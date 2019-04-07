Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Historic win for Saleh in Melaka

Culey holds onto yellow jersey

TSG's Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka at the Tour de Langkawi

TSG’s Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
TSG's Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi

TSG’s Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marcus Culey (Sapura) holds the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi

Marcus Culey (Sapura) holds the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
TSG's Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi

TSG’s Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
TSG's Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi

TSG’s Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
TSG's Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka at the Tour de Langkawi

TSG’s Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The upsets continued on day two of the Tour de Langkawi with TSG's Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka. Race leader and stage 1 winner Marcus Culey (Sapura) finished in the main bunch to retain his yellow jersey after the longest stage of the race.

Saleh’s stage win is just the second for a Malaysian rider in 24 editions of the 2.HC race and the first since Anuar Manan in 2010. The win is also the second at the race for the Continental TSG squad from Terengganu who claimed the overall race title last year with Artem Ovechkin.

"Very emotional. Today I made history like Anuar before me. Now this time, here there are many strong sprinters and sprint teams. With the Pro-Continental teams here it is harder to win the sprints," said Hariff of the calibre of his win.

Lead out by 2015 Tour de Langkawi winner Youcef Reguigui, Harrif let Guardini open the sprint before launching. The delay in his sprint decisive as the 30-year-old passed a fading Guardini for a famous win. Guardini unable to add to his 2016 victory in Melaka and 24 career Tour de Langkawi stage wins.

Brendon Davids (Oliver’s) also finished safely in the bunch and retains his second place on GC behind Culey. The 192.6 km stage 3 from Muar to Putrajaya is again expected to suit the sprinters ahead of Tuesday's queen stage to Genting Highlands.

How it unfolded

The 124-rider strong peloton assembled in Senawang for stage 2 to Melaka. The first of the three categorised climbs coming quickly in the day after just 5.9 km ensured a frenetic start. Jesse Featonby (Oliver’s) secured the points at the KOM in the midst of the battle of the breakaway.

A group of 12 forcing the move after 20km with Australian national champion Michael Freiberg the best placed of the dozen. After the first hour of racing, the breakaway held a 3:50 minute advantage over the peloton. From the unsettled breakaway, a group of three riders rode away from their companions as the advantage dropped to three minutes.

A touch over the halfway point of the 200 km long stage, the lead to Ji-Hun Kim (KSPO), Nik Mohamad Azman Zulkifli (Malaysia) and Shotaro Iribe (Japan) improved to four minute. The three riders working together while behind the peloton remained alert to avoid a successive day of breakaway success. As the race settled into a groove, there was momentary relief from hot and humid conditions via an afternoon shower as the race approached the coast.

Post storm, Iribe decided to go solo with the lead down to a slender one minute margin. Iribe's doomed long effort ending inside 20 km to race, all but ensuring the bunch sprint finale. After the misstep of stage 1, the sprint teams were aligned to ensure the bunch gallop. In the run to the line, it was Bardiani and Guardini taking charge but Harrif emerged the victor, providing a historic win for the host nation.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4:53:20
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
6Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
9Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
10Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
11Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
13Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
14Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
15Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
16Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
17James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
18Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
19Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
20Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
21Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
22Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
23Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
24Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
25Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
27Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
28Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
29Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
31Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
32Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
33Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
34Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
35Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
36Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
37Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
38Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
39Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
40Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
41Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
42Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
43Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
44Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
45Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
46Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
47Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
48Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
49Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
50Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
51Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
52Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
53Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
55Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
57Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
58Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
59Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
60Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
61Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
62Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
63Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
64Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
65Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
66Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
67Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
68Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
69Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
70Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
71RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
72Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
73Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
75Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
76Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
77Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
78Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
79Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:00:14
80Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
81Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
82Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
83Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
84Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
85Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
86Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
87Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
88Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
89Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
90Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
91Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
92Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
93Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
94Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
95Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
96Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
97Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:23
98Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:24
99Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
100Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
101Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
102Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:00:28
103Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:00:31
104Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:00:36
105Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:47
106Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
107Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:06
108Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
109Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:01:09
110Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:01:12
111Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:01:20
112Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:22
113Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:01:32
114Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:34
115James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
116Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:50
117Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:02:16
118Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:03:38
119Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:04:02
120Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
121Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:06:04
122Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:08:32
DNFKyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
DNFYongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
3Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan13
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
5Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team11
6Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team10
7Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo10
8Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast9
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
10Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team8
11Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team7
12Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch6
13Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM5
14Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
15Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling4
16Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
17Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling3
18Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy3
19Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch2
20Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
21Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1
122Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12pts
2Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling10
3Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing8
4Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
5RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling9:13:47
2Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:00:09
3Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:00:13
5Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch0:00:14
6Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:00:16
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:18
8Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
9Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
10Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
11James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
12Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
13Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
15Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
16Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
17Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
18Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
19Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
20Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
23Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
24Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
25Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
26Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
27Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
28Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
29Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
30Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
31Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
32Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
33Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
34Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
35Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
36Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
37RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
39Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
40Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
42Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
43Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
44Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling0:00:32
45Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
46Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
47Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
48Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
49Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling0:01:03
50Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:01:06
51Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia0:01:07
52Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:01:35
53Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:02:08
54Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:06:48
55Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:01
56Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:09:17
57Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:44
58Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:14:47
59Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:16:42
60Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
61Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
62Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
63Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
64Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
65Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
66Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team0:16:56
67Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
68Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
69Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
70Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
71Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:18:10
72Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:14
73Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:18:16
74Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy0:18:20
75Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
76Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
77Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
78Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
79Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
80Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
81Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
82Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
83Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
84Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
85Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
86Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
87Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
88Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
89Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
90Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
91Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
92Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
93Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
94Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
95Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
96Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:18:34
97Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
98Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
99Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:18:37
100Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:43
101Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:18:44
102Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team0:18:50
103Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:18:51
104Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:19:26
105Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:19:32
106Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:19:52
107Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:54
108Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing0:20:09
109Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast0:20:10
110Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:20:36
111Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan0:20:41
112Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling0:21:58
113Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:22:46
114Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia0:27:02
115Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
116Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
117Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
118Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors0:27:26
119Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:28:11
120Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team0:28:22
121James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:28:36
122Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:35:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling21pts
2Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast20
3Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
4Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM17
5Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team15
6Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing15
7Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch15
8Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling14
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
10Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan13
11Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
12Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch11
13Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team11
14Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team10
15Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo10
16Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team9
17Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo8
18Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team8
19Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo7
20Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team7
21Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors6
22Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing6
23Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
24Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling5
25Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast4
26Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
27Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling4
28Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team4
29Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling3
30Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy3
31Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy2
32Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia2
33Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan1
34Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast1
122Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM-3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing34pts
2Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling18
3Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia12
4Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling11
5Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling10
6Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing7
7Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan5
8Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy4
9RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
10Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling2
11Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
12Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team1

 

