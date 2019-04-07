Image 1 of 6 TSG’s Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 TSG’s Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Marcus Culey (Sapura) holds the overall lead at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 TSG’s Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 TSG’s Harrif Saleh wins stage 2 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 TSG’s Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The upsets continued on day two of the Tour de Langkawi with TSG's Harrif Saleh sprinting to a win over Andrea Guardini in Melaka. Race leader and stage 1 winner Marcus Culey (Sapura) finished in the main bunch to retain his yellow jersey after the longest stage of the race.

Saleh’s stage win is just the second for a Malaysian rider in 24 editions of the 2.HC race and the first since Anuar Manan in 2010. The win is also the second at the race for the Continental TSG squad from Terengganu who claimed the overall race title last year with Artem Ovechkin.

"Very emotional. Today I made history like Anuar before me. Now this time, here there are many strong sprinters and sprint teams. With the Pro-Continental teams here it is harder to win the sprints," said Hariff of the calibre of his win.

Lead out by 2015 Tour de Langkawi winner Youcef Reguigui, Harrif let Guardini open the sprint before launching. The delay in his sprint decisive as the 30-year-old passed a fading Guardini for a famous win. Guardini unable to add to his 2016 victory in Melaka and 24 career Tour de Langkawi stage wins.

Brendon Davids (Oliver’s) also finished safely in the bunch and retains his second place on GC behind Culey. The 192.6 km stage 3 from Muar to Putrajaya is again expected to suit the sprinters ahead of Tuesday's queen stage to Genting Highlands.

How it unfolded

The 124-rider strong peloton assembled in Senawang for stage 2 to Melaka. The first of the three categorised climbs coming quickly in the day after just 5.9 km ensured a frenetic start. Jesse Featonby (Oliver’s) secured the points at the KOM in the midst of the battle of the breakaway.

A group of 12 forcing the move after 20km with Australian national champion Michael Freiberg the best placed of the dozen. After the first hour of racing, the breakaway held a 3:50 minute advantage over the peloton. From the unsettled breakaway, a group of three riders rode away from their companions as the advantage dropped to three minutes.

A touch over the halfway point of the 200 km long stage, the lead to Ji-Hun Kim (KSPO), Nik Mohamad Azman Zulkifli (Malaysia) and Shotaro Iribe (Japan) improved to four minute. The three riders working together while behind the peloton remained alert to avoid a successive day of breakaway success. As the race settled into a groove, there was momentary relief from hot and humid conditions via an afternoon shower as the race approached the coast.

Post storm, Iribe decided to go solo with the lead down to a slender one minute margin. Iribe's doomed long effort ending inside 20 km to race, all but ensuring the bunch sprint finale. After the misstep of stage 1, the sprint teams were aligned to ensure the bunch gallop. In the run to the line, it was Bardiani and Guardini taking charge but Harrif emerged the victor, providing a historic win for the host nation.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4:53:20 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 6 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 9 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 10 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 11 Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 13 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 14 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 15 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 16 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 17 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 18 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 19 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 20 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 21 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 22 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 23 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 24 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 25 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 27 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 28 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 29 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 31 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 32 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 33 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 34 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 35 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 36 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 37 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 38 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 39 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 40 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 41 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 42 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 43 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 44 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 45 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 46 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 47 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 48 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 49 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 50 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 51 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 52 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 53 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 55 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 57 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 58 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 59 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 60 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 61 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 62 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 63 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 64 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 65 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 66 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 67 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 68 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 69 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 70 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 71 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 72 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 73 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 75 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 76 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 77 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 78 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 79 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:00:14 80 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 81 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 82 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 83 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 84 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 85 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 86 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 87 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 88 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 89 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 90 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 91 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 92 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 93 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 94 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 95 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 96 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 97 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:23 98 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:24 99 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 100 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 101 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 102 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:00:28 103 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:00:31 104 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:00:36 105 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:47 106 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 107 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:06 108 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 109 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:01:09 110 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:01:12 111 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:01:20 112 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:22 113 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:01:32 114 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:34 115 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 116 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:01:50 117 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:02:16 118 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:03:38 119 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:04:02 120 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 121 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:06:04 122 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:08:32 DNF Kyohei Mizuno (Jpn) Interpro Cycling Academy DNF Yongchan Lee (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 3 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 13 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 5 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 11 6 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 10 7 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 10 8 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 9 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 10 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 8 11 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 7 12 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 6 13 Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 5 14 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 5 15 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 4 16 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 17 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 3 18 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 3 19 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 2 20 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 2 21 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 1 122 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -3

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 12 pts 2 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 10 3 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 8 4 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 5 5 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 9:13:47 2 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:00:09 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:13 5 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 0:00:14 6 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:00:16 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:18 8 Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 9 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 10 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 11 James Oram (NZl) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 12 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Team Ukyo 15 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 16 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 17 Benjami Prades Reverter (Spa) Team Ukyo 18 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 19 Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 20 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) Malaysia 23 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy 24 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 25 Freddy Ovett (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 26 Jinsong Li (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 27 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 28 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 29 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 30 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 31 Sam Crome (Aus) Team Ukyo 32 Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Japan 33 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 34 Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 35 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan 36 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Team Ukyo 37 RUS EUR GAZ (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 38 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 39 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 40 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Kent Main (Rsa) ProTouch 42 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 43 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 44 Muhammad Zawawi Azman (Mas) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:32 45 Mohammadesmaeil Chaichiraghimi (IRI) Customs Cycling Indonesia 46 Timothy Cameron (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 47 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 48 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 49 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 0:01:03 50 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:01:06 51 Azli Najmi Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:07 52 Jonathon Noble (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:01:35 53 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:02:08 54 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:06:48 55 Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:01 56 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:09:17 57 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:14:44 58 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:14:47 59 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:16:42 60 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 61 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 62 Penghai Deng (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 63 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 64 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 65 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 66 Bingcheng Gu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 0:16:56 67 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 68 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 69 Hang Shi (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 70 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 71 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:18:10 72 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:14 73 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:18:16 74 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 0:18:20 75 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 76 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 77 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch 78 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 79 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 80 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 81 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 82 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 83 Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli (Mas) Malaysia 84 Jaehyun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 85 Brayan Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 86 Simon Jones (USA) Interpro Cycling Academy 87 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 88 Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 89 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 90 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 91 Zhaoliang Xu (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 92 Muhammad Shahmir Aiman Abdul Halim (Mas) Malaysia 93 Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 94 Zamirul Adlisham Zulkefli (Mas) Malaysia 95 Kyoungho Park (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 96 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:18:34 97 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 98 Jiankun Liu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 99 Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:18:37 100 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:43 101 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:18:44 102 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 0:18:50 103 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:18:51 104 Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:19:26 105 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:19:32 106 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:19:52 107 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:54 108 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:20:09 109 Amarni Drake (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:20:10 110 Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch 0:20:36 111 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 0:20:41 112 Donguk Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 0:21:58 113 Yikui Niu (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:22:46 114 Yosandy Darmawan Oetomo (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 0:27:02 115 Rizki Hidayatul Fadli (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 116 Qaris Maxu Irwandi Setra (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 117 Muhammad Fachri Barokah (Ina) Customs Cycling Indonesia 118 Daniil Pronskiy (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 0:27:26 119 Martin Ford (GBr) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:28:11 120 Muhamad Fakhruazam Mohd Hanifiah (Mas) Brunei Continental Cycling Team 0:28:22 121 James Fourie (RSA) Protouch 0:28:36 122 Hao Liu (Chn) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 0:35:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 21 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 20 3 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 4 Moreno Marchetti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 17 5 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 15 6 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 15 7 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Protouch 15 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 14 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 13 11 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 12 Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch 11 13 Zhiwen Chen (Chn) Giant Cycling Team 11 14 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 10 15 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 10 16 Mathew Zenovich (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 9 17 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 8 18 Andrii Kulyk (Ukr) Shenzhen Xidesheng Cycling Team 8 19 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 7 20 Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 7 21 Grigoriy Shtein (Kaz) Vino-Astana Motors 6 22 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 6 23 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Japan 5 24 Soonyeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 5 25 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 26 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 27 Cristian Raileanu (Mda) Team Sapura Cycling 4 28 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team 4 29 Jihun Kim (Kor) KSPO Bianchi Asia Pro Cycling 3 30 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Interpro Cycling Academy 3 31 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Interpro Cycling Academy 2 32 Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie (Mas) Malaysia 2 33 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan 1 34 Michael Potter (Aus) Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 1 122 Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM -3