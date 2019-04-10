Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Pelucchi wins stage 5 in Taiping

Dyball remains in yellow

Image 1 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 9

Travis McCabe (Floyd's) wears the points jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 9

Ben Dyball (Spaura) leads the overall

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 9

Matteo Pelucchi of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec is interviewed after winning Stage 5 of the 24th Le Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consigned to sprinting for the minor places behind the breakaway, Matteo Pelucchi turned the tables of fortune to win stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi. The 30-year-old winning his first race for Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec ahead of 19-year-old Blake Quick (St George) and Travis McCabe (Floyd’s).

Only once the peloton caught the final three riders from the breakaway at three kilometres to race did Pelucchi believe he would be sprinting for the victory.

"I like this type of sprint, which is not very technical. It was a straightforward bunch sprint,” said Pelucchi of the long straight finish line. “It was a big goal for the team to win a stage and they trusted me to do the job. Now we will hunt for another stage win after this."

Having witnessed the solo breakaway win from Marcus Culey on stage 1, the trio of Cristian Raileanu (Sapura), Shotaro Iribe (Japan) and Paolo Simion (Bardiani-CSF) were hoping for similar success in Taiping. The trio though were unable to match the power of the Androni lead peloton. Inside the final three kilometres, with Marco Benfatto as the final leadout man, Androni positioned Pelucchi for the sprint. The 30-year-old finishing the job a bike length ahead of Quick. The former junior madison world champion recording holding off McCabe by half a bike length.

There was no change to the top-ten overall with Ben Dyball (Spaura) continuing to lead Hernan Aguirre (Interpro) by 27 seconds and Keegan Swirbul (Floyd’s) by 50 seconds ahead the 130.8 km stage 6 from Began to Alor Setar.

How it unfolded

Following the queen stage of the race up Genting Highlands, the peloton assembled on the flat terrain of Proton City in Tanjung Malim. The headquarters of the Malaysian car maker hosting the start of the 200.1 km stage 5 to Taiping.

Once the flag was dropped, it was an intense start to racing with a number of unsuccessful attempts to form the break. By the first sprint in Sungkai after 36 km, the peloton was still all together despite the flurry of attacks. With a quarter of the stage raced, the peloton split in three with the yellow jersey of Ben Dyball (Spaura) accounted for in the front. The 17 rider front group quickly out to 25 seconds ahead of the second group, and 40 seconds ahead of the third group. The front group then split before there was a regrouping of the peloton and more attempts to form the break.

A group of eight eventually given clearance to get up the road. The octet slowly building its lead to enjoy a 1:45 minute advantage over the peloton at the halfway mark of the stage. The gap then moving out to three minutes as the stage entered its final quarter and the sprint teams came to the fore.

At the final KOM with 20km to race, the lead had dropped to just one minute, providing impetus for Raileanu to attack from the break and Androni to up the pace in the peloton. The Moldavian, also in the break yesterday, brought Simion and Iribe with his move.

The trio though proved incapable of holding off the sprinters hungry for reward after yesterday’s gruelling climb up Genting Highlands. In the fast sprint to the line, it was Pelucchi raising his arms in the air for the first time with Androni to conclude stage 5. The Italian Pro-Continental team claiming its first Tour de Langkawi stage win since 2014.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4:27:11
2Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
3Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
4Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
5Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
7Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
8Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
9Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
10Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
11Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
12Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
13Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
14Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
15Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
16Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
18Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
19Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
20Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
21Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
22Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
24Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
25Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
26Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
27Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
28Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
29Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
30Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
31Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
32Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
33Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
34Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
35Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
36Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
37Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
38Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
39Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
40Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
41Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
42Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
43Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
44Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
45Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
46Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
47Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
48Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
50Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
51Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
52Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
53Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
54Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
55Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
56Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
57Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
58Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
59Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
60Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
61Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
62Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
63Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
66Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
67Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
68Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
69Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
70Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:00:11
71Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
72Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
73Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
74Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
76Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
77Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
78Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
79Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
80Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
81Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
82Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
83Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
84Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:00:24
85Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:26
86Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:29
87Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:41
88Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:00:42
89Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
90Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:47
91Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
92Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
93Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:00:50
94Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:58
95Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
96Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
97Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
98Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
99Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
100Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:01:06
101RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
102Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:01:09
103Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:14
104Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:19
105Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:01:34
106Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:01:45
107Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:37
108Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
109Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
110Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:07:09
111Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
112James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
113Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
114Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
115Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
116Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
117Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
118Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
119Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
DSQAzli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling15pts
2Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team15
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
4Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team14
5Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch10
8Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy10
9Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors8
10Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team7
11Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch6
12Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch5
13Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia5
14Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team4
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
16Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan3
17Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
18Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia3
19Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
20Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo2
21Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo1
117Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3
118Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3
119Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-3

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF6pts
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM4
3Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling2
4Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21:52:53
2Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:27
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
4Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:01:05
5Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan0:01:29
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
7Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo0:02:06
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:28
9Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:31
10Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:38
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:42
12Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:09
13Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch0:03:26
14Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:53
15Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:03:59
16Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:04:06
17Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo0:04:26
18Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
19Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:04:30
20Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
21James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:33
22Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:04:38
23Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:05:05
24Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:48
25Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo0:06:13
26Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:15
27Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:06:27
28Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:06:31
29Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:07:36
30Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia0:08:07
31Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:18
32Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:09:05
33Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:09:29
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:18
35Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:10:24
36Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:10:27
37Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan0:10:28
38Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:50
39Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:11:26
40Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy0:11:32
41Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:12:03
42Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:08
43Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia0:15:12
44Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:15:13
45Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling0:17:00
46Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental0:17:33
47Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:18:50
48Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:57
49Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:19:43
50RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:20:20
51Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:22:38
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:22:47
53Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:24:42
54Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:02
55Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:25:34
56Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:26:20
57Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:27:51
58Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:08
59Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan0:28:15
60Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:28:52
61Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:30:01
62Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:30:28
63Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:30:33
64Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:30:51
65Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:32:17
66Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:32:36
67Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:33:20
68Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia0:34:04
69Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:34:32
70Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia0:35:26
71Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:37:23
72Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:37:54
73Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:38:16
74Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:38:24
75Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy0:39:23
76Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:39:24
77Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:39:52
78Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:25
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:40:29
80Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:32
81Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:41:25
82Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:42:09
83Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:42:45
84Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:42:49
85Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:43:21
86Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:43:48
87Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:43:57
88Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:07
89Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:11
90Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:44:12
91Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:44:23
92Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:44:29
93Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:44:31
94Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:44:43
95Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:44:46
96Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:44:48
97Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:44:52
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:45:00
99Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:09
100Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:46:28
101Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:33
102Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:46:40
103Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:47:49
104Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:11
105Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:49:06
106Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:49:32
107Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:50:31
108Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:51:32
109Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:52:17
110Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:52:35
111Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:52:45
112Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:28
113Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:53:42
114Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:54:04
115James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:56:09
116Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:56:11
117Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:57:03
118Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:03:18
119Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1:03:27

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing47pts
2Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling25
3Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy24
4Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling16
6Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling15
7Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12
8Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
9Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling10
10Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan10
11Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
13Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
14Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia6
15Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo6
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
17Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
18Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5
19Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
21RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
22Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
23Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast3
24Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling2
25Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling2
26Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
27Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team2
28Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
29Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling1
31Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling58pts
2Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team42
3Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF33
4Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch30
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec29
6Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast28
7Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team28
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF28
9Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan24
10Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy22
11Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21
12Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo21
13Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team21
14Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
15Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch19
16Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team16
17Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling15
18Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
19Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia15
20Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy14
21Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors14
22Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling13
23Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors12
24Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling12
25Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan11
26Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec11
27Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo11
28Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
29Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team10
30Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors10
31Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo9
32Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team9
33Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan8
34Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team8
35Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch7
36Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
37Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team7
38Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team7
39Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast6
40Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
41Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling5
42Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
43Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling5
44Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team5
45Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia5
46Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
47Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
48Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling3
49Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
50Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM3
51Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia3
52Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
53Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
54Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM2
55Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo2
56Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team1
57Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1
58Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
59Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling1
117Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3
118Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3
119Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy-3

