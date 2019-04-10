Tour de Langkawi: Pelucchi wins stage 5 in Taiping
Dyball remains in yellow
Stage 5: Tanjung Malim - Taiping
Consigned to sprinting for the minor places behind the breakaway, Matteo Pelucchi turned the tables of fortune to win stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi. The 30-year-old winning his first race for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec ahead of 19-year-old Blake Quick (St George) and Travis McCabe (Floyd’s).
Only once the peloton caught the final three riders from the breakaway at three kilometres to race did Pelucchi believe he would be sprinting for the victory.
"I like this type of sprint, which is not very technical. It was a straightforward bunch sprint,” said Pelucchi of the long straight finish line. “It was a big goal for the team to win a stage and they trusted me to do the job. Now we will hunt for another stage win after this."
Having witnessed the solo breakaway win from Marcus Culey on stage 1, the trio of Cristian Raileanu (Sapura), Shotaro Iribe (Japan) and Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF) were hoping for similar success in Taiping. The trio though were unable to match the power of the Androni lead peloton. Inside the final three kilometres, with Marco Benfatto as the final leadout man, Androni positioned Pelucchi for the sprint. The 30-year-old finishing the job a bike length ahead of Quick. The former junior madison world champion recording holding off McCabe by half a bike length.
There was no change to the top-ten overall with Ben Dyball (Spaura) continuing to lead Hernan Aguirre (Interpro) by 27 seconds and Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) by 50 seconds ahead the 130.8 km stage 6 from Began to Alor Setar.
How it unfolded
Following the queen stage of the race up Genting Highlands, the peloton assembled on the flat terrain of Proton City in Tanjung Malim. The headquarters of the Malaysian car maker hosting the start of the 200.1 km stage 5 to Taiping.
Once the flag was dropped, it was an intense start to racing with a number of unsuccessful attempts to form the break. By the first sprint in Sungkai after 36 km, the peloton was still all together despite the flurry of attacks. With a quarter of the stage raced, the peloton split in three with the yellow jersey of Ben Dyball (Spaura) accounted for in the front. The 17 rider front group quickly out to 25 seconds ahead of the second group, and 40 seconds ahead of the third group. The front group then split before there was a regrouping of the peloton and more attempts to form the break.
A group of eight eventually given clearance to get up the road. The octet slowly building its lead to enjoy a 1:45 minute advantage over the peloton at the halfway mark of the stage. The gap then moving out to three minutes as the stage entered its final quarter and the sprint teams came to the fore.
At the final KOM with 20km to race, the lead had dropped to just one minute, providing impetus for Raileanu to attack from the break and Androni to up the pace in the peloton. The Moldavian, also in the break yesterday, brought Simion and Iribe with his move.
The trio though proved incapable of holding off the sprinters hungry for reward after yesterday’s gruelling climb up Genting Highlands. In the fast sprint to the line, it was Pelucchi raising his arms in the air for the first time with Androni to conclude stage 5. The Italian Pro-Continental team claiming its first Tour de Langkawi stage win since 2014.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4:27:11
|2
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|5
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|7
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|8
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|9
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|11
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|12
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|13
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|14
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|15
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|16
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|18
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|19
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|20
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|21
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|22
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|25
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|26
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|27
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|28
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|29
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|30
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|31
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|32
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|33
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|34
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|35
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|36
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|37
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|38
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|39
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|40
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|41
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|42
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|43
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|44
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|45
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|46
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|47
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|48
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|50
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|51
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|52
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|53
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|54
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|55
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|56
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|57
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|58
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|59
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|60
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|61
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|62
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|63
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|66
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|67
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|68
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|69
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|70
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:11
|71
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|72
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|73
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|74
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|76
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|77
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|78
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|79
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|80
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|81
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|82
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|83
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|84
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|85
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:26
|86
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:29
|87
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:41
|88
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|89
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|90
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:47
|91
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|92
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|93
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|94
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:58
|95
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|96
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|97
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|98
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|99
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|100
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|101
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|102
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:09
|103
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:14
|104
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|105
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:01:34
|106
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:01:45
|107
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:37
|108
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|109
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|110
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|111
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|112
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|113
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|114
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|115
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|116
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|117
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|118
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|119
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|DSQ
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|4
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|10
|8
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|10
|9
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|8
|10
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|6
|12
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|5
|13
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|5
|14
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|16
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|3
|17
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|18
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|3
|19
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|20
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|21
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|1
|117
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|118
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|119
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|pts
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|4
|3
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|4
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21:52:53
|2
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:27
|3
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|4
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:01:05
|5
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:29
|6
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:02:06
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:28
|9
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:31
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|12
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:09
|13
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|0:03:26
|14
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|15
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:03:59
|16
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|17
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|0:04:26
|18
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|19
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:04:30
|20
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:04:33
|22
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:04:38
|23
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:05:05
|24
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:05:48
|25
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|0:06:13
|26
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:06:15
|27
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|28
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:06:31
|29
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:07:36
|30
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:07
|31
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:18
|32
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:09:05
|33
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:18
|35
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:10:24
|36
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:10:27
|37
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|0:10:28
|38
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:50
|39
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:11:26
|40
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:11:32
|41
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|42
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:08
|43
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:12
|44
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:15:13
|45
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:17:00
|46
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|0:17:33
|47
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:18:50
|48
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:57
|49
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:19:43
|50
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:20:20
|51
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:22:38
|52
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:22:47
|53
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:24:42
|54
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:02
|55
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|56
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:26:20
|57
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:27:51
|58
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:08
|59
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:28:15
|60
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:28:52
|61
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:30:01
|62
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:30:28
|63
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:30:33
|64
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:30:51
|65
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:32:17
|66
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:32:36
|67
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:33:20
|68
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|0:34:04
|69
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:34:32
|70
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:35:26
|71
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:37:23
|72
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:37:54
|73
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:38:16
|74
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:38:24
|75
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:39:23
|76
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:39:24
|77
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:39:52
|78
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:25
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:40:29
|80
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:32
|81
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:41:25
|82
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:42:09
|83
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:42:45
|84
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|85
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:43:21
|86
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:43:48
|87
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:43:57
|88
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:07
|89
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:44:11
|90
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:44:12
|91
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:44:23
|92
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:44:29
|93
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:44:31
|94
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:44:43
|95
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:44:46
|96
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:44:48
|97
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:44:52
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:45:00
|99
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:09
|100
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:46:28
|101
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:33
|102
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:46:40
|103
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:47:49
|104
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:11
|105
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:49:06
|106
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:49:32
|107
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:50:31
|108
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:51:32
|109
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:52:17
|110
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:52:35
|111
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:52:45
|112
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:53:28
|113
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:53:42
|114
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:54:04
|115
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:56:09
|116
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:56:11
|117
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:57:03
|118
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:03:18
|119
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1:03:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|47
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|3
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|24
|4
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|18
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|8
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|9
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|10
|10
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|10
|11
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|12
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|13
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|14
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|6
|15
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|6
|16
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|17
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|18
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|19
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|21
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|22
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|3
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|26
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|27
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|30
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|58
|pts
|2
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|42
|3
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|4
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|30
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|6
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|28
|7
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|28
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|9
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|24
|10
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|22
|11
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|12
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|21
|13
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|21
|14
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|15
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|19
|16
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|15
|18
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|15
|19
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|15
|20
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|14
|21
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|14
|22
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|13
|23
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|12
|24
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|12
|25
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|11
|26
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|11
|27
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|11
|28
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|29
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|10
|30
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|10
|31
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|9
|32
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|9
|33
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|8
|34
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|8
|35
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|7
|36
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|37
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7
|38
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|7
|39
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|6
|40
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|6
|41
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|5
|42
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|43
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|5
|44
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|5
|45
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|5
|46
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|47
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|48
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|3
|49
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|50
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|3
|51
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|3
|52
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|53
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|2
|54
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|2
|55
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|56
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|1
|58
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|59
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|1
|117
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|118
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|119
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|-3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets first World Cup gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy