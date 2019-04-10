Image 1 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Travis McCabe (Floyd's) wears the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 9 Ben Dyball (Spaura) leads the overall (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 9 Matteo Pelucchi of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec is interviewed after winning Stage 5 of the 24th Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consigned to sprinting for the minor places behind the breakaway, Matteo Pelucchi turned the tables of fortune to win stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi. The 30-year-old winning his first race for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec ahead of 19-year-old Blake Quick (St George) and Travis McCabe (Floyd’s).

Only once the peloton caught the final three riders from the breakaway at three kilometres to race did Pelucchi believe he would be sprinting for the victory.

"I like this type of sprint, which is not very technical. It was a straightforward bunch sprint,” said Pelucchi of the long straight finish line. “It was a big goal for the team to win a stage and they trusted me to do the job. Now we will hunt for another stage win after this."

Having witnessed the solo breakaway win from Marcus Culey on stage 1, the trio of Cristian Raileanu (Sapura), Shotaro Iribe (Japan) and Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF) were hoping for similar success in Taiping. The trio though were unable to match the power of the Androni lead peloton. Inside the final three kilometres, with Marco Benfatto as the final leadout man, Androni positioned Pelucchi for the sprint. The 30-year-old finishing the job a bike length ahead of Quick. The former junior madison world champion recording holding off McCabe by half a bike length.

There was no change to the top-ten overall with Ben Dyball (Spaura) continuing to lead Hernan Aguirre (Interpro) by 27 seconds and Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) by 50 seconds ahead the 130.8 km stage 6 from Began to Alor Setar.

How it unfolded

Following the queen stage of the race up Genting Highlands, the peloton assembled on the flat terrain of Proton City in Tanjung Malim. The headquarters of the Malaysian car maker hosting the start of the 200.1 km stage 5 to Taiping.

Once the flag was dropped, it was an intense start to racing with a number of unsuccessful attempts to form the break. By the first sprint in Sungkai after 36 km, the peloton was still all together despite the flurry of attacks. With a quarter of the stage raced, the peloton split in three with the yellow jersey of Ben Dyball (Spaura) accounted for in the front. The 17 rider front group quickly out to 25 seconds ahead of the second group, and 40 seconds ahead of the third group. The front group then split before there was a regrouping of the peloton and more attempts to form the break.

A group of eight eventually given clearance to get up the road. The octet slowly building its lead to enjoy a 1:45 minute advantage over the peloton at the halfway mark of the stage. The gap then moving out to three minutes as the stage entered its final quarter and the sprint teams came to the fore.

At the final KOM with 20km to race, the lead had dropped to just one minute, providing impetus for Raileanu to attack from the break and Androni to up the pace in the peloton. The Moldavian, also in the break yesterday, brought Simion and Iribe with his move.

The trio though proved incapable of holding off the sprinters hungry for reward after yesterday’s gruelling climb up Genting Highlands. In the fast sprint to the line, it was Pelucchi raising his arms in the air for the first time with Androni to conclude stage 5. The Italian Pro-Continental team claiming its first Tour de Langkawi stage win since 2014.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4:27:11 2 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 4 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 5 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 7 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 8 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 9 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 10 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 11 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 12 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 13 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 14 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 15 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 16 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 18 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 19 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 20 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 21 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 22 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 25 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 26 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 27 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 28 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 29 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 30 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 31 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 32 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 33 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 34 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 35 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 36 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 37 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 38 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 39 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 40 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 41 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 42 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 43 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 44 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 45 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 46 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 47 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 48 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 50 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 51 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 52 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 53 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 54 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 55 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 56 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 57 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 58 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 59 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 60 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 61 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 62 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 63 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 66 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 67 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 68 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 69 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 70 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:11 71 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 72 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 73 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 74 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 76 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 77 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 78 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 79 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 80 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 81 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 82 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 83 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 84 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:00:24 85 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:26 86 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:29 87 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:41 88 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:00:42 89 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 90 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:47 91 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 92 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 93 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:00:50 94 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:58 95 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 96 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 97 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 98 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 99 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 100 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:01:06 101 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 102 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:01:09 103 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:01:14 104 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:01:19 105 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:01:34 106 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:01:45 107 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:37 108 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 109 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 110 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:07:09 111 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 112 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 113 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 114 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 115 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 116 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 117 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 118 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 119 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team DSQ Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 15 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 4 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 14 5 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 10 8 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 10 9 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 8 10 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 7 11 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 6 12 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 5 13 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 5 14 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 4 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 16 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 3 17 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 3 18 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 3 19 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 2 20 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 21 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 1 117 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -3 118 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -3 119 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy -3

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 pts 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 4 3 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 2 4 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 21:52:53 2 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:00:27 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 4 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:01:05 5 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 0:01:29 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:02:06 8 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:28 9 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:31 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:38 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:42 12 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:09 13 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 0:03:26 14 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:03:53 15 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:03:59 16 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:04:06 17 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 0:04:26 18 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 19 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:04:30 20 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 21 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:04:33 22 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:04:38 23 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:05:05 24 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:05:48 25 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 0:06:13 26 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 0:06:15 27 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:06:27 28 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:06:31 29 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:07:36 30 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 0:08:07 31 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:18 32 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:09:05 33 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:09:29 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:18 35 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:10:24 36 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:10:27 37 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 0:10:28 38 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:50 39 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:11:26 40 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:11:32 41 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:12:03 42 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:08 43 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:12 44 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:15:13 45 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:17:00 46 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:17:33 47 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:18:50 48 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:57 49 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:19:43 50 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:20:20 51 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:22:38 52 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:22:47 53 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:24:42 54 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:02 55 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:25:34 56 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:26:20 57 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:27:51 58 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:08 59 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 0:28:15 60 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:28:52 61 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:30:01 62 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:30:28 63 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:30:33 64 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:30:51 65 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:32:17 66 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:32:36 67 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 0:33:20 68 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:04 69 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:34:32 70 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 0:35:26 71 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:37:23 72 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:37:54 73 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:38:16 74 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:38:24 75 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:39:23 76 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:39:24 77 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:39:52 78 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:25 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:40:29 80 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:32 81 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:41:25 82 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:42:09 83 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:42:45 84 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:42:49 85 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:43:21 86 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:43:48 87 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:43:57 88 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:07 89 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:11 90 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:44:12 91 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:44:23 92 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:44:29 93 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:44:31 94 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:44:43 95 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:44:46 96 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:44:48 97 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:44:52 98 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:45:00 99 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:09 100 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:46:28 101 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:33 102 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:46:40 103 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:47:49 104 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:11 105 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:49:06 106 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:49:32 107 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:50:31 108 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:51:32 109 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:52:17 110 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:52:35 111 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:52:45 112 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:28 113 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:53:42 114 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:54:04 115 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:56:09 116 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:56:11 117 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:57:03 118 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:03:18 119 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1:03:27

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 47 pts 2 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 25 3 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 24 4 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 18 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 16 6 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 15 7 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 12 8 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 12 9 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 10 10 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 10 11 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 12 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 13 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 7 14 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 6 15 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 6 16 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 17 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 18 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 5 19 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 5 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 21 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 22 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 23 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 3 24 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 2 25 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 2 26 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 2 27 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 2 28 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 1 29 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 30 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 1 31 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 1