23
|90
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:44:29
|91
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:44:31
|92
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|93
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:45
|94
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:44:46
|95
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:44:52
|96
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:44:53
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:00
|98
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:46:28
|99
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:33
|100
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:46:40
|101
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:54
|102
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:39
|103
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:49:06
|104
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:49:11
|105
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:51:07
|106
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:52:35
|107
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:52:53
|108
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:53:21
|109
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:53:28
|110
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:53:42
|111
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:54:24
|112
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:54:26
|113
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:56:09
|114
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:56:56
|115
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:57:03
|116
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:04:12
|117
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:15:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|72
|pts
|2
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|55
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|44
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|5
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|35
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|7
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|32
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|30
|9
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|28
|10
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|28
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|12
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|22
|14
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|15
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|21
|16
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|19
|17
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|19
|18
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|19
|20
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|15
|21
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|15
|22
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|15
|23
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|14
|24
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|14
|25
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|13
|26
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|27
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|28
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|12
|29
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|11
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|31
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|11
|32
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|33
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|10
|34
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|9
|35
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|8
|36
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|8
|37
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|7
|38
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|7
|39
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|40
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|7
|41
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|7
|42
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|43
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|6
|44
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|45
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|46
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|47
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|48
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|5
|49
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|4
|50
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|51
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|52
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|3
|53
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|54
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|55
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|3
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|58
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|2
|59
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|60
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|61
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|1
|62
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|63
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|1
|116
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|117
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|47
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|3
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|24
|4
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|18
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|9
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|10
|10
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|10
|11
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|12
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|13
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|14
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|6
|15
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|6
|16
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|17
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|18
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|19
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|21
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|22
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|3
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|26
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|27
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|30
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1
