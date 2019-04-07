Tour de Langkawi: Historic win for Saleh in Melaka
Culey holds onto yellow jersey
Stage 2: Senawang - Melaka
The upsets continued on day two of the Tour de Langkawi with TSG's Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka. Race leader and stage 1 winner Marcus Culey (Sapura) finished in the main bunch to retain his yellow jersey after the longest stage of the race.
Saleh’s stage win is just the second for a Malaysian rider in 24 editions of the 2.HC race and the first since Anuar Manan in 2010. The win is also the second at the race for the Continental TSG squad from Terengganu who claimed the overall race title last year with Artem Ovechkin.
"Very emotional. Today I made history like Anuar before me. Now this time, here there are many strong sprinters and sprint teams. With the Pro-Continental teams here it is harder to win the sprints," said Hariff of the calibre of his win.
Lead out by 2015 Tour de Langkawi winner Youcef Reguigui, Harrif let Guardini open the sprint before launching. The delay in his sprint decisive as the 30-year-old passed a fading Guardini for a famous win. Guardini unable to add to his 2016 victory in Melaka and 24 career Tour de Langkawi stage wins.
Brendon Davids (Oliver’s) also finished safely in the bunch and retains his second place on GC behind Culey. The 192.6 km stage 3 from Muar to Putrajaya is again expected to suit the sprinters ahead of Tuesday's queen stage to Genting Highlands.
How it unfolded
The 124-rider strong peloton assembled in Senawang for stage 2 to Melaka. The first of the three categorised climbs coming quickly in the day after just 5.9 km ensured a frenetic start. Jesse Featonby (Oliver’s) secured the points at the KOM in the midst of the battle of the breakaway.
A group of 12 forcing the move after 20km with Australian national champion Michael Freiberg the best placed of the dozen. After the first hour of racing, the breakaway held a 3:50 minute advantage over the peloton. From the unsettled breakaway, a group of three riders rode away from their companions as the advantage dropped to three minutes.
A touch over the halfway point of the 200 km long stage, the lead to Ji-Hun Kim (KSPO), Nik Mohamad Azman Zulkifli (Malaysia) and Shotaro Iribe (Japan) improved to four minute. The three riders working together while behind the peloton remained alert to avoid a successive day of breakaway success. As the race settled into a groove, there was momentary relief from hot and humid conditions via an afternoon shower as the race approached the coast.
Post storm, Iribe decided to go solo with the lead down to a slender one minute margin. Iribe's doomed long effort ending inside 20 km to race, all but ensuring the bunch sprint finale. After the misstep of stage 1, the sprint teams were aligned to ensure the bunch gallop. In the run to the line, it was Bardiani and Guardini taking charge but Harrif emerged the victor, providing a historic win for the host nation.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4:53:20
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|6
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|9
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|10
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|11
|Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|13
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|14
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|15
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|16
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|18
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|19
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|20
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|21
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|22
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|23
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|24
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|25
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|27
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|28
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|29
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|31
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|32
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|33
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|34
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|35
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|36
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|37
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|38
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|39
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|40
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|41
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|42
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|43
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|44
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|45
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|46
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|47
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|48
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|49
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|50
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|51
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|52
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|53
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|54
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|55
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|57
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|58
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|59
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|60
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|61
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|62
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|63
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|64
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|65
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|66
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|67
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|68
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|69
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|70
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|71
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|72
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|73
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|75
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|76
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|77
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|79
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:00:14
|80
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|81
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|82
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|83
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|84
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|85
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|86
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|87
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|88
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|89
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|90
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|91
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|92
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|93
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|94
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|95
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|96
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|97
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:23
|98
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:24
|99
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|100
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|101
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|102
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:00:28
|103
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:00:31
|104
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|105
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:47
|106
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|107
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:06
|108
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|109
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|110
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|111
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|112
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:22
|113
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|114
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:34
|115
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|116
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:50
|117
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:02:16
|118
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
|119
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:02
|120
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|121
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:06:04
|122
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|DNF
|Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Yongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|3
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|13
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|5
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|8
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|9
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|10
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|6
|13
|Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|5
|14
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|15
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|4
|16
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|19
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|2
|20
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|21
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|1
|122
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|pts
|2
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|10
|3
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|8
|4
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|5
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|9:13:47
|2
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:00:13
|5
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|0:00:14
|6
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:18
|8
|Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|9
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|10
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|11
|James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|12
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo
|15
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|16
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|17
|Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo
|18
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|19
|Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|20
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia
|23
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|24
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|25
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|26
|Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|27
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|28
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|29
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|30
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|31
|Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo
|32
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan
|33
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|35
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|36
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|37
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|38
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|39
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|40
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch
|42
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|43
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|44
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:00:32
|45
|Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|46
|Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|47
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|48
|Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
|49
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|0:01:03
|50
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:01:06
|51
|Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:07
|52
|Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:01:35
|53
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:02:08
|54
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|55
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:01
|56
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:09:17
|57
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:14:44
|58
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:14:47
|59
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:16:42
|60
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|61
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|62
|Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|63
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|64
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|65
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|66
|Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|67
|Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|68
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|69
|Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|70
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|71
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:18:10
|72
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:14
|73
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:16
|74
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:18:20
|75
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|76
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|77
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|78
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|79
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|80
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|81
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|82
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|83
|Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia
|84
|Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|85
|Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|86
|Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy
|87
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|88
|Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|90
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|91
|Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|92
|Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia
|93
|Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|94
|Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia
|95
|Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|96
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:18:34
|97
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|98
|Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|99
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:18:37
|100
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:43
|101
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:18:44
|102
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|103
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:18:51
|104
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:26
|105
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:19:32
|106
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|107
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:19:54
|108
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|0:20:09
|109
|Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|0:20:10
|110
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:20:36
|111
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:41
|112
|Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|0:21:58
|113
|Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:22:46
|114
|Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|0:27:02
|115
|Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|116
|Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|117
|Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia
|118
|Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|0:27:26
|119
|Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:28:11
|120
|Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|121
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:28:36
|122
|Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|0:35:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|21
|pts
|2
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|20
|3
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|4
|Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|17
|5
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|15
|7
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch
|15
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|10
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|13
|11
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|12
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|11
|13
|Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|10
|16
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|8
|18
|Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|7
|20
|Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7
|21
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors
|6
|22
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|6
|23
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|24
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|5
|25
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|4
|26
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|27
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling
|4
|28
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|3
|30
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|31
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy
|2
|32
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|33
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|34
|Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
|1
|122
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|34
|pts
|2
|Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
|18
|3
|Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|4
|Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|11
|5
|Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|7
|7
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan
|5
|8
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|4
|9
|RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|10
|Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling
|2
|11
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|12
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team
|1
