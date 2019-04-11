Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Pelucchi doubles up on stage 6

Dyball holds yellow after frenetic stage

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Dyball (Sapura) retains the race lead at the Tour de Langkawi after stage 6

Ben Dyball (Sapura) retains the race lead at the Tour de Langkawi after stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) doubled his tally at the Tour de Langkawi

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) doubled his tally at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after his stage win success in Taiping, Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) doubled his tally at the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian winning a fast and frenetic stage 6 bunch sprint ahead of TSG’s Youcef Reguigui and stage 2 winner Harrif Saleh.

With stage victory, Pelucchi becomes the first multiple winner at the 2019 Tour de Langkawi. The 30-year-old also adding his name to the list of Italian sprinters to enjoy multiple successes in the Malaysian race. For Andrea Guardini, the quest for a 25th stage win at Tour de Langkawi continues after the Italian was boxed in during the sprint following the hard work of his Bardiani-CSF team.

"I am happy with back-to-back victories," said Pelucchi. "The team worked very well today. There was a very fast pace and the team's strategy today was to be in the breakaway group, which we did with Marco Benfatto.

"After the breakaway was caught, then it was my turn to move to the front and we worked well to get into position and go for the sprint. I am more confident now and we will go for another win in the coming stages."

The shortest stage of the race thus far in 2019 proved also the fastest with the breakaway struggling to establish itself throughout. Two breaks enjoyed minute plus leads but on each occasion they were brought back to the peloton. Bardiani-CSF and Gazprom taking on the chase with assistance from yellow jersey holders Sapura. The possibility of a sprint finish far from likely for the majority of the 130.8km.

Despite the numerous attempts to wrest the yellow jersey off his shoulders, Ben Dyball (Sapura) retains the race lead with no change to the top ten on GC. The two final stages on Langkawi island set to decide if Dyball can retain his 27 second lead over Hernan Aguirre (Interpro) and 50 second advantage over Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s).

"Today was very stressful. The first 90 km was just attack after attack and big splits kept going up the front. Everyone seemed to have someone high up on GC in it so we had to keep following everything,” said Dyball, who expecting further aggressive racing in the two stages to come.

The penultimate stage of the race starts and finishes in Pantai Cenang, taking the riders on a 106. 9 km loop of Langkawi with the likely outcome a sprint finish.

How it unfolded

Ahead of the afternoon transfer to Langkawi, the peloton assembled at the stage 6 start town of Began by 8 a.m. Although the morning temperatures were cooler then previous days, the racing was no less hot.

Headed north to Alor Setar, the stage started with a flurry of attacks as riders tried to force the breakaway. A trio held the peloton at 25 seconds in the opening 20 km and survived past the opening sprint point in Sungai Petani. A group of seven bridged across to the lead with 46 km covered in the first hour of racing.

At the second sprint point, the breakaway was 25 seconds up on the peloton but it proved a short lived move. A little under half way into the stage, a new breakaway formed with nine riders accounted for and 15 in pursuit. The two would join with Sam Chrome (Ukyo) the best placed overall in the front group.

The break enjoyed a maximum lead of 1:35 minutes before Sapura and Gazprom came to the fore, successfully bringing them back. A new group of six riders the last to roll the dice for stage victory. Of the six riders, defending champion Artem Ovechkin (TSG) was the best placed and represented a danger to Sapura. The race leaders with Bardiani-CSF working to extinguish the threatening move.

In the final 10km, the peloton was back together but a flurry of attacks kept the sprint teams on their toes. In the sprint, it was Androni again taking the spoils with Marco Benfatto leading out Pelucchi for the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:47:19
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
3Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
4Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
5Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
6Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
7Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
9Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
10Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
11Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
12Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
13Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
14Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
15Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
16Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
17Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
19Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
20Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
21Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
23Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
24Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
25Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
26Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
27Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
28Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
29Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
30Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
31Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
32Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
33Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
34Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
35James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
36Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
37Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
38Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
39Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
40Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
43Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
44Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
45Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
47Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
48Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
49Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
50Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
51Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
52Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
53Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
54Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
55Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
56Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
57Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
58Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
59Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
60Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
61Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
62Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
63Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
64Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
65Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
66Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
67Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
68Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
69Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
70Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
72Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
74Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
75James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
76Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
77Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
78Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
79Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
80Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
81Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
82Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
83Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
84Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
85Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
86Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
87Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
88Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
89Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
91Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
92Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
93Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
94Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
95Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
96Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:00:17
97Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:00:22
98Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:25
98Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:28
98Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:33
98Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:00:36
98Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
104Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:45
105Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
106Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
107RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
108Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
109Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:50
110Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:01:22
111Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:01:30
112Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:01:39
113Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
114Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:28
115Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:03:39
116Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:03:49
117Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:12:37
DNSIlya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
DSQMykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15pts
2Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
3Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling14
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team14
5Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team13
6Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team12
7Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy10
8Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team8
9Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch7
10Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan6
11Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch5
12Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors5
13Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast5
14Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5
15Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
16James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange4
17Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo2
18Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team2
19Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team2
20Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team1
21Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling24:40:12
2Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:27
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
4Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:01:05
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan0:01:29
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
7Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:02:06
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:28
9Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:31
10Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:36
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:42
12Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:09
13Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch0:03:26
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:53
15Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:59
16Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:06
17Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:25
18Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo0:04:26
19Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:30
20Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
21James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:31
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:38
23Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:05:05
24Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:48
25Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:06:13
26Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:15
27Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:06:27
28Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:28
29Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:36
30Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:08:07
31Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:18
32Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:09:05
33Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:09:28
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:18
35Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:10:21
36Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:10:27
37Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan0:10:28
38Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:50
39Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:11:26
40Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy0:11:32
41Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:12:03
42Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:08
43Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:15:12
44Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:15:13
45Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental0:17:33
46Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:17:45
47Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:50
48Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:57
49Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:19:40
50RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:05
51Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:22:38
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:47
53Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:24:42
54Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:02
55Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:25:34
56Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:26:20
57Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:27:51
58Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:08
59Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:52
60Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:29:54
61Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:30:18
62Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:30:33
63Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:30:51
64Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:31:58
65Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:32:17
66Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:32:36
67Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:33:20
68Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:34:04
69Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:34:54
70Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:37:23
71Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:37:54
72Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:38:24
73Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:39:05
74Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:39:24
75Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:39:52
76Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:40:13
77Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:25
78Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:32
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:40:54
80Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:42:42
81Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:42:43
82Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:45
83Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:43:21
84Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:43:48
85Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:43:57
86Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
87Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:07
88Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:44:12
89Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:44:23
90Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:44:29
91Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:44:31
92Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:43
93Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:45
94Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:44:46
95Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:44:52
96Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:44:53
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:00
98Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:46:28
99Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:33
100Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:46:40
101Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:54
102Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:39
103Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:49:06
104Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:49:11
105Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:51:07
106Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:52:35
107Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:52:53
108Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:53:21
109Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:28
110Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:42
111Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:54:24
112Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:54:26
113James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:56:09
114Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:56:56
115Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:57:03
116Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:04:12
117Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:15:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling72pts
2Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team55
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec44
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
5Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch35
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF33
7Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy32
8Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan30
9Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast28
10Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team28
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF28
12Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team24
13Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team22
14Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21
15Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo21
16Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors19
17Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch19
18Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team19
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team19
20Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling15
21Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
22Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia15
23Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team14
24Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy14
25Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling13
26Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo13
27Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
28Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling12
29Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan11
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
31Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team11
32Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
33Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors10
34Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo9
35Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan8
36Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team8
37Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch7
38Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast7
39Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
40Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch7
41Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team7
42Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
43Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
44Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling5
45Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
46Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
47Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling5
48Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia5
49James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange4
50Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
51Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
52Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling3
53Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
54Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
55Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia3
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team2
57Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
58Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
59Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
60Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo2
61Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1
62Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
63Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling1
116Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3
117Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing47pts
2Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling25
3Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy24
4Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling16
6Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling15
7Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
9Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling10
10Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan10
11Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
13Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
14Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia6
15Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo6
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
17Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
18Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
19Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
21RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
22Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
23Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
25Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling2
26Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
27Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
28Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
29Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
31Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1

